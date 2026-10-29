KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 29, 2026

KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, Nonprofit for Arizona, bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, happy Thursday to you. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news, as reported by our KJZZ news team. It’s Friday Eve, October the 29th, getting closer to Halloween weekend here. And thanks for being here today. Here comes a check of the news.

Labor leader Dolores Huerta has died at the age of 96, according to her family. Matthew Casey reports that back in 1972, Huerta coined an iconic phrase right near downtown Phoenix.

MATTHEW CASEY: In a 2022 golden anniversary visit to Santa Rita Hall near 10th Street and Buckeye Road, Huerta recounted the history she made there, after meeting with prominent Latinos to seek help overturning a law to stop farmworkers from organizing.

DOLORES HUERTA: And they said to me, “No. Aquí, en Arizona no se puede.”

MATTHEW CASEY: The reply was that what she was asking could not be done here.

DOLORES HUERTA: My answer to them was, “¡Sí, se puede! in Arizona.”

MATTHEW CASEY: The phrase later became a campaign slogan for then-future President Barack Obama. He awarded Huerta the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Huerta was co-founder of the United Farm Workers union, a civil rights icon, and a feminist activist. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: With less than a week to go before Election Day, Gov. Katie Hobbs still will not tell taxpayers how much of their money she’s spent to defend herself in a pay-to-play investigation. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The governor’s office has failed to disclose how much was paid to the law firm that represented Hobbs as Attorney General Kris Mayes investigated allegations that she played favorites with Sunshine Residential, a state foster home operator that received pay bumps after donating to Hobbs’ electoral efforts. Christian Slater, a spokesman for the governor’s office, says Hobbs isn’t denying access to the records, which were requested two months ago after Mayes cleared the governor of wrongdoing. He said the governor’s office will share the records when they are ready, with no promise to provide an accounting before Election Day. Hobbs’ legal defense at public expense came in addition to the money paid to another firm by her campaign and inaugural committees. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are associated with negative health outcomes like cancer, and have been found in drinking water. But as Greg Hahne tells us, a new study from an ASU researcher shows promising results in treating water that’s contaminated with PFAS.

GREG HAHNE: They’re called forever chemicals because they don’t degrade in the environment. While conventional treatment methods include filtering the chemicals out of the water, the study details new technology capable of breaking the chemicals apart. The researchers ran contaminated water through membranes coated with palladium, a metal used in catalytic converters in cars, to get PFAS to react with hydrogen. Bruce Rittmann, ASU professor and study co-author, says the membranes were able to break down the compounds and make them biodegradable.

BRUCE RITTMANN: We will then take these defluorinated molecules, and we’ll send them along to some bacteria who will finish the job.

GREG HAHNE: Rittmann says he’s working on bringing the technology to market. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The state of Arizona reported its first confirmed case of New World screwworm on Wednesday. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Mexico, Nina Kravinsky has details.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The deadly flesh-eating parasite was discovered in a dog on a ranch in Cochise County. Paul Brierley is the director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

PAUL BRIERLEY: We’ve not had any cases in Arizona until today’s confirmed case. But it’s something we’ve been working on for over a year to prepare for.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The parasite has been moving up through Mexico and first arrived in Texas this summer. The infected dog has no known history of movement to other states or counties. The screwworm has been spreading in New Mexico and the Mexican state of Sonora, south of Arizona. Ryan Wolker is Arizona’s state veterinarian.

RYAN WOLKER: There’s other livestock on the ranch, which we will be evaluating, and we will be responding swiftly here with movement restrictions and establishment of an infested zone.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The border reopened to live cattle imports from Mexico starting with the Cochise County border town of Douglas in August. The border had been closed to live cattle for more than a year to protect against the spread of New World screwworm. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: Phoenix officials estimate the city is short nearly 60,000 units of affordable housing. The city established a Housing Trust Fund last year to address that shortage. This week, the City Council voted on how to spend the money. Katherine Davis-Young has details.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Vice Mayor Kesha Hodge Washington said housing will remain a long-term challenge, but she said she was optimistic the city’s $15 million investment from the Housing Trust Fund would bring results.

KESHA HODGE WASHINGTON: More homes available within reach for our working families, more stability for our renters, meaningful pathways to homeownership, and stronger neighborhoods without displacement.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The council voted unanimously to spend 10 of the 15 million on gap financing and low-interest loans to help developers move projects forward. Another 2 million will go toward offsetting permitting fees for affordable projects. 1 million will go toward new pre-approved housing designs to speed up permitting. The rest will go toward eviction prevention and homeownership programs. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Outside groups from across the political spectrum have poured in nearly $2 million into Arizona’s Corporation Commission race, which will decide which two candidates secure seats on the state’s top utility regulator next year. Here’s Wayne Schutsky once again from our politics team with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The Republicans and Democrats running for the commission are all Clean Elections candidates, meaning they receive public campaign funding, but can’t accept direct funding from political action committees, businesses, or other outside groups. But those groups have still spent nearly $2 million on independent expenditures. The bulk of that money has benefited Democrats Clara Pratt and Jonathan Hill, with more than $1.5 million in spending coming from progressive groups and environmental protection organizations. Conservative dark money groups and others tied to the utility industry have spent around $100,000 backing Republican Kevin Thompson. And political spenders with ties to Turning Point USA and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club are backing Republican Ralph Heap. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Education news now: The Tucson Unified School District has announced which campuses could be consolidated next school year. As Bridget Dowd reports, more announcements are expected on the district’s long-term plans to address declining enrollment.

BRIDGET DOWD: The district has already announced a proposal to establish a secondary academy within Santa Rita High School by moving Secrist Middle School to that campus in 2028. The proposal says middle and high school students would have separate buildings and schedules. At a press conference this week, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said they’re taking a different approach compared to the last time they closed schools.

GABRIEL TRUJILLO: 2013 was budget. What we are rolling out tonight is an aggressive reconfiguration of the district not aimed at budget stabilization, but aimed two aims: number one, growing this district again.

BRIDGET DOWD: He says they plan to present all the possible changes for the 2028–29 school year at a governing board meeting in November. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The federal government sees nuclear energy as a solution to exploding energy demands from data centers and manufacturing. But it’ll take a massive workforce of highly skilled engineers to scale U.S. nuclear capacity. ASU’s engineering school wants to help. Kyle Squires is school dean. He says ASU will partner with leading nuclear engineering programs at Purdue and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, and offering ASU students microcertifications in nuclear engineering.

KYLE SQUIRES: Smaller amounts of key learning and skills that allow students to have, I’ll call it a fluency in nuclear engineering, right, to make them credible, employable in these industries.

PHIL LATZMAN: Squires says ASU will offer two certifications to start, and will eventually look at pulling other universities into the mix.

Home visiting programs aim to help families with new kids build a solid foundation. Arizona’s program just got an influx of more than $14 million. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hannah Merzbacher reports it’s one way to address maternal mental health issues.

Hanna Merzbach: Disorders like postpartum depression and anxiety are the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S., federal data shows. Brittney Thayorc says home visitors can intervene.

Brittney Thyarks: It connects you to a person, right, and you can talk to them and not feel isolated.

Hanna Merzbach: Thayorc oversees the federal home visiting grant in Wyoming. She says home visitors can help often rural or low-income parents find mental health resources.

Brittney Thyarks: Their role is not to provide medical care, but they are a connection to get connected to medical care.

Hanna Merzbach: Home visitors can come over weekly to monthly from the time someone is pregnant until their child turns 5 or enters kindergarten. They also bring activities that help kids develop and help parents learn how to teach them.

PHIL LATZMAN: That’s Hannah Merzbacher reporting.

In sports, not much basketball. Another day off for the Suns. They’re back in action tomorrow. In Phoenix, they’ll host the Denver Nuggets in the first stage of NBA Cup play. That’s the league’s in-season tournament.

And that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, on this Thursday, October the 29th. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for listening, and we will do it again tomorrow, when it is actually Friday. Talk to you then.