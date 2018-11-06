6 Images
Photos: October 2026 No Kings protest in downtown Phoenix
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Randy Hamilton speaks to KJZZ reporter, Trenton Ashdown, at the Downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026. (Gisela Contreras)
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Tamara Miller, left, holds a “Vote early! Vote democracy. No kings” sign, Joe Griffin, right, holds a “No Kings No thrones No crowns Vote early!” sign at Downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026. (Gisela Contreras / KJZZ)
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An attendee holds their ballot at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026. (Gisela Contreras / KJZZ)
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Benjie Messer, trombone player for the Bad Cactus Brass Band, speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026. (Gisela Contreras / KJZZ)
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U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego speaks on stage while other speakers join him in holding up ballots at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026. (Gisela Contreras / KJZZ)
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Former Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026. (Gisela Contreras / KJZZ)
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