KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 14, 2026 Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, this is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our award-winning KJZZ news team. Welcome to Wednesday, the 14th of October. Cooler temperatures, nice treat this morning, in the 50s here in the Valley — haven’t felt that in a while. It’s hump day, so let’s rocket right over it and check today’s top stories.

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t reverse over $100,000 in sanctions against the attorneys for Kari Lake and state lawmaker Mark Finchem, who tried to force Arizona to hand-count ballots in 2022. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has more.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: A federal judge four years ago dismissed their lawsuit, which argued voting machines are not reliable and prone to security breaches. The judge also handed down $122,000 in sanctions against attorneys Andrew Parker and Kurt Olsen because they brought a number of misleading and baseless claims, including that Arizona does not use paper ballots and that voting machines aren’t properly tested. Parker and Olsen appealed those sanctions, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the penalties. Parker then turned to the U.S. Supreme Court, which denied his request to review the sanctions. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Former President Barack Obama endorsed Katie Hobbs for governor on Tuesday. Also from our politics team, here’s Camryn Sanchez with that.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Obama came to Arizona in 2022 to stump for Hobbs, and he’s now endorsed her again. She isn’t endorsed by any other former presidents, including Joe Biden. Obama said in a video statement that Hobbs has been effective at working to increase affordability for Arizonans.

BARACK OBAMA: Katie knows how to bring people together to get things done. She’s passed bipartisan tax cuts every single year she’s been in office to help veterans, seniors, small businesses and families make ends meet.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Many of those tax cuts were actually championed by Republican state lawmakers. In a statement, Hobbs’ opponent, Congressman Andy Biggs, who’s endorsed by President Trump, noted that Obama never won Arizona and claimed the Hobbs campaign must be panicking. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona utilities say they will join a new energy trading market next year with or without one of their largest potential trading partners. Taylor Griffith has details.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Utility companies frequently swap energy to avoid shortages or to recover value from a surplus. APS, SRP and Tucson Electric Power pay to participate in a trading market operated through California’s grid, but they want out. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Nick Myers says California has been a bad neighbor, withholding resources bought by Arizona to ride through its own emergencies.

The problem is the new market Arizona utilities would like to join could be a lot smaller without the Pacific Northwest’s Bonneville Power Administration, which is reconsidering the move. APS and Tucson Electric Power say Markets Plus is still the better option, with or without Bonneville. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Maricopa County Community College District will offer two new bachelor’s degree programs beginning next school year. Jill Ryan has details.

JILL RYAN: It’s been five years since former Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law the ability for Arizona community colleges to offer four-year degree programs. Maricopa County Community College District currently offers 11 bachelor’s degrees, including public safety administration and information technology.

Next school year, students will also be able to pursue a Bachelor of Science in exercise science or a Bachelor of Applied Science in law and legal studies. One is at Mesa Community College, the other at Rio Salado. The district says its bachelor’s degrees are a quarter of the tuition cost of a public in-state university. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: And KJZZ is, of course, licensed to the Maricopa County Community College District.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is accusing Tolleson of illegally charging firefighters thousands of dollars if they decide to stop working for the city within three years. Here’s Wayne Schutsky once more with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The attorney general is asking a judge to block Tolleson from enforcing an agreement the city allegedly requires new firefighters to sign after attending a fire academy in Glendale. Under the agreement, those firefighters are required to repay the city $15,000 if they leave within three years in order to recoup training costs.

The lawsuit argues the policy amounts to an illegal penalty against firefighters who exercise their right to seek employment elsewhere. The Attorney General’s Office also accuses the city of inflating training costs to justify the $15,000 penalty, saying participating agencies pay no more than $4,500 to send recruits to the academy. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A group of African antelope brought to New Mexico decades ago could reveal how climate change is reshaping wildlife habitat regionwide. Our Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel has more.

KALEB ROEDEL: The antelope, called gemsbok, with long, straight horns, were brought to the zoo in Albuquerque in the 1960s. Their offspring were released into the wild as part of a plan to bolster hunting. Since then, they’ve spread across the southern part of the state, but new research from the University of Illinois suggests they could eventually move into Arizona, Utah and southern Nevada. Nathan Alexander led the study.

NATHAN ALEXANDER: As winters are becoming more warm, they’re able to kind of stay in these areas where they wouldn’t have been able to historically persist.

KALEB ROEDEL: He says that could put more pressure on native wildlife, including pronghorn, which eat many of the same plants. But it’s still unclear whether gemsbok can get past barriers, like mountains and highways, to reach those new areas. I’m Kaleb Roedel with the Mountain West News Bureau.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona-based Harkins Theatres has reached a deal with the movie studio A24 after previously being unable to secure a mutually agreeable partnership last month. While screenings for the dramatized Chris Hansen “To Catch a Predator” movie “Primetime” were pulled, moviegoers will be able to purchase tickets to that A24 film and others starting on Friday.

Airport construction can be a hassle for travelers, but once it’s done, the difference is notable. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Yvette Fernandez has more on how airports in our region are stacking up.

YVETTE FERNANDEZ: Some of the top airports in the country are in Mountain West states. For mega-sized airports, Phoenix Sky Harbor ranked third, and Harry Reid in Las Vegas ranked fifth. What set the airports apart is an easy process from security to the gates. That means good layouts, clear signs and clean bathrooms. That’s according to the latest J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Spokesperson Michael Taylor says local touches help, or locally sourced food and beer.

MICHAEL TAYLOR: And there’s a very high correlation between the amount of money that people spend in an airport and how much they like it.

YVETTE FERNANDEZ: Albuquerque scored 10th for medium-sized airports, Salt Lake City ranked eighth in the large category, and Denver International Airport scored 19th in the mega category amid recent construction. Yvette Fernandez, the Mountain West News Bureau.

PHIL LATZMAN: Data released by Mexico’s statistics agency shows Arizona’s southern neighbor, Sonora, had the third-most firearms seized of all Mexican states last year. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has details.

NINA KRAVINSKY: More than half of the nearly 2,000 firearms confiscated by authorities in the Mexican state of Sonora last year were long arms, meaning weapons like rifles, machine guns and shotguns. That’s in a country where private firearm ownership is strictly regulated. Mexico estimates that more than 70% of guns used in crimes are smuggled into the country from the United States.

Of Mexico’s 31 states, Sonora followed only Sinaloa and Baja California for the number of firearms seized. Overall, Mexico registered a slight decline in the total number of firearms confiscated between last year and the year prior. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: A Tucson man faces decades in prison after being indicted for interfering and assaulting members of a flight crew. Images of Layne Lundeen having been duct-taped onto his seat went viral last month. Federal prosecutors say Lundeen also used racial slurs and assaulted a passenger on a flight from Dallas to New Jersey, which forced an emergency landing in Maryland.

In sports, the basketball Suns continue their preseason in San Antonio against the Spurs tonight. Phoenix starts the regular season a week from tonight in Portland.

And that will do it for this Wednesday edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast on this October the 14th. I’m Phil Latzman. Enjoy the day. Some cooler temperatures out there, and we will do this again tomorrow. Talk to you then.