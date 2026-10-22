KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 22, 2026

KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning news podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hello, this is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. This podcast brought to you as a daily digest of news from here in the Grand Canyon State as reported by our KJZZ news team. Thanks for being here on this Thursday. It is October the 22nd. Lots of news updates from our city, our state and our region. So let’s get going.

Amidst reports that some Maricopa County voters are not receiving their early ballots, the U.S. Postal Service says it’s not experiencing any mail delivery delays. But Jamie Bound says her ballot still has not arrived after she received a text on Oct. 7 saying it was in the mail. Two days later, the post office’s Informed Delivery system sent her an email showing it had her ballot.

JAMIE BOUND: We even received the candidate, the postcards and the pamphlets that they normally send out. Those came regularly as well, just not the ballot.

PHIL LATZMAN: According to Maricopa County, more than 400 people have contacted the recorder about the status of their early ballot, but voters have also returned and completed more early ballots to the recorder than they did during the same timeframe back in 2022.

The Tucson Unified School District has begun announcing the schools it is recommending for consolidation or closure. As Bridget Dowd reports from the education desk, the district’s enrollment has declined by about 20,000 in the past 20 years.

BRIDGET DOWD: The district is doing a slow rollout of the announcements this week as it notifies families at those schools. This comes after TUSD created a committee to evaluate district data and make recommendations. School leaders also held several community meetings to get feedback. So far, the superintendent is recommending that Hudlow Elementary School consolidate into W. Arthur Sewell Elementary School, and Dunham Elementary consolidate into Marshall Elementary next August. The governing board won’t be taking action on the recommendations until Dec. 8. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Attorney General Kris Mayes wants Arizona Corporation Commissioner Nick Myers to step away from ongoing cases considering rate increases for Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has more on that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The Attorney General’s Office filed motions in both cases, arguing Myers is biased, pointing to public comments criticizing Mayes’ legal positions. That includes news articles and social media posts in which Myers calls Mayes dishonest and accuses her of challenging commission decisions to boost her reelection campaign.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office says those comments violate the commission’s code of ethics. But it is unlikely that Myers will be removed from the rate cases. That’s because the all-Republican commission is responsible for policing its own ethics code, and Myers says he has found no basis to recuse himself and will remain impartial in the ongoing rate cases. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Customs and Border Protection officials and officers say roughly a third of all fentanyl seizures along the U.S.-Mexico border happened in Arizona. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick reports.

ALISA REZNICK: Local CBP officers spoke to reporters in Tucson about drug interdiction efforts for fiscal year 2026, which ended Sept. 30. Roque Caza said Arizona customs officers seized over 15,000 pounds of fentanyl, meth and cocaine, accounting for 30% of all fentanyl seizures border-wide.

ROQUE CAZA: The caveat to that is, there has been a 30% reduction in the overall weight of fentanyl that was seized at the Arizona ports.

ALISA REZNICK: Caza said CBP officers intercepted smaller portions of fentanyl more often. Earlier this year, a government watchdog report showed Homeland Security Investigations, the ICE wing normally in charge of investigating drug trafficking and other major crimes, spent much less time doing that, and more time on immigration enforcement in 2025. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: A money services business in Glendale is suing the federal government, seeking the return of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property that was seized in a raid last year. Matthew Casey reports.

MATTHEW CASEY: Court records say in February 2025, federal agents raided Ayala’s Mini Market and seized nearly a half million dollars in cash and checks, plus documents, computers and cellphones. The owner, Mario Ayala, says he was never told why the property was confiscated or how to get it back. He’s represented by the Institute for Justice, where Betsy Sanz is an attorney.

BETSY SANZ: The government cannot seize property and then just hold it indefinitely. And this can’t be a legal forfeiture of property either, because the government broke the law when it didn’t give Mario notice of how to get his property back.

MATTHEW CASEY: Money services businesses are often used by people without bank accounts to pay bills and send funds to family abroad. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A 19-year-old ASU student is running against a former Republican state lawmaker to head the clerk’s office at Maricopa County Superior Court. Both candidates running say they want to keep the office running smoothly. From the politics team once again, here is Camryn Sanchez.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Maricopa County clerk manages all court records and filings, collects fees, handles evidence and processes passport applications, among other duties. The office has a staff of close to 700 people. Democratic nominee Seb Matta says he may be young, but he has a vision for the office.

SEB MATTA: I’m very willing to learn from the staff, but I have good ideas. I know I have good ideas, and I know that I’m very capable of leading this office.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: GOP nominee Jeff Dial says Matta is using the clerk’s office as a steppingstone in his political career, an allegation Matta denies. Dial and Matta both pledge to retain experienced staff, expand the court’s online filing options, and make resources available in more languages. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, it’s been a stormy week around the state last couple of days at least, and the largest number of tornado warnings since 2010 hit Arizona yesterday. Chris Clements reports from Flagstaff.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Northern Arizona residents saw golf ball-sized hail, widespread tornado warnings and torrential downpours. Ryan Bernhart is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

RYAN BERNHART: There’s been an occasional tornado in the state before, but as far as widespread tornado warnings, yes, this is probably the biggest one since the 2010 event.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: That’s when multiple tornadoes hit the state in a single day. One touched down in Bellemont, which damaged homes and displaced people. Bernhart says people who receive either tornado or thunderstorm warnings need to take shelter immediately at the lowest level of their house. As of noon on Wednesday, Bernhart says there’s no confirmed reports of a tornado touching down in northern Arizona.

PHIL LATZMAN: The federal Small Business Administration has opened a temporary center in Tusayan to help streamline economic recovery efforts following destructive flash floods at the Grand Canyon earlier this year. Small businesses and private nonprofits experiencing economic loss due to the floods can apply for low-interest federal disaster loans. SBA representatives will be in Tusayan at Tusayan Town Hall through the end of October to help with the application process.

The fossil fuel industry in the U.S. is rebounding. More solar and wind energy is coming online today, but by 2030, oil, gas and coal could make up most of the new power. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach has more.

HANNA MERZBACH: Fossil fuels accounted for just 5% of new power during the Biden administration in 2024. Now, with President Trump in office, new power plants could be 70% fossil fuels by 2030, most of them natural gas, at least according to an analysis from the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund.

DAVID VILLAGRANA: We need to decide if we’re going to dedicate ourselves to promoting human health or we’re going to dedicate ourselves to promoting fossil fuels.

HANNA MERZBACH: The nonprofit’s David Villagrana worries the shift will become a trend, but it’s a big win for petroleum producers. Ryan McConnaughey’s trade group represents them in Wyoming.

RYAN MCCONNAUGHEY: It’s going to take fossil fuels, no matter what, just to meet global demand.

HANNA MERZBACH: The Trump administration says it’s trying to meet that demand, deregulating the fossil fuel industry while creating barriers for renewables.

PHIL LATZMAN: That’s Hanna Merzbach reporting.

A pair of Phoenix police officers were fired and they’re facing assault and kidnapping charges after an unreported and violent traffic stop in August. One of the officers, Luis Vazquez Jr., now wants to travel to California. Court records say Vazquez, who’s being monitored electronically, wants to spend the weekend in Anaheim at his godson’s first birthday party. Benjamin Taylor is an attorney for the people pulled over.

BENJAMIN TAYLOR: A defendant shouldn’t be able to go on a vacation and leave the state when they’re facing high-level felony charges, especially these assault charges by tasering the victims and by pointing a gun and hitting the victims.

PHIL LATZMAN: A judge is scheduled to consider Vazquez’s travel requests today.

In sports, basketball, painful season debut for the Suns. Wow, that hurt. They were blown out last night in Portland, 124-83. Blazers scored the first 21 points, led by as many as 52 on their way to a 41-point victory. Suns didn’t get their first points of the game until halfway through the first quarter. That’s how bad it was. Devin Booker had 23 in a losing cause; Damian Lillard, 25 to lead the Blazers in his return to Portland. Phoenix will try to regroup for their first home game Saturday. They’ll host the Golden State Warriors.

And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Thursday, Oct. 22. I’m Phil Latzman. Enjoy the rest of your day, and we’ll be back at you to do it again tomorrow. Talk to you then.