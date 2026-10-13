KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 13, 2026

KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, greetings. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, and we bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. Tuesday, it is the 13th day of October. Glad you’re here today. Hope the week started off on the right foot. Had some rain here in the region, around the state, and some cooler weather for us, and that’s nice. Let’s get the latest news from across the Grand Canyon State from our award-winning team.

Well, the Santa Cruz County sheriff says ongoing protests against border wall construction in the town of Lochiel is a federal matter. His comments came after the Arizona Sheriffs Association accused his office of refusing requests for assistance from Border Patrol. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: More than two dozen people have been arrested or detained in Lochiel during protests to protect centuries-old cottonwood trees from being cut down for wall construction. In an open letter, the Arizona Sheriffs Association says the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has declined federal requests for assistance, despite alleged criminal misconduct. Sheriff David Hathaway says protesters are camping with permission from a private landowner, and his office has already responded to multiple calls where no threats to federal employees or contractors were found, and that responding to protests is a federal responsibility. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, Maricopa County is one big step closer to getting federal approval of rules incentivizing vehicle owners to lower their emissions. From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez reports.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Maricopa County is seeking approval for two rules which provide credits to vehicle owners to upgrade or replace high-emission vehicles. Those credits can be used to offset other emissions and help Arizona businesses meet requirements laid out in the federal Clean Air Act. The rules can’t go into effect without approval from the EPA, and Administrator Lee Zeldin has now proposed approval for both of the rules.

LEE ZELDIN: They aren’t increasing emissions, and they aren’t breaking federal requirements. They’re not breaking federal requirements. They are finding new, innovative ways to work within their circumstances.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The EPA gave its proposed approval of one of the rules last week and the other back in April. That rule applies to on-road vehicles like trucks, while the other refers to off-road vehicles like tractors and excavators. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, someone is sending misleading pro-Republican text messages to Arizona voters ahead of the November election. Also from the politics team, here is Wayne Schutsky with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: One message includes what it calls the “official 2026 Independent Voter Guide” to appeal to the one-third of Arizona voters who aren’t registered with a party. But the guide only includes Republican candidates like Andy Biggs.

Another text attacking Democratic superintendent candidate Teresa Leyba Ruiz references a KJZZ story about a complaint filed with the attorney general by Republican Kimberly Yee, who accused her opponent of breaking a law against using school resources to campaign. The text includes parts of the KJZZ story and the radio station’s logo, but it adds words that don’t appear in the original report that falsely suggest Leyba Ruiz has been found guilty of breaking that law, which is untrue. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, President Trump will visit Arizona tomorrow to speak at a Republican rally in Mohave County ahead of the November election. Early voting started last week in the state, which has a host of contested statewide and federal races on the ballot, including two of the most competitive congressional elections in the country, but Trump won’t be stumping for Republicans in those districts. Instead, he’ll appear at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Congressional District 9, a Republican stronghold.

In other news today, the models that scientists use to understand rivers aren’t always getting it right. New satellite data reveals some of their biggest blind spots are in dry regions out here in the West. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel has more.

KALEB ROEDEL: A new NASA satellite found “serious modeling errors” in nearly one in 10 rivers worldwide. In our region, models kept getting it wrong on the Columbia River, whose tributaries reach into Idaho, and the Platte River system, which stretches into Colorado and Wyoming.

COLIN GLEASON: The satellite said river got deeper, and the model said, “Nope, got shallower. There was less water in it.”

KALEB ROEDEL: That’s Colin Gleason with the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He says the errors matter because scientists rely on these models to plan for water use, hydropower and drought. And modeling a river affected by dams and reservoirs isn’t just about understanding how water flows.

COLIN GLEASON: You have to know economics, policy, history, environmental regulations, all the things that drive how a reservoir is being operated.

KALEB ROEDEL: Gleason says getting those river models right will only become more important as the West faces a changing climate. In Reno, I’m Kaleb Roedel with the Mountain West News Bureau.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the Arizona Corporation Commission is facing a complaint accusing it of violating the state’s open meeting law. It came after it voted to redact a video from a public meeting where commissioners talked about a staffer who was recently fired. Here’s Wayne Schutsky once again with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: After a meeting last week, commissioners voted unanimously to scrub the record to remove any references to the fired staffer’s identity, following a recommendation from Thomas Van Flein, their general counsel.

THOMAS VAN FLEIN: It’s a personnel matter. It shouldn’t be part of an open meeting.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The commission then went a step further and voted to remove any reference to hypothetical discussions of workplace violations like sexual harassment, over concerns the public could infer they were related to the firing. That came after commissioners asked Van Flein whether they had the authority to redact the record so extensively.

THOMAS VAN FLEIN: We’re kind of in a gray area here. It’s appropriate if the three of you say it is.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Autumn Johnson, who works in the solar industry, filed a complaint with the attorney general, arguing the votes violated the state’s open meeting law. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, hunting season is now underway in our region here in the West and one tribal nation is urging hunters to choose non-lead ammunition. It’s after an eagle it released likely died of lead poisoning in Colorado. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen has more.

RACHEL COHEN: The Citizen Potawatomi Nation Eagle Aviary in Oklahoma released two golden eagles into the wild last year. Jennifer Randell is the center’s director.

JENNIFER RANDELL: We believe these eagles help carry our prayers.

RACHEL COHEN: But two months after the release in Montana, one of the birds was found on the ground near Denver and died shortly after. Randell said it was likely due to lead exposure from scavenging on carcasses containing lead bullet fragments. Now she’s asking hunters to try non-lead ammo instead.

JENNIFER RANDELL: It was really hard, but what we decided is that we would make sure we got the word out to try to help that not happen to other eagles.

RACHEL COHEN: Lead ammunition is not banned in any Mountain West state, but several programs encourage hunters to try nontoxic alternatives. For the Mountain West News Bureau, I’m Rachel Cohen.

PHIL LATZMAN: Authorities in the Mexican state of Sonora say they confiscated more than a ton of narcotics from a vehicle near the Arizona border. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Officials said the more than 2,500 pounds of white powder appeared to be cocaine and was seized from a truck in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora. Two people were also arrested in the border municipality south of Yuma after the inspection of a white Ford pickup truck allegedly containing a false bottom filled with narcotics. Federal authorities are now investigating and awaiting a chemical assessment to confirm the makeup of the powder seized. The seizure and arrests took place at a Mexican military checkpoint along the highway, about 35 miles south of the Arizona border. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: In the sports world, an ongoing lawsuit between two Arizona Cardinals staff members and the team’s principal owner, Michael Bidwill, is now heading to arbitration. Jill Ryan has details on that.

JILL RYAN: The lawsuit accuses Bidwill, Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls and the Cardinals organization of race-based discrimination and retaliation. The case was filed jointly by Walls’ former executive assistant and a former coach. The lawsuit was initially filed in Maricopa County Superior Court before the team successfully petitioned its transfer to U.S. District Court. A federal judge concluded that the plaintiffs’ employment contracts require an arbitration process. According to the Arizona Republic, two other cases brought against Bidwill by former employees since 2023 have also been referred to NFL arbitration. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast on this Tuesday, October the 13th. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for joining us. Enjoy the day and we’ll chat again tomorrow. Talk to you then.