KJZZ’s Sun Up October 7, 2026

KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

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ANNOUNCER: KJZZ's Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona's largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: nonprofit for Arizona. Bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hi there, this is KJZZ's Sun Up. It is your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state news. I'm Phil Latzman, your host for this humble podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as covered, reported, and presented by our KJZZ news team. It's a Wednesday. Hope things are doing well for you on this October the 7th. Let's get over the hump with a check of the news. And of course, it is election season, lot going on around that. At a gubernatorial debate last night, Republican Congressman Andy Biggs chastised Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs for refusing to defend her record in front of Arizona voters. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky was listening in.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: After refusing to debate her opponent four years ago, Hobbs again declined to take the stage against Biggs this year. He said that means she is not fit to lead the state.

ANDY BIGGS: We're trying to meet people and find out where they are so we can—we can respond to their needs. Katie Hobbs, on the other hand, refuses to actually come out of her basement and debate with us. I think that is disqualifying.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: During the debate, Biggs blamed Hobbs for failing to defend Arizona's water supply amidst a Colorado River shortage, and he accused the Democratic governor of mismanaging state agencies, pointing to delays issuing audit reports that could put billions in federal funding at risk. Biggs appeared alongside No Labels candidate Terran Herian, who criticized both Biggs and Hobbs for failing to address issues facing Arizonans, such as the rising cost of living. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Scottsdale leaders voted Tuesday night to have city staff draft an ordinance to govern the use of automatic license plate readers and have it ready for review on December 1st. Matthew Casey has that.

MATTHEW CASEY: After an in-depth presentation by Scottsdale police on their use of license plate readers, the city council heard from about two dozen members of the public. Roughly half called on leaders to support continued use of the controversial system. Others, like Eugene Rose, want it gone.

EUGENE ROSE: And please don't simply replace Flock with another company's version of the same technology, whether the name is Flock, Axon, Motorola, or someone else. The constitutional concerns remain.

MATTHEW CASEY: Scottsdale's contract with Flock ends next June. The city currently has 85 license plate readers, data is kept for about six months, and the program costs about $280,000 a year. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Activists say several more people have been arrested in the tiny border town of Lochiel. Border agents detained more than a dozen people there Monday and cut down a massive, centuries-old cottonwood tree. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has the latest.

ALISA REZNICK: Protesters have been in Lochiel for over two months now, trying to block wall construction as it neared a towering cottonwood tree that was the last of a grove slated for destruction to make way for two parallel steel bollard walls. Activists were camped around and inside that tree when Border Patrol agents swarmed the encampment and made arrests. Now, activists report a new tree sit has begun, this time in a cottonwood on Mexico's side of the border. Protesters say at least five people were detained Tuesday during another clash. Border Patrol has not responded to questions about any of the arrests. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: Several Republican candidates in competitive races in Arizona prominently displayed photos or endorsements by President Trump on their campaign websites ahead of the primary season, but many of them quietly erased those references heading into the general election. Also from the politics team, here's Camryn Sanchez.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Andy Biggs is running for governor, Alexander Kolodin is running for secretary of state, and Mark Lamb and Jay Feely are running for Congress. They all have the president's endorsement, and they all have eliminated some imagery or mention of him as part of their campaigns. Juan Ciscomani and Warren Petersen are running for Congress and attorney general, respectively. They are supported by both Trump and Turning Point's political arm, but don't mention those endorsements on their websites. Also, treasurer candidate Elijah Norton removed conservative phrases from his website, like pledging to establish a Department of Government Efficiency in Arizona, modeled after Trump's DOGE Committee. None of the candidates who altered their websites responded to requests for comment. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Some states across our region rely much more on carbon sources for energy than others. Arizona ranks 35th nationally for carbon-intensive power generation. The Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel has more.

KALEB ROEDEL: Nationwide, greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector have fallen about 40% since 2005, but there are big differences across the West. Idaho ranks 46th, thanks largely to its abundance of hydropower, but Wyoming is on the carbon-intensive side of the rankings, with the third-most for power generation. Robert Godby is an energy economist at the University of Wyoming.

ROBERT GODBY: Coal has and still does play an important role in the national grid, and Wyoming is one of the few states where most of its power is exported.

KALEB ROEDEL: That means Wyoming's ranking reflects power generated there, not just used there. Meanwhile, cheaper wind, solar, and natural gas are increasingly replacing coal. In Reno, I'm Kaleb Roedel with the Mountain West News Bureau.

PHIL LATZMAN: In other news today, the University of Arizona plans to freeze tuition rates and fees for more students starting in the fall of 2027. Jill Ryan has details.

JILL RYAN: U of A has kept their rates the same for the last three years for resident undergraduate students. The university will extend that freeze another year, this time to also include non-resident undergrads and graduate students. The university's provost and chief academic officer, Patricia Prelock, says this is, quote, "part of our commitment to make college affordable and accessible." The tuition freeze will not apply to its medical school or its College of Veterinary Medicine. Students in those programs will actually see tuition increases over the next fiscal year. The Arizona Board of Regents plans to review the proposal next month. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office can use a contractor to help through internal investigations per rules for agency oversight stemming from a long-running racial profiling case. But an independent monitor calls it inexcusable to have given the contract to a company called AZ Truth Finder. Here's Matthew Casey once more with the latest on the newly unsealed court records.

MATTHEW CASEY: Records say the sheriff's office chose AZ Truth Finder last year to do internal investigations, which the Professional Standards Bureau can't do due to conflict, and the company has been paid about $271,000. This year, the monitoring team grew concerned about investigation quality and researched the company owner. They found ties to an anti-Muslim group and Cyber Ninjas, which did a partisan review of the 2020 election commissioned by the Arizona State Senate. The monitoring team concluded that either vetting of AZ Truth Finder was a sham or the sheriff's office ignored what it found. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: When the Arizona Corporation Commission approved big water and sewer rate hikes in the Robson Ranch community in Eloy in March, residents cried foul. They said commissioners should have dug deeper into the sale of their utilities, Picacho Water and Sewer, which were recently bought by a Dutch investment firm. Here's resident Deborah Dorman.

DEBORAH DORMAN: And their statements clearly say that they're looking to maximize shareholder return.

PHIL LATZMAN: Those residents found an ally in Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who's asking an appeals court to force the commission to reopen the rate case and look at those sale details. She said that could include important information to ensure customers aren't paying unnecessary costs to benefit the new owners' shareholders. The Mexican state of Sonora, south of us here in Arizona, reported the most cases of heat-related illness in all of Mexico this summer. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: At least 29 people have died from heat stroke in the state of Sonora this year, following another summer of scorching heat. That makes it the state with the second-most heat stroke deaths in Mexico after Baja California. In Mexico's national report of heat injuries and illnesses through September, Sonora ranks first for the highest total number of heat stroke and dehydration cases. Sonora reports more than 400 cases of dehydration this year, more than tripling the next highest state. Sonora also reported two more deaths of heat stroke this year compared to last year, and about 100 more cases of dehydration. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, basketball's Suns continue their preseason in Chicago tonight against the Bulls. Their first preseason home game will take place this Saturday, their regular season debut two weeks from tonight in Portland. Football news, the NFL Referees Association says it will challenge the severity of suspensions of two officials that were suspended following incidents last weekend, and one of them was involving a Cardinals player. It called the punishment excessive and inconsistent with past precedent. The league suspended line judge Jeff Seeman two games for swearing at Arizona tight end Trey McBride in the game against the Giants on Sunday. And that does it for this edition of KJZZ's Sun Up, Arizona's morning news podcast. This Wednesday, October the 7th, I'm Phil Latzman. Have a wonderful day, and we will be back at you to do it again tomorrow. Talk to you then.