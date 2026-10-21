KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ news.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 21, 2026 Transcript:

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, this is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region in podcast form, and good day to you. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team, as supported by listeners like you. We just finished our fall member drive here at KJZZ, and we heard from hundreds of you to support this podcast and all we do at KJZZ. If you didn’t get the chance, you can still make a donation at kjzz.org to this nonprofit news organization. It is hump day, and over we go on this Wednesday, Oct. 21, a better view of the weekend, getting over the hill, and let’s start with the news. Arizona Attorney General Chris Mayes is threatening to sue Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap if he does not restore voting rights to 24 U.S. citizens who were flagged by an unreliable citizenship verification database. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has the latest on this.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Heap used the federal SAVE database to identify 60 suspected noncitizens who had cast ballots in past elections. But after an investigation, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced three weeks ago that she found 52 of those 60 were actually citizens. In a letter to Heap, the attorney general’s office says he still hasn’t removed 24 of those people from a non-eligible voter status, which means they can’t cast a ballot in the upcoming election. The AG urged Heap to correct the issue quickly with just two weeks until Election Day. If he doesn’t, the attorney general’s office says it plans to file a legal action this week. The recorder’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Phoenix Symphony is suspending its current season starting Nov. 1 due to financial shortfalls. As Kathy Ritchie tells us, it’s unclear when the organization will be able to resume its programming.

KATHY RITCHIE: Mo Stein is the chairman of the board of directors for the Phoenix Symphony. He says the decision to suspend the remaining season was both difficult and necessary.

MO STEIN: The very overarching issue is that we can’t spend money that we don’t have, and it costs a lot of money to run an organization.

KATHY RITCHIE: Stein says the symphony has been operating in a deficit for a number of years as it faced economic pressures and fundraising challenges. Peter Kjome is the president and CEO. He says while there’s been an increase in ticket sales and revenue, it hasn’t been enough.

PETER KJOME: And this suspension comes at a time of extraordinary artistic momentum for the Phoenix Symphony. The orchestra’s playing at the highest level in its history, but that makes this moment all the more painful.

KATHY RITCHIE: The suspension means layoffs for the symphony’s musicians. Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Chiricahua National Monument in Cochise County is now a new national park. President Trump signed a bipartisan bill to add the 12,000-acre site, historical territory of the Chiricahua Apache tribes, as Arizona’s fourth national park. Willcox Mayor Greg Hancock says the new designation represents an investment for rural Arizona.

GREG HANCOCK: National park status will bring national recognition, increase tourism opportunities, and the potential for new businesses and investments in Willcox and throughout Southern Arizona.

PHIL LATZMAN: Historically, tribes did not back the national park designation, worried they could not access the area for ceremonies, but the bill’s co-sponsor, Republican Juan Ciscomani, promised their right to pray and worship freely would not be hindered by visitors or by traffic. New research from Harvard University shows immigrants have played an outsized role in powering the construction industry growth in the U.S. From the Fronteras desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: The study looks at workers in construction trades, from drywall installers and painters to electricians and construction equipment operators. Researchers say immigrants drove the industry’s recovery following the Great Recession. More than a third of workers in all construction trades were foreign-born as of 2024. They also found immigrants play particularly outsized roles in low-wage, physically demanding positions. The study shows international migration dropped dramatically last year, and it’s expected to fall again this year amid the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign. Those trends, researchers say, could lead to a workforce slowdown causing construction delays and other issues. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: This week, experts from across the globe are gathering at ASU’s Tempe campus to discuss the growing role that agentic AI will have in the workforce and education. Taylor Griffith has more.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Unlike the more basic generative AI, agentic AI can perform tasks independently in service of a human-defined goal. Highlighting a course taught by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am on the agentic self, ASU Chief Operating Officer Chris Howard says eventually, agentic AIs will be a lifelong partner in a student’s career and professional success.

CHRIS HOWARD: You’ll be building some version of your agentic self your whole life, and in the future, you’re going to take that with you to your interview.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: OpenAI, an ASU partner, has reported at least two incidents of its AI agents breaking from given prompts and committing cyberattacks. An ASU spokesperson says the university’s AI agents go through extensive ethics and quality control training to prevent rogue actions. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Phoenix Sky Harbor’s first-ever nonstop flight service to Munich will begin next summer. Sky Harbor says the service will be offered on the German airline Lufthansa and operate three times a week year-round. The airport says the new service will provide more than $80 million of annual economic impact to the Phoenix community. As an eventful summer in the Grand Canyon, there were flash floods, mystery illnesses, and low water levels. But despite all that, river transportation companies say they had a decent season. Chris Clements has more from Flagstaff.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: After headlines about drought and water restrictions, you might expect Dennis Smoldt of Arizona Raft Adventures to be singing the blues. But he’s not.

DENNIS SMOLDT: It was overall an average season for Arizona Raft Adventures.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: The commercial rafting company did about 20% less business this year than it typically does. Meanwhile, an outfitter who rents boats for private trips says his bottom line fared even better.

SCOTT DAVIS: We had the busiest year that we’ve ever had.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Scott Davis with Ceiba Adventures says he had plenty of federal workers renting his boats for science expeditions. But he says successful river trips don’t make the news.

SCOTT DAVIS: Most people write the article about the one or two trips that have a tough time.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: For now, Davis doesn’t sense any dampened enthusiasm for boating down the Colorado. I’m Chris Clements in Flagstaff.

PHIL LATZMAN: Mexico is once again expressing its concern for the safety of its citizens in the U.S. after a recent death in a Texas ICE processing center. From the Fronteras desk in Hermosillo, Sonora, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Mexico’s foreign ministry says the man who died in an ICE facility in Laredo, Texas, on Saturday is the 18th Mexican national to die in immigration custody or enforcement operations since the start of the second Trump administration. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is calling for human rights protections for her citizens living in the United States.

CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM: In Mexico, in the government of Mexico, in the president, they are always going to have an ally in Mexico and in my government.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Sheinbaum said. ICE says 56-year-old Emiliano Andrade was found unresponsive at the Rio Grande Processing Center, and his cause of death remains unknown. The agency said in a statement Andrade was a lawful permanent resident of the United States and was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in June. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, the Suns tip off the NBA regular season tonight in Portland. Phoenix acquired forward Miles Bridges this summer in a trade with Charlotte, giving the team a little more size in the frontcourt, but he also brings baggage, with a history of domestic violence and legal issues from his time with the Hornets.

MILES BRIDGES: It is mixed feelings about me being here, but I take full responsibility in my actions. I’ve been to counseling, I’ve been to therapy, and right now I’m just prioritizing just being better as a man every day, on and off the court, mainly off the court.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Suns play their home opener on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. Phoenix will host the NBA’s All-Star weekend in February. Hey, that’ll do it for this Wednesday edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, as supported by listeners like you on this Oct. 21. I’m Phil Latzman, thanks for listening, and we will do it again tomorrow. Talk to you then.