KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 19, 2026

KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona stories you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript

PHIL LATZMAN: Greetings, friends. Hope you had a nice weekend. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. And this podcast brought to you as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team, and as supported by listeners like you who fund this nonprofit news organization that we have here at KJZZ, nonbiased, with information that you can trust. If you can trust it, and you listen, and you rely on this podcast, make a contribution so it continues, to the KJZZ newsroom at kjzz.org or call 888-774-9150. Welcome to a fresh week. It’s Monday, Oct. 19. Thanks for being here, and for giving. And let’s check the news.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry will retain control of its health care system for the time being. Trenton Ashdown reports.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: Arizona’s prison system has been embroiled in a lawsuit over the health care conditions of prisoners for 14 years. In 2023, a federal judge ordered the department to hand over control of the correctional health care system to new management. That transfer was just blocked by a federal appeals court. Arizona’s correctional agency alleges the federal judge exceeded her power in mandating the transfer. The argument was compelling enough for appellate judges to delay the transfer until they hear more arguments from state lawyers. Final custody of Arizona’s prison health care system still remains in the air, though it will currently remain under the jurisdiction of the current state prisons chief until the suit is resolved. Trenton Ashdown, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Reservoirs in the Colorado River system are strained, and now new research finds groundwater that’s important to the system is also disappearing. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.

KALEB ROEDEL: Virginia Tech researchers found the Upper Colorado River Basin lost an estimated 4.6 trillion gallons of groundwater during a recent severe three-year drought. The upper basin includes parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, where mountain snowpack helps replenish water supplies. But increasingly dry conditions, rising temperatures and growing demand are creating challenges. Esther Oyedele led the study.

ESTHER OYEDELE: In the Mountain West, groundwater is an important source of supply. So our study has been able to show that groundwater cannot simply just be treated as an unlimited backup anymore.

KALEB ROEDEL: Researchers say policymakers could consider their findings about the river system that is critical to farmers and communities, especially amid recent cutbacks announced for Lower Basin states. In Reno, I’m Kaleb Roedel with the Mountain West News Bureau.

PHIL LATZMAN: Members of Arizona’s growing Ukrainian diaspora say they are frustrated and worried after the Trump administration’s actions to lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel. President Trump doubled down on that decision Friday by waiving sanctions on the country that were recently enacted by Congress. Irene Amrine is with Cactus and Tryzub, a local grassroots group of Ukrainians that was formed in the Valley after Russia’s invasion back in 2022.

IRENE AMRINE: I do feel betrayed. I know a lot of members of our community feel betrayed that this is going on, and this diesel deal is going to be paid for the blood of Ukrainians, unfortunately.

PHIL LATZMAN: Amrine also wants to know more from lawmakers about disruptions to Ukraine’s Starlink warning system, which have diminished the country’s defenses. On a related note, the Temporary Protected Status the U.S. granted Ukrainians after the invasion expires today, in fact.

Grand Canyon University is hoping to open Arizona’s third law school in time for the next academic year. Here’s Trenton Ashdown again.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: Grand Canyon University has secured approval from the Arizona Supreme Court for the establishment of a new law school. In giving its approval, the Supreme Court said it hoped that a new law school would alleviate Arizona’s ongoing attorney shortage. The school must also seek accreditation from the American Bar Association. GCU President Brian Mueller says the Supreme Court’s state-level licensure of the school is new for Arizona.

BRIAN MUELLER: Typically, states don’t move in advance of the ABA. But in this case, they decided that they liked what they saw. We had a major presentation we had to make to them.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: The school has already named a dean and a finished curriculum, and Mueller said student enrollment outreach will begin at the start of next year. UA and ASU are home to Arizona’s current law schools. Trenton Ashdown, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The first of three federally funded electric vehicle charging stations in Arizona are now open. As Connor Greenwall reports, the stations are the first of dozens to be installed near the state’s highways.

CONNOR GREENWALL: The stations are funded through the Biden-era National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, which allocated more than $76 million to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The first three stations are along interstates in southern Arizona: two in the Tucson area, and one outside of Yuma. Garin Groff is with ADOT.

GARIN GROFF: Most of the stations will be at places like gas stations where people are already stopping for other needs, going into the convenience store to get a drink or a snack. That’s a good place and a good time for them to stop and charge their vehicle.

CONNOR GREENWALL: Groff says two more stations will open this year along I-40. ADOT is currently seeking bids for an additional 49 stations. Connor Greenwall, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans to small businesses that were affected by the recent floods in the Grand Canyon. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available for small-business owners and private nonprofits affected by the historic flash floods in the Grand Canyon earlier this year. Loans of up to $2 million over 30 years are available depending on each applicant’s eligibility and financial condition. The loans are meant to cover losses caused by the floods, including payroll, fixed debts and unpaid bills. Applicants can still apply even if their business suffered no physical damage. The deadline is July 13th of next year.

Researchers at Arizona State University found certain regulatory controls of DNA are lost at a higher rate per year in larger dog breeds compared to smaller ones. Noah Snyder-Mackler is the senior author of the study. He says jumping genes called LINE-1 can damage DNA, resulting in age-related diseases and cancers.

NOAH SNYDER-MACKLER: We measured these sort of molecular changes on their DNA called methylation marks. And in doing the analyses, we found that these changes happened a little bit faster in larger dogs relative to smaller dogs.

PHIL LATZMAN: Snyder-Mackler says understanding why aging occurs in dogs will help develop models for why aging occurs in humans.

Congress Street in downtown Tucson will be closed to vehicles on Halloween, allowing only pedestrian access. Jenn Toothaker with the city’s transportation department says the closure will allow city officials to test a pedestrian-focused downtown.

JENN TOOTHAKER: What we’ll be looking to try to assess is what is the pedestrian experience like through the closure, what is the merchants’ experience like? And I think we’ll be getting that feedback.

PHIL LATZMAN: Toothaker says the ride-share drop-off zones will be set up outside the closed area, and emergency vehicles will still be able to access the road.

Researchers from the University of Arizona discovered that the earliest North Americans living near White Sands National Park in New Mexico experienced abrupt environmental shifts within single generations during the last Ice Age. Here’s Connor Greenwall once more with that.

CONNOR GREENWALL: The earliest evidence of humans in North America are footprints found in White Sands National Park, and could be up to 23,000 years old. A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and U.S. Geological Survey studied fossilized pollen from the site and were able to study what the climate was like for those early humans on a time scale equivalent to a single generation, or around 50 years. They found a sudden shift in vegetation and sediment, which shows the area changed from a dense pine forest to a pinyon and juniper forest in around 100 years, and humans would have been around to witness it. Connor Greenwall, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, football kicker Chad Ryland did all the scoring for the Cardinals yesterday. Six field goals, enough for Arizona’s second win of the season in L.A. as they defeated the division rival Rams 18-16. After a late Rams touchdown put them ahead in the final minute, Cards got it right into field goal range, Ryland nailed a 43-yard field goal to win it, making him 6-for-6 on the day. Afterwards, he said practice made perfect.

CHAD RYLAND: We’re just trying to go 1-0 every kick. And the more we can stay in that mindset and focus on our process and resetting each time, it’s monotonous, but it works.

PHIL LATZMAN: Without a touchdown though, the Arizona defense did the rest, their first win since an opening day victory against the LA Chargers. At 2-4, the Cardinals will play the Denver Broncos this Sunday in Glendale.

Racing, the NASCAR circuit was in Avondale over the weekend. Tyler Reddick earned his sixth win of the season at Phoenix Raceway, boosting his position in the championship standings. Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota overtook Chase Briscoe with 17 laps to go in yesterday’s race.

And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast. On this Monday, Oct. 19, I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for listening, thanks for supporting us, and do that if you haven’t at kjzz.org, and we will do this again tomorrow.