Stories You Don't Want to Miss for the week of Nov. 2, 2026

Arizona is pushing back on a federal plan that would slash its take from the Colorado River. Early results show Democrats in position to take control of both chambers in the Arizona Legislature for the first time in six decades. Unofficial results show the Navajo Nation has elected its first woman to the tribe’s top seat. Plus the latest education, science, Fronteras Desk and metro Phoenix news.

Transcript

TIARA VIAN: This is KJZZ, your news and information station in Phoenix and across Arizona. I’m Tiara Vian, and here are this week’s stories you don’t want to miss.

This is the podcast that’s designed to catch you up on some highlights from around the region. Thanks for listening. Here are a few of the stories for the week of Nov. 2, 2026.

In water news: Arizona is pushing back on a federal plan that would slash its take from the Colorado River. The state and the Central Arizona Project filed to join Nevada’s lawsuit against the federal government. They want the Interior Department to redo the plan. But as Alex Hager reports, a decision likely won’t come anytime soon, and experts say states have not avoided a bigger lawsuit that could have drastic consequences.

ALEX HAGER: First, you’ve got to understand what this lawsuit does on the surface. The new federal rules for the Colorado River could cut water for California, Nevada and Arizona by up to 40%.

CYNTHIA CAMPBELL: What they’re looking for is they want it redone.

ALEX HAGER: That’s Cynthia Campbell, a Phoenix-based water attorney. Nevada’s arguing that the feds have a legal responsibility to go back and really consider the harm those rules could cause to the people and economies that would be getting less water.

CYNTHIA CAMPBELL: I suppose Nevada believes that if that happens, there might be a different outcome.

ALEX HAGER: Arizona seems to agree. The state didn’t want to go to court. Arizona’s top water official, Tom Buschatzke, says he tried to talk with other states and the federal government at the negotiating table, but that didn’t work.

TOM BUSCHATZKE: So while we did everything we could to avoid the place we’re at now, that’s where we’re at.

ALEX HAGER: But there may be more to this lawsuit if you read between the lines. Arizona and the Central Arizona Project, the canal system that carries water to Phoenix and Tucson, they probably don’t just want a rewrite of the new plans. They’re also using it to make a point. Elizabeth Koebele researches water policy at the University of Nevada, Reno.

ELIZABETH KOEBELE: I kind of see it as an almost low-hanging-fruit option to get some of those complaints, concerns, evidence, different perspectives on the table. And for that reason, it makes sense that Arizona jumped on board.

ALEX HAGER: Koebele says Arizona may be thinking well beyond this lawsuit to negotiations between the seven states that use the Colorado River. After years of failed talks, this is a new play that could push them back to the table, where they could form an agreement about sharing water that would throw this federal plan out the window. But Koebele says:

ELIZABETH KOEBELE: I’m really pessimistic about that happening just based on how slowly the process moved and how conflictual the process was over the last five years.

ALEX HAGER: The second thing you’ll find between the lines of this lawsuit is an acknowledgment of the huge elephant sitting in the corner. That’s a potential bigger lawsuit that could be filed down the road.

ELIZABETH KOEBELE: When we talk about litigating over the Colorado River in the Supreme Court, that is the nuclear option, in my mind.

ALEX HAGER: That option would probably require one state to sue another, and Arizona is hinting it might do that. The state says its upstream neighbors — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — are failing to send a legally required amount of water. And in this lawsuit, Arizona is reminding them of the stakes.

JAMES EKLUND: It’s kind of the old show of force early: We’ve got good legal arguments; we’re prepared to back them up and assert them and defend them.

ALEX HAGER: James Eklund is a water lawyer who served as Colorado’s top river negotiator until 2019. He says a big Supreme Court showdown may be the logical next step while today’s negotiators are at a standstill. But he says that court battle is a bad idea for a few reasons. One, it’s expensive.

JAMES EKLUND: You’re spending money that would be better spent instead of spending it on lawyers, spending it on infrastructure, spending it on solutions that resolve this problem.

ALEX HAGER: Also, it would take a long time.

JAMES EKLUND: There have been cases that aren’t as complex that have taken two decades to resolve. I could see this taking way longer than that.

ALEX HAGER: Finally, Eklund says after all that money and time, states and people who use the river might not even get a clear path forward. The Supreme Court will answer some legal questions, but it won’t solve the bigger problem: mapping out exactly how to manage the shrinking water supply.

JAMES EKLUND: You’re not going to get what I think most people would want, most Americans would want, which is just: Tell us what the plan is.

ALEX HAGER: Eklund says states on both sides of this dispute have economies and futures that are inextricably linked, and they need to figure out how to share the river together outside of a courtroom.

JAMES EKLUND: The question isn’t whether those states have legitimate legal disagreements. They do. The question is whether we have the political courage and creativity to resolve the practical problem before we spend the next decade or decades litigating it.

ALEX HAGER: Eklund says he’s optimistic that the people who decide the river’s future have that courage and can figure it out. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In politics news: Early results show Democrats in position to take control of both chambers in the Arizona Legislature for the first time in six decades. That, coupled with Gov. Katie Hobbs’ resounding reelection victory, has given them what supporters call a mandate to implement their agenda at the Capitol. From the Politics Desk, Wayne Schutsky has more on what Democrats could do with their newfound power.

ANNOUNCER: Please join me in welcoming our governor, Katie Hobbs!

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: At a victory speech Wednesday night, Hobbs committed to governing for all Arizonans and laid out an agenda based on policies that appeal to a broad cross section of the state across party lines.

KATIE HOBBS: I am reminded that what unites us is so much stronger than what divides us. We all want the same things: lower costs, safe neighborhoods, a secure border, good schools and water for generations to come.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: But the policy goals Hobbs laid out during her first term in office make it clear that Arizona could be in for significant changes over the next four years. Reforming the state’s school voucher program is likely at the top of her list of priorities. Hobbs entered office in 2023 promising to roll back the program, also called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, after Republicans expanded eligibility to every student in the state the year before. That led to a tenfold increase in enrollment, which now sits at around 110,000 students at a cost of over $1 billion a year. The governor now seems more focused on ESA reforms, following reports of misspending by voucher families, and making other changes, like putting an income cap on who qualifies for the program.

KATIE HOBBS: We’ll crack down on the waste, fraud and abuse in the out-of-control ESA entitlement program.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: But Hobbs’ agenda during her first four years went well beyond voucher reform. It also included child care assistance for Arizonans and more financial help for people struggling to purchase a home, pay rent or afford rising utility bills. Most of those proposals were blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature. But Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, who is the top Democrat in the Arizona House, made it clear that those policies are now on the table, as Democrats appear in line to control both chambers in the Legislature for the first time since the 1960s.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: We agree with the governor. We’ve got to get people more housing assistance, more utility assistance.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: What’s also clear is that the voters and outside groups that helped propel the blue wave in Arizona expect their newly empowered Democratic politicians to make good on those promises. Alejandra Gomez is executive director of LUCHA, a progressive group that knocked doors and chased votes for Democrats.

ALEJANDRA GOMEZ: They delivered a mandate because they need fundamental change. To the Democrats elected with their support: Fight for them.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: At Hobbs’ victory speech, supporter Karen Byrd said, as the mother of small children, she wants to see Democrats improve public education funding and provide more child care assistance to Arizonans.

KAREN BYRD: Right now, our hands have been so tied with the funding for DES for child care. To be able to expand that and to get more families access is going to just be such a huge part of making our state a better state.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: GOP lawmaker Justin Wilmeth says Arizona is still a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats. He wonders whether new legislative leaders will show restraint:

JUSTIN WILMETH: Or are they going to do the Roman orgy and do it all in the first month or two, and provide a sticker shock and a whiplash to the Arizona electorate that will make them say, “You know, I wasn’t happy with the Republicans, but I didn’t sign up for this, either.”

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Though they appear to have consolidated power at the Capitol, another roadblock remains as Democrats try to make those solutions a reality: the cost. Arizona lawmakers have been forced to slash spending in recent years to deal with budget shortfalls. Democrats have blamed those issues on the voucher program and the 2.5% flat income tax passed by Republicans before former Gov. Doug Ducey left office. Here’s former state lawmaker Reginald Bolding, who led the Activate 48 coalition that backed Democrats up and down the ballot.

REGINALD BOLDING: Families should absolutely have the opportunity to have full-day kindergarten. They should have the opportunity to have child care. Those dollars have to come from someplace, so the Legislature is going to have to get creative on figuring out how to actually get that revenue.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: But Democrats can’t simply roll back Ducey’s tax cut or increase levies on corporations to pay for new programs. Arizona law requires a supermajority vote at the Legislature to approve higher taxes, and it doesn’t look like Democrats will secure quite enough votes in both chambers to meet that threshold. Republican lawmakers have praised the flat tax as one of their signature achievements over the past decade and are unlikely to help Democrats dismantle it.

For years, Democratic aspirations to take over the state Legislature have been treated as a long shot or even a pipe dream. De Los Santos, the top Democrat in the Arizona House, says Democrats defied those odds by repeating a simple message to Arizona voters.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: You had two competing visions. One that Democrats was putting forward was focused on affordability and lowering the cost of living.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Come January, it will be up to Democrats to prove to Arizona voters that they can turn that vision into a reality. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast. Thanks for listening.

The First Press Fine Wine Festival is coming in February, and you can meet NPR host Ailsa Chang as part of the VIP brunch and get early-bird pricing. It’s at the Musical Instrument Museum. Find details and tickets when you visit firstpress.kjzz.org.

In Fronteras news: The Trump administration has deported tens of thousands of immigrants to countries other than their own under a policy known as third-country removals. For one longtime Tucson woman and caregiver, that process, from arrest to deportation, took less than a week. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: Rhoda was getting elderly residents ready for the day one August morning at the North Dakota nursing home where she worked when her supervisor called her into the office. Two ICE agents were waiting for her there.

RHODA: They said I missed some checks, so I need to go to the office and talk to the judge.

ALISA REZNICK: Rhoda is a certified nursing assistant who came to the U.S. 25 years ago. She lived in Tucson until moving a few years ago for work. We’re not using her full name because she’s worried about her safety.

RHODA: I did not argue because I knew that nothing was wrong with my documents.

ALISA REZNICK: For years, she’d been going to scheduled check-ins with ICE as part of what’s called withholding of removal. It’s an immigration status that protects her from being sent back to her home country of Zimbabwe. But she didn’t know of any upcoming appointments. Her work permit was valid until 2029, and she’d never been arrested.

RHODA: That’s where they took me.

ALISA REZNICK: It was the last time she was free in the U.S.

I reached her on a spotty video call on WhatsApp. Would you just tell me a little bit about where you are right now, what it looks like?

RHODA: Yes, I am in Cameroon.

ALISA REZNICK: She’s talking to me from a hotel room in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé, where she was deported. She never saw a judge. Instead, she was sent to five different ICE sites in three states, then shackled and forced onto a deportation flight in Louisiana. The whole process took less than a week. Rhoda had no idea where she was going until she arrived.

NYA: It just took like a few days, and then she was just gone all the way to Cameroon already.

ALISA REZNICK: That’s Rhoda’s daughter, 15-year-old Nya, in Tucson. She’s the youngest of her three kids born here. While staying in North Dakota with her mom during summer break this year, she remembers being worried something might happen.

NYA: I just had a feeling, ’cause when I was leaving, I didn’t want to leave.

ALISA REZNICK: Then in August:

NYA: And I texted her. She didn’t answer for a few days.

ALISA REZNICK: That’s how Nya learned her mom had been detained. Tucson immigration attorney Mo Goldman, who took over Rhoda’s case a few years ago, says there was no time to mount a legal challenge.

MO GOLDMAN: Literally, this happened in hyperspeed.

ALISA REZNICK: Rhoda left Zimbabwe as a teenager. Court filings show she fled severe domestic violence and sexual abuse at home and entered the U.S. from Canada in 2001. She initially won asylum, but she lost it after the Obama administration’s Department of Homeland Security appealed. Goldman’s looking at the judge’s final order from 2016.

MO GOLDMAN: Says asylum was denied; withholding of removal was granted.

ALISA REZNICK: Immigrants with withholding of removal status are protected from being sent to a certain country because of specific threats they’d face there. They can technically be deported somewhere else. But before this year, Goldman says, people like Rhoda rarely were.

MO GOLDMAN: And it does have a domino effect. The people she cared for are impacted by it. The local community, people probably knew who she was, and then all of a sudden, she’s gone.

ALISA REZNICK: A DHS spokesperson confirmed Rhoda’s arrest in August and said she received due process. The agency didn’t answer questions about the appointment agents claimed she’d missed or why she’d been targeted despite having no criminal record. At least 310 people with protective status have been sent to a third country, according to rights groups, and many are then forced back to their home countries.

JOSEPH FRU: If that is not sending somebody to the same harm that they were running away from their country, then I don’t know what it is.

ALISA REZNICK: Joseph Fru, a Cameroonian human rights lawyer, has been trying to help the 53 people sent to his country since January. He says deportees aren’t allowed to work, and they don’t have legal status to stay. Fru says without an ID or travel documents, deportees can’t really leave the hotel where they’re held without risking arrest by local police.

JOSEPH FRU: That is just a kind of individualized detention. I mean, they’re not free.

ALISA REZNICK: Rhoda still has the red scrub shirt with little white snowflakes she was wearing when she was arrested. She says back in Zimbabwe, the abuse she fled is still a threat. But even if she did choose to go back, she can’t. She doesn’t have an ID or travel documents.

RHODA: I feel like you’re losing your mind.

ALISA REZNICK: Rhoda says she hopes she’ll be able to come back to the U.S. She’s just not sure when or how that’ll happen. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

TIARA VIAN: In Indigenous affairs: Unofficial results show the Navajo Nation has elected its first woman to the tribe’s top seat. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley now has another title: president-elect.

CRYSTALYNE CURLEY: And to the little girls that are out there, sha’áłchíní, anything is possible!

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Curley and her running mate, former Arizona House Representative Crystalyne Chee, won by a little more than 1,000 votes. But the opposing ticket led by New Mexico attorney Justin Jones isn’t giving up.

JUSTIN JONES: We are not conceding! The fight has just begun!

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: He’s calling for a recount, claiming Curley and Chee are the losers and even accusing their campaign of cheating. Jones thinks the counts from each of the tribe’s 110 polling places are too close.

JUSTIN JONES: There are some dark, gray mathematical errors.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Meanwhile, outgoing President Buu Nygren congratulated President-elect Curley on social media, wishing her incoming administration success. Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast.

In science news: Arizona has reported more than 300 measles cases since 2025, the largest case count in decades. But October was the first month in over a year with no reported cases in the state. Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: This time last year, Arizona was reporting dozens of measles cases per month, but transmission has slowed dramatically since this summer. The state confirmed just one case in August, one in September and none in October. In Mohave County, which had been the site of Arizona’s largest outbreak, no cases have been reported since April. But the extremely contagious disease does continue to spread elsewhere in the country, and Shane Brady with the Arizona Department of Health Services says Arizonans still face some risk, especially with the holidays approaching.

SHANE BRADY: That could introduce more risk into the state because there could be more individuals traveling to other places and bringing measles back here.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Brady says the best way to protect yourself from measles is to get vaccinated. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In education news: Scottsdale Community College will use a new nearly $3 million grant to expand classroom-to-career pathways. From the education desk, Bridget Dowd reports.

BRIDGET DOWD: The community college is launching an initiative called Aspire, Achieve, Advance. It’s intended to be a new model for connecting career-focused education and bachelor’s degree attainment. Interim Dean of Instruction Jamie Martin says students in the school’s occupational programs don’t always have the opportunity to transfer beyond the certificates and associate degrees they earn.

JAMIE MARTIN: We were looking for them to basically have opportunities to get into higher-level education so that they could enter the workforce at the highest level possible.

BRIDGET DOWD: She says an example of that would be someone who has a certificate in culinary preparation, but wants to get a business degree so they can eventually own or manage a restaurant. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And KJZZ is licensed to the Maricopa County Community College District.

And finally, from KJZZ’s original production The Show, consider this question: Do rattlesnakes have personalities?

Here’s co-host Lauren Gilger.

LAUREN GILGER: So, Mark, do you have any big phobias, things you’re scared of?

MARK BRODIE: I’m not sure I’d call it a phobia. I’m not a huge fan of scorpions and spiders, things like that.

LAUREN GILGER: Totally fair. I have one big phobia, and it is snakes. Lifelong fear of snakes, I cannot explain.

MARK BRODIE: Can totally see that. I’m not a huge fan of snakes either.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, and they can be scary, dangerous. And our next guest says, though, they get a bad rap. She’s going to defend them. Chelsea Martin is a recent Ph.D. grad at Loma Linda University whose research focused on rattlesnakes, home here in Arizona, and she says they have personalities and social networks.

MARK BRODIE: So rattlesnakes are kind of like us?

LAUREN GILGER: Just like us! Maybe not just like us, but Martin’s research seems to show that when rattlesnakes bite in self-defense, the amount of venom that they inject depends, at least in part, on their personalities. I spoke with her more about it and how new research seems to counter the idea we might have that snakes are solitary creatures.

CHELSEA MARTIN: There’s been a lot of research lately that has kind of removed that idea that snakes are — well, rattlesnakes at least — are solitary. There’s a lot of evidence that they actually have social behavior. But I think it’s been not well studied in the past because snakes are a lot different than us, right? They’re not like our dogs and cats; they’re not cute and fluffy. It’s really difficult for us to read their facial expressions, right? And so I think people have often looked at them and thought, “Oh, there’s nothing going on there.” But that’s not the case. We can use science and observations to better understand what they’re doing. And people have found, other researchers have found that they actually have kin recognition through scent. So they can smell other snakes and tell if they’re related to them or not, and they might actually choose to spend more time with those individuals that they’re related to.

LAUREN GILGER: So are social, in a way. Okay.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, and they do even more than that. Moms will actually attend their babies, so they’ll take care of their babies for the first like seven to 10 days of their life. They can form dens, so we can have large groups of snakes coming together. They also can form social networks, actually. So just like you and I have certain people we really like to hang out with, or family members that we spend time with, at these dens, they can actually choose to be spending more time with certain individuals than others. Some individuals are not very social, and they don’t spend a lot of time with anybody.

And then one of my other chapters in my dissertation was looking at this idea of social buffering. So that’s the idea — I mean, it’s something that we as humans do, right? So it’s this idea of if you’re going to somewhere new for the first time and you’re by yourself, as an example, that might be kind of scary. Maybe you’re a little nervous about it, but if you’re with a friend, it might not be as scary, right? Or you might not be as nervous.

LAUREN GILGER: Snakes go with friends when they go to new places?

CHELSEA MARTIN: It’s this idea of if you’re experiencing something that is kind of scary and you’re with another individual, they can help make you feel better, basically.

LAUREN GILGER: This is amazing. OK, so snakes — you’re saying rattlesnakes in particular — basically have personalities. They have individualistic kind of traits.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, and there’s evidence of that, too. So it’s this idea that their behavior is not just random. They’re not just randomly doing things. Some individuals are more social or less social; some are more defensive or less defensive, and that’s consistent within that individual.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, tell us about this research you did specifically on how they inject their venom, right? First, just explain the fact that and how rattlesnakes inject different amounts of venom and sort of the thought process that might go into that.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Right. Well, I think there’s this idea, especially with baby rattlesnakes, that they can’t control the amount of venom that they inject, like they’re just randomly doing it.

LAUREN GILGER: I’ve heard that about like you want to avoid the young rattlesnakes, right?

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, but that’s not true. Snakes are very complex. They make a lot of decisions when they’re choosing how much venom to inject because venom is a valuable resource, right? They don’t want to use all of it because then they can’t defend themselves, or they can’t get food. And so they can actually make choices about how much venom to inject. And so that idea that the baby rattlesnakes, they can’t control how much venom they’re injecting, that’s not really true. So they can make choices about how much venom to inject.

And then there’s also this relationship with size, where the larger snakes actually inject more venom. If you were to get bit by a snake, it would be better to get bit by a smaller one because they’re going to inject less venom, and there’s this direct relationship with how bad your symptoms are if you get bit. So if you get bit by a larger snake, typically it’s a much worse hospital experience.

They can strike incredibly fast, and they’re making these decisions very quickly, split-second decisions that they’re making. And so when we’re looking at personality, particularly with defensive behavior, it’s kind of this idea that some snakes are more defensive; maybe they’re more scared, and so they might choose to inject more venom than a snake that’s like a little bit chiller, and they can consistently do that.

LAUREN GILGER: So you want a smaller, chiller snake if you’re going to get bit by a snake.

CHELSEA MARTIN: I suppose that would be true, yes.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, so that’s really interesting in itself. I wonder, tell us how you did this research. How do you measure how much venom a snake might give out, and how do you kind of ascertain what the decision-making process might be behind that?

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, so we were doing it in a lab. We have some captive snakes that live at Loma Linda, and we were getting them in a tube, so like a clear, basically clear plastic tube, because we never handle a snake with your hands or anything. Don’t want to do that. So we would get them in a tube, and we’d bring them up to a beaker, and they’d kind of have this choice: They could choose to bite the beaker or they could choose to not bite the beaker. And sometimes they actually wouldn’t even bite it, which is very interesting because snakes are very — they’re scared, you know. They don’t want to interact with humans, and so when we’re holding them in a tube, that is a very scary experience. So I think, number one, that’s really telling that some individuals were like, “No, I don’t want to engage in this situation. I’m not going to bite.”

But most of them would bite the beaker. It’s like a glass cup basically with a film over it. And so we recorded them biting the beaker and injecting venom, and we looked at how many pulses they gave, which is like how many squirts of their venom gland coming out of their fangs, and then we looked at the volume. And we found that amongst individuals, they were consistently giving similar number of pulses and a similar amount of volume each time they bit. And we did that three times over a six-week period.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, okay. So I wonder, were you surprised by these findings as someone who studies snakes and kind of sees them in a different light? You know that they have social networks and that they use social buffering and that they are not these kind of solitary, scary creatures that they’re painted to be sometimes?

CHELSEA MARTIN: I was not surprised, but that is just because of my experience interacting and working with them. I know that before I even knew anything about snakes, when I was just kind of getting into this research, I remember learning these things and I was totally shocked and inspired, which is kind of why I decided to get into this research. But after working with them, and you work with the same individual day after day in the laboratory setting, you start to see their personalities. Just like at home, we have our pets and we interact with them every day, and we see that they have personalities. I started to see that with these animals in the lab. So it wasn’t that surprising to me that they do have these consistent behaviors amongst themselves.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, they are individuals in this way. I want to ask you before I let you go, Chelsea, about why you do this, right? I am terrified of snakes. It’s like my lifelong phobia. But I mean, I can appreciate the kind of research you’re doing here and painting them in a very different light. Tell us, what do you like about them?

CHELSEA MARTIN: Well, I appreciate that they’re a little bit of an underdog, you know. I’m kind of rooting for them. I think that they don’t get enough representation, and oftentimes when they do have representation, they’re viewed in a really negative light. And I think that there’s a lot of really amazing and fascinating things that they do. It’s just we as humans can’t perceive it, and I think that that’s really cool.

And I don’t know. I think that they’re just really important animals in the landscape. And there’s so much fear that surrounds them, and I think it’s really important that we can try to not only make snake lives better, but make human lives better, too, by helping to dispel this fear and this misunderstanding because I really think that we can coexist with these animals. And they’re so prominent in the Southwest, so.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, definitely true. All right. Chelsea Martin, recent Ph.D. grad, Loma Linda University, joining us to talk about her research on rattlesnakes. Chelsea, thanks so much for coming on. Appreciate it.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Thanks for chatting with me.

TIARA VIAN: And this has been the Stories You Don’t Want to Miss podcast, made possible in part by the Catena Foundation, BASIS Charter Schools, Palo Verde Generating Station, SRP and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. Thank you for listening and for your generous support. I’m Tiara Vian. This is KJZZ. Listen more, learn more online and on the KJZZ mobile app.