Stories You Don't Want to Miss for the week of Oct. 12, 2026

Arizona’s Executive Tower, which houses the Governor’s Office and Secretary of State, was evacuated Thursday afternoon after staff received an envelope filled with white powder. Attempts to curb wall construction in Arizona haven’t found the same success as in Texas. ASU’s hockey coach is officially out amid a probe into a player’s collapse during practice. Plus the latest politics, business, metro Phoenix, and water news.

Transcript

TIARA VIAN: This is KJZZ, your news and information station in Phoenix and across Arizona. I’m Tiara Vian, and here are this week’s Stories You Don’t Want to Miss.

It’s the podcast designed to catch you up on some highlights from around the region. Thanks for listening. Here are a few of the stories for the week of Oct. 12, 2026.

Arizona’s Executive Tower, which houses the governor’s office and secretary of state, was evacuated Thursday afternoon after staff received an envelope filled with white powder. Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said his office called law enforcement, including a hazardous materials team, after staff opened the envelope. They then isolated the materials and exposed individuals, evacuated other employees, and shut off access to the floor. Christian Slater, a spokesman for Gov. Katie Hobbs, said the entire Executive Tower was evacuated, and Hobbs was not in the building at the time. He says there were no reported injuries. Votebeat reported that more than 100 similar letters were sent to election officials, politicians, and others across the country. Slater said the FBI is investigating the situation. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In water news. Big cuts are coming to Arizona’s share of the Colorado River. That’s because the 21st century has brought big demand, steady drought, and climate change. But to really understand how Arizona got here, Alex Hager reports you have to go back in time.

ALEX HAGER: Through a career with the Central Arizona Project, Rich Wiesinger has seen an awful lot of the long canal system that brings the Colorado River to the Phoenix area.

RICH WIESINGER: Well, it’s an engineering marvel. I mean, it absolutely is.

ALEX HAGER: Wiesinger is inside one of the pumping plants that keeps this canal flowing. It’s full of hulking metal turbines and motors. This system is a big part of why the Phoenix area looks the way it does today.

RICH WIESINGER: We have lots of people, lots of industry, lots of municipalities that depend on a stable water source. That’s what CAP can bring, is a stable, reliable water source.

ALEX HAGER: But soon, new cuts could mean about 50% less water flowing through this system. And today’s problem has roots all the way back in 1968, when then-President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the canal into reality.

LYNDON B. JOHNSON: It’ll provide more water for growing cities. It’ll provide more water for expanding industries, for the farmers’ crops, and for the ranchers’ cattle.

ALEX HAGER: But the people who dreamed up the CAP in the ’60s, they were clear that its flows would go down in the decades to come. So, they suggested a backup plan: augmentation, adding other water. They said future generations would have to build huge desalination plants on the Pacific Coast or find a way to pipe in water from the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest. Congressman Udall posited this hypothetical, read here by a voice actor.

VOICE ACTOR: Let’s assume there is no augmentation in the river, not a drop. I think this is a very invalid assumption, because I am as sure as anything in this life that there will be augmentation.

ALEX HAGER: But we know today, there was not.

TOM MCCANN: There was no willingness to spend money to address a future problem that wasn’t here yet and that I think people were not sure whether it was going to materialize or not.

ALEX HAGER: That’s Tom McCann, a former deputy general manager of the CAP.

TOM MCCANN: Now we are there, and the problem is here, and we’re seeing the effects of it, and we don’t have augmentation because we didn’t invest that money back when we needed to.

ALEX HAGER: Udall and his brother Stewart, then-Secretary of the Interior, gave their directions. So, was it a mistake to ignore them, to build the giant canal and then not follow through on adding that extra water? I put that question to Brad Udall, Mo’s son.

BRAD UDALL: I think Stewart and Mo sort of blew it on some of this.

ALEX HAGER: The younger Udall works as a water policy expert. He says his dad, uncle, and their colleagues could have done better than suggesting ambitious and expensive construction projects. But you have to remember the context of the time.

BRAD UDALL: In 1968, the idea was we could build our way out of anything. We could engineer our way out of every crisis. We’re smart. We’re rich. The world’s our oyster.

ALEX HAGER: It was part of an era that brought us interstate highways and the biggest dams in the country. So, it makes sense they wanted to solve a future water shortage with more concrete. Plus, Udall says, maybe this was just a quick way to get the canal across the line.

BRAD UDALL: This is a massive project, and we don’t have all the answers now. We’re going to kick the can down the road and hope it all works out.

ALEX HAGER: Today, most water experts say augmentation may not be the best way to keep the Colorado River flowing. That’s because nearly three-quarters of its water is used for agriculture. If there’s not enough for homes and businesses, some say it might be complicated, but worth it to divert from farms to cities. Chuck Podolak says that idea may have driven the pitch for augmentation.

CHUCK PODOLAK: I have a strong thesis that this is a way to avoid saying Phoenix is going to grow at the expense of agriculture.

ALEX HAGER: Podolak used to run the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona. He says we shouldn’t put too much stock in what the CAP designers said back in the ’60s.

CHUCK PODOLAK: They’re less founding father documents; they’re more just the product of people needing to get short-term success in the political process.

ALEX HAGER: So, can today’s policymakers learn anything by looking back to 1968? John Berggren, with the nonprofit Western Resource Advocates, says the canal’s architects didn’t have the best solution, but they were right about the problem.

JOHN BERGGREN: Every decision has to be made in that context. We don’t have an unlimited supply. We’re probably not going to build the pipeline, the new big pipeline anytime soon. So, let’s find every way to tighten our belts here.

ALEX HAGER: Now, it’s up to the state and federal governments to figure out exactly how to cut back on demand. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast. Thanks for listening.

In public radio, our mission is to be here for our listeners. And “here” can be anywhere—your kitchen, the laundromat, out for a walk. Stream us live at kjzz.org.

In Fronteras news. A federal judge agreed to pause border wall construction in and near Big Bend National Park in Texas earlier this month. Attempts to curb wall construction in Arizona haven’t found that same success. Centuries-old cottonwoods have been bulldozed as part of the effort, and a Native American tribe now says thousands of saguaro cactus are next. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick reports.

ALISA REZNICK: A towering cottonwood crashes into the dirt in this video shot by protesters. Its limbs crackle as they hit the ground. Protesters scream in the background. Border wall contractors felled this 200-year-old tree on the Arizona border, southeast of Tucson, earlier this month. It was the last in a grove right along the U.S.-Mexico border here.

Customs and Border Protection said the grove’s demolition was needed to make way for two steel walls as part of a multibillion-dollar project. Activists started occupying the cottonwood more than two months ago, hoping to save it. They set up a wooden platform high in its branches and camped on private land next to it on the Arizona side.

ALEX CHABOT: You can see the panels going up right now.

ALISA REZNICK: That’s Alex Chabot, one of the protesters. We’re standing right next to where the tall cottonwood used to be. Border Patrol agents swarmed the camp and used a crane to forcibly remove the person inside the tree. Then, Chabot says, construction went into overdrive.

ALEX CHABOT: That wall isn’t going to easily be to the casilla.

ALISA REZNICK: A huge steel panel is being placed into the ground in front of us.

ALEX CHABOT: Takes them six minutes between touching it and putting it up for it to be locked in place. They’re moving so fast, and they worked all night.

ALISA REZNICK: Activists say roughly two dozen people were arrested by Border Patrol agents during confrontations in the community of Lochiel. Most now face a misdemeanor charge for violating a closure order. One person locked themselves to a hauling truck to keep it from moving. Another spent days in a cottonwood just on the other side of the border in Mexico to stave off construction temporarily, even after their wooden platform was cut down. Even so, both walls now snake their way through the town. Chabot says he knows most people wouldn’t consider what’s happening in Lochiel as a win for protesters.

ALEX CHABOT: For me, it’s not so much about the immediate win as much as just being on the right side of history, standing up for what we believe in.

ALISA REZNICK: Customs and Border Protection has not responded to questions about the protesters’ arrests or whether agents had a warrant to enter the private ranch land where they were staying. But the agency says it’s moving forward with that and other wall projects in Arizona, like some 200 miles west of Lochiel in the Tohono O’odham Nation. The tribe filed a federal suit to stop wall construction on the roughly 60 miles of border inside the reservation. But so far, the requests have been denied.

VERLON JOSE: We’re next. So, it’s not a matter that the contractors are not going to come; it’s a matter of when the contractors are going to come.

ALISA REZNICK: Tribal Chairman Verlon Jose says CBP told the tribe they now plan to tear out thousands of saguaro cactus to clear the wall’s path.

VERLON JOSE: The likelihood of them surviving any kind of transplant are not very high.

ALISA REZNICK: The iconic Sonoran Desert plant grows huge green limbs slowly over the course of decades and can stretch more than 60 feet tall. They’re sacred to the Tohono O’odham. A federal judge denied the tribe’s request to stop construction while the case moves forward. So, there’s nothing keeping it at bay right now. Jose says tribal members set up a prayer camp to monitor the work, and his office is bracing for a federal response like the one in Lochiel.

VERLON JOSE: I just think that once they come, they’re going to come strong.

ALISA REZNICK: Back in Tucson, a group of Lochiel protesters hugged each other and cheered outside the federal courthouse. The last tree sitter in federal custody was released after more than three days. Organizer Kate Scott says a movement began around the centuries-old trees, or the grandmothers, as she calls them. Now that they’ve been cut down:

KATE SCOTT: It just emboldens us all. The energy of the four grandmothers now are in all of us. And when you have that type of connection to the land, you don’t ever—it never leaves you.

ALISA REZNICK: Scott says now, as wall construction moves forward, they’ll find another place to defend. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, reporting from Lochiel.

TIARA VIAN: In politics news. President Trump held a rally on Wednesday in Mohave County to stump for Republicans on the ballot, but he didn’t shout out either of the GOP nominees running in Arizona’s competitive congressional races. From the Politics Desk, Camryn Sanchez reports.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Trump stopped off in Arizona as part of a campaign tour hitting multiple states ahead of the midterm election. Many of the Republicans running in Arizona’s competitive districts have the president’s endorsement, but not all of them attended the rally in Bullhead City, including congressional candidates Juan Ciscomani and Jay Feely. Trump mostly talked up Congressman Andy Biggs, who’s running for governor against Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs. Trump called her a “low-IQ individual.”

DONALD TRUMP: Don’t let her ruin everything and destroy this beautiful state anymore. She’s hurt our state. She’s hurt this state very badly. She made Arizona one of the least affordable states in the entire country.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Trump didn’t mention Ciscomani or Feely, though they’re both running with his endorsement in the state’s two most competitive districts. Trump also didn’t mention Warren Petersen, who’s running for attorney general. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In education news. ASU’s hockey coach is officially out amid a probe into a player’s collapse during practice. Jill Ryan has more on the university’s split with Greg Powers.

JILL RYAN: Powers had been on administrative leave. It’s been two months since 21-year-old Matthew Mayich suffered a catastrophic brain injury after collapsing during an outdoor military-style workout at ASU. In a statement, ASU thanked Powers for his service and said the parting was a mutual agreement. The university says it’s hiring NHL coach Dave Hakstol of the Colorado Avalanche as his replacement. ASU police are continuing to investigate the incident. The county attorney has declined to take over the case. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast.

In business news. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes held a town hall in Mesa Wednesday night on data center concerns. Most audience members were from Ahwatukee, where a massive data center is going up near feet from homes and a preschool. As Taylor Griffith reports, the attorney general appears to be building a case against the project.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Mayes says her team is exploring a nuisance law investigation into the Menlo Data Center. Ahwatukee residents say it’s improperly zoned for its proximity to homes, given its proposed energy demands and fleet of backup diesel generators. Residents have filed noise complaints throughout the construction process and worry about long-term impacts to daily life and home values. Ana Marshall lives nearby.

ANA MARSHALL: There’s heavy machinery, there’s beeping, there’s stadium lighting, and I have not received any protection from the city of Phoenix. I want to make it very, very clear, I have not received a meaningful response.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Mayes says a nuisance lawsuit may be one of the final tools that could be used to stop the project. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And finally, for something a little different from KJZZ’s The Show, we find out about the Junk Journal Club and get a little sentimental. Here’s co-host Lauren Gilger.

LAUREN GILGER: Leslie Tyger has a thing for keeping stuff: receipts, ticket stubs, wrappers, junk mail, you know, stuff.

LESLIE TYGER: I’ve always collected scraps. Ever since I was little, I have boxes and boxes of random stuff, you know, that people might look at and they would call it junk. And to me, they were, you know, my little treasures.

LAUREN GILGER: But she never knew what to do with all of these little pieces of life until the artist, who goes by the name Tyger Teeth, started junk journaling.

LESLIE TYGER: Junk journaling is already a thing. And I think in some senses, it’s been a thing for a very long time, but people haven’t given it a name. Scrapbooking is, you know, kind of the mother, I think, of junk journaling. So, of course, we all know there’s been scrapbooking for a long time. And it was kind of people who did it more casually and with things that you wouldn’t usually use whenever you’re doing a scrapbook. People get scared of doing scrapbooking because it’s so—it feels very intense. For example, not to drag my mom, but she always talks about how she still has not finished my baby book because she’s stressed to do it. She’s like, “I have all this stuff, but it’s just so hard to put it together.” So, I think that it takes that stress out of it. And people are just like, “Oh, these are some pretty napkins. These are some, you know, beautiful things that I have, and I’m just going to sort of start putting them into a page.” Some people like to journal along with it, put photos. People have all these different styles. Some of them are very messy, and some of those are the most interesting ones.

LAUREN GILGER: Now, TYGER runs a Junk Journal Club almost every week at a gallery space downtown, where like-minded collectors come together to junk journal. But as she told me when she came into our studios recently, it all started as sort of a happy accident.

LESLIE TYGER: So, I am an artist, so I started out, you know, vending sort of my art. I had, you know, prints and totes and, you know, postcards and all of those little things. And I just had like some scraps because I was making stickers. And I was like, “Well, these are so—they’re so pretty. They’re just like pretty colors. I don’t know what to do with them. So, I’m going to put them in a container. I’ll bring them to a market, and I’ll put ‘free scraps.’” I put an envelope next to it, and was like, “Whatever. If people want them, they can. If it gets people closer to my booth to chat with me and look at my stuff, that’s a bonus.” And it was kind of a hit. Like, everybody who came over—not everybody, but the girls who get it, get it. So, the ones who get it came over and were like, “Oh! Oh, my gosh, scraps!” And they would be packing these little pretty pieces of paper into their own envelopes. And all of them would say, “Oh, my gosh, I really want to get into junk journaling!” or “Oh, I do junk journaling!” or “I’m going to go do this with my friend soon!” And I just saw like a spark and an interest and an excitement that I didn’t know other people had in this kind of thing.

LAUREN GILGER: So, you’ve got a book here of some of the examples of how you have junk journaled. And you’ve brought a bunch of stuff to show us how this comes together. Okay, and we have our producer here as well, Amber Victoria Singer, who is into this and wants to try it, brought her own pile of junk, for lack of a better phrase.

LESLIE TYGER: I love what she’s doing over there.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, so what kinds of things first of all do you both have? Describe this for us.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: I’ve brought with me some scraps from a date I went on last week. I have the receipt from where we ate, Tacos Chiwas, and then I have a Joe’s Italian Ice receipt. I have a ticket to Shrek at Harkins Theatres. I plan good dates. And a ginger candy wrapper from a ginger candy I was eating at their house after. I’ve stolen from Leslie a jack and a 10 of hearts, so it was on July 10th.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh, wow! Man! See, so it’s a memory keeper in a way, but it’s also just super random, right?

LESLIE TYGER: A little bit. A little bit. Like, it can be random. I have a ton of pages that are really random, and I encourage people to do random unless something really specifically calls to you. Like, I have here, this one that I’m looking at is a—I have a couple of spreads from a trip that I recently took to Moab with my boyfriend. And here are some of the things that I have here. I have Pepto Bismol because I ended up getting food poisoning halfway to Utah. That’s awesome. So, I have, you know, my Pepto Bismol there to remember it. I have some printed out photos from the trip, you know, I have a postcard, a little label of a beer, picture of our campsite. We had like some dice that we opened, so I have the packaging from the dice, like a hot dog tray, I guess not used. I asked them if they had two, and they’re like, “Yeah, you can have two, you crazy lady. I don’t know what you want it for, but okay.” Some from our champagne, I have, you know, the—this is one of my favorite things to junk journal with, is the foil from champagne bottles. Here’s the netting and a photo of it. Yeah, just all kinds of stuff like that.

LAUREN GILGER: So, you mix in photos, but it’s very textured, right? Like, I don’t know. Does this feel tangible to you in a way that maybe like a digital version of this would not?

LESLIE TYGER: Oh, absolutely. And don’t get me started. I think that I—I am a big fan of the digital world, but I’m also a big, big fan of analog crafting. And I think that making things with your hand is really the antidote to doomscrolling, which we’re all doing right now. People need to be touching things with their hands. They need to be doing things. And whenever you’re doing it with a group of people and you’re getting people together, it’s really—it’s really an act of resistance against anybody who’s seeking to control us, because there are a number of people who benefit from stealing our attention. And I’ll tell you, it’s not us.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, that’s really interesting. So, it sounds like you got a lot of very intense reactions from people when you started doing this on an organized basis.

LESLIE TYGER: Shocking. I couldn’t have imagined it. Whenever I started doing it, because whenever I did the free scraps, I saw that people were interested. And so after that, I was like, “Oh, well, it would be cool if people made a little page, you know, at my booth.” I set up one table, it was 4 feet. And the very first people who came, it was these two girls who actually still come to Junk Journal Club today. Shoutout Nina and Joy. They were the first ones, and they had kind of said, they were like, “I didn’t know how much I needed this.” And I remember that sort of struck something in me because then all day, people would come. And it’s another one of those things, if you get it, you get it. A lot of people look and they just weren’t interested, but if they got it, they got it. And people would say, “This is the most creative thing I’ve ever done.” There were people who got emotional. And then I have different people who come to Junk Journal Club, and I think that they really see it as this very—this very safe place where they can come and they get to unwind and do things with their hands with other creative people. And sometimes people do get emotional, and there’s a release that they didn't know that they needed. It’s a way for them to be more present with the things in their lives that they collect, the things that they hold onto, and to even kind of think about why.

LAUREN GILGER: So, Amber, you’re over here doing your first page of a junk journal. What does this feel like? What do you like about it?

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: I feel like I’m a paper hoarder. I have like a pile of wristbands from shows that I go to.

LESLIE TYGER: Make a whole page!

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: I just like—I always, I hold onto receipts. And I, ’cause I like journal, and I always say that I’m—sometimes I glue things into my journal, and I’ll just write around them. But I do end up just having a pile of trash because I’m sentimental and a bit of a hoarder and I can’t throw away receipts from special days.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes, so it sounds like it’s a good way to keep a record, and there’s a nostalgia factor and a memory factor. But it also sounds like this is sort of therapeutic to people.

LESLIE TYGER: I think that it is. And I think it’s a way for people to hold onto these things and get this release. Yeah, I think it’s just really good for people.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, well, getting the word out. That is Leslie Tyger, AKA Tyger Teeth, artist and founder and host of the Junk Journal Club, along with our producer, Amber Victoria Singer. Thank you both.

LESLIE TYGER: Thank you so much.

TIARA VIAN: And this has been the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast, made possible in part by the Katina Foundation, BASIS Charter Schools, Palo Verde Generating Station, SRP, and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. Thank you for listening and for your generous support. I’m Tiara Vian. This is KJZZ. Listen more, learn more online and on the KJZZ mobile app.