KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 23, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: ¡Feliz viernes, amigos! Happy Friday. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our award-winning KJZZ News team. It is Friday, we have made it. On this Oct. 23, here comes the weekend, and here comes the news.

Arizona’s attorney general and top election official want a judge to force Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap to restore voting rights to 25 U.S. citizens. It comes after Heap flagged them using an unreliable citizenship verification database that was backed by the Trump administration. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has the latest.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: After Heap used the federal SAVE database to identify 60 suspected noncitizens who may have voted in past elections, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced an investigation found 52 of those people were actually citizens. But the Attorney General’s Office says Heap has not restored voting rights for 25 of those people. Now, Attorney General Kris Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes have filed a complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court asking a judge to force him to do just that. In a statement, Heap blamed Mitchell and Mayes, saying they have not provided him with the documented proof required by state law that they used to validate citizenship. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner has given a former Phoenix police officer accused of assault and kidnapping permission to visit California. Matthew Casey has the latest on that.

MATTHEW CASEY: Commissioner Sigmund Popko gave Luis Vazquez Jr. a green light to travel this weekend to his godson’s first birthday party in Anaheim. Vazquez was one of two officers fired over a violent and unreported traffic stop in August. His request to leave the state while under electronic monitoring was opposed by prosecutors and Benjamin Taylor, an attorney for the people pulled over.

BENJAMIN TAYLOR: And we made the argument: The court doesn’t know, pretrial services doesn’t know whether or not he’s drinking, he’s smoking, he’s committing other bad acts.

MATTHEW CASEY: Popko noted that Vazquez had the lowest score possible in a flight-risk assessment, and brief travel to a neighboring state is not uncommon. Vazquez’s defense attorney declined to comment. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Shifting to some education news, the Mesa College Promise program is entering its sixth academic year with more than four times the number of students it had when it was established. From the education desk, Bridget Dowd has details.

BRIDGET DOWD: The program provides two years of paid tuition and fees at Mesa Community College for eligible residents. Two years ago, it expanded to include adult learners who are 24 or older and can demonstrate financial need. The program has grown from 88 students in 2021 to more than 400 students this fall. Mesa Community College President Richard Daniel says the school’s more recent ability to offer bachelor’s degrees has helped the growth.

RICHARD DANIEL: Before, the affordability aspect is out of reach for a lot of students. So today I would say that it’s much more affordable in that regard where students understand that they can achieve that, and they can do that within the realm of their financial situation.

BRIDGET DOWD: Daniel says an investment from the city has also driven growth. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the Phoenix Symphony orchestra, we heard this week, is laying off 66 musicians as it suspends its current season starting next month due to financial shortfalls. As Jill Ryan reports, the symphony has been in a financial tumble for about a decade.

JILL RYAN: Federal tax filings show the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra has reported annual losses nearly every year for the past decade while consistently wrestling with a deficit. The Phoenix Symphony musicians group said in a statement that 66 musicians are being laid off. Violinist Leslie Anderegg has been with the symphony for more than 20 years.

LESLIE ANDEREGG: Most of us moved to Phoenix specifically for the symphony, and the Phoenix Symphony is the only full-time orchestra in the state.

JILL RYAN: Other musician associations around the country say they stand in solidarity. The musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra called the suspension, quote, “cruel and unconscionable.” It’s unclear when or if the organization will resume its programming. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Part of the wild weather we’ve gotten in Arizona over the last couple of days, a possible tornado tore through the Rim Country community of Heber-Overgaard on Wednesday evening. Chris Clements reports that more than 20 structures were damaged in that part of Navajo County, which is about 140 miles northeast of Phoenix.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Officials say while the weather event didn’t kill anyone, it injured one person, a bicyclist who was nearby. Jason Payne is the fire chief for Heber-Overgaard. At a press conference Thursday, he said his own home was in the path of the possible tornado.

JASON PAYNE: When the alerts started coming in, I went on my back patio, and it just got silent. And then, all of a sudden, it was a freight train. So it was very, very loud.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: The National Weather Service is still figuring out if the weather event was, in fact, a tornado. But local officials say they’re fairly certain it was. Multiple agencies are assessing damage to the community. Residents displaced by the storm can go to the Navajo County Heber Complex. I’m Chris Clements in Flagstaff.

PHIL LATZMAN: Phoenix Realtors say water availability has not had a big impact on their ability to sell homes. As Alex Hager reports, they’re optimistic about Valley utilities’ backup plans for water supply, even in the face of shrinking flows from the Colorado River.

ALEX HAGER: At a meeting to discuss trends in water and power, Phoenix-area real estate agents said they’re reassured by state rules that require new subdivisions to prove they have 100 years’ worth of water. Sammy Glassman, board president of the Phoenix REALTORS industry group, says there are home-selling challenges, but—

SAMMY GLASSMAN: Not because of water. I’m having a harder time selling houses because of interest rates and affordability.

ALEX HAGER: Glassman says water could become a more important factor for prospective homeowners if affordability gets under control. Glassman says, so far, she has not seen water availability directly affect housing prices. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A Democrat running for the Arizona House of Representatives in a Valley legislative district says she received antisemitic death threats. Here’s Wayne Schutsky once again with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Former Scottsdale Councilwoman Tammy Caputi is running in Legislative District 4, one of the state’s most competitive districts that covers parts of Phoenix, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale. Caputi says her campaign received multiple messages that included antisemitic remarks and threats to kill her if she continues to run for office. In a statement, Caputi says she understands political disagreements are part of running for office, but she says threats of violence against herself, her family or campaign team cross the line and need to stop. The Caputi campaign reported the threats to law enforcement. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona state treasurer candidate Elijah Norton is refusing to stop putting out attack ads on his Democratic opponent, Nick Mansoor. Mansoor says they’re full of lies. Also from the politics team, here’s Camryn Sanchez with that.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Norton is distributing ads with allegations like Mansoor ran the company that committed Medicare fraud. Mansoor did briefly work for the company in 2007, which settled a lawsuit with the Department of Justice in 2017. The company provides medical equipment and allegedly submitted claims without getting required physician authorization. But Mansoor worked in the business development department and says he didn’t deal with Medicare there. Mansoor’s team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Norton earlier this month, but Norton is refusing to stop the ad campaign. Mansoor’s senior campaign adviser, Eric Chalmers, said Norton is just showing how desperate he is. With the election so close, Mansoor’s campaign says they don’t plan to file a lawsuit. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: This month, Customs and Border Protection was awarded a $63 million contract to build a sprawling new security checkpoint on Interstate 19 between Tucson and Nogales. The site is slated for 17 acres of land owned by Santa Cruz County. Local residents critical of the plan say current checkpoints on the highway aren’t even regularly used. Stephen Christinzio with the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector told reporters the new checkpoint would help with the agency’s layered approach.

STEPHEN CHRISTINZIO: A layered enforcement ability. Traffic coming out of Nogales with commercial trucking, the general public, it needs to be revamped. It needs to be modernized.

PHIL LATZMAN: Cristinzio says a community meeting about the project is set for November. The contract has already been awarded without public input or environmental review.

In sports, Cardinals know they’re going to need more than just field goals to keep winning. Kicker Chad Ryland had six of them in a victory over the Rams last week, their only offense. This Sunday, they’re playing in Denver against the Broncos. Cards tight end Trey McBride was asked about the struggle scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

TREY MCBRIDE: We’ve just got to finish when we get down there, and we’ve been so close. Last week we got down there a few times, and we just didn’t get it in the end zone. So I don’t think it’s what they’re doing. I think it’s more what we’re doing as players. Maybe it’s a penalty here, maybe we’re just missing an assignment.

PHIL LATZMAN: Cards will again be without rookie running back Jeremiah Love and defensive lineman Walter Nolen, each nursing ankle injuries. Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

In the college ranks on Saturday, the 5-1 Arizona Wildcats, off to a good start, hosting Iowa State in a Big 12 clash in Tucson. ASU, trying to shake off a blowout road loss to Texas Tech, the 3-3 Sun Devils home for Kansas State.

Hey, that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast. This Friday, Oct. 23 that is, getting ahead of ourselves. I’m Phil Latzman. Have a great weekend, and we’ll be back at you on Monday. Talk to you then.