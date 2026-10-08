KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 8, 2026 Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Greetings, and welcome. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. It is Thursday, October 8th, Friday-adjacent, and it feels pretty good. We are trucking towards the weekend. Let’s get to the news.

Well, in a debate last night for one of the state and the country’s most competitive congressional districts, Democratic candidate Amish Shah told voters that he’s an independent thinker, but that his Republican opponent would simply be a yes-man for President Trump. From KJZZ’s politics desk, Camryn Sanchez was listening in.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Shah is running against Trump-endorsed Jay Feely in the North Valley’s Congressional District 1. Shah pitched himself as a moderate with experience working across the aisle as a state legislator, despite Feely’s campaign painting him as a socialist. Shah said he’ll work with Republicans for the interest of his district, but that Feely is beholden to Trump alone.

AMISH SHAH: Congress was meant to be a check on the executive. That’s not happening right now. Their entire party is like a cult of personality around one person. When he says jump, these guys have to say how high. And if you don’t, you lose your GOP primary, and that’s not right.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Feely is a longtime friend of Trump and entered the race at the president’s urging. He did say, however, that he doesn’t agree with the president on everything. For example, Arizona taking such large Colorado River cuts. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the Scottsdale Unified School District will close Copper Ridge School and Laguna Prep next year. The district’s governing board approved the plan by a vote of 3-2 this week. Board member Amy Carney was one of the no votes, she says. She acknowledges that the district has seen significant enrollment decline, but...

AMY CARNEY: I keep coming back to the same question I was asking a year or more ago. Have we exhausted the reasonable opportunities to strengthen and grow these schools before deciding to close them? And for me, the answer is no.

PHIL LATZMAN: SUSD’s enrollment has declined by 26% since 2010. The closures are expected to save the district about $2.7 million.

A protest against the Trump administration’s border wall construction is ongoing in Lochiel. That is the tiny town east of Nogales where activists have been in a standoff with Border Patrol this week. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has the latest.

ALISA REZNICK: On Monday, dozens of agents swarmed a stretch of private land where the activists had been camped in and around a centuries-old cottonwood tree. Contractors tore the tree down, and agents made multiple arrests. A smattering of tents were visible in the tall grass two days later. A painted banner hung along a barbed-wire fence declared, “All walls fall.” Alex Chabeau is one of the activists.

ALEX SHABBAT: I hope it comes down before I die, but maybe it won’t. There’s definitely people out there that are saying, “Oh, why are you doing this? You’re going to lose,” or, “You’re clearly not winning.” And for me, it’s not about winning. It’s about being on the right side of history.

ALISA REZNICK: Behind him, contractors were placing more panels of the big steel wall. Border Patrol agents stood below another towering cottonwood right along the border in Mexico where a new tree sit is underway. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, reporting from Lochiel.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, trucks have begun delivering water to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim more than a month after the deadly floods that damaged the Trans-Canyon Waterline, which supplies water from the canyon to the rest of the park. Emma Bradford has details.

EMMA BRADFORD: Local residents and businesses were placed on Stage 4 water restrictions two days after the floods. Since then, Ed Keable, the park superintendent, says they have all done their part in conserving water. To further help slow the decline of their water reserves, he says the trucks are delivering about 200,000 gallons of water each day.

ED KEABLE: And that sounds like a lot, and I’m not going to say it’s not a lot, but I’m also going to say it’s not so much that we’re going to relax the Stage 4 water restrictions.

EMMA BRADFORD: He says they are hoping to start pumping water from Bright Angel Creek to the South Rim by November 16th. Emma Bradford, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A Democrat running for Congress in the West Valley told authorities she was raped in a Sun City parking lot while repairing a damaged campaign sign. Here’s Camryn Sanchez once more with that.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Bernadette Greene-Placentia recounted the attack to the Phoenix New Times, detailing how she was knocked unconscious when someone smashed the back of her head shortly after 2:00 a.m. on a Friday earlier this year. When she regained consciousness, Greene-Placentia said her attacker was raping her. The longtime long-haul trucker told the New Times she initially felt too embarrassed to report the attack and wanted to forget it happened. But two weeks later, she reported she was raped to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson confirmed MCSO is actively investigating the allegations. Greene-Placentia is running against incumbent Republican Abe Hamadeh. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Now, the University of Arizona has suspended all fraternity activities following a backlog of misconduct reports. Kieran Hadley has more from Tucson.

KIERAN HADLEY: The Dean of Students Office reports that it’s hit a maximum capacity of investigations it can handle at one time, and every single case involves a fraternity chapter. In a letter to the larger Greek Life community, Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman said her office was investigating multiple reports of misconduct involving nearly half of the university’s 21 fraternities. Last month, the university suspended Sigma Tau Gamma over allegations that members had been forced to consume live goldfish last year. Fraternities who are in good standing will be able to resume activities once one of their chapter advisers attends an upcoming mandatory meeting with the U of A. After that, chapter advisers will be required to attend quarterly meetings to remain in good standing.

PHIL LATZMAN: That’s Kieran Hadley reporting from Tucson.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a multistate coalition that is fighting federal changes to Head Start programs. Bridget Dowd has details on that.

BRIDGET DOWD: Head Start is the nation’s early education program for children from low-income families. The Trump administration has proposed significant changes that would diminish the program’s federal standards and give states and parents more control. Mayes says the changes would eliminate more than 1,400 regulations designed to protect enrolled children, pregnant individuals, and families. She says it would also impose an English-only mandate and revise the cap on allowable administrative and development costs from 15% to 5%. Mayes joined more than 20 other states in submitting a comment letter opposing the changes. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, last summer, the Grand Canyon’s North Rim suffered catastrophic damage from the Dragon Bravo Fire, and now the park’s officials are seeking public input on their long-term recovery plans for the area. Jill Ryan reports.

JILL RYAN: The National Park Service is setting up both virtual and in-person meetings with the public to discuss its North Rim recovery plan. Officials say the proposal addresses visitor facilities, infrastructure, and the North Rim’s unique character. A draft is available to read on the Park Service website. Current flood recovery efforts in the South Rim are a separate issue. The Grand Canyon’s North and South Rims remain open to the public; however, both have been severely affected from the fire and other recent natural disasters. The first meeting is scheduled for next week, and the public involvement period is open now through November 6th. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society have filed a lawsuit against the federal government, claiming it has violated the Endangered Species Act. Gisela Contreras reports.

GISELA CONTRERAS: The Verde River and adjacent lands in the Prescott National Forest are home to several species protected by the Endangered Species Act, including the cuckoo bird, garter snake, and spikedace fish. The environmental nonprofits allege the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service have violated the law by failing to protect these species from illegal livestock grazing. The wildlife resides in habitats which, when exposed to overgrazing, can result in less shelter and foraging. The lawsuit is requesting for the government to set aside all active grazing authorizations in the Upper Verde area. Gisela Contreras, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A two-year audit of the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind found millions of dollars in revenue went uncollected. The Auditor General’s report shows no sign of fraud, but states that ASDB failed to properly collect more than $2 million in vouchers and revenue from service fees. It also found another $2.5 million in recoverable Medicaid claims. The findings come as ASDB faces financial and legal challenges following the summer relocation of its Tucson campus to Oro Valley. Diana Newmark is director of the Education Advocacy Clinic at the University of Arizona.

DIANA NEWMARK: The Arizona Auditor General found that ASDB announced its campus closure plan before it ever obtained board approval and without seeking input from the community. And so this is a big deal...

PHIL LATZMAN: In a statement, Superintendent Annette Reichman said the school would make changes to its current policies to address the audit’s findings.

In sports, not much of the basketball. Suns dropped 0 and 2 in the preseason with a 124-117 loss to the Bulls last night in Chicago. Dillon Brooks led Phoenix with 24 points in a losing cause, and forward Mikal Bridges, acquired in an off-season trade with Charlotte, left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. The Suns play their first preseason home game Saturday against San Antonio.

And that’ll do it for this Thursday edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast on this October the 8th. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for joining us, and we will do this again tomorrow when it’s Friday. Talk to you then.