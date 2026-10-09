KJZZ’s Sun Up Oct. 9, 2026

KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. Bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: ¡Feliz viernes, amigos! This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, and this podcast brought to you is a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. Yeah, we have made it to Friday, the ninth day of October, the weekend just ahead, and here comes the news.

And here comes the rain to start us off. This weekend’s shaping up to be a wet one in parts of Arizona. Ted Whittock is meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. He says remnants from Tropical Cyclone Rachel could drop more than an inch of rainfall in parts of the Valley, and that’s not all.

TED WHITTOCK: It’s going to be pretty windy by Sunday, so we could see some gusts around 35 to 45 miles per hour, and maybe even stronger as you get closer to the Colorado River Valley. So that might present some — some hazardous driving conditions along the Interstates 10 and 8.

PHIL LATZMAN: Whittock says they are expecting heavy rainfall in parts of Gila, Yavapai, and Coconino counties, where anywhere between an inch and 3 inches could be on the ground.

A new reporting has raised questions about whether a Democrat running in one of Arizona’s most competitive legislative districts actually lives in the area she’s hoping to represent. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Republicans hold all three seats in Legislative District 4, which covers parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley, and Democrats are trying to flip the district blue. But new Arizona Republic reporting has called into question whether former Scottsdale councilwoman Tammy Caputi, who is running for the House, lives in LD 4. According to campaign records, Caputi lives in a Scottsdale condo owned by Democratic donors in LD 4. But the Republic reported recent photos showed it was sparsely furnished and the condo was listed for sale until recently. Caputi says she moved into the district in July 2025 due to changing family circumstances, and the home is owned by a friend who gave her the opportunity to rent. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Meanwhile, a West Valley congressional candidate reported she was raped back in August while repairing a damaged campaign sign. When that news publicly broke on Wednesday, she says her world exploded. Camryn Sanchez has more.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Bernadette Greene-Placentia initially didn’t want to report she was raped. She said she felt embarrassed and didn’t want to think about it. But the Democrat said it was important to speak up on behalf of other survivors of sexual violence, many of whom have reached out to support her this week. As the story made national headlines Wednesday, Greene-Placentia told KJZZ the past 24 hours were difficult.

BERNADETTE GREENE-PLACENTIA: And it had kind of died down, and then like I said, you know, yesterday my world exploded again, and now it’s kind of come back. And with that is, you know, the anger and the frustration that, you know, there’s not actually anything I can do. I wish I could just go find these people myself and haul them to jail or something.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Green Placentia says she hasn’t received any updates from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on their investigation. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Pima County officials have paused all data center development in unincorporated areas for the next four months while the county works to put new zoning requirements in place. Last night, residents had a chance to comment on those proposed rules, and Taylor Griffith was listening in.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: County officials say right now, a large-scale data center could be built in industrial areas without a public hearing or approval from the Board of Supervisors. Officials have proposed that any data center larger than 25 acres should require a special permit and must meet minimum requirements for noise, water, and energy. Tom Drzazgowski with the planning department says they’ve received over 1,200 comments.

TOM DRZAZGOWSKI: We’re going to be looking at the ones that provide quantifiable standards or changes to the code, and you know, based on the information provided, and then what we’re going to be doing is like, supplementing what we provide to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Drzazgowski says the proposed rules will go to the commission in three weeks and the Board of Supervisors in December, a month before the data center moratorium lifts. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona educators say chronic absenteeism remains a serious challenge, affecting student achievement and long-term success. As Bridget Dowd reports, attendance numbers are improving, but they still haven’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

BRIDGET DOWD: Students are considered chronically absent when they miss about two days per month per school year. State data shows 24% of Arizona students in first through eighth grades were chronically absent in 2025, down from 32% in 2022. Some school districts have implemented targeted strategies to bring up their attendance numbers, like the Tolleson Elementary School District. Superintendent Gisselle Herrera says they launched a campaign designed to educate families on the impact that missing school can have on learning.

GISSELLE HERRERA: We’ve really leveraged social media. We have a lot of Reels and stories and visuals that support this communication effort. So, Instagram has been actually a big hit with our families.

BRIDGET DOWD: The district saw a 12-percentage point decrease in chronic absenteeism from the 2024 school year to the 2025 school year. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, temperatures in Phoenix have been well above average for this first week of October. So far this year, there have now been 130 days in triple digits. It’s one of the highest tallies ever in the city. But the weather is about to take a turn. As we alluded to earlier, Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Alicia Ryan with the National Weather Service says temperatures will start dropping this weekend, helped by rain from Tropical Storm Rachel moving up from the south. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system is moving down from the Pacific Northwest.

ALICIA RYAN: That will help cool us down as well into the mid to low 80s, and then by Tuesday, Wednesday, we’re even seeing temperatures forecasted in the upper 70s.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Ryan says it’s too soon to know if we’re done with 100-degree heat. On average, Phoenix’s last triple-digit day of the year falls around Oct. 5, but Phoenix has seen 100-degree temperatures stretch as late as Oct. 27 in years past. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: On Saturday, the Kitt Peak National Observatory is hosting a special family night for the Tohono O’odham Nation, whose tribe views the sacred mountain that hosts over two dozen research telescopes. Gabriel Pietrorazio reports on the renaming of a science center there.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Long before the National Science Foundation looked to the starry sky, O’odham like Giselle Ramon-Sauberan stood atop Ioligam Do’ag, or Manzanita Shrub Mountain. So the legend goes, the creator I’itoi would come from his home in a nearby cave and pluck food from this mountain’s bountiful slopes.

GISELLE RAMON-SAUBERAN: You know, whether we were farming, wild harvesting, or hunting, we used the night sky as a resource.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: She’s the education liaison for Kitt Peak National Observatory. The tribal council signed a lease in 1958, allowing astronomers to use the summit. This spring, its science center was renamed after an O’odham word meaning "a place of illumination and understanding."

GISELLE RAMON-SAUBERAN: And since we opened Ta:s-O:gĭ Tha:agĭ, our field trips have all been ramping up, which is really great. And big part of my job is just telling people, "Come visit, call me, let’s set up a tour," and having that direct invite has brought a lot of our tribal members back to the mountain.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: For KJZZ News, I’m Gabriel Pietrorazio, reporting from Kitt Peak.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, Mexico’s president has signed a decree requiring all future candidates for the presidency to renounce any non-Mexican citizenship to run for office. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky reports.

NINA KRAVINSKY: A reform signed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum this week says dual citizens can no longer run for president or governor in Mexico. Sheinbaum has said the measure defends Mexico against foreign interference. The decree starts with the 2028 election cycle and does not apply to elected officials already in office. The reform passed Mexico’s two chambers of Congress. The governor of Sonora, the Mexican state south of Arizona, expressed his support for the measure on social media, saying the reform strengthens Mexico’s sovereignty. But critics say it limits the rights of Mexico’s many citizens who have dual nationalities, especially with the United States. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, in the football weekend ahead, ASU will be trying to bounce back after a 55-19 blowout loss to Baylor last week at home. The 2-2 Sun Devils stay home to host Hawaii. Head coach Kenny Dillingham promised changes this week, and he did hand back play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

KENNY DILLINGHAM: You know, we had a recipe for what’s been successful here, and I changed the recipe and it wasn’t up to the standard, right? And it’s not a drastic change, like people want to make it seem very drastic, it’s really not a drastic change, it’s a very subtle change, right? But I think it’s enough of a change that could, you know, help all three phases.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in Tempe, and rain is in the forecast, so be prepared, Sun Devils fans, if you’re going to the game. Also in the college ranks Saturday, the 4-1 Arizona Wildcats play an early game in West Virginia, and NAU will host Montana up in Flagstaff. In the pros, the 1-3 Cardinals try to snap a three-game losing streak; they’ll host the Detroit Lions Sunday in Glendale.

And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast. This Friday, October the 9th, I’m Phil Latzman. Have a great weekend, and we’re back at you on Monday. Talk to you then.

