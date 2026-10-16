KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 16, 2026

KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Happy Friday, friends. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, and we bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news, as reported by our KJZZ news team and as supported by listeners to this podcast like you, who are members of KJZZ, which produces this podcast. We are in the second day of our fall new member drive. If you’ve never given before, make sure that we can continue doing this podcast and everything we do at KJZZ. Make a contribution. Go to kjzz.org.

And it is the 16th of October, and the weekend upon us in just a bit. Let’s get to the latest update on the news.

The Tempe City Council voted Thursday night to ban police from using automatic license plate readers, with a few exceptions. Matthew Casey was listening in.

MATTHEW CASEY: The council heard from about a dozen people before voting. Most, like Eric Fowler, spoke in favor of the ban. But Fowler also labeled the new ordinance a “butchered version” of the original idea. Then he called out the police department for having been allowed to help write its own regulation.

ERIC FOWLER: Six drafts later, it stops Tempe from owning cameras and running its own searches. That’s really great, but it doesn’t stop Tempe from using the tracking data.

MATTHEW CASEY: One exception to the ordinance allows automatic license plate reader data gathered by another agency to be used by Tempe police working on multi-jurisdictional task forces, so long as they don’t request a system query. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona’s Executive Tower, which houses the governor’s office and secretary of state, was evacuated yesterday after staff received an envelope filled with white powder. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has the latest.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said his office called law enforcement, including a hazardous materials team, after staff opened the envelope. They then isolated the materials and exposed individuals, evacuated other employees, and shut off access to the floor.

Christian Slater, a spokesman for Gov. Katie Hobbs, said the entire Executive Tower was evacuated and Hobbs was not in the building at the time. He says there were no reported injuries.

Votebeat reported that more than 100 similar letters were sent to election officials, politicians, and others across the country. Slater said the FBI is investigating the situation. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office says it is aware that some voters have not yet received their mail-in ballots for the general election. It has been more than a week since those ballots went out. Emma Bradford has the latest.

EMMA BRADFORD: At the end of September, Recorder Justin Heap warned of possible mail ballot delivery delays this election. He claimed that a USPS processing facility in Phoenix was shuttered in 2025 and that ballots would be routed through San Diego. But the Postal Service confirmed that no such closure had occurred and that USPS had more than enough capacity to process local election mail.

The Recorder’s Office did not say how many county voters have yet to receive a mail ballot. Officials urge those who don’t receive one by the end of this week to contact the Recorder’s Office and request a replacement. Emma Bradford, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona’s junior senator, Ruben Gallego, who has hinted at a presidential run in 2028, recently unveiled an economic plan he says will address stagnating wages and potential AI-related job loss. Taylor Griffith reports.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Broadly, the plan seeks to increase domestic manufacturing, union membership and worker bargaining power regarding wages and companies’ AI usage. It also proposes a healthy tax on data centers and a robot tax for companies that choose to automate their work. Gallego worries the existing tax code may incentivize companies to replace human workers.

RUBEN GALLEGO: The way that we have our tax system, it actually costs more to employ a human, because you have to pay payroll taxes, and then that doesn’t include maybe health insurance and other kind of benefits. So, we don’t want to have a tax system that is designed to actually encourage automation.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: He says the plan is also a response to the staggering unemployment rates Arizona faced during the 2008 recession. He says AI could result in a similar disruption. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing after the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office asked the FBI to investigate a viral claim pushed by an Arizona group with a history of backing election conspiracy theories. Here’s Wayne Schutsky once more with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The far-right group We the People AZ Alliance, which has a history of spreading election misinformation, posted a video of two election staffers working late at night, suggesting it was evidence of wrongdoing.

The group contacted the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, which then filed a complaint with the FBI. The FBI referred the case to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which concluded the staffers were performing authorized work to prepare for the upcoming election, which backs up a statement released by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors this week. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Pima County Regional Flood Control District operates more than 130 real-time flood warning sensors that measure rainfall and water levels. After southern Arizona saw a record number of flash flood warnings this monsoon season, officials are investing $45,000 to fund drone technology and computer modeling. Lynn Orchard is division manager with the Flood Control District.

LYNN ORCHARD: It’s really important to be able to understand not only the depth of the water that’s in the wash, but the total volume — how much water is in those water courses. That’s very important for understanding what the actual flood hazard is.

PHIL LATZMAN: Orchard says the data will help experts estimate water flow without sending workers into dangerous conditions.

Cindy McCain is returning to ASU’s McCain Institute Board of Trustees. As Jill Ryan tells us, the board unanimously voted her back in as board co-chair of the leadership program that was inspired by her husband and the late senator, John McCain.

JILL RYAN: Cindy McCain left the board in 2021 following her ambassador appointment to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. McCain served as the executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme for about three years. She stepped down earlier this year while recovering from a stroke.

Now back at the McCain Institute at Arizona State University, she will co-chair alongside current board Chair Rick Davis. In a statement, she said she hopes to further the institute’s mission to inspire the next generation of principled leaders and protect the dignity and freedom of the world’s most vulnerable people. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input on potential improvements to I-10 through central Phoenix. Bridget Dowd has details on that.

BRIDGET DOWD: ADOT will host two public meetings on options to address traffic operations, safety, and regional travel growth along I-10 between the Deck Park Tunnel and the I-10/I-17 split interchange in central Phoenix. Doug Nick is a spokesperson for ADOT. He says a study by the Maricopa Association of Governments a few years ago indicated a need for changes in that area.

DOUG NICK: If there is no change to this region in terms of improving the traffic lanes and so forth, there’s going to be a 60% estimated increase in delays by the year 2050.

BRIDGET DOWD: An in-person public meeting is planned for Nov. 5 at Garfield Elementary School, and another virtual meeting will be held Nov. 9. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Earlier this week, Phoenix firefighters were sent to a house fire where they rescued three dogs and three cats. Some required oxygen. Kathy Ritchie has more on the veterinary-grade O2 masks that were used to treat those furry patients.

KATHY RITCHIE: The reusable masks come in a kit called the Fido Bag, which the Phoenix-based Fetch Foundation assembles and distributes to first responders here and across the country. Phoenix Fire Capt. Mike Johnson says the masks, which fit around the snout or the entire head of an animal depending on its size, are mostly used for cats and dogs.

MIKE JOHNSON: But in talking to some of the people that work at the Fetch Foundation, they get a lot of stories from other fire departments, and they said that they’ve been used on birds, pythons that were rescued, which is actually — looks like a big pillowcase, but it’s a critter bag.

KATHY RITCHIE: Besides the masks and critter bag, the kits have welding gloves, wipes, a water bowl, and lubricant to treat burns. Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: ASU’s hockey coach is officially out amid a probe into a player’s collapse during practice back in August. Jill Ryan has more on the university’s split with Greg Powers.

JILL RYAN: Powers had been on administrative leave. It’s been two months since 21-year-old Matthew Mayich suffered a catastrophic brain injury after collapsing during an outdoor military-style workout at ASU. In a statement, ASU thanked Powers for his service and said the parting was a mutual agreement.

The university says it’s hiring NHL coach Dave Hakstol of the Colorado Avalanche as his replacement. ASU police are continuing to investigate the incident. The county attorney has declined to take over the case. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In the football weekend ahead, keeping in the sports vein: a big game between the last two Big 12 champions in Lubbock, as ASU visits 10th-ranked and unbeaten Texas Tech tomorrow, Sun Devils 3-2 coming off a home win over Hawaii. The Lumberjacks of NAU take a 5-2 record into their home game against Portland State. The 5-1 Arizona Wildcats have the weekend off.

In the pros, the Cardinals have lost four straight since an opening-day win. They’ll try to move forward on Sunday in LA against the Rams. And for racing fans, there’s a NASCAR race in — a couple of them, actually — in Avondale this weekend, headlined by Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500.

And that does it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Friday, Oct. 16. I’m Phil Latzman. Have a great weekend. Don’t forget to contribute to this podcast to make sure it continues at kjzz.org, and we’ll do it all again on Monday.