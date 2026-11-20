A proposed deal to soften the blow of Colorado River cuts for Arizona is stuck in limbo. Arizona’s child mortality rate fell to its lowest point in 20 years last year, but deaths from infectious diseases appear to be on the rise. The Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a plan to turn one of its recently closed campuses into its first arts magnet school. Plus the latest politics, business, indigenous, and metro Phoenix news.

Transcript

TIARA VIAN: This is KJZZ, your news and information station in Phoenix and across Arizona. I’m Tiara Vian, and here are this week’s stories you don’t want to miss.

TIARA VIAN: This is the podcast that’s designed to catch you up on some highlights from around the region. Thanks for listening. Here are a few of the stories for the week of November 16, 2026.

In business news:

The domestic film industry in the U.S. has been struggling. The pandemic, labor strife, and do-it-yourself streamers have dropped production levels in places like Southern California to near historic lows. While Arizona has been holding its own, as Phil Latzman tells us, filmmakers and production companies are hoping a new federal incentive could lure more work back to the region.

["The Wallace & Ladmo Show" theme music]

PHIL LATZMAN: Randy Murray formed his own production company in Phoenix 35 years ago. It’s now headquartered inside one of downtown’s most iconic buildings.

RANDY MURRAY: This is the oldest television studio in Arizona. It’s called First Studio now, used to be KPHO. And it’s most famous because it was the birthplace of “The Wallace & Ladmo Show.”

ARCHIVAL AUDIO: All right, let’s see how good a ventriloquist Ladmo is. First of all, let’s see if you can move his arm. Oh, sure, watch this. How about his head so we can see what he looks like? Oh, boy, is he stupid-looking. Yeah. Shut up, fat stuff. Ladmo, you can certainly throw your voice good. I can hardly tell your lips were moving.

PHIL LATZMAN: First Studio was built in 1949 and still displays some of the original stage materials used on the children’s show Arizona kids grew up watching from the ’50s to the ’80s, with the theme music that’s heard here.

["The Wallace & Ladmo Show" theme music]

PHIL LATZMAN: The number of productions in Arizona has been growing. According to the Phoenix Film Office, over 1,200 projects, mostly commercials, were shot here in the past fiscal year, leading to an 18% annual revenue increase.

RANDY MURRAY: We do well, but not as well as we should if the playing field was level.

PHIL LATZMAN: Murray says that playing field is being tilted by incentives from other countries poaching American productions.

RANDY MURRAY: We need to keep them here, and they’re being stolen by governments in other countries who are giving away money to have their movies—our movies—produced there. I’ve been on a job about American Western history, about Native Americans, about the cowboys that lived here, and I lost that job to Spain because of the tax incentives.

PHIL LATZMAN: Murray and others in Phoenix’s film and TV industry recently gathered at First Studio to rally support for a new bill in Congress called the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, which would establish a 20% federal tax credit on qualified domestic productions. That could help local filmmakers like Kieran Thompson.

KIERAN THOMPSON: The commercial industry is strongest here. The film industry, as far as movies and TV, is not very strong and needs a lot of help.

PHIL LATZMAN: A Tempe native and a graduate of Scottsdale Community College’s vaunted film school, Thompson was named Arizona’s Filmmaker of the Year and has a new movie out, “The Only Way Out Is Through,” which screened at the Phoenix Film Festival recently.

KIERAN THOMPSON: For our state, the benefits we’d see is the income coming into the state, the tourism that comes from it. You’ve seen even with “Breaking Bad,” the tourism that is still brought to Albuquerque, New Mexico. And so I think it’s just a win in so many places.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona already has a state incentive enacted in 2022 that offers refundable tax credits up to 20% for large productions. That aims to address domestic competition, though states like New Mexico and Georgia are even more generous with breaks, and struggling California recently doubled its incentive program to keep productions there.

Many in Arizona’s industry are hoping the stackable federal incentive could lure more filming here with the state’s climate, changing landscapes, and proximity to LA.

AIDEN CIAMPI: Our 330 days of sunshine makes this a great place to film because we don’t get rained out with bad weather, right? We don’t have a lot of natural disasters. It’s just hot.

PHIL LATZMAN: The federal bill was introduced in September, and Congressman Greg Stanton of Phoenix says it does have bipartisan support.

GREG STANTON: The intent is really to help the film industry across the United States—bring movies back to the United States, bring production back to the United States, and try to support workers in the industry.

PHIL LATZMAN: While Arizona may never be mistaken for Hollywood, local actor Taibah Mansoor believes she’s in a good place for now.

TAIBAH MANSOOR: It’s popping. It’s definitely where it’s at. So, a lot of great people here in the acting industry.

PHIL LATZMAN: While she only has part-time work as an actor at the moment, she’s hopeful that will change.

Do you think one day this could be a full-time thing for you to be working as a full-time actress in Arizona?

TAIBAH MANSOOR: Yes, of course. Yeah. And that’s the goal. That’s the goal for me.

PHIL LATZMAN: In Phoenix, Phil Latzman, KJZZ News.

["The Wallace & Ladmo Show" theme music]

TIARA VIAN: In Indigenous affairs:

Native Americans make up just over 1% of the nation’s population, and when it comes to TV news broadcasts, their representation is even smaller. But for one early morning program in Arizona, it’s the dawn of a brand-new day. Gabriel Pietrorazio reports.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: If you tune in to “Good Morning Arizona,” you might just catch a language that’s foreign to most ears.

COLTON SHONE: [Speaking in Diné]

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: This is the Diné language, and that’s Navajo anchor Colton Shone back in October.

COLTON SHONE: And I’m very excited to tell you that we have a new addition to the team.

CHARLY EDSITTY: Thank you, Colton. [Speaking in Diné]

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: And this is co-anchor Charly Edsitty, also Navajo. Born in New Mexico and raised in Glendale, she began her reporting career in Phoenix but left for Houston. Now Etsitty has come home. Together, she and Shawn form what Arizona’s Family is branding as the nation’s first all-Native American anchor team. Still, returning to the Valley from Texas was tough.

CHARLY EDSITTY: I mean, this is home for me. This is where all my family lives. This is where I grew up. So, that part of it was easy, but the hard part was packing up my life over in Houston that I’d made for myself for eight years, and that was difficult.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: But the chance to team up with Shawn and make history convinced Etsitty to make the move.

COLTON SHONE: When I got the call from our news director saying that, “Hey, heads up, Charlie’s going to be your new co-anchor,” I was super excited. I was thrilled. It’s hard work to climb up the ladder in television news. I mean, it’s really hard.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Especially if you’re a Native American. Patty Talahongva was a trailblazing Hopi broadcaster who began her career behind the scenes in Flagstaff in 1979. She worked her way to the very Valley station that now employs Etsitty and Shawn.

PATTY TALAHONGVA: Literally, there were no role models. No Native Americans working on air, nobody that I knew who worked behind the scenes. There were no Native voices at the table.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: TV news has long struggled with diversity. Between 1995 and 2020, Native Americans made up less than 1% of the total news staff among 1,900 stations surveyed by Syracuse University and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Karen Henderson is the survey’s director.

KAREN HENDERSON: So if we don’t see at best a percent of the newsroom being Indigenous workers, the chances of somebody being an impactful decision-maker in a newsroom is incredibly slim if the odds are stacked so heavily against you.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: TV newsrooms across the country remain predominantly white, with more than three-fourths of employees identifying as Caucasian. But Talahongva argues the Shone-Edsitty team is an encouraging sign for young viewers.

PATTY TALAHONGVA: They’re going to be able to watch them anchor, and that’s the new normal, and I love that.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Other Natives who rose to prominence on screen in Arizona include the late Diné journalist Andy Harvey and San Carlos Apache Mary Kim Titla, who is credited as the Grand Canyon State’s first Native American TV reporter, breaking through in 1987.

ANNOUNCER: From Arizona’s most-watched station, this is 12 News.

MARY KIM TITLA: The governor is threatening to take the Salt River tribe to court because it hasn’t signed a compact with the state. But tribal leaders argue the governor is coming to the table late in the game, and they plan to move ahead with opening day. Mary Kim Titla, 12 News.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Etsitty watched all of them growing up.

CHARLY EDSITTY: Seeing them on my TV screen showed me that there is a place for me in this industry, too. And it’s hard to believe that if you don’t see it.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Now she wants to inspire the next generation.

CHARLY EDSITTY: So I really hope that there are kids out there who are able to see Colton and I and will think to themselves, “Man, I want to do that someday.”

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Shawn believes it sends a simple message to viewers Valley-wide and beyond.

COLTON SHONE: Two Indigenous faces every morning to know that yes, we’re still here, and we’re not just relics of the past. We are modern Native American people, right? Living our lives, living our culture, and being Indigenous.

[Laughing]

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: And maybe cracking a couple of unscripted Native jokes, too.

CHARLY EDSITTY: You never know what you’re going to get on “Good Morning Arizona,” so you have to tune in to find out.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the “Stories You Don’t Want to Miss” podcast. Thanks for listening.

The First Press Fine Wine Festival is coming in February, and you can meet NPR host Ailsa Chang as part of the VIP brunch and get early-bird pricing. It’s at the Musical Instrument Museum. Find details and tickets when you visit firstpress.kjzz.org.

In water news:

A proposed deal to soften the blow of Colorado River cuts for Arizona is stuck in limbo. As Alex Hager reports, the three-state agreement hasn’t come together because water agencies in California can’t agree on who should reduce their demand.

ALEX HAGER: Without that deal, mandatory cutbacks fall heavily on the Phoenix area. With the deal, those cutbacks get spread out across California and Nevada, too. But powerful water agencies that supply cities and farms in Southern California are stuck. Bill Hasencamp is with the Metropolitan Water District.

BILL HASENCAMP: When we actually then had to figure out how to share within, that’s when I think the differences came up.

ALEX HAGER: Hasencamp said farm districts may not want to cut back on water as part of the deal. Now, his agency, which supplies about 19 million people across the Los Angeles and San Diego areas, is deciding whether it wants to make up more or maybe all of California’s water cutbacks by itself.

Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In health news:

Arizona’s child mortality rate fell to its lowest point in 20 years last year, but deaths from infectious diseases appear to be on the rise. That’s according to the state’s annual child fatality report out this week. Katherine Davis-Young has details.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The report shows rates of child drownings, suicides, and accidental injury deaths are all at the lowest points in years. Dr. Mary Rimsza chairs the state’s Child Fatality Review Team. She attributes the drops to work by officials and pediatricians to help parents keep kids safer. But infectious disease deaths are steadily climbing among Arizona children, and Rimsza says that’s a major concern.

DR. MARY RIMSZA: We know there’s been a drop in vaccinations, and we need to work hard to combat the misinformation about vaccines.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: 109 Arizona children died from infectious diseases last year. The report says about 21% of those deaths could have been prevented and recommends officials and health care providers promote broader vaccine education. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In education news:

The Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a plan to turn one of its recently closed campuses into its first arts magnet school. From the education desk, Bridget Dowd reports.

BRIDGET DOWD: Earlier this year, the district’s governing board approved plans to repurpose Pima Elementary, which closed at the end of last school year, as a Level D special education program serving students who require specialized instruction from kindergarten through 12th grade. At a meeting this week, the board voted to turn Echo Canyon into an arts magnet school. It will offer expanded arts instruction for students in and outside the district. Students in fourth and fifth grades will explore multiple arts disciplines. Students in sixth through eighth grades will pick an emphasis in music, theater, dance, visual arts, or media arts. The district hopes to open the school in 2028. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: In politics news:

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to name the county’s new election center after longtime recorder Helen Purcell. From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez reports.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Helen Purcell Election Center is scheduled to open in central Phoenix next fall. Purcell was the county’s longest-serving county recorder and had the role from 1988 to 2017. The recorder maintains voter rolls and oversees early voting. Purcell is widely known in the elections world and is respected by Republicans and Democrats alike. County Supervisor Thomas Galvin said the building naming is a tribute to all election workers.

THOMAS GALVIN: And so when this building opens up in a couple of years, this beautiful building, we’re all going to be proud to see the name Helen Purcell, but I want every worker to think that this is about them as well.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Over her long tenure, Purcell made many significant changes to the recorder’s office, including shifting the county toward vote centers. In law, the Purcell principle, which discourages lawmakers from altering election-related laws right before an election, is named after her. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

TIARA VIAN: And this is the “Stories You Don’t Want to Miss” podcast.

And finally, from KJZZ’s “The Show”:

Republicans face a very different session in Arizona’s Senate, but one leader says they are looking toward 2028. Here’s co-host Mark Brodie.

MARK BRODIE: When the Legislature convenes in January for its 2027 session, Republicans will find themselves in the minority for the first time in decades. In the Senate, Democrats haven’t run the show since the early ’90s. To get a sense of how Republicans are planning to handle being in the minority, we reached out to the current majority leader, soon to be minority leader, Senator John Kavanagh of Fountain Hills, and I asked if he’s preparing for this incoming session any differently than he has in years past when he’s been in the majority.

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, obviously, given that we’re not going to be running the show, there are certainly a lot fewer things we need to do, and I’m also not planning a strategy for my cornucopia of personal bills either. I’ll be introducing the bills, but I won’t expect the same reception that they had when I was in the majority, especially as the majority leader.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I mean, you are kind of known as one of those lawmakers who would drop a lot of bills pretty early in the pre-filing period. Not going to happen this year?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I’ll drop them early. I just don’t know what the result will be. I mean, the Democrats are claiming that they’re going to hear our bills. They won’t be like us, although we heard some of their bills, but almost everyone who says in the media that they’re going to hear Republican bills throws this little asterisk on it and says, “Of course, we do have a large backlog of Democrat bills to hear.” So, that doesn’t sound too hopeful to me, but time will tell.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, let me ask you about that because for years, as Republicans ran the Legislature, the complaint from Democrats was that Republican committee chairs did not generally hear a whole lot of Democratic bills. I wonder, now that sort of the shoe’s on the other foot, do you kind of regret that being the case?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I personally didn’t get a lot of such bills. I was usually the chair of the Appropriations Committee, so they didn’t really put that many bills through there. But for the most part, a large number of Democrat bills were highly partisan, and obviously you would not expect a Republican conservative committee chair to hear a partisan liberal bill. So, that was the reason for a lot of them not being held. And they’ve also made some, in my opinion, strategic mistakes in the way they constructed their committees. Two of the most important committees that get very high volumes of bills, and I’ve served on both, are the Judiciary Committee and the Government Committee. They began by making it one committee, Government and Judiciary, and then after the police discovered that they did not name a Public Safety Committee, which deals with police matters, they kind of complained, and in the Senate, the new president’s administration quickly said, “Oh, we’ll add Public Safety onto Judiciary and Government,” an already overburdened committee. So, I mean, I’ll bet you they don’t hear one-fiftieth of the bills that go to that committee.

MARK BRODIE: Based on all of that, what are you hearing from your colleagues in the Senate about the kinds of bills or the kinds of issues they might be looking to take on this year?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, I’m not 100% sure if my Republican colleagues are going to be putting too many really conservative bills through, given their prognosis. Although very often we do like to make statements and get some publicity for them, kind of warm those bills up for two years from now when we expect to regain power. So, in that respect, we’ll introduce bills. I don’t know if they’re going to be heard.

MARK BRODIE: Are there areas where you’re anticipating that you and your colleagues will be able to work with Democrats on issues?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Oh, look, even when we were in power, I mean, over half the bills are not partisan bills. A large number of bills are just, “We need to do this,” for whatever reason. So, a lot of them are just good government, non-controversial, need-to-do, and they fly through the system. Then there are the more controversial bills that do not align along party lines. So, I mean, humane animal legislation is an example which I’m often involved with. There are people who vehemently oppose it on both the Democrat and Republican side, and there are passionate supporters on both sides. So, those are a different type of animal, no pun intended.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. I’m curious about the ESA issue, especially because, for two reasons: one, because Democrats have talked a lot about doing something with it in the upcoming session, but also because toward the end of this year’s session, it seemed as though there was some support on the Republican side to do something with ESAs—in that case, to sort of forestall some of the initiatives that ended up not making the ballot anyway. I wonder if there are any changes to the ESA program that you and your colleagues might be able to get behind with Democrats?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, a lot of the ESA rhetoric in the media was just that—pointing out people who bought these luxury items or strange items. Those were aberrations. Those, by the way, were also caught, most of them, by the system, and those were already illegal. So, you don’t have to make those illegal. You already can’t buy stuff from Victoria’s Secret. And keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of students who get ESAs are not being homeschooled where their parents buy items from stores. The majority of students who are getting ESAs are paying tuition to schools where this is not even an issue.

MARK BRODIE: Is that to say that you might be more inclined to do something around that homeschooling population than broader?

JOHN KAVANAGH: I think the big problem we had was we didn’t have enough people checking the receipts. And we didn’t want to delay—well, I shouldn’t say we, the Department of Education did not want to delay sending the checks. So, they—I forget the name of the procedure, but if it was under $2,000, they would automatically pay the person, with the understanding that when things quieted down input-wise, they would look at those, and if any of them were bad, they would claw back the money. So, that’s where a lot of these bad payments were made because there weren’t enough people there who were processing. And I certainly support having more people processing the bills so this doesn’t happen again.

MARK BRODIE: So you would support more money to the Department of Education to hire more auditors, then?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Yeah, we don’t want to delay people getting their payments.

MARK BRODIE: I’m wondering also about how you anticipate sort of responding to the message that voters sent in this election. Obviously, this was not a great election for Republicans up and down the ballot here in Arizona. How do you as a caucus try to respond to that, and as you referenced earlier, try to win back the Senate majority in two years?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Well, it depends on which message you mean. If you’re talking about the message they sent when they overwhelmingly voted to have the same biological sex in school bathrooms and on sports teams, they affirmed our Republican view, much like they did when they were cutting back on food taxes and the like. I think this state is still majority Republican over Democrat—I mean, independent is the biggest group now, yeah, but still more Republicans than Democrats, and this state, even liberals will admit, this is still a center-right state. It’s not red-hot right, but it still leans to the right. I think the problem that almost everybody agreed was we got caught up in the down-ballot, non-federal races with the issues that were driving up the cost of living and the Iran war. People were not happy about it, and the people just basically were so turned off with the Republican administration that if you had an “R” after your name, you were out.

MARK BRODIE: Do you take any message for what the state has done, what the Legislature, what you and your colleagues have been doing over the past two years from the voters, or do you think it’s entirely from D.C.?

JOHN KAVANAGH: Me and my colleagues have been doing the same thing over the last two years that we’ve been doing for the last 30 years. We haven’t changed anything. So, the change was what happened in D.C. But we still support those measures. We’ll still promote them and defend them to the extent that we can in our minority status over the next two years in the Legislature, with the expectation that we will be back in two years once this hurricane or tsunami, or whatever you want to call it, subsides.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is the incoming Senate minority leader, Senator John Kavanagh. Thanks as always, Senator. Appreciate it.

JOHN KAVANAGH: Hey, I’m also the outgoing majority leader. Don’t steal my thunder yet.

MARK BRODIE: That is true. You still have what, six more weeks of that title, right?

JOHN KAVANAGH: That’s right, the last hurrah.

TIARA VIAN: And this has been the “Stories You Don’t Want to Miss” podcast, made possible in part by the Catena Foundation, BASIS Charter Schools, Palo Verde Generating Station, SRP, and the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. Thank you for listening and for your generous support. I’m Tiara Vian. This is KJZZ. Listen more, learn more, online and on the KJZZ mobile app.