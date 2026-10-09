Stories You Don't Want to Miss for the week of Oct. 5, 2026

New Medicaid rules took effect October first, leaving thousands of refugees in the U.S. without health coverage. The Scottsdale Unified School District’s governing board voted to close two more schools. A protest against the Trump administration’s border wall construction is ongoing in Lochiel. Plus the latest politics, business, metro Phoenix and tribal natural resources news.

Transcript

TIARA VIAN: This is KJZZ, your news and information station in Phoenix and across Arizona. I’m Tiara Vian, and here are this week's stories you don’t want to miss.

This is the podcast that's designed to catch you up on some highlights from around the region. Thanks for listening. Here are a few of the stories for the week of Oct. 5, 2026.

New Medicaid rules took effect Oct. 1, leaving thousands of refugees in the U.S. without health coverage. But in Arizona, unlike in most other states, even refugee children and pregnant women are being dropped from Medicaid. Katherine Davis-Young reports.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: A few years ago, Yasseen, his wife, and their two little boys were living in Syria amid a terrifying civil war. Speaking through an interpreter, Yasseen remembers indiscriminate bombings and arrests.

INTERPRETER: Our life, it was very difficult in Syria, and we don’t know if we’re going to live or not.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The family fled to Sudan and then Egypt. From there, they began a yearslong process of applying to come to the U.S. as refugees. In 2024, they finally arrived in Phoenix. It was a huge relief.

INTERPRETER: Safety, blessing, a happy life.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Yasseen asked that we not use his last name out of concern for his pending green card application. He’s trying to build a new life in Arizona. He has a job, but money is tight. And with two young sons, there are always unexpected challenges.

INTERPRETER: An example, after three months when we came to the United States, my son was playing outside. He broke his leg.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: He’s grateful to have had health insurance through Arizona’s Medicaid program, AHCCCS, since coming to the U.S. But as of this month, he and his family and more than 20,000 other people in the state no longer qualify for full medical benefits.

Medicaid has never been available to undocumented immigrants, but it’s been longstanding practice in the U.S. to provide this coverage to refugees and asylees who are here legally. That’s been critical, says Joanne Morales with Catholic Charities Arizona, a refugee resettlement organization.

JOANNE MORALES: All of our groups have gone through various traumas.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Arizona’s per capita rate of refugees is among the highest in the U.S. They’re fleeing war, genocide, or persecution in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Somalia. And Morales says many of them come here with urgent health needs.

JOANNE MORALES: Over the years, I’ve seen clients with bullet wounds that need to be addressed. Some people are survivors of torture and trauma.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: But H.R. 1, the Republican tax and spending bill passed last year, cut Medicaid coverage for refugees. The federal government expects to save $6.2 billion as a result.

Refugees could still get private insurance through an employer, but language skills and other barriers make it hard for new immigrants to get the types of jobs that offer those benefits. And refugees could eventually become eligible to apply for Medicaid again once they get a green card. But Morales says that process has significantly slowed during the second Trump administration.

JOANNE MORALES: They’re doing what they have to do. They’re applying for their green card. But we have cases where they’ve been waiting two or three years.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: As the new rules take effect, most states are still allowing refugee children and pregnant women to be covered by Medicaid.

DRISHTI PILLAI: Arizona is not one of the states.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Drishti Pillai is with the health policy research organization KFF. She says since 2009, states have had the option to apply to expand Medicaid programs to cover legal noncitizen children and pregnant women, and most states saw value in that.

DRISHTI PILLAI: These coverage gaps, especially for children and pregnant people, can lead to worse health outcomes.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: A Democratic state lawmaker in 2021 did sponsor a bill to get Arizona to apply for that option, but it never made it out of the Republican-controlled Legislature. So Arizona is now one of just 11 states where even kids and expectant moms are among the refugees losing coverage.

MAGDALENE MUNEZERO: Pregnant mothers are like, “So, what happens to us? Where are we going to go?”

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Magdalene Munezero is a cultural health navigator with the refugee program at Valleywise Health. Her team is trying to connect patients with sliding-fee health programs or charitable grants to cover medical bills, and they’re reminding clients that they will still be covered for emergency room visits. But Munezero says patients and providers feel overwhelmed.

MAGDALENE MUNEZERO: They’ll keep calling you with questions that you don’t even also have the answers. They’re asking you, and you’re like, “What do I do?”

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Syrian refugee Yasseen and his family are worried, too. He says he doesn’t regret coming to Arizona.

INTERPRETER: So, my most important thing for me is the safety and the education for my children.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: But without healthcare, he wonders, how safe can he keep them?

Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In politics news:

Four years ago, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes won the office by less than 300 votes. Now, she’s hoping her track record taking on President Trump, fake electors, and predatory businesses will earn her a second term in office. But Republican Warren Petersen is standing in her way, telling voters his opponent is more worried about politics than the law.

From the Politics Desk, Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Attorneys general are often called the state’s top cop. But since taking office nearly four years ago, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has taken a more expansive view of the job. She’s held town halls across the state on issues ranging from water use to grocery store mergers, intervened in utility rate cases, and sued landlords, healthcare companies, and others accused of taking advantage of Arizonans.

KRIS MAYES: I believe that far too few politicians actually get out there and talk to people and are physically with people at town halls.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Republican Senate President Warren Petersen, who is trying to unseat Mayes in the upcoming election, says she’s taking her eye off the ball by focusing on issues that have little to do with the Attorney General’s Office, such as her recent call for a moratorium on data centers in Arizona.

WARREN PETERSEN: Kris Mayes wants to do every job except for her own. It’s probably part of the reason why I have the overwhelming support from the law enforcement community.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Petersen says he will focus on putting away bad guys and says that’s why most law enforcement unions have chosen to back his campaign.

WARREN PETERSEN: I want to get back to fighting crime, keeping Arizona safe, focusing on Arizona. Now, if people break the law, whether they’re Republican, whether they’re Democrat, I’m going to go after them.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Mayes has cracked down on high-profile crimes like fentanyl trafficking during her tenure, but she says the job is about more than just prosecuting criminals, saying the AG is also responsible for protecting Arizonans from other dangers, whether it’s the federal government, predatory businesses, or public nuisances.

KRIS MAYES: Look, I think that I am doing exactly what the people of Arizona want me to do, which is get out there, be with them.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Petersen and other Republicans have also accused Mayes of using the office to engage in so-called lawfare, or using the legal system to go after political enemies. They point to her failed attempt to prosecute Arizona’s so-called fake electors and dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Here’s Petersen at a debate last month.

WARREN PETERSEN: She’s got about 50 lawsuits against her — more than that, actually — against her political opponents. So, she has weaponized the office.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: That message resonated with Joe Luman, a registered Republican who heard Petersen speak at an event in Wickenburg.

JOE LUMAN: We need somebody in that office that is blind to political beliefs or whatever, and just enforces Arizona law properly.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: But when pushed by reporters, Petersen couldn’t name a single lawsuit Mayes filed against the administration that he thinks lacked a legal justification. Instead, he made the political argument that Mayes should have let more liberal states like California and New York take on those cases.

WARREN PETERSEN: We are a center-right state. For our attorney general to be going completely far-left on a bunch of these lawsuits is a waste of money.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Mayes has defended those lawsuits, including 49 filed against the Trump administration. She says in some of them, only states that actually signed on to the cases were entitled to recover federal funding for the array of programs Trump tried to slash. She says the cases have resulted in billions of federal dollars returning to Arizona.

KRIS MAYES: Arizonans didn’t want to see $2.3 billion stripped away from them. Arizonans support Meals on Wheels, Head Start, AmeriCorps, our public schools.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Beyond the money, Mayes says some of those lawsuits prevented the federal government from infringing on the state’s rights, pointing to a successful effort to prevent Trump from putting new restrictions on mail-in voting, which is used by most Arizonans.

Ahwatukee Democrat Jan Babanek, who drove all the way to Maricopa to hear Mayes speak in September, said she feels like the rights she fought for when she was younger are slipping away under the Trump administration.

JAN BABANEK: I have a feeling that we’re going to be like, I don’t know, some Third World country or something if we’re sticking with Trump. And I think anybody—she’s sticking up, I mean, going against him, fighting him. And that makes my heart happy.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: So, what is the attorney general’s job really about? That will be up to Arizona voters to decide this November.

Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don't Want to Miss podcast. Thanks for listening.

In public radio, our mission is to be here for our listeners. And “here” can be anywhere — your kitchen, the laundromat, out for a walk. Stream us live at kjzz.org.

In education news:

The Scottsdale Unified School District’s governing board voted to close two more schools on Tuesday night. As Bridget Dowd reports, the district’s enrollment has declined by 26% since 2010.

BRIDGET DOWD: The district will close Copper Ridge School and Laguna Elementary after this school year. Board member Matthew Potinsky said while he regrets the impact the decision will have on families at those schools, he thinks it’s the more responsible way to move forward.

MATTHEW POTINSKY: Some people have said that closing schools should be the last option. I disagree. I think cutting programs and staff at all of our schools, increasing class sizes at all of our schools, compromising security—these should be our last decisions.

BRIDGET DOWD: Board members Amy Carney and Carine Werner voted against the decision, believing the district hasn’t explored all its options. The vote was 3-2.

Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In business news:

The city of Phoenix will start shutting off water to residents with, quote, “seriously delinquent accounts” starting next month. Kathy Ritchie has more.

KATHY RITCHIE: The city says more than 9,000 accounts are significantly behind on payments. That comes out to nearly $24 million in past-due balances.

Phoenix had suspended water shutoffs in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it says it’s resuming water disconnections to keep balances from becoming difficult to manage, while ensuring that customers who pay their bills have a financially sound, reliable water system.

Phoenix Water Services plans to use a phased approach that prioritizes accounts based on the total amount owed, and some customers will be offered a structured payment plan.

Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In Fronteras news:

A protest against the Trump administration’s border wall construction is ongoing in Lochiel. That’s the tiny town east of Nogales where activists have been in a standoff with Border Patrol this week. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: On Monday, dozens of agents swarmed a stretch of private land where the activists had been camped in and around a centuries-old cottonwood tree. Contractors tore the tree down, and agents made multiple arrests. A smattering of tents were visible in the tall grass two days later. A painted banner hung along a barbed-wire fence declared, “ALL WALLS FALL.”

Alex Chabot is one of the activists.

ALEX CHABOT: I hope it comes down before I die, but maybe it won’t. You know, there’s definitely people out there that are like, “Oh, why are you doing this? Like, you’re going to lose,” or like, “You’re clearly not winning.” And for me, it’s not about winning. It’s about being on the right side of history.

ALISA REZNICK: Behind him, contractors were placing more panels of the big steel wall. Border Patrol agents stood below another towering cottonwood right along the border in Mexico, where a new tree sit is underway.

Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, reporting from Lochiel.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don't Want to Miss podcast.

In tribal natural resources:

Back in August, the Trump administration approved a permit to expand a Navajo coal mine that could extend its life by more than a century. Now, locals opposing the plan are appealing, claiming the final environmental impact statement was fast-tracked and flawed. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: While the Navajo Nation relies upon coal revenue, activists argue the tradeoffs aren’t worth it. And on top of that, the mine’s sole coal buyer is a shuttering power plant. Majority shareholder APS expects to vacate ownership within the next decade or so.

MIKE EISENFELD: I can live with this idea that APS is contemplating keeping Four Corners Power Plant open beyond 2031.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Mike Eisenfeld is with the nonprofit San Juan Citizens Alliance.

MIKE EISENFELD: If they need to do a credible analysis of what’s going to happen between 2031 and 2038, and to go beyond 2038 is ridiculous.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: The feds told KJZZ they have worked closely with the tribe throughout the permitting process.

Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And finally, from KJZZ’s original production, The Show, here’s the next in the series called Collections, as the Office of Collecting and Design arrives in Chandler. Here’s co-host Lauren Gilger.

LAUREN GILGER: We continue our collection of conversations about collecting today with the arrival of the Office of Collecting and Design. For the next several days, you can tour a huge RV trailer packed with drawers of dice, erasers, and just about anything you could imagine that’s both tiny and collectible. The Show’s Amber Victoria Singer got a virtual preview from its founder and curator.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Jessica Oreck has been collecting for her entire life.

JESSICA ORECK: My parents say that before I could talk, that I was collating little bits of dust and insect legs and all sorts of weird stuff. I’ve always been drawn to the things that people don’t necessarily look at, but then when you put them together in bulk, they have their own charm. They have their own magic.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: The inside of the 42-foot trailer for the Office of Collecting and Design has a cozy, magical feel to it. The wood-paneled floor peeks out from underneath colorful floral rugs. An ornate lamp hangs from a dark blue ceiling with gold stars. The sage-green walls are lined with over 300 drawers of all shapes and sizes, from toolboxes to printers' drawers to flat file cabinets. There’s even a collection of miniature sets of drawers lined up on a flat archway.

Oreck is an artist and filmmaker, and the Office of Collecting and Design first started as a studio space to keep her stop-motion animation props organized in one place.

JESSICA ORECK: Because I am who I am, I built it out very thoroughly aesthetically. And my friends and family were like, “You know, you should really open this to the public.”

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: And so, Oreck opened the space for anyone who wanted to look through her collections for limited hours in an ordinary Las Vegas strip mall. And it was a huge hit.

JESSICA ORECK: Now, I no longer have time to animate. I only do the museum.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: A couple years into this, Oreck started dreaming of taking her project on the road. So, she bought an old RV and completely transformed it into a mobile Office of Collecting and Design.

JESSICA ORECK: When I was little, I wanted to be a long-haul trucker. And so, this felt like the perfect combination of things. I get to be, you know, spreading this museum, doing this thing that I love, and also get to be on the road all the time.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: One of Oreck’s oldest collections is one she started when she was 11 years old: unplayable dice.

JESSICA ORECK: I call them unplayable dice because they’re dice that are imperfect. So, the pips are off, or the corners are chipped, or they’re handmade—like, these are cow bone from the late 1800s.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Oreck says she has somewhere between 15 and 25 drawers of unplayable dice.

JESSICA ORECK: If the place was on fire and I could save one collection, I’d probably save the dice.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Visitors of the Office of Collecting and Design are encouraged to open every drawer and touch the collections.

JESSICA ORECK: This is a collection of used pink erasers. This is a drawer of miniature food. So, we’ve got like tiny, tiny candy canes, hot dogs, all sorts of different fruit on this side. This is a drawer of eyeballs—so, like, teddy bear eyeballs, doll eyeballs. We have one glass eye, plastic bouncy ball eyeballs. We have a collection of tiny chairs. There’s a residue of attention. Like, some of these things were very well-loved, and you can feel that when you hold an object. And that’s a pretty critical part of it to me.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Several large glass jars sit on an island in the middle of the room.

JESSICA ORECK: Our collection of lost buttons. Every single one of these buttons was part of a garment at some point and had a life. We’ve got handmade paper confetti from a piñata shop in Mexico. We’ve got marbles. We’ve got giant pencils, hand-carved letters, alphabet letters, some very old dice, of course. Individual matches — every single one is a slightly different color, and I’m fascinated by that. So, we have a whole rainbow of matches.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Some of Oreck’s collections have a story behind them, like the small faces carved out of tagua nut. They’re small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and look similar to the edible part of a walnut. About a dozen of them sit in their own wooden case with a few black-and-white photos.

JESSICA ORECK: I found them at an antique shop in Upstate New York. I rang the bell, and these two ancient humans came out from behind the antique shop in the little house there, and they both had their napkins tucked into their shirts. They were like, “Oh, we’re just having some supper, but come on in!” Like, 4:00 in the afternoon. So, we go into the antique shop, and I picked these out. And Iris, the woman that ran the antique shop, said, “Oh my gosh, our friend Art Coke carved those. He was film-star handsome. Let me see if I can dig up some pictures.” So, she found these pictures of Art Coke, who was the guy that carved them for me. He fought in World War II and came home safely, and lived a long life, and carved these things in his older age. And he died, but now I have them here in the museum, and I love that I get to sort of carry on his legacy.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: There’s also a story to go along with Oreck’s collection of foreign chewing gum that fills up several drawers.

JESSICA ORECK: I dated a rodeo star who was addicted to chewing gum. Like, would put in a piece of gum very first thing in the morning before he turned on the light. We stayed friends for a long time. So, for years, I would send him chewing gum from everywhere I visited in the world. And, yeah, at some point, he got married, and his wife was like, “Who is this woman that’s sending you chewing gum?” And so, he sent me all the chewing gum back.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: The Office of Collecting and Design is currently on its fall tour throughout the Southwest.

I’m Amber Victoria Singer.

TIARA VIAN: And this has been the Stories You Don't Want to Miss podcast, made possible in part by the Katina Foundation, BASIS Charter Schools, Palo Verde Generating Station, SRP, and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. Thank you for listening and for your generous support.

I’m Tiara Vian. This is KJZZ. Listen more, learn more, online and on the KJZZ mobile app.

