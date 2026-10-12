KJZZ's Sun Up for October 12, 2026

KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 12, 2026 Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. Good day to you. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news. As reported by our KJZZ news team, it is Monday, October 12, 2026. Happy Indigenous Columbus Day. Hope you had a good weekend. Let’s kick off the week and find out what’s happening in these parts with a check of the news.

For the first time in two decades, Valley Metro is proposing comprehensive changes to the bus network. As Connor Greenwall reports, the transit agency is seeking public comment on the proposal.

CONNOR GREENWALL: Valley Metro is redesigning its bus network to include more frequent service, reduce duplicate routes, and ensure easier transfers between buses and other forms of transit. The plan proposes changes to more than half of the 97 routes. Michael Eshleman is Valley Metro’s deputy chief of service planning. He says the way people travel has changed over the last couple of decades.

MICHAEL ESHLEMAN: And in that 20 years, a lot has changed. We’ve introduced and then expanded the rail system, and we’ve also experienced a Great Recession and a pandemic, and those have fundamentally changed the way people move.

CONNOR GREENWALL: Eshleman says public comment, which can be done online, closes at the end of November. Connor Greenwall, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Phoenix is now 10 years into its long-term transportation plan, and the city reports it’s meeting or exceeding its targets so far. Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The city created the Transportation 2050 plan in 2015 after voters approved a sales tax increase to pay for transit upgrades. In a new report, the city evaluates the first decade of work on that plan. In a video announcing the report, Mayor Kate Gallego said the city is making progress toward goals.

KATE GALLEGO: You, the voters of Phoenix, went to the ballot, and thanks to that, we have incredible new transportation options. You can let someone else do the driving. We’ve made safety upgrades. There are fewer potholes.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The report notes the city has extended light rail lines and installed hundreds of new shade structures at bus stops, and Phoenix has added more traffic signals, left-turn arrows, and bike lanes. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs wants to bring a new U.S. Space Academy to the state. Trenton Ashdown tells us more.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: In August, President Trump signed an executive order mandating the creation of the country’s first U.S. Space Academy. Now, Katie Hobbs is throwing Arizona’s hat into the ring. Late last week, Hobbs announced the creation of a Space Academy Steering Committee made up of local mayors, university professors, and leaders from the private and public sectors. The committee will help develop Arizona’s proposal to host the academy here. Hobbs said the goal is to “continue Arizona’s dominance in cutting-edge advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and defense.” Trenton Ashdown, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun the third phase of widening Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande. As Jill Ryan reports, the state hopes when finished, the project will reduce congestion and increase safety along the corridor.

JILL RYAN: The 26-mile stretch of I-10 between South Phoenix’s Loop 202 and State Route 387 near Casa Grande has been under construction since 2024. Crews have built new bridges, and they’ve been widening the interstate in both directions. The third leg is the longest mile stretch of construction between Loop 202 and the Gila River. Construction’s expected to last through 2029. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: An Arizona-born bull rider from the Navajo Nation recently celebrated a homecoming. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more from Desert Diamond Arena.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Nicknamed “The Pride of the Navajo Nation,” Cody Jesus has long been on the radar of the Arizona Ridge Riders. General Manager Casey Lane says the franchise intended to draft him in 2022, but the Navajo rookie was swept up in the first round.

CASEY LANE: When they announced through the league that Cody was going to be a free agent, we had the deal done in less than two hours.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: For the 28-year-old Navajo pro, he’s coming off a pair of hip surgeries.

CODY JESUS: Feeling great. This is probably the healthiest I’ve been in five years. I’ve always had something nagging, something hurt, and my hip’s been hurting me for about three, four years now. And finally got it fixed, finally took the time, and it’s game on now.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Whenever he’s riding here in this arena, his Window Rock fans always show up.

CODY JESUS: I don’t really expect it, and it just catches me by surprise every time.

ANNOUNCER: Here’s Arizona’s Cody Jesus! Come on! Help him!

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: For KJZZ News, I’m Gabriel Pietrorazio, reporting from Glendale.

PHIL LATZMAN: Phoenix Union High School District employees have access to a new safety feature this year. As Bridget Dowd reports, they can send for help from anywhere on campus with the press of a button.

BRIDGET DOWD: All Phoenix Union staffers now wear crisis alert badges right next to their employee IDs.

RICHARD FRANCO: They’re a blank badge with a small button on the front.

BRIDGET DOWD: That’s Richard Franco, who works for the district. He says in an emergency, the employee can press that button three times in a row, and it will alert administration and safety personnel to come to their exact location. Before having this badge, Franco says employees had to call from their work phone.

RICHARD FRANCO: And that’s a great service for people that have access to their landline work phone in their office or in their classroom. It’s not so great if you’re the PE coach out on the football field.

BRIDGET DOWD: Franco says the system has already been useful for some medical emergencies. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Older Latinos often face barriers when it comes to healthcare, with language, culture, and even transportation. Kathy Ritchie takes us to a new primary care clinic that was created to meet the needs of these aging Arizonans.

KATHY RITCHIE: Esthela Ribera Valenzuela is sitting at a long table outside Su Vida Health Care. Mariachi music is playing, food is being served. Su Vida is celebrating the opening of its first Phoenix location. Valenzuela is a patient here.

ESTHELA RIBERA VALENZUELA: Porque yo no sé inglés, hija, para... para que me expliquen...

KATHY RITCHIE: She doesn’t speak English, but the providers do.

ESTHELA RIBERA VALENZUELA: ...y el medicamento que me van a dar, y yo soy muy preguntona.

KATHY RITCHIE: She also asks a lot of questions, and she likes that she doesn’t have to rely on a translator.

ANA FUENTEVILLA: The beauty about Su Vida is we have created a new way to solve healthcare problems for the Latino senior.

KATHY RITCHIE: That’s Dr. Ana Fuentevilla, Su Vida’s co-founder and chief health officer. And they do that by hiring fully bilingual and culturally competent physicians, nurses, PAs, and others to serve patients like Valenzuela. But this place is more than just a doctor’s office. Fuentevilla wants it to be a gathering space. That’s why they call the waiting room the “sala,” or living room.

ANA FUENTEVILLA: It’s colorful. It’s vibrant. We often have music playing, and really make our patients feel at home on purpose so that they come to care.

KATHY RITCHIE: Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the city of Mesa is hosting its annual DV Awareness Night to connect residents with resources and programs. Lindsey Kircher’s with the city prosecutor’s office, which is co-hosting the Thursday event.

LINDSEY KIRCHER: It’s not just as simple as “Why don’t they just leave?”, right? It can be really complicated, and there’s a lot of factors in terms of the way an abuser might control a survivor.

PHIL LATZMAN: Maricopa County’s domestic violence hotline, which was a centralized access point to shelter services, shut down earlier this year.

A team of researchers from Northern Arizona University are using drones to scan and map a section of Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff. Connor Greenwall has more on that.

CONNOR GREENWALL: Researchers from NAU’s Department of Anthropology and REDI Center for Remote Sensing partnered with the National Park Service to digitally map the Wukoki Pueblo within Wupatki, a historic human settlement near the Hopi Reservation believed to be inhabited in the 12th century. Researchers used drones, which are typically not permitted to be flown over federal land, to non-invasively study the site to get a better understanding of the integrity and condition of the pueblo. The photos and scans will be used to create 3D models of the site so it can be studied from anywhere in the world. Connor Greenwall, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, a bizarre weekend for the Arizona Cardinals. It started with a big trade, ended with a big beatdown. Off the field, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., now widely received as a bust, sent packing to Houston. On the field, they were blown out at home by the Lions 45-21 yesterday in Glendale. Cards dealt Harrison and a seventh-round pick to the Texans in return for a second and sixth-round pick, all in next year’s NFL Draft. And that trade was announced actually during the Cardinals’ loss to the Lions. Head coach Mike LaFleur said the situation was not a distraction.

MIKE LAFLEUR: I really like Marvin Harrison. He’s a good person. I wish him well. We did what we thought was in the best interest of the Cardinals. Any guy that does not play to the level that I feel like they’re capable of, I’m always going to put that on me and coaching in general.

PHIL LATZMAN: It was Arizona’s fourth straight loss since an opening-day win. The Cardinals play in L.A. against the division-rival Rams this coming Sunday.

And that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, on this Monday, October 12th. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks so much for being with us. We’ll do it again tomorrow, and we’ll talk to you then.