KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 15, 2026

KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News,

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ News team. By the way, it is fund drive time. It’s member drive time at KJZZ, where we raise the funds to support this podcast. If you listen every day, please become a member and support the news operation at KJZZ. Nonprofit news organization, journalism made possible with your support. Go to kjzz.org or call 888-774-9150. It is Oct. 15, happy Thursday, glad you’re here. Thanks for supporting us, and let’s jump right in.

President Donald Trump held a rally yesterday in Mohave County to stump for Republicans on the ballot, but he did not shout out either of the GOP nominees running in Arizona’s competitive congressional races. From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez was listening in.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Trump stopped off in Arizona as part of a campaign tour heading multiple states ahead of the midterms. Many of the Republicans running in Arizona’s competitive districts have the former president’s endorsement, but not all of them attended the rally in Bullhead City, including congressional candidates Juan Ciscomani and Jay Feely. Trump mostly talked up Congressman Andy Biggs, who’s running for governor against Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs. Trump called her "a low-IQ individual."

DONALD TRUMP: Don’t let her ruin everything and destroy this beautiful state anymore. She’s hurt our state. She’s hurt this state very badly. She made Arizona one of the least affordable states in the entire country.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Trump didn’t mention Ciscomani or Feely, though they’re both running with his endorsement in the state’s two most competitive districts. Trump also didn’t mention Warren Petersen, who’s running for attorney general. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: With three weeks to go before the November election, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is already countering misinformation spreading online. Also from our politics team, here is Wayne Schutsky.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The far-right group We the People AZ Alliance posted a video online last week of two people working late at night in the county’s election center, suggesting it was evidence of wrongdoing. But according to the county, those employees were conducting routine software updates and uploading authorized election files to the ballot duplication system. That system allows election workers to count ballots that are ripped or otherwise damaged when they arrive by duplicating them in front of a bipartisan board that includes Republicans and Democrats. In a joint statement, Maricopa County Supervisors Kate Brophy McGee and Debbie Lesko said the employees followed state election rules, and those systems were not connected to the internet or ballot tabulators. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes held a town hall in Mesa last night on data center concerns. Most audience members were from Ahwatukee, where a massive data center is going up mere feet from homes and a preschool. As Taylor Griffith reports, the attorney general appears to be building a case against the project.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Mayes says her team is exploring a nuisance law investigation into the Menlo data center. Ahwatukee residents say it’s improperly zoned for its proximity to homes, given its proposed energy demands and fleet of backup diesel generators. Residents have filed noise complaints throughout the construction process and worry about long-term impacts to daily life and home values. Anna Marshall lives nearby.

ANA MARSHALL: There’s heavy machinery, there’s beeping, there’s stadium lighting, and I have not received any protection from the city of Phoenix. I want to make it very, very clear. I have not received a meaningful response.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Mayes says a nuisance lawsuit may be one of the final tools that could be used to stop the project. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs joined ASU officials in Scottsdale yesterday to talk up the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative, a 3-year-old program designed to prepare the state for its water future.

KATIE HOBBS: This work is so necessary, and it’s why Arizona is at the forefront of water management solutions.

PHIL LATZMAN: According to university officials, the program brings together researchers and local leaders from around the state to come up with solutions to the state’s water issues. That includes coming up with better ways to measure, reuse, and predict future availability of the state’s water supply. The state made a one-time $40 million investment using federal COVID relief dollars to start the initiative. The university says it’s secured new funding from the federal government and industry partners to keep it going.

Arizona had about 150 more wildfires this year than last, but with significantly less damage. As Jill Ryan reports, since wildfire season is now a year-round occurrence, experts caution vigilance.

JILL RYAN: Nearly 1,600 wildfires ignited across the state this year, burning more than 63,000 acres, but last year’s, which included the Dragon Bravo Fire, had five times the acre damage. Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says this year’s relatively calmer activity has a lot to do with luck.

TIFFANY DAVILA: We have overgrown fuel in southern, southeastern Arizona and across the Sonoran Desert, but we really just saw the lack of ignitions in critical areas under critical fire weather.

JILL RYAN: She says the recent rains have helped mitigate fire activity, but she recommends homeowners stay on top of any vegetation overgrowth on their property. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Maricopa County is appealing a federal judge’s decision to not end independent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Casey has the latest on that.

MATTHEW CASEY: Judge G. Murray Snow oversees a long-running racial profiling case against the Sheriff’s Office, which focuses on traffic stops and internal affairs. Maricopa County and/or the sheriff have now appealed Snow’s orders to the 9th Circuit at least five times since 2011, and have yet to win a full victory. Last month, Snow rejected a county request to end years of monitor oversight, writing that the Sheriff’s Office has failed to show reform goals have been achieved, and the agency has not set safeguards to ensure it won’t revert back to old behavior. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The number of cows crossing into Arizona each day has nearly doubled in the less than two months the border has been reopened to live cattle imports from Mexico. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more and the latest on that.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The head of the Cattlemen’s Union in the state of Sonora, south of Arizona, says around 1,300 animals now pass through daily at the Agua Prieta-Douglas border crossing. That’s up from around 700 when the crossing reopened to cattle in August. It became the first to do so on the entire U.S.-Mexico border after a more than yearlong ban on live cattle imports to protect against the New World screwworm. The flesh-eating parasite arrived in Sonora also in August, after making its way through Mexico and into Texas this summer. Arizona so far is screwworm-free, even as Sonora registers more than 100 active cases. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: The last protester arrested at an anti-border wall encampment in Lochiel was released from federal custody this week. For more than a week, demonstrators were locked into a standoff with dozens of Border Patrol agents in the tiny town east of Nogales. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: The standoff began last Monday when Border Patrol agents swarmed a protest camp situated in and around an old-growth cottonwood tree slated for removal to make way for two steel bollard walls. At least a dozen people were arrested throughout the week as protests continued. The last protester was arrested Friday after occupying another old-growth cottonwood tree just across the border. Kate Scott was one of several protesters waiting to greet the tree-sitter as they were released after court in Tucson.

KATE SCOTT: Someone that’s so committed to being in the tree in a very dangerous position, because the platform had been cut.

ALISA REZNICK: Court documents show the tree-sitter, Thomas Landis, faces a misdemeanor charge of violating a closure order. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing OpenAI, saying its chatbot exposes Arizona minors to a range of serious harms the company failed to disclose. Bridget Dowd has details.

BRIDGET DOWD: The complaint alleges widespread violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. A statement from Mayes’ office pointed to deceptive marketing practices and the concealment of features designed to make its chatbot simulate human compassion in order to draw Arizona users, including minors. The complaint adds that OpenAI put profits over safety in its rush to introduce ChatGPT as the first generative AI chatbot. According to the lawsuit, the platform has, in some instances, generated outputs that users have interpreted as encouraging self-harm or violence toward others. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, now less than a week away from their regular season opener, the Suns lost to the Spurs last night, 123-103. Phoenix rested their starters, including Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Jalen Green. San Antonio played many of theirs before a sellout crowd in San Antonio. The Suns play their final preseason game tomorrow night against Utah. They’re at home before they open for real next Wednesday, and they’ll do that in Portland.

That’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, made possible with your support, by the way. Please make that donation at kjzz.org. I’m Phil Latzman. Have a wonderful Thursday. We’ll do it again tomorrow, when it’s Friday.