Stories You Don't Want to Miss for the week of Oct. 19, 2026

Voters in Arizona’s first congressional district face a choice they’ve never had before: do they want to elect a Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican to Congress, or a Democrat? Mexico is once again expressing its concern for the safety of its citizens in the United States after a recent death in a Texas ICE processing center. The Phoenix Symphony is suspending its current season starting Nov. 1 due to financial shortfalls. This week, experts from across the globe are gathering at ASU’s Tempe campus to discuss the growing role agentic AI will have in the workforce and education. Plus the latest tribal natural resources, business, metro Phoenix and election news.

Transcript

TIARA VIAN: This is KJZZ, your news and information station in Phoenix and across Arizona. I’m Tiara Vian, and here are this week’s stories you don’t want to miss.

This is the podcast that’s designed to catch you up on some highlights from around the region. Thanks for listening. Here are a few of the stories for the week of October 19th, 2026.

Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Andy Biggs have nearly four decades of combined experience in public office, and each candidate for governor has mined their opponent’s past record as campaign fodder for ads, arguing the other is too dangerous to vote for this fall. Camryn Sanchez and Wayne Schutsky have more.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Hobbs wants to convince voters that Biggs has a pattern of protecting pedophiles and abusers over nearly a decade in Congress, and 14 years serving in the Arizona legislature before that. Hobbs’ campaign is focusing the most on Biggs’ action 13 years ago in blocking legislation which would have allowed the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to take over a police force in Colorado City, which was turning a blind eye to a fundamentalist, polygamous group there, run by a man called Warren Jeffs. Democrats are running ads like this one, quoting Alyssa Wall, a survivor of the Jeffs group.

AD VOICEOVER: Even some Republicans said he had a chance to stop the abuse of children in Colorado City, but did nothing.

ALYSSA WALL: If he didn’t care then, when it was really important, what makes any of us believe that he’s going to care now?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Republican-sponsored bill passed out of the state House of Representatives with close to unanimous bipartisan support, but Biggs assigned it to multiple Senate committees and it died. The bill’s sponsors blamed Biggs for effectively killing the legislation, so does Hobbs.

KATIE HOBBS: Because it was blocked, because Andy Biggs as Senate president blocked it, women and children had to suffer three years longer than they otherwise would have.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: In an interview with AZ Family on Oct. 5, Biggs said the state was trying to get more information on how friendly the Colorado City police force was with Jeffs’ group.

ANDY BIGGS: What I was concerned about is did we have enough as a state to step in as a state legislature and decertify? And was it being done by people with a political agenda? I don’t know.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Colorado City bill isn’t the only one Hobbs says Biggs had a hand in blocking as a state legislator.

KATIE HOBBS: He blocked a bill that made spousal rape a crime. He blocked my bill, my bipartisan bill that would have helped end the backlog of untested rape kits in the state.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Biggs did hold Hobbs’ bill, which would have required criminal justice agencies to report the number of untested sexual assault kits they had, in the Senate Rules Committee. And Biggs was one of a handful of lawmakers who voted against a 2005 bill, which made the penalty for spousal rape on par with the penalty for any other rape. Hobbs says the pattern has continued while Biggs has been in Congress.

KATIE HOBBS: In Congress, he’s continually voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act, which has bipartisan support. And he voted to not release the Epstein files.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Biggs was one of two Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who voted against a motion to subpoena the U.S. Department of Justice to release the files last July. He did later vote in favor of releasing the files last November. Here’s Wayne Schutsky with a look at the Hobbs campaign.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Hobbs spent her first term as governor working alongside the Republican-controlled House and Senate. That’s led to some bipartisan compromises, like four state budgets that received Republican and Democratic votes.

KATIE HOBBS: We’ve shown over and over again that we can work together and get things done for Arizonans.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: But it’s also led to partisan gridlock that’s blocked most of the agenda Hobbs laid out when she entered office, like scaling back the state school voucher program. Hobbs, in turn, vetoed 541 bills sent to her by the legislature, more than any governor in Arizona history. Republicans call Hobbs the “Veto Queen” and say it’s proof that she can’t work across the aisle. Here’s a Republican attack ad airing across the state.

AD VOICEOVER: Border security: vetoed. No tax on tips: vetoed. Even lower grocery prices: vetoed. 88 of them in one day. Katie Hobbs didn’t govern Arizona. She blocked it — 541 times.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Hobbs isn’t hiding from those vetoes, saying she blocked bills that were unpopular with Arizonans.

KATIE HOBBS: I’ve been the backstop to a lot of things that would infringe on people’s rights, right to vote, reproductive healthcare access.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: But Republicans say it’s not just the vetoes. They argue Hobbs simply hasn’t accomplished much during her time in office, and they accuse her of co-opting GOP policy wins to trick voters. That includes the broad tax cut package President Trump pushed through Congress last year. Republicans immediately called for Arizona to adopt the cuts, but Hobbs vetoed their bills three times before eventually agreeing to an essentially identical tax cut package in June. Now she’s using that compromise on the campaign trail to tout some of those new cuts, like no tax on tips or overtime. Biggs says that’s dishonest.

ANDY BIGGS: She said that she actually eliminated no tax — or she created no tax on tips. Untrue. She vetoed that three times. And now she’s saying other things about me which are absolutely untrue.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Hobbs says she long backed the parts of the tax cut package that she believed benefited middle class and working families.

KATIE HOBBS: I proposed the middle class portion back in November. I urged the legislature to get it to me first thing. We worked together to get this done and deliver them for Arizonans.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Which version of Hobbs voters buy into, the veto queen or the compromiser-in-chief, could determine who sits in the governor’s office next year. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In tribal natural resources: It’s been two years since a foreign mining company started transporting uranium ore from near the Grand Canyon, through the Navajo Nation to Utah, in route to one of the only operating mills in the U.S. Protesters have raised concerns about trucking accidents and rising arsenic levels in groundwater. And as Gabriel Pietrorazio reports, Indigenous peoples, both here and on the other side of the globe, continue sounding the alarm in a common struggle.

PROTESTERS: Shut down Pinyon Plain! Uranium has got to go! Uranium has got to go!

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Last October, protesters from Phoenix to the Grand Canyon flocked to White Mesa, Utah, the starting point of an annual spiritual walk to the uranium mill. But on the African island of Madagascar, this freedom to peacefully assemble against energy fuels isn’t guaranteed. A watch group that collaborates with the UN has alleged rights abuses tied to the Canadian company’s pursuit of rare earth minerals there.

ZOU RANDRIAMARU: We don’t have any proof that the company is aware of what is happening, but we do believe that it is. But of course they would never show their face because the issue is too sensitive at the moment.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Zo Randriamaru is the founder of the non-profit CRAAD-OI. Energy Fuels hopes to extract more than a million tons of material, including monazite.

ZO RANDRIAMARU: Which they plan to send to the White Mesa Mill in Utah.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Much like the Ute Mountain Utes living just five miles from the mill, the Indigenous peoples of Madagascar are also upset with Energy Fuels. They, too, have protested, but face severe punishment. At least one man in Madagascar was fatally shot. Dozens more have been arrested. Fola Ariondrea Manate Nasoa, who was with the non-profit, accuses a judge of ordering defendants to sign away their right to oppose the mine.

FOLA ARIONDREA MANATE NASOA: So it’s clear that this comes from the company and the government, of course. Some people who have been arrested were tortured. We have evidences of that.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Villagers hid in nearby forests last year, and said they were hunted by an army of security forces. Many of them are farmers and fishers who, they say, would be displaced by the mine. The militia labeled them as troublemakers and thieves with gang ties, but in a local news report, their blurred-out faces tell another story.

Like this woman, caring for a 6-month-old baby whose parents ran away. She says it is tragic the child has no milk. “I feed him with crushed leaves and cassava.”

While this man insists, “Defending our land does not make us criminals.”

Last fall, historic Gen Z protests over corruption and water/power outages swept the island, prompting the president to dissolve his government and flee the country. All of the jailed mining demonstrators have since been freed. Locals are no longer hiding, but they are still afraid that this might happen again when the new president is elected next October.

Zou contacted KJZZ in trying to make allies with the Ute Mountain Utes to put pressure on the multinational mining company.

ZO RANDRIAMARU: We believe that we are facing similar issues.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Energy Fuels Executive Vice President Mike Van Akooy defends the Madagascar project, which he claims could double the impoverished country’s GDP within four decades.

MIKE VAN AKOOY: The company has never requested the police or the courts of Madagascar to intervene in support of our projects, and we have specifically and consistently undertaken our work in Madagascar without police presence or involvement.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Instead, he blames the violence on cattle rustlers and the coup.

MIKE VAN AKOOY: I really do think a lot of that’s related to the domestic social-political situation at the time, not necessarily our project.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Back in Utah, Yolanda Badback and her Ute Mountain Ute family sing in front of the Energy Fuels uranium mill after the annual spiritual walk. She stands in solidarity with the protesters thousands of miles away in Madagascar.

YOLANDA BADBACK: We all need to be heard no matter what nationality we are.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: For KJZZ News, I’m Gabriel Pietrorazio, reporting from White Mesa, Utah.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast. Thanks for listening.

In public radio, our mission is to be here for our listeners. And “here” can be anywhere — your kitchen, the laundromat, out for a walk. Stream us live at KJZZ.org.

In arts news: The Phoenix Symphony is suspending its current season starting November 1st due to financial shortfalls. As Kathy Ritchie reports, it’s unclear when the organization will resume its programming.

KATHY RITCHIE: Mo Stein is the chairman of the board of directors for the Phoenix Symphony. He says the decision to suspend the remaining season was both difficult and necessary.

MO STEIN: The very overarching issue is that we can’t spend money that we don’t have, and it costs a lot of money to run an organization.

KATHY RITCHIE: Stein says the symphony has been operating in a deficit for a number of years as it’s faced economic pressures and fundraising challenges. Peter Kjome is the president and CEO. He says while there’s been an increase in ticket sales and revenue, it hasn’t been enough.

PETER KJOME: And this suspension comes at a time of extraordinary artistic momentum for the Phoenix Symphony. The orchestra’s playing at the highest level in its history, but that makes this moment all the more painful.

KATHY RITCHIE: The suspension means layoffs for the symphony’s musicians. Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In recreation news: Chiricahua National Monument in Cochise County is now a new national park. Jill Ryan has details.

JILL RYAN: President Trump has signed a bipartisan bill making the 12,000-acre site Arizona’s fourth national park. Willcox Mayor Greg Hancock says it’s an opportunity to bring more tourism to his city.

GREG HANCOCK: This designation of the Chiricahua National Park is more than a change in name. It represents investment in rural America, a commitment to preserving one of the nation’s greatest natural treasures.

JILL RYAN: The site is a historical territory of the Chiricahua Apache tribes. The bill’s co-sponsor, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, says in a statement there are written protections to ensure tribal members will have continued access to the site for traditional cultural and customary usages. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In politics news: Voters in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District face a choice they’ve never had before. Do they want to elect a Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican to Congress or a Democrat? From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez has more on the race between Republican Jay Feely and Democrat Amish Shah in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Democrats have spent the last few cycles trying and failing to unseat Republican Congressman David Schweikert, a conservative, but by no means a MAGA Republican. Schweikert’s right-of-center tendencies played well in a congressional district filled with independents and moderates. With Schweikert out of the running, those same voters are now being bombarded with claims that this year’s GOP and Democratic nominees represent the extreme right and left of their respective parties. For Democrat Amish Shah, that means accusing Republican Jay Feely of being a yes-man for President Trump.

Feely is a former NFL placekicker and sports commentator who’s been a friend of Trump for years. It was Trump who encouraged Feely to drop his campaign in the East Valley’s Congressional District 5 to run in the more competitive CD1, a district that could help determine whether Republicans lose control of the U.S. House in 2027. Shah has warned voters Feely is beholden to Trump.

AMISH SHAH: Congress was meant to be a check on the executive. That’s not happening right now. Their entire party is like a cult of personality around one person. When he says jump, these guys have to say how high.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Feely says he doesn’t agree with Trump on everything. For example, he doesn’t approve of the federal government forcing Arizona to take large Colorado River water cuts. Since Arizona already conserves so much, Feely says the cuts are disproportionate and unfair.

JAY FEELY: If cuts need to be made, then the upper basin states and the lower basin states should make those cuts equally. And I went to the White House, talked to the administration, talked to the president, brought Speaker Johnson here, had him meet with farmers so he could hear personally the impact down in Yuma on some of those farmers.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Feely has accused Shah of being a socialist, and sought to tie the Democrat to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist. In a debate earlier this month, Feely noted Shah once spoke at a presidential campaign event for Sanders during the 2020 election, and claimed Shah supports the Green New Deal and opposes capitalism—all accusations Shah denies. During the debate, Feely and Shah engaged in several heated exchanges, like this one, where Shah accused the Republican of putting words in his mouth.

JAY FEELY: You didn’t say the Biden administration failed at the border. You wouldn’t say that. Democrats can’t bring themselves to say that.

AMISH SHAH: The Biden administration failed at the border.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Feely has also attacked Shah’s position on healthcare, pointing to his longtime advocacy for Medicare for All and universal healthcare. But on the campaign trail this year, Shah has advocated for something different — a public option known as a Medicare buy-in, where access to Medicare would be expanded to all Americans, affording them the option to pay premiums to access Medicare as an alternative to private insurance plans. Feely calls Shah disingenuous for changing his position.

JAY FEELY: He knows that the people of CD1 don’t want single-payer, that they want to have options, that they want to be able to keep their doctor.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: In turn, Shah said Feely and other Republicans aren’t offering a healthcare plan to ensure people are getting care. Shah also criticized Feely’s support of President Trump’s so-called One Big Beautiful Bill and its changes to state Medicaid programs. In Arizona, hundreds of thousands of residents are expected to be dropped from the healthcare program.

AMISH SHAH: They don’t seem to sympathize with people who are sick, who cannot afford care, who are left out in the cold and, in fact, worked last year to make things worse while making our debt and deficit worse. The callosity of this is infuriating.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Feely has also mined Shah’s three terms in the Arizona House of Representatives, attacking Shah’s record of supporting a bipartisan bill to grant tax breaks to data centers. Shah says he no longer supports those economic incentives for data centers, and notes that when he voted for the tax breaks in 2021, artificial intelligence wasn’t on the radar and driving data center development as it is now. Feely has spoken out about the future of AI and how supportive he is of the technology.

JAY FEELY: Where our economy is going and our security as well as a country will be defined by who wins the AI revolution that’s coming.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: A pro-AI political action committee called American Mission has also spent over $600,000 to support Feely’s campaign. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In Fronteras news: Mexico is once again expressing its concern for the safety of its citizens in the United States after a recent death in a Texas ICE processing center. From the Fronteras desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Mexico’s Foreign Ministry says the man who died in an ICE facility in Laredo, Texas, on Saturday is the 18th Mexican national to die in immigration custody or enforcement operations since the start of the second Trump administration. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is calling for human rights protections for her citizens living in the United States.

CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM: [In Spanish] En México, en el gobierno de México, en la presidenta, siempre van a tener una aliada.

NINA KRAVINSKY: “They are always going to have an ally in Mexico and in my government,” Sheinbaum said. ICE says 56-year-old Emiliano Andrade was found unresponsive at the Rio Grande Processing Center, and his cause of death remains unknown. The agency said in a statement Andrade was a lawful permanent resident of the United States and was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in June. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast.

In education news: This week, experts from across the globe are gathering at ASU’s Tempe campus to discuss the growing role agentic AI will have in the workforce and education. Taylor Griffith reports.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Unlike the more basic generative AI, agentic AI can perform tasks independently in service of a human-defined goal. Highlighting a course taught by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am on the agentic self, ASU Chief Operating Officer Chris Howard says, eventually, agentic AIs will be a lifelong partner in a student’s career and professional success.

CHRIS HOWARD: You’ll be building your—some version of your agentic self, your whole life. And in the future, you’re going to take that with you to your interview.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: OpenAI, an ASU partner, has reported at least two incidents of its AI agents breaking from given prompts and committing cyberattacks. An ASU spokesperson says the university’s AI agents go through extensive ethics and quality control training to prevent rogue actions. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In business news: More than a month after the YMCA in downtown Phoenix announced it was closing, there are now plans to redevelop the site. As Kathy Ritchie tells us, some big names are getting involved.

KATHY RITCHIE: The Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and the Valley of the Sun YMCA plan to build a $60 million facility. Slated to open in 2029, the new three-story YMCA will feature three basketball courts, including one NBA-sized court, health and wellness programs, education, and workforce development. There are also plans for 60 affordable housing units above the facility.

In September, a spokesperson for the Valley of the Sun YMCA said the decision to close the downtown location was due to the aging building’s need for significant repairs and infrastructure upgrades. Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And finally, from KJZZ’s The Show: What the story of the city’s first unofficial gravedigger says about early Phoenix. Here’s co-host Lauren Gilger.

LAUREN GILGER: With Halloween right around the corner, lots of people are starting to think about things like cemeteries and graves, and that’s something Sisto Lizeraga knew a lot about, although not in a creepy way. Lizeraga was the city’s gravedigger in Phoenix’s early days in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Steve Schumacher spoke more about Sisto with my co-host, Mark Brodie. Schumacher is the Phoenix Mayor’s Office official historian, and they began with what Steve could tell us about Sisto Lizeraga.

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Well, he was—well, the one thing that jumps out at me with his history is he had 11 children. I think, oh my goodness, you know, just—just as a—as a parent, how do you manage 11 kids in the heat of Arizona in the late 1800s? But he was—he was kind of a handyman. He was born in Mexico, fought in one of the wars with Maximilian down there, decided to take his family and come up to Arizona in the early 1880s. And nobody was stepping up to bury people who had passed away, so he took it upon himself to become the official, unofficial gravedigger for the city of Phoenix.

MARK BRODIE: Was he an official, like, city employee, or he just kind of did this because he realized it needed to be done?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Yeah, he just took it upon himself, as he did with a number of things. He just took it upon himself to do that. Again, he was kind of a jack of all trades, so digging a grave was just another thing that he knew how to do, so he took it—he took it upon himself to make that happen for the city. But no, the city never gave him an official title, he never got paid for any of this, and so I figure, as I was reading some statistics, that at this time, there was about 200 people that would die each year, and he did this for like 30 years. So I don’t know what the math is, but 200 times 30 years is a lot of people that he put in the ground.

MARK BRODIE: That’s a lot of graves to dig, for sure. Did he ever talk about why he felt compelled to do this?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Not that I really know. He had a semi full-time job as what was called a sexton, S-E-X-T-O-N, which is he was responsible for taking care of the grounds and maintenance at St. Mary’s Church. And so that kept him busy, but I don’t know that I ever read on what his main motivation was in doing it, other than just being a guy who took responsibility for stuff, even though it wasn’t put upon him.

MARK BRODIE: Was it common at that time for sort of volunteer gravediggers? Like, was Phoenix in a unique position with this?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Well, Phoenix hadn’t been that old yet when all this started. Phoenix was incorporated in 1881, and Sisto came on the scene in the mid-1880s, so, yeah, you know, Phoenix was still scrambling for tax money and growth money and all that kind of thing. So, yeah, there were other people that volunteered. I mean, there was a guy that volunteered to design the first city hall, because Phoenix was just a—just a young town at that time, it had just been incorporated. So there—there were a number of people that would step up, yeah.

MARK BRODIE: So you mentioned that he had a full-time job in addition to digging graves. Like, do we have a sense of sort of his—his place in society? Like, what other kinds of things he liked to do, if you know, like what kind of circles he ran in?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Well, he was one of these people that everybody knew, everybody liked. When the guy died, there was—how many gravediggers do you know that get a front-page newspaper article when you pass away?

MARK BRODIE: Probably zero.

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Yeah, exactly. That’s what I’m saying. So — so being a gravedigger is not one of the elite jobs and so forth. But ... he was known by everybody, liked by everybody. He was as much an — as an institution in Phoenix as say, the first mayor or the first sheriff or marshal. Those were institutional jobs and they were, I’m sure, pretty well paid. But yeah, I don’t know that he—he did much outside of digging graves, and then his full-time job taking care of the church grounds, and then all those kids running around.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Well, so you mentioned that he got a front-page mention in the newspaper when he died. Do we have any sense of who dug his grave or what his funeral was like?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Great question. I was trying to think about the questions you would ask, I didn’t think of that one. Well, you know, he had — there were other people that knew how to dig graves. There was — when the very first cemetery closed down, they moved all the bodies over to where the Pioneer Cemetery is now, and Sisto had a group of men helping him out, so I would imagine it was one of them. But people stepped up and they donated money to get a casket for him, and pay for his cemetery lot plot, and all that kind of thing. So I’m sure out of that group that helped him keep the cemetery clean, as well as move those bodies in the 1880s, there was probably, I would think, given as popular as he was, there was probably several people—several people that helped bury him.

MARK BRODIE: So what do you think that Sisto’s story says about early Phoenix?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Well, one thing it says is, because the very first cemetery was right in the southwest corner of the townsite, and the main road of people coming into Phoenix went right past the cemetery, and even then, Phoenix was very, very adamant about the first impression it left with visitors and people coming in on the train and that kind of thing. And so, that’s why they closed down the old—old cemetery and built the new one, is so that visitors to Phoenix wouldn’t get their first impression of a cemetery.

So that’s one thing. Phoenix has always been concerned and very aware of its impression, because the better your impression is, the more you’re going to get people here, the more people, the more they’ll invest, etc., etc.

What else does it say about Phoenix? Well, I think from the good standpoint is you have a citizenry that is willing to step up in need. The thing when they closed down the one cemetery and moved all those graves, people volunteered to help. Once they got that cemetery up and going, there was all kinds of weeds and mesquite and all kinds of things, and Sisto was able to gather another group of volunteers and help clean that up and keep it clean. So I think from a volunteer-helping standpoint with what needed to be done, regardless if it was a paying position or not, I think that spoke really well for the early pioneers in town.

MARK BRODIE: That is Steve Schumacher, the Phoenix Mayor’s Office official historian. Steve, thanks so much. I appreciate it.

TIARA VIAN: And this has been the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast, made possible in part by the Katina Foundation, BASIS Charter Schools, Palo Verde Generating Station, SRP, and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. Thank you for listening and for your generous support. I’m Tiara Vian. This is KJZZ. Listen more, learn more online and on the KJZZ mobile app.

