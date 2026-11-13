Stories You Don't Want to Miss for the week of Nov. 9, 2026

The city of Phoenix expects to enter Stage 2 drought conditions at the beginning of next year. Questions about the legality of President Trump’s decision to end asylum at the border on his first day in office have been working their way through U.S. courts. Arizona has now confirmed six cases of New World screwworm in the state. Plus the latest culture, politics, education, tribal natural resources and metro Phoenix news.

Transcript

TIARA VIAN: This is KJZZ, your news and information station in Phoenix and across Arizona. I’m Tiara Vian, and here are this week’s Stories You Don’t Want to Miss.

This is the podcast that’s designed to catch you up on some highlights from around the region. Thanks so much for listening. Here are a few of the stories for the week of Nov. 9, 2026.

In water news, the city of Phoenix expects to enter Stage 2 drought conditions at the beginning of next year. Alex Hager explains dry conditions would trigger a plan to incentivize lower water use from residents and businesses.

ALEX HAGER: Even after a big boost to local reservoirs, shortages on the larger Colorado River system will mean big cutbacks for Phoenix. The city would ask residents to voluntarily bring down their water use by 5%, pay more for fixing leaks and removing grass and increase bills for a small number of Phoenix’s biggest users. Max Wilson is the city’s water advisor.

MAX WILSON: Phoenix has a plan to be able to implement the types of supply and demand solutions that we will need to be able to ensure that all Phoenicians have clean, safe, reliable drinking water for generations to come.

ALEX HAGER: Phoenix says Wilson has backup supplies for dry times like these and will tap into the Salt River system, groundwater and high-tech water purification going forward. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In tribal natural resources, Route 66 was officially commissioned 100 years ago on Wednesday. From Chicago to LA, more than half of the 2,400-mile-long Mother Road touches tribal lands. And as Gabriel Pietrorazio reports, an Arizona tribe along this historic federal highway is taking steps to preserve one of the Grand Canyon State’s surviving landmarks from Route 66’s heyday.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: The so-called Main Street of America carves through the heart of Peach Springs. So do rattling freight trains on similar cross-country road trips from Chicago to LA, as many as 80 blaring locomotives barrel through here every day. Home to roughly 1,200 residents, this tiny town, measuring less than 8 square miles in size, sits between Seligman and Kingman. It’s also the capital of the 2,400-member Hualapai Tribe and where a concrete service station, painted mostly ghost white with hints of red and yellow, has endured for close to a century in Arizona’s high desert.

KEVIN DAVIDSON: So here’s the interior. You see some storage materials, old forklift from the 1960s, probably when the gas station was operational.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Kevin Davidson heads the tribe’s Department of Planning and Economic Development.

KEVIN DAVIDSON: Anything that looks light and white is new. The older, darker from about 95 years ago is the original material.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: This single-story building looks abandoned with boarded-up windows and padlocked garage doors, but the tribe with its partners have pumped lots of time and money in hopes of breathing new life into the old Osterman gas station. Swedish immigrant John Osterman opened his namesake service station in 1929. Ownership changed hands over its seven decades of operation, and in 2012, the Osterman was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Several years ago, after a microburst sheared off its tin roof, some Hualapais questioned whether it was even worth saving the old Shell stop, but not Charles Vaughn.

CHARLES VAUGHN: I wish it was still operating as a gas station.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: The 73-year-old Hualapai elder actually ran the Osterman as a teen.

CHARLES VAUGHN: I was busy. Pumped gas, washed windshields, did oil changes.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: He also had to literally beat the busy Route 66 traffic.

CHARLES VAUGHN: If you crossed from where the store is, you had to run across.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: And still to this day, there’s no crosswalk, only now nobody needs to sprint across this historic commercial highway.

WINONA SINYELLA: Once I-40 was built, we became a ghost town.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s 71-year-old Hualapai elder Winona Sinyella.

WINONA SINYELLA: Everything just kind of crumbled, and everything started closing.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Not long after the 2021 microburst, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Osterman among the nation’s most endangered landmarks. The nonprofit has injected nearly $170,000 to rebuild.

REESE MARTIN: I went out and interviewed some folks in Peach Springs during the construction process.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Reese Martin is the nonprofit’s Route 66 manager.

REESE MARTIN: And I talked to a resident there, and she said, “When I would come over the hill, I would see the light of the Shell station, and that meant I was home.”

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That rosy picture of Route 66 is complicated by a legacy of cultural appropriation with teepees, bows and arrows and totem poles dotting the way.

REESE MARTIN: Because when you think of Route 66, you generally think of a white family heading west to California on vacation. Route 66 is bringing all these people in from all over the world, and it’s now an opportunity for tribes of today to be able to tell their authentic story.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Hualapai Chairman Duane Clarke wishes he could travel back in time.

DUANE CLARKE: I would love to have been here when that first car went through. There was probably a lot of unknowns for our community members as the West continued to move forward. And you look at the pictures of yesterday and you see everybody coming together. That’s what America was about, and that’s what America is about tomorrow.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Right now, the tribe is working with ADOT on designing a visitor center inside the Osterman gas station. And if all goes according to plan, the new rest stop should be ready for travelers by December 2027. For KJZZ News, I’m Gabriel Pietrorazio reporting from Peach Springs.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the “Stories You Don’t Want to Miss” podcast. Thanks for listening.

The First Press Fine Wine Festival is coming in February, and you can meet NPR host Ailsa Chang as part of the VIP brunch and get early bird pricing. It’s at the Musical Instrument Museum. Find details and tickets when you visit firstpress.kjzz.org.

In Fronteras news, questions about the legality of President Trump’s decision to end asylum at the border on his first day in office have been working their way through U.S. courts. That’s led to limbo at the border where some denied entry almost two years ago remain. From the Fronteras Desk, Nina Kravinsky checks back in with two of those people whose stories we’ve been following for more than a year. In the border town of Nogales, Sonora, one is losing hope while the other’s is renewed.

NINA KRAVINSKY: It’s mid-morning and a street lined with stalls for the annual Día de Muertos festival is shaking off sleep. But tucked around a corner, Yesica Minero’s pupusa stall is a hub of activity. Pupusas, traditional Salvadoran stuffed tortillas, sizzle on the grill as Yesica greets her regulars. An ambulance driver leans out his window to ask her to save one for him. The people of Nogales, a city of carne asada, flour tortillas and tacos, are receiving her pupusas really well, she says. Last year, when I met Minero at a migrant shelter here in Nogales, Sonora, she was running out of hope. The cook says she and her husband fled El Salvador after gang members threatened her. The couple had arrived at the border that January for an appointment to seek asylum in the U.S. It was a harrowing journey on foot through Mexico. At one point, they were kidnapped. Minero and her husband ended up being a little more than an hour late. Their appointment would have been one of the last before President Trump shut down the process, effectively canceling tens of thousands of asylum appointments at the border, including the one that had been rescheduled for Minero and her husband. So for nearly two years, the couple has been stuck in Mexico. To be away from your family, your country, it’s really hard, “but the work distracts us. It’s like therapy,” Minero says. She has permits from the city to operate this stand, but Minero and her husband are still in the process of trying to get legal refugee status here in Mexico. It’s a process they’ve been waiting on for more than a year. Peter Habib is a lawyer for the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, which is challenging Trump’s decision to shut down asylum access.

PETER HABIB: Folks have a right to seek asylum in the United States, and this policy of blanket preventing them from accessing it whatsoever doesn’t comport with the statute.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Across the border in the United States, legal challenges to Trump’s asylum ban have been moving through the courts.

PETER HABIB: It’s a complete betrayal. So I think a lot of folks are feeling, are just feeling stranded.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Stranded is how Diego, who came from Ecuador to seek asylum in the United States almost two years ago, has been feeling. We caught up at the Kino Border Initiative migrant shelter where he spent many of his days since his appointment to seek asylum in the United States was canceled when Trump took office. “Days and months pass, then a year in the same situation, and you start to think, ‘What am I doing here?’” Diego says. The civil engineer in his 60s fled Ecuador when he says gang members assaulted him in his home after demanding money, which is why we’re using only his first name. Just a few months ago, Diego finally got a card from the Mexican government allowing him to work in Mexico while they process his application for refugee status. But he keeps getting turned down from jobs. He doesn’t know if it’s his age, or that he’s a foreigner, or something else entirely. “I don’t see progress, and so I feel really depressed,” Diego says. He still has to pay rent, and his sister in Arizona is no longer able to help financially. He’s thinking seriously about going back to Ecuador. “If I die, I die,” he says. “But what can I do? To die here like this, as time passes by without any money, that’s not a life.” Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Nogales, Sonora.

TIARA VIAN: In culture news, for its annual Veterans Day parade on Wednesday, the city of Phoenix featured seven Arizonans across generations who served in the military, including a 100-year-old veteran of World War II who was on the beaches of Iwo Jima. Phil Latzman recently met all seven of them and heard their unique and poignant stories.

DELMAR DEWITT BEARD: I’m 100 and a half today.

PHIL LATZMAN: Centenarian Delmar DeWitt Beard of Glendale has plenty of stories to tell, like the one about enlisting a little too young to fight in the Second World War.

DELMAR DEWITT BEARD: My dad didn’t want to sign for me, and I said, “I’m not going to stay on the farm.”

PHIL LATZMAN: Beard signed up for the Navy on June 6, 1944 — yes, D-Day, when the Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy. He would later storm the beaches of Iwo Jima, witnessing the raising of the American flag on Mount Suribachi and cheating death along the way.

DELMAR DEWITT BEARD: I had a guy this close here. We were passing out the ammunition, sitting on the beach at Iwo Jima, and he got a bullet right in the back. It missed me that far.

PHIL LATZMAN: Beard later switched branches, joined the Army and served in Korea and Vietnam as well. And the group of Arizona vets being honored also includes Navy man Melvin Mitchell Smith of Mesa, now 93 years young, and he too was a witness to history.

MELVIN MITCHELL SMITH: I was on a heavy cruiser, the Baltimore. We were in England for the coronation. That was the ship that represented the United States on June 15, 1953.

PHIL LATZMAN: Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II — you saw that.

MELVIN MITCHELL SMITH: The queen walked right by me.

PHIL LATZMAN: Chuck Byers of Gilbert wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps.

CHUCK BYERS: My dad jumped the day after D-Day into France, and he was a paratrooper; he did a night jump. So I thought, “Well, anything my dad could do, I could do.” Well, that didn’t work out.

PHIL LATZMAN: Instead, Byers became an Army medic and was awarded the Silver Star for valor and a Purple Heart after sustaining combat wounds of his own.

CHUCK BYERS: My call sign in Vietnam was Big Band-Aid, and that’s what I did. And I’m continuing to serve out here my fellow veterans.

PHIL LATZMAN: Byers later worked at Walter Reed with the Vietnam Veterans of America and now serves as a member of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Advisory Council. Cold War veteran Palmer Miller of Casa Grande is a retired Army master sergeant. He didn’t see combat, but served as a military police investigator and recruiter and earned the Meritorious Service Award. Still though, Miller says when he met with a service coordinator after retirement, he was initially scoffed at when he handed him his discharge papers.

PALMER MILLER: He looked at my 214s and he said, “I can’t help you.” I said, “What do you mean you can’t help me?” “You didn’t go to war.” Okay, but I did 23 years.

PHIL LATZMAN: Palmer did eventually get all of his due benefits and now makes sure that fellow vets get theirs, no matter what. Yeoman First Class Priscilla Velazquez of Buckeye served 20 years in the Navy, including on the destroyer the USS Yellowstone.

PRISCILLA VELAZQUEZ: It was 250 women and about 1,500 men.

PHIL LATZMAN: What was that like?

PRISCILLA VELAZQUEZ: It was challenging.

PHIL LATZMAN: Velazquez later earned a degree in social work from ASU, worked with homeless vets at the Phoenix VA and now runs a support group to aid with benefits and social services.

PRISCILLA VELAZQUEZ: One of the things that I advocate is for military sexual trauma, and one of the things that I learned while I was working at the VA with the homeless vets is that military sexual trauma also affects men.

PHIL LATZMAN: Marine Joe Worthy of Phoenix was a little too close to the front lines in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm back in 1991.

JOE WORTHY: The burning oil wells — I actually was under those when they got bombed. I stayed under those for about a week, just raining oil on us, which is why I’ve battled two bouts of cancer now.

PHIL LATZMAN: While battling his illnesses, Worthy is helping fellow cancer patients as a board member of the Veteran Cancer Network.

JOE WORTHY: Anybody that served in the desert, you have a 30% higher chance of cancer rate than anybody else. So anybody that has served over in the desert absolutely should be screened; it doesn’t matter your age.

PHIL LATZMAN: Steve Langan of Chandler is also a Marine who served in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, and he is not just here for himself.

STEVE LANGAN: Not only for me, I’m proud to be here for our son. We lost him two years ago.

PHIL LATZMAN: Langan’s son, Alec, was among five Marines killed in a helicopter crash. On this Veterans Day, as he remembers his son, Langan hopes we’ll remember the sacrifices that all veterans and their families make.

STEVE LANGAN: I was gone for almost two years straight in Afghanistan, and all those things need to be recognized. And for me to be able to be out there and even showcase a little bit of those sacrifices that not only the veteran makes, but the family makes as well, is huge for me.

PHIL LATZMAN: In Phoenix, Phil Latzman, KJZZ News.

TIARA VIAN: This is the “Stories You Don’t Want to Miss” podcast.

In politics news, the Department of Homeland Security released a draft report concluding a proposed ICE detention center in Surprise would substantially increase water demand. From the Politics Desk, Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The draft environmental review concludes that the facility, which could house up to 1,500 people, would increase demand for water, wastewater, electrical and other utility services. It also suggests the federal government is willing to meet the city’s demand that it pay more than $8 million to cover costs to accelerate development of a new well and other water infrastructure. The report also indicated the facility will increase traffic and result in more demand for public safety services, though it does not detail additional investments to cover those costs. It’s still unclear how the new report will affect an ongoing lawsuit filed by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes challenging the detention center. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In science news, Arizona has now confirmed six cases of New World screwworm in the state. Two of those cases have been in dogs. Katherine Davis-Young has more on what pet owners should know.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The parasitic fly lays its eggs in open wounds on animals. The larvae then eat the animal’s flesh. Infestations can be fatal if untreated. Arizona’s cases so far have been in the rural southeastern part of the state, but Arizona Humane Society veterinarian Mindy Bemerl says it’s a good idea for all pet owners to keep an eye out.

MINDY BEMERL: Just being aware of the situation and what to look for, making sure that you’re checking your pets regularly to make sure there are no wounds.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Bemerl recommends monthly flea and tick medications for Arizona pets. Those prevent the harmful larvae and also prevent other insect bites that could turn into open wounds. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In education news, Arizona Democrats plan to rein in school vouchers when they take over at the state Capitol next year, though it appears they won’t try to completely unravel the universal expansion of the program passed by Republicans in 2022. Here’s Wayne Schutsky again.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: In her victory speech, Gov. Katie Hobbs promised to reform the state school voucher program, but she didn’t get into specifics. Sen. Priya Sundareshan, who will take over as Senate president next year, says conversations about what changes Democrats will pursue are ongoing.

PRIYA SUNDARESHAN: There’s a lot of ideas out there that our caucus has introduced over time to include ideas to make sure that there are standards or income cap limits, all of those things.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: When she took office in 2023, Hobbs sought to fully undo the universal expansion that led to a tenfold increase in voucher enrollment by giving eligibility to every student in the state. But Democrats say they’re now looking at more modest reforms pulled from a ballot measure backed by public education groups that never made it to voters, including an income cap for eligibility. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And finally, from KJZZ’s “The Show,” it’s time for some picks — some top fall movie picks. Here’s co-host Lauren Gilger.

LAUREN GILGER: Fall is a big season, not just for pumpkin spice and a quick slide into Christmas, but it’s also a big season for the movies. You get prestige award-season bait, big blockbusters, maybe a few thrillers, more coming. And our next guest this morning says this fall is an embarrassment of riches at the movie theater. Barbara Vandenburgh is communications manager for the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU and a true film buff, and she joins me now to tell us about what she is watching this season. Good morning, Barbara. Thanks for coming back on.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Good morning. It is a pleasure to be here.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for coming. Okay, so I know you kind of keep a list, right, of the movies that you see. How high is your tally so far this year?

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: I am closing in on 200 for the year so far, which is low compared to other cinephiles. I am slow compared to other people, but I literally cannot keep up with all the movies this year that there are to watch. I have this running list in my phone on a notes app of everything that I have to see before the end of the year, and I’m overwhelmed by it.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh, man. Okay, well, let’s talk about some of the ones that you have seen and that you want to highlight for us here, starting with “Wildwood.” This is a really interesting film that is stop-motion, handmade. Let’s hear a little bit of that.

UNIDENTIFIED SPEAKER: You’re not like the others around here. You’re wearing pants. You’re not trying to eat me, for one thing. You probably shouldn’t be here. What I mean is, you seem like a nice kid, and this is not a very nice place.

UNIDENTIFIED SPEAKER: But you live here.

UNCIDENTIFIED SPEAKER: Yeah, I’m vermin, and I got a good deal. Coyotes are very messy eaters.

UNCIDENTIFIED SPEAKER: Well, I think this place is kind of awesome.

UNIDENTIFIED SPEAKER: Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh, man. Okay, so this sounds like — I mean, it looks like it could be a kids’ movie, but it sounds pretty dark.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: So I might not be the best judge. So I grew up in the ’80s and the early ’90s, and it was a lawless era, and parents just sort of sat you in front of a TV with a VHS player and said, “Go crazy.” So I come from a time when children’s movies weren’t afraid to be dark or a little bit violent or a little bit sad. I’m thinking of things like “The Secret of NIMH,” which is an animated film, or “The NeverEnding Story,” which everyone who grew up in the ’80s was a little bit traumatized by the horse that dies in that movie, right? So “Wildwood” makes me think of those movies — those children’s movies from the 1980s that weren’t afraid to talk to children about darker themes and darker things in life. Your mileage may vary. I don’t have kids, so I don’t know how much you want to trust me on that. But to me, it felt like a return to form for children’s cinema as I remembered it growing up. And I was excited for this movie. It’s based on a young adult book series, and it was written by Colin Meloy, who’s the lead singer of a band called The Decemberists, illustrated by his wife, Carson Ellis. And this was — I know it took a long time to get this film in production. It really was a labor of love, and it’s, as you said, stop-motion animated. It’s handmade. There were so many artisans who made this film frame by frame. And if I could implore everyone to see one movie this fall, it would be “Wildwood” because I want more movies like this.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, just to support it, to support — and in the age of AI, that seems like even more kind of countercultural.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Yeah, that you’ve got all of these craftspeople and artisans lovingly hand-making something frame by frame. It’s so painstaking to make a stop-motion animated film. You’ve got to change micro-gestures and characters. They create these puppets that have magnetic faces so they can swap the faces out for little just sort of micro-expressive changes. And I just can’t imagine losing that forever. It’s such a beautiful labor of love, and so please, everybody go see it so they’ll make more.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. We have to talk about “You Can See Everything,” which has sparked so much conversation of late. This has become the second-highest-grossing documentary of all time, and of course, it follows Elizabeth Holmes in the days before she goes to prison for this 11-year sentence. Let’s hear a little bit of that.

NATHAN FIELDER: I don’t have anything to deceive you on. Of course I’m not deceiving you. I’m engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that.

UNCIDENTIFIED SPEAKER: Okay.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so a whole lot to unpack here, Barbara. What’s your take on this one?

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Oh my gosh. I have three separate group chats going about this movie. I saw it a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve not stopped talking about it with all of my friends as they start to see it. I genuinely have three separate group chats going about this film. It is, first of all, just crazy that this movie has done so well. The gentleman who was just here talking about water, before he started talking, was showing us his Halloween photos where he and his girlfriend were dressed up as Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes. I have several other people in my feed who dressed up as Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes for Halloween. That this achieved this kind of pop-cultural breakthrough when it’s a three-hour-long documentary by Nathan Fielder is wild, and it speaks to how this has sort of entered the zeitgeist, and it’s just the movie everybody is seeing and everybody’s talking about. It’s very much a movie about making this movie.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: And sort of meta in that kind of way, and it’s just a psychologically fascinating experience where this unstoppable force of Nathan Fielder meets the immovable object of Elizabeth Holmes.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s a good way to put it.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: And I love it. And it’s crazy too because Nathan Fielder was a co-director on “You Can See Everything,” and the other man who co-directed “You Can See Everything,” Lance Oppenheim, also has another really good movie in theaters right now, which is “Primetime,” which is about Chris Hansen and “To Catch a Predator.” And also a very interesting movie about media and sort of our complicity in how media has evolved or devolved over time for our entertainment — two really thoughtful films.

LAUREN GILGER: Last film I want to talk about very quickly here at the end is “Wicker.” This is a film with such an odd-sounding plot, but somehow seems to really work. Let’s take a quick listen.

OLIVIA COLMAN: Made a good day’s earnings. Hungry villagers, it seems.

ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD: I was made to be with you.

OLIVIA COLMAN: That’s right.

LAUREN GILGER: Literally a husband made of wicker.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Yes. It is a romance film for heterosexual women who are sick of men, I say lovingly. But the premise is oddball and wild and out there, which is also why I love it, which is this woman, Olivia Colman, who I adore — Olivia Colman is one of my favorite actresses. And she has Peter Dinklage, who’s this magic wicker man, create her an anthropomorphic wicker husband because the real thing is not doing it. And he’s a delight.

LAUREN GILGER: He’s a delight. All right, we’ll leave it there for now. A lot of films to take a look at this fall. Barbara Vandenburgh is communications manager for the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU. Barbara, thank you so much for coming in. This has been fascinating.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: It’s my pleasure.

TIARA VIAN: And this has been the “Stories You Don’t Want to Miss” podcast, made possible in part by the Catena Foundation, BASIS Charter Schools, Palo Verde Generating Station, SRP and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. Thank you for listening and for your generous support. I’m Tiara Vian. This is KJZZ. Listen more, learn more online and on the KJZZ mobile app.

