KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 20, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: “KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz”

PHIL LATZMAN: “Greetings. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix, on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, and this podcast, brought to you as a daily digest of Arizona news, is reported by our KJZZ news team and is supported by listeners like you. This nonprofit news organization, this public news operation that we’ve got, is made possible with listener support. Please give, so this podcast continues. Go to kjzz.org or call 888-774-9150.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “Hey, hope your week’s off to a good start on this Tuesday, October 20th. Lots happening across the region, so let’s get started with the news.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “Water managers are now waiting in court to rule on federal plans for managing the Colorado River. It’s after Arizona joined Nevada’s lawsuit asking for the plans to be thrown out. Alex Hager has the latest.”

ALEX HAGER: “Water experts say it makes sense for Arizona to push back on a federal strategy that deals big cuts to the state’s Colorado River supply. But doing that by filing a lawsuit now may complicate negotiations. ASU water law professor Rhett Larson talked about it with KJZZ’s The Show.”

RHETT LARSON: “I had expected that other potential intervenors might have waited until the federal government had responded to Nevada’s original claim before they had intervened. So I’m not surprised that Arizona got involved. I’m a little surprised they got involved at this stage.”

ALEX HAGER: “Arizona is still working with Nevada and California on a separate deal to spread out some of the pain caused by mandatory water cutbacks. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “Three of Arizona’s Democratic members of Congress say suspicious letters were sent to their offices just days after someone sent an envelope containing a non-toxic white powder to Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has the latest on that.”

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: “Representatives Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva say the FBI and State Department of Homeland Security told them someone sent suspicious letters to their Arizona offices. The letter to Stanton’s Mesa office was intercepted before delivery, and the other two envelopes were sent to old addresses no longer used by Ansari and Grijalva. The news comes as more than 100 election officials, politicians and others across the country have reportedly received similar letters, including Fontes. In a statement, Stanton, Ansari and Grijalva thanked law enforcement and said they will not be intimidated. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “More rain is on the way for Arizona this week. Katherine Davis-Young has the wet details.”

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: “A series of Pacific storm systems fueled by El Nino has given Arizona a wet start to fall. The next in line is Tropical Storm Trudy. It’s likely to bring rain to the state Wednesday and Thursday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Worley says it’s not unusual to have rain in October, but the back-to-back nature of these storms is rare.”

RYAN WORLEY: “It is a little more uncommon just how frequent they’ve been over the past couple of weeks.”

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: “The National Weather Service predicts lower deserts could see up to an inch of rain in this week’s storms, higher terrain areas could see over 2 inches. Even though it’s been a wet few weeks, it’s been a dry year overall. Phoenix’s total precipitation for the year so far is still more than 2 inches short of average. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “The city of Chandler is looking to increase its water rates. City officials say it’s costing more to treat and provide safe drinking water, and there are planned improvement projects to pay for. Matt Dunbar is the city’s budget and policy director.”

MATT DUNBAR: “In this last review of the city’s financial plan, it was determined that a 9% increase for water, 6.5% increase in wastewater, 9% for reclaimed and a 4.5% increase in solid waste was needed.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “Dunbar says compared to other Valley cities, Chandler would still have lower utility rates. The city council tentatively approved the proposed rate changes, but will cast an official vote next month. The new rates would go into effect early next year.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “A business dispute at a Phoenix race track has led state gambling regulators to suspend a permit for betting on races in other locations. Matthew Casey tells us more about that.”

MATTHEW CASEY: “The dispute at Turf Paradise race track involves the owner, TP Racing, and its lessee, Skyfall 7, which holds a tele-track permit. Gaming regulators say live racing is not taking place right now at Turf Paradise, as there isn’t enough qualified staff to support it. Racing participants and Skyfall 7 personnel can’t even access the track. Regulators say this all has affected pool betting and placing wagers on races in other locations. So they’ve suspended the tele-track permit until at least late November. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “The Arizona Department of Agriculture says more cases of the New World screwworm have been identified in southwestern New Mexico, roughly 10 miles east of Arizona. From the Fronteras desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has the latest on that.”

ALISA REZNICK: “The potentially deadly flesh-eating parasite burrows into the flesh of cows, horses and other warm-blooded animals. Officials say two screwworm cases in a horse and a cow were found in Grant County, New Mexico. It’s an area right along the state’s border with Arizona. The officials say those two new cases expand one zone of infestation and establish another. Cases have been found in New Mexico, northern Mexico and Texas, though none have been identified in Arizona so far. Officials are urging hunters and farmers to be on the lookout and to report suspicious wounds on livestock, household pets and wildlife. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.”

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West is closed until further notice following the death of a tourist there. The Scottsdale Police Department says Rogerio Renato Matteucci of Brazil was on a walking tour of the National Historic Landmark Friday when he was struck in the head by a piece of roofing material that was sent airborne during strong winds. It wasn’t immediately clear when Taliesin West would reopen. Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “In sports, not much of the NBA is back. The regular season starts today with three games. The Suns will debut tomorrow in Portland against the Trail Blazers. Phoenix’s home opener Saturday against the Warriors. Hoop it up.”

PHIL LATZMAN: “And that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast on this Tuesday, October the 20th. I’m Phil Latzman, enjoy the day, don’t forget to give to this podcast and the station at kjzz.org, and we will chat again tomorrow.”