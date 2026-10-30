Stories You Don't Want to Miss for the week of Oct. 26, 2026

The Central Arizona Project, which runs the canal that brings Colorado River water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas, moved to join a lawsuit against the federal government over upcoming water cutbacks. The state of Arizona reported its first confirmed case of New World screwworm Wednesday. A Navajo-owned shop in Old Town Scottsdale has opened a second location in a Southwest city also known for its art scene. Plus the latest metro Phoenix, culture, education, and science news.

Transcript

TIARA VIAN: This is KJZZ, your news and information station in Phoenix and across Arizona. I’m Tiara Vian, and here are this week’s stories you don’t want to miss.

This is the podcast that’s designed to catch you up on some highlights from around the region. Thanks so much for listening. Here are a few of the stories for the week of Oct. 26, 2026.

Driven by the AI boom, data centers are rapidly multiplying throughout the state, but not without fierce opposition from local residents. Among the top concerns are the drain on two fundamental resources that Arizonans are already worried about: energy and water. As part of our ongoing “AI in Arizona” reporting, we’re examining those concerns. Taylor Griffith begins the three-part series by explaining how data centers are impacting the state’s energy grid.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Data centers use a ton of energy. Scott Scharli at Salt River Project says data centers’ energy use is rapidly adding to the utility’s peak demand.

SCOTT SCHARLI: Last month, I think we hit our high peak of roughly 9,000 megawatts, and that’s roughly 500 megawatts more than where we were before.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Utilities measure peak demand, which is the moment when customers are using the most amount of energy, to ensure demand does not approach or exceed the available energy supply. That can lead to brownouts or blackouts. Scharli says just 20 data centers contributed 7% of the utility’s latest peak this summer, up from 5% the previous year.

SCOTT SCHARLI: And so, you can attribute a decent chunk of that increase, which by the way was about a 2% increase from year to year, to larger loads, like data centers.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: That may not sound like a lot, but 7% of 9,000 megawatts is roughly enough energy to power all of the housing units in Phoenix.

What about APS? The utility serves 11 out of 15 counties in the state. APS’s Mike Eugenis says they’ve had a similar increase in peak energy use, mostly from data centers.

MIKE EUGENIS: Last year, data center customers were about 5% of our peak load, and this year we think that they’re about 7% of our peak load. So this is something that is changing incrementally year over year.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: To avoid overrunning their system, Eugenis says utilities always want to have some amount of energy left over outside of their peak that can be used in emergencies.

MIKE EUGENIS: Those unexpected events could be all sorts of different things. It could be hotter than expected weather. It could be a trip of a generation unit, so the loss of some amount of generation capacity.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: On its website, APS says it tries to keep 15% of its energy supplies uncommitted for these risky scenarios. Based on a recent planning report, SRP targets a 16% reserve margin. But the reserve margins during APS and SRP’s most recent peaks fell short of those goals, at about 10%. That’s just the demand currently on the grid.

Both APS and SRP have already committed to provide energy to even more data centers in the years ahead. As demand keeps eating into that emergency reserve, any new large energy load, like a data center, looking to plug into the grid requires APS and SRP to go out and build or buy more power. Since 2023, APS has sought bids for a total of 8 gigawatts of additional energy capacity. And 4 1/2 of those gigawatts, Eugenis says—

MIKE EUGENIS: Purely data centers.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Meanwhile, SRP’s Scharli says they’re in varying stages of construction for supplying energy to 10 new data center customers. In total, SRP estimates those data centers need about 2 gigawatts of additional capacity.

So who pays for all that extra energy? It depends on which of the Valley’s two utilities provides your energy. The two set their rates a bit differently. SRP is a not-for-profit public power district run by an elected board. Scharli with SRP says the utility is careful to track which customers are driving demand for more energy and ensuring those customers pay the cost to bring online and transmit the energy they need.

SCOTT SCHARLI: So, we contain those costs, and then we make sure that the customers pay for that through minimum demand charges.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Unlike SRP, APS is a for-profit company and regulated monopoly overseen by the Arizona Corporation Commission, an elected body responsible for regulating utility providers. And lately, the commission and APS have come under fire for claims that the utility is passing on costs driven by data centers to its residential and small-commercial customers. Both APS and the Republican-controlled Corporation Commission have a saying: “Growth pays for growth.” Commissioner Kevin Thompson says data centers will pay for any new generation resources they require. But he also says investments in the reliability of the entire grid, investments that utilities like APS say are essential as new data centers come online, should be shared by everyone.

KEVIN THOMPSON: If it’s for the betterment of the grid as a whole, then that peanut butter should be spread across the bread, right?

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: APS acknowledges they’re building beyond the 4 1/2 gigawatts they need to supply the new data centers to ensure they can continue supporting existing large-energy users. Meanwhile, the utility is lobbying the Corporation Commission to approve a 15% increase in rates for residential customers, even though APS has admitted residential demand isn’t substantially growing.

Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: Find all three parts in the series at ai.kjzz.org.

In Fronteras news, the state of Arizona reported its first confirmed case of New World screwworm on Wednesday. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The deadly, flesh-eating parasite was discovered in a dog on a ranch in Cochise County. Paul Brierley is the director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

PAUL BRIERLEY: We’ve not had any cases in Arizona until today’s confirmed case, but it’s something we’ve been working on for over a year to prepare for.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The parasite has been moving up through Mexico and first arrived in Texas this summer. The infected dog has no known history of movement to other states or counties. The screwworm has been spreading in New Mexico and the Mexican state of Sonora, south of Arizona. Ryan Wolker is Arizona’s state veterinarian.

RYAN WOLKER: There’s other livestock on the ranch which we will be evaluating, and we will be responding swiftly here with movement restrictions and establishment of an infested zone.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The border reopened to live cattle imports from Mexico starting with the Cochise County border town of Douglas in August. The border had been closed to live cattle for more than a year to protect against the spread of New World screwworm.

Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast. Thanks for listening.

The First Press Fine Wine Festival is coming in February, and you can meet NPR host Ailsa Chang as part of the VIP brunch and get early-bird pricing. It’s at the Musical Instrument Museum. Find details and tickets when you visit firstpress.kjzz.org.

In culture news, there are close to 4,000 people buried at Pioneer and Military Memorial Park in downtown Phoenix. Some are well known, people like John Alsap, Phoenix’s first mayor, but there are also stories of everyday pioneers and settlers who came to the Valley looking for a better life. Kathy Ritchie took a trip to the cemetery to get to know some of the city’s dearly departed.

KATHY RITCHIE: At first glance, the memorial park looks like one large vacant lot. There are no trees, no grass, no moss-covered tombstones or enormous mausoleums you might associate with old, historic cemeteries. The ground here is rocky. Small stones are used to create pathways between the scattered grave markers.

TOM JOUNT: We work hard as volunteers, and we work with the city of Phoenix to keep it looking as good as possible.

KATHY RITCHIE: Tom Jount is a board member and volunteer here.

TOM JOUNT: And, we want to respect the people that are interred here. But as far as having grass and any kind of irrigation and trees—

KATHY RITCHIE: Not an option, he says, due to cost. On this fall day, Jount is taking me through Rosedale, one of nine historic cemeteries within the park.

TOM JOUNT: So we have Daisy Rae here. Again, it’s a simple marker. It looks like from the base it was knocked over and repaired at some point.

KATHY RITCHIE: Daisy Rae Green was just 8 years old when she died in 1902 from a kidney infection.

TOM JOUNT: Daisy was one of the first African Americans born in the city of Phoenix. Her father, Moses, was reported to be the first African American born in Phoenix.

KATHY RITCHIE: Daisy’s grandmother was a woman named Mary Green, a former slave from Louisiana who Jount says is believed to be the first African American to settle in the Valley in those early days. When Daisy died, this cemetery, for the most part, was not segregated, unlike in other parts of the country.

TOM JOUNT: We have folks from Mexico buried right beside African Americans, beside Europeans. We have Union and Confederate soldiers that are foot-to-foot. So if you could afford a grave, you were placed in the spot you paid for.

KATHY RITCHIE: Rose Gregory, better known as Minnie Powers, also lies here.

TOM JOUNT: She is arguably our most famous madam, lady of the evening, working girl. She owned a couple of brothels down here in Phoenix.

KATHY RITCHIE: Gregory was called the “benevolent madam.” Jount says she was known for helping those who were less fortunate and would take in women who were in abusive relationships.

TOM JOUNT: And unfortunately for Rose, she met a very, very ugly end. She employed a man they called “The Cockney” from England. I believe his name is William Belcher.

KATHY RITCHIE: Jount says Belcher became obsessed with Gregory. One night, he entered her room, shot her and then killed himself. Belcher is also buried somewhere on the grounds.

TOM JOUNT: But we’re not sure where. So, there are about 3,800 graves, and I would say about 600 and change of actual markers.

KATHY RITCHIE: Over time, termites, vandalism and the elements took their toll on the grounds. Many markers withered away, leaving the exact resting places of those buried here, including Belcher, a mystery. But the cemetery is more than old graves. For some, like Inez Heinemann, it’s a chance to learn about her family history and her place in Phoenix. I bumped into Heinemann as I was about to leave.

Can I ask you a couple questions real quick?

INEZ HEINEMANN: Sure.

KATHY RITCHIE: She’s the keeper of her family tree and is here to share that ancestry with her cousins who are visiting from out of town. She tells me her family ties go back to the city’s earliest days. She’s related to the wife of Phoenix’s first mayor, John Alsap, whose grave we’re standing in front of.

INEZ HEINEMANN: So, Anna Marie was the sister of my great-grandmother, Ethelinda Marie. And she married Osborn.

KATHY RITCHIE: Osborn as in Osborn Road. Heinemann showed me an old family photo. Her grandfather Harry, his brother and seven sisters are standing in front of their home, which she says is still around. And those roots, she says, are what makes this place home. Heinemann didn’t grow up here, but in 2002, she came to the Valley as a snowbird looking to escape the wet chill of Washington state. At that time, an encounter at a shopping center made her question: Where is home?

INEZ HEINEMANN: And an older lady walked by, and she saw our Washington state driver’s license. And she says, “Why don’t you people go home?” I was absolutely crushed. And then on the way home, I was talking to my husband. I said, “Wait a minute. My family homesteaded this state. My mother grew up here. I belong here.” So, yeah, that’s kind of the way I feel.

KATHY RITCHIE: And here you are.

INEZ HEINEMANN: And here we are.

KATHY RITCHIE: Heinemann’s family and the numerous others who are buried here helped shape the city of Phoenix. And that, Tom Jount says, is what makes his work and that of the other volunteers so rewarding: to preserve the stories of those who came before us.

Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In science news, PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are associated with negative health outcomes like cancer and have been found in drinking water. But as Greg Hahne reports, a new study from an ASU researcher shows promising results in treating water contaminated with PFAS.

GREG HAHNE: They’re called forever chemicals because they don’t degrade in the environment. While conventional treatment methods include filtering the chemicals out of the water, the study details new technology capable of breaking the chemicals apart. The researchers ran contaminated water through membranes coated with palladium, a metal used in catalytic converters in cars, to get PFAS to react with hydrogen. Bruce Rittmann, ASU professor and study co-author, says the membranes were able to break down the compounds and make them biodegradable.

BRUCE RITTMANN: We will then take these defluorinated molecules and we’ll send them along to some bacteria who will finish the job.

GREG HAHNE: Rittmann says he’s working on bringing the technology to market.

Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast.

In water news, the Central Arizona Project, which runs the canal that brings Colorado River water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas, moved to join a lawsuit against the federal government over upcoming water cutbacks. Alex Hager has more.

ALEX HAGER: The agency is pushing back on a federal plan that could cut Colorado River supplies for Arizona, California and Nevada by up to 40%. It could bring down water for the canal by more than half as soon as next year. CAP General Manager Brenda Burman says the agency spent years negotiating with the Interior Department to avoid the need for a lawsuit.

BRENDA BURMAN: Our goal has been to stay out of court, but not at the expense of defending our rights and the laws governing the Colorado River. The law should be upheld.

ALEX HAGER: Now, Burman’s agency is joining a lawsuit filed by Nevada and co-signed by the state of Arizona. Burman says the new water cuts would be devastating for Central Arizona. The canal serves an area that’s home to 80% of the state’s population and 90% of its economy.

Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In education news, President Trump has signed executive orders aimed at quadrupling U.S. nuclear capacity in the next 25 years. That’s going to require a massive workforce to build and operate. As Taylor Griffith reports, a three-university consortium led by ASU wants to help.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: The dean of ASU’s School of Engineering, Kyle Squires, says there’s a groundswell of demand from power companies, data centers and the federal government for large-scale and small modular nuclear reactor development.

KYLE SQUIRES: When you have demand, right, when you have capital investment build-out, and when you have policy lining up, guess what? The bottleneck’s going to become workforce, people, and that’s the gap we’re trying to close.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: ASU says it has the largest engineering school in the nation by enrollment and course offerings. Now, it’s partnering with two leading nuclear research universities, Purdue and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, to prepare students for the nuclear workforce. Squires says the consortium will allow the universities to scale their research and training capabilities to match coming demand.

Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In tribal natural resources, sales of handmade Native American crafts and jewelry are estimated to generate a billion dollars annually. A Navajo-owned shop in Old Town Scottsdale has opened a second location in a Southwest city also known for its art scene. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Santa Fe is widely considered the nation’s third-largest art market, hence why owners of the Original Native Art Market decided to open another brick-and-mortar there. Co-founder Heather Tracy says her Diné, family-run business has been generations in the making.

HEATHER TRACY: My great-grandma is the first generation to say no to the trading posts because they were offering her pennies on the dollar for her artwork, and she went and set up on the roadside by the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. And so, for us to come four generations later to owning a gallery that not only is for us, but for the entire community, I know that she’d be super proud.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: More than $6 million has been sent to hundreds of Indigenous artisans since the Scottsdale co-op launched in 2020.

Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And finally, from KJZZ’s original production “The Show,” the Phoenix Symphony decision to suspend its season will have a ripple effect on kids as they lose out on symphony field trips. Here’s co-host Mark Brodie with that discussion.

MARK BRODIE: When the Phoenix Symphony suspended its current season last week because of financial problems, it laid off its 66 musicians. Yesterday on “The Show,” we heard from one of them. But the impacts of the symphony’s abrupt change go beyond Symphony Hall; they extend to Arizona classrooms. Beth Maloney is the executive director of Act One, a nonprofit that provides arts- and culture-based field trips to Arizona students in Title I schools. She’s here now to talk more about this. Beth, good morning.

BETH MALONEY: Good morning. Thanks, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So, you bring how many students in an average year to see the Phoenix Symphony?

BETH MALONEY: Thousands of local students from Title I schools to the symphony every year. We’re talking upwards of 20 field trips each season of the symphony.

MARK BRODIE: That’s a lot of kids who obviously now won’t be going to see the Phoenix Symphony. What is it like when they experience this? I would imagine a lot of these students probably have never been to a symphony performance before.

BETH MALONEY: You’re exactly right, and it’s one of my favorite field trips to do every season: watching the students walk into Symphony Hall, watching their eyes light up when they see the chandeliers. They walk in down the carpet. They sit in their, you know, plush seats, and they look around and it’s like this is a place for them.

And at our field trips, it’s bigger than even just that experience. The musicians speak directly to the students. They share their instruments. They share their journey, what brought them to the Phoenix Symphony specifically. And that’s an opportunity for our students that is truly unique, because a lot of times the musicians share with the students that they got their inspiration to begin at a field trip just like the one that they’re currently sitting at.

So the loss of this experience for our students really, I think, hurts. I think it hurts our community broadly. You know, it’s not just going to hurt the teachers and the students that were already registered for those field trips. It has kind of a ripple effect on all of us.

MARK BRODIE: How so?

BETH MALONEY: I think we know the benefits of the arts on students, and we’ll be able to rebook these students. They will go somewhere else. And we have lots and lots of other amazing arts and culture experiences through our other local partners. But like I said, this is a particular loss because of the uniqueness and the depth of this.

And I think I feel the loss really personally, just as someone who enjoys sitting down with these students. I enjoy bringing my own child, my own daughter, to the symphony over the years. And that moment when the lights come down and everyone kind of has that intake of breath, that’s a moment that you can’t really replicate: that sense of belonging, that sense of we’re all here in this together. And I think that’s something we need more today.

And it’s becoming tighter and tighter for us in the arts and culture sector. And that’s, you know, in Phoenix alone, that’s almost like 8,000 of us that have jobs in the arts and culture sector. This is a community loss economically, culturally. I had to call my mom and say how embarrassed I am that we’re the fifth-largest city in the country and we’re not sustaining our symphony. What does that mean for us? It’s kind of a loss.

MARK BRODIE: When you talk about the musicians coming and talking to the students, do they talk about some of the—obviously, you know, you don’t graduate Juilliard and immediately, most of them anyway, don’t immediately get their dream job. There are setbacks along the way, as there are with any career. Did you find that the musicians would talk about that, and that students, even if they had zero interest in going into the arts, would realize, “Oh, look, this person who is successful had to deal with some adversity to get there,” and just sort of learning about perseverance and how to get back up when you’ve been knocked down?

BETH MALONEY: You’re speaking directly into my heart right now, Mark. There was one field trip that had all of us in tears last year. One particular musician spoke about his journey with a disability. He has a loss of hearing. And listening to him tell our students about what it took for him to persevere as a professional musician, overcoming boundary after boundary, it was incredibly moving. And I could just watch the kids spellbound, listening to him tell his story and then getting on stage and playing for them.

Watching conductors who speak to them in Spanish oftentimes, and the kids audibly gasp when a conductor comes out and speaks to them in Spanish and then turns around and really—I always say conducts this masterclass in communication. You see how this incredible group of musicians works as one. And watching the children watch that, that’s what I just think: What a huge loss for those kids and for all of us.

MARK BRODIE: Are there other—you mentioned there are other arts organizations, other field trips that these students can take. Are there other classical music venues or places like the symphony that these students will be able to get to, or are they basically forgoing classical music for right now?

BETH MALONEY: You know, we have one other field trip that I would give a shoutout to, and that is for the Tetra String Quartet, who is a local quartet out of Mesa. They are amazing. We have a show coming up with them at the Orpheum that is another one of my favorite field trip venues, because the students walk in there and it’s like walking into a castle, you know? That’s another one of my favorites.

But, you know, we have the MIM, the Musical Instrument Museum, which is another kind of a classical musical experience, and they have many, many musical residency field trips that we also take part in. But there really is not much else on the menu in Phoenix at this time. So, I mean, there’s nothing really that will replicate this experience. And it’s huge, I think, for these thousands of students and teachers.

And we’ll get them rebooked. We’ll make sure they’re happy. But right away when we opened our books for field trips this season, 1,000 teachers registered 1,000 students right there.

MARK BRODIE: For the symphony.

BETH MALONEY: For the symphony. So they were waiting specifically for those experiences, so it’s hard to disappoint them.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. All right, that is Beth Maloney, executive director of the nonprofit Act One. Beth, thanks so much.

BETH MALONEY: Thank you so much.

TIARA VIAN: And this has been the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast, made possible in part by the Catena Foundation, BASIS Charter Schools, Palo Verde Generating Station, SRP, and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. Thanks for listening and for your generous support. I’m Tiara Vian. This is KJZZ. Listen more, learn more online and on the KJZZ mobile app.