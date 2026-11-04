KJZZ Newscast

The latest news from KJZZ.

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TIARA VIAN: From KJZZ News in Phoenix, I’m Tiara Vian. The Arizona Department of Agriculture has confirmed two new cases of New World screwworm, bringing the statewide total to four. KJZZ’s Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The U.S. has tracked 113 cases of the flesh-eating livestock parasite since this summer, all of which have been in Texas, New Mexico, and southeastern Arizona. Arizona’s new cases were in a domestic horse and ram in Greenlee County. The animals have no history of travel. The state has now designated three infestation zones. Live animals can’t leave those areas without state veterinarian inspection. Livestock and pet owners are asked to immediately report suspected cases to the Agriculture Department. Hunters are also asked to stay on the lookout for cases in wildlife. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: Democrat Amish Shah has won the race for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, according to an Associated Press race call this morning. From KJZZ’s politics desk, Camryn Sanchez reports.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Shah has flipped control of one of the most competitive districts in the nation, becoming the first Democrat to represent the North Valley district in over a decade. Shah is a former state legislator and an ER doctor. He ran for the same seat two years ago, but lost to Republican David Schweikert. Shah said at a Tuesday night election party that he will be representative for all the district’s residents.

AMISH SHAH: I pledge to be a representative whether or not they voted for me. I pledge to work in a bipartisan way in Congress just like I did in the Statehouse. I pledge to do what is right, not just what is politically expedient.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Shah beat Republican Jay Feely, who was recruited by President Trump to enter the race. Feely ran with the support of both Trump and Turning Point USA’s political arm. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: Arizona voters elected a Democrat to be the next state treasurer for the first time since the 1960s. KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The Associated Press called the treasurer’s race for Democrat Nick Mansour, who defeated Republican Elijah Norton. Both Norton and Mansour were first-time candidates for treasurer, seeking to succeed outgoing Republican Kimberly Yee. Voters chose Mansour, a former chairman of the Arizona College of Nursing, following a bruising campaign. Mansour will be the first Democrat to serve as Arizona’s treasurer since Bob Kennedy left office in 1967. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: Find our news online at kjzz.org.