KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona stories you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 26, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Happy Monday. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. Good to have you along for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. Beautiful weekend, hope you enjoyed it. It’s Monday, fresh new week, and let’s start it off on this 26th day of October of 2026 with a check of the news.

As Election Day draws near, efforts are underway throughout Arizona to help voters cast their ballots. In South Phoenix on Saturday, one group took an unconventional caravan to the polls. Connor Greenwall was along for the ride and filed this report.

CONNOR GREENWALL: Saturday was Vote Early Day, with groups across the country coordinating efforts to promote early and absentee voting in the Nov. 3 election. Vote Early Day and Poder Latinx hosted “Party at the Polls” in South Phoenix, offering free food, live music, nonpartisan voter information, and a unique way to travel to a polling center. Yadira Sanchez was one of the event organizers.

YADIRA SANCHEZ: We’re going to do a side-by-side caravan to the polls. We’re going to be going in those buggy carts to the polls, dropping ballots, coming back to continue the celebration.

CONNOR GREENWALL: The group used about a dozen off-road vehicles to caravan to a nearby voting center. Connor Greenwall, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: This week, Valley Metro will kick off another round of public meetings on its planned West Phoenix light rail extension. Valley Metro staff will present an analysis of the two proposed alignments in Phoenix: one at 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, the other at Central Avenue and Indian School. Tony Santana is with Valley Metro.

TONY SANTANA: We want to know: How does this impact your business? What concerns do you have with access to your homes and your community? Is it during construction you have concerns? Is it post?

PHIL LATZMAN: Santana says feedback can be submitted in person or online. The first public meeting is on Wednesday.

Sixty-six musicians from the Phoenix Symphony are demanding financial records from the organization’s board and CEO after the orchestra was abruptly laid off and the season was put on an indefinite suspension for apparent financial strife. Bridget Pasker is associate principal cellist and the orchestra’s committee co-chair.

BRIDGET PASKER: Really, what we want is just some transparency with the finances and a really detailed budget, especially for fiscal year ’26.

PHIL LATZMAN: The city of Phoenix spent $7 million of taxpayer funds updating Symphony Hall just earlier this month.

A Tempe councilwoman warns that federal proposed changes to the upcoming census in 2030 could result in a decade of underfunding for Arizona. From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez has more.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Trump administration wants only U.S. citizens and green card holders to be counted. That means excluding other groups like international students, temporary workers, and refugees who also live in the U.S. Councilwoman Doreen Garlid says that would undercount the actual number of people living in Arizona and drive down federal funds sent to the state.

DOREEN GARLID: Whatever number the 2030 census gives my midsize city of Tempe is the number we plan, we budget, and apply for funding with that number until 2040. If the count is wrong, we spend 10 years serving residents the federal government says are not here.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Garlid is encouraging Arizonans to comment on the Trump administration’s proposed rule change before comments close Nov. 2. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Organizers from last week’s No Kings protest gathered in Phoenix on Saturday to continue their push for voter turnout in the upcoming midterms. Trenton Ashdown tells us more.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: Progressive political coalition Activate 48 hosted the Arizona People’s Convention at the Sheraton in downtown Phoenix. In line with the messaging of last week’s protests, the event promoted voter engagement and endorsed a slate of Democrats. Alejandra Gomez is the executive director for Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA. She hopes to mobilize enough people to flip the U.S. Senate.

ALEJANDRA GOMEZ: Our communities need relief. Rent is too high. Gas is too expensive. Our communities need our politicians, our elected officials to do something in terms of immediate relief now.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: Other partner organizations with Activate 48 include community organizer Our Voice, Our Vote and climate advocate Chispa Arizona. Trenton Ashdown, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A nationwide study of water bills found that Phoenix has some of the nation’s lowest, but that prices can vary widely from city to city. As Alex Hager reports, across the board, water rates are up over the past 10 years.

ALEX HAGER: The study from the nonprofit Food & Water Watch found that Phoenix, Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe had some of the lower average water bills of the 500 American utilities surveyed. Former Phoenix Water Director Kathryn Sorensen says despite decreasing water supplies, Arizona cities can stay cheaper than other parts of the country because they have newer pipes.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Something like 80, even 90% of the cost of running and operating a utility can really just be in the infrastructure. If you have young infrastructure, you really have a leg up.

ALEX HAGER: The study found Arizona water bills went up by an average of 60% in the past decade. The town of Gilbert had the biggest rate of increase and the highest water bills. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Since federal changes to SNAP took effect last year, Arizona has cut a greater share of participants from the program than any other state. Now, the city of Phoenix is offering support to families who’ve lost those benefits. Here’s Katherine Davis-Young telling us how.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The city of Phoenix doesn’t administer SNAP or approve benefits, but the city’s Human Services Department wants to lend a hand to help people navigate recent SNAP changes. The department is offering one-on-one assistance to help families complete SNAP applications and understand work requirements for the program. In a statement, Mayor Kate Gallego said too many Phoenix families have been losing benefits just because of paperwork and red tape. Residents can book an appointment online, or they can get walk-in assistance during normal business hours at City of Phoenix Family Services Centers. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Sales of handmade Native American crafts and jewelry are estimated to generate $1 billion annually. A Navajo-owned shop in Old Town Scottsdale has opened a second location in a Southwest city also known for its art scene. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more on that.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Santa Fe is widely considered the nation’s third-largest art market, hence why owners of the original Native Art Market decided to open another brick-and-mortar there. Co-founder Heather Tracy says her Diné family-run business has been generations in the making.

HEATHER TRACY: My great-grandma is the first generation to say no to the trading posts because they were offering her pennies on the dollar for her artwork. She went and set up on the roadside by the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. For us to come four generations later to owning a gallery that not only is for us, but for the entire community, I know that she’d be super proud.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: More than $6 million has been sent to hundreds of Indigenous artisans since the Scottsdale co-op launched in 2020. Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: New research finds that farmland can help slow wildfires, and taking that land out of production to save water could come with an unexpected risk. Kaleb Roedel reports from the Mountain West News Bureau.

KALEB ROEDEL: Researchers looked at where wildfires stopped spreading across the West over the past four decades. They found cropland was up to five times more likely to be where flames stopped compared to grassland, shrubs, and forests. Austin Lorenz is a Reno-based geographer who worked on the study. He says part of the reason comes down to how farmland is managed and what grows there.

AUSTIN LORENZ: Crops have a higher moisture in their tissue, and they have a uniform, low stature, which can limit fire spread.

KALEB ROEDEL: But there’s a catch. The study found about 10 million acres of cropland have disappeared from parts of the West affected by blazes. Much of that land has turned into grasslands and shrubs that can fuel wildfires. Researchers say existing farmland conservation programs could also factor in how much protection that land provides against fires. I’m Kaleb Roedel with the Mountain West News Bureau.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, the Cardinals lost to the Denver Broncos 30-16 yesterday at State Farm Stadium. It was their 10th straight home loss; they haven’t won in Glendale since last September. The highlight of the day, though, for Arizona was at halftime when the Cardinals inducted recent Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald into the team’s Ring of Honor, officially retiring his No. 11 in the rafters of State Farm Stadium.

LARRY FITZGERALD: I started here. I wanted to finish here. And now, my name gets to stay here. But I want you guys to know: That name belongs to all of you all, too. I’ll be a Cardinal forever.

PHIL LATZMAN: Fitzgerald played all 17 of his seasons with the Cardinals. He ranks second all-time in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards. Meanwhile, at 2-5, Cardinals back to work playing at Dallas this Sunday.

Basketball: After an embarrassing debut in Portland, the Suns bounced back, won their home opener Saturday night, beating the Warriors 131-122, a game that Devin Booker scored 43 for Phoenix. Suns are back on the road though tonight in Oklahoma City against one of the West’s best, the Thunder.

And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast this Monday, October the 26th. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for listening, downloading, enjoying, and we’ll be back at you tomorrow to do it again. Don’t forget to vote.