KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. it is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 27, 2026 Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofit4az.

PHIL LATZMAN: Top of the Tuesday to you. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team, which I am a member of. It is Tuesday, Oct. 27, a week away from Election Day. Final stretch is here, and with the latest news from all corners of the Valley and state, let’s get going.

Amidst ongoing rate cases for two of the state’s largest electric providers, Arizona’s top utility regulators have spent time embroiled in an internal employment dispute that has spilled into public view. From the Politics Desk, Wayne Schutsky has details.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Arizona Corporation Commission Executive Director Doug Clark fired a policy adviser as she faced allegations she violated the state’s employee code of conduct. That led to claims Clark overstepped his authority by dismissing an employee who reported directly to Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson, an elected official. The commission voted to hire an outside attorney to look into the issue, which has exposed friction between commissioners and the top staffers they hired to run the day-to-day operations of the agency. Here’s Márquez Peterson.

LEA MÁRQUEZ PETERSON: I think that we need outside counsel on this. This has become very messy. We’ve received mixed information from our own general counsel.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Commissioner Nick Myers also asked Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to issue an opinion on the powers of the executive director to fire policy advisers. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Recently released data shows Citizenship and Immigration Services approved just 54,000 citizenship applications over the last three months. It’s the lowest level in more than six years. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: The latest data also shows more than 742,000 citizenship applications are still pending. Under the second Trump administration, USCIS has been on a consistent processing backlog across the board. That’s as agency staff are being directed to focus on scrutinizing past cases and attempting to root out fraud. Prospective citizens are waiting for a decision for an average of 10 months. People have also reported delays getting their oath ceremony scheduled despite passing the citizenship test. Voting rights groups have argued the administration is intentionally delaying the process to stifle would-be voters in the upcoming midterm elections. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: Heavy rains in northern Arizona in recent days gave a big boost to Colorado River flows in the Grand Canyon. As Alex Hager reports, it’s a welcome change in an unusually dry year.

ALEX HAGER: Wildlife and sandy beaches inside the Grand Canyon depend on big rushes of water every once in a while. But epically dry winters mean lately, there isn’t much to send from Lake Powell upstream. Jen Pelz with the nonprofit Grand Canyon Trust says recent rains caused the highest flows in at least a couple years.

JEN PELZ: Having the opportunity to have those high flows in the canyon is really important from an ecological sense. It will provide benefits.

ALEX HAGER: River watchers originally thought the flows may have been even higher than they were. Deadly floods earlier this summer near Bright Angel Canyon dammed up a section of the river, causing this past week’s rains to pool near a remote monitoring station and give misleading data. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Maricopa County health officials are warning of an already active flu season. Typically, cases ramp up during the holidays, but the county is seeing five times the average number of cases for this time of the year. Sonia Singh is with the county’s Health Department.

SONIA SINGH: The numbers that we’re seeing are more like what we would normally see more in that November, December time frame when people are gathering for holiday events and things like that.

PHIL LATZMAN: Singh says experts usually recommend getting flu vaccines before the end of October, though the uptick in cases this early in the flu season may be catching people unprepared, as it takes two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective.

The family of a toddler who was discovered alive in a Gilbert morgue hours after a doctor erroneously declared him dead is now preparing to sue. Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: In February, 18-month-old Vincent Fiordelino nearly drowned in the family pool. Shortly after he arrived at the Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, a doctor declared him dead in spite of the fact that the family thought he was still breathing. His mother, Alexis Fiordelino, says she can’t understand the mistake.

Alexus Fiordilino: He had to fight for his life on his own, and he was brought somewhere where he was supposed to be helped, and they’re supposed to do everything that they can for him, and they didn’t that day.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The child is still unable to walk or speak. His family says the effects on his health might not have been as serious if he had received care during the hours he spent in the morgue. In a statement, a spokesperson for Dignity Health said patient safety is a priority. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Judicial retention elections in Arizona are meant to be nonpartisan, but political groups are increasingly focused on which judges they’d like voters to remove from their posts. Greg Hahne has more on that.

GREG HAHNE: Judicial elections received a groundswell of attention in 2024 after the state Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s territorial-era abortion ban, and political organizations are trying to maintain that interest this year. In voter guides, conservative groups are targeting judges appointed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and those who struck down Republican-led election lawsuits. Meanwhile, groups supporting Democrats have urged voters to remove judges with backgrounds as corporate lawyers or who have had alleged ties with conservative organizations. Chief Supreme Court Justice Ann Scott Timmer, who is not up for reelection, urged voters to consider a judge’s actions in court, not their political affiliations. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office says today is the deadline to mail a ballot to county election officials using the Postal Service. Anyone with an early ballot who misses that deadline can still return it to the county by Election Day, Nov. 3, at official polling locations, voting centers, or drop boxes in their county. Under Arizona law, all ballots must be received by county officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. So get that ballot in the mail if you haven’t already.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, the Federal Trade Commission, and 19 other states are suing the discount retailer Dollar General over claims the company repeatedly misled customers about its prices. Taylor Griffith reports.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: The parties suing say over a period of three years, Dollar General received nearly 30,000 complaints in the 48 states where it operates that the prices paid for goods at checkout did not match the prices as marked. In one case, a customer paid double the amount advertised. The FTC says Dollar General has paid $6 million in settlements in seven states over pricing inaccuracies since 2019. The states note that Dollar General prides itself on serving rural, fixed-income communities. A Tennessee judge will decide whether Dollar General must pay back its customers and the 20 states that have sued. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: It could be a rainy Halloween in Phoenix for the first time in a while. National Weather Service meteorologist Gabriel Lojero says above-normal moisture levels could create an atmospheric river over Arizona and Southern California starting on Friday.

GABRIEL LOJERO: There’s the potential for multiple days of rain across the area. So it looks like it’s going to be an unsettled weekend.

PHIL LATZMAN: The last time Phoenix recorded rain on Halloween was back in 1987. The National Weather Service says it’s still too early to predict how much rain the Valley will get in this week’s storms, but pockets of thunderstorms and heavier rain are possible. Stay tuned.

Police in Yuma say they’ve made an arrest in a months-long, multimillion-dollar fraud investigation. Detectives found that a former employee at an unidentified local business spent about $2.8 million on mechanical parts without owner approval. Yuma police accuse 40-year-old Alfredo Bedolla of then selling the merchandise at a discount on sites like eBay.

The National Park Service reopened some trails in the Inner Grand Canyon to hikers on Monday following August’s deadly flash floods, but visitors will need to pack their own water for the rest of the year and prepare for changing conditions. Here once again is Taylor Griffith with that.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Portions of the Bright Angel, South Kaibab, Plateau Point, and Tonto trails have all reopened. The North Kaibab Trail, the Black Bridge, and Silver Bridge, which span the Colorado River, and the entirety of Phantom Ranch remain closed from extensive damage. Visitors who enter these areas will be cited. The Park Service is reminding hikers that water made available during the summer at three different rest areas is now turned off through the winter. Hikers must bring their own water and filtration and prepare for delays or unexpected trail closures due to ongoing repairs. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, the Suns fell to the short-handed Thunder 125-114 last night in Oklahoma City. OKC playing without Gilbert native Jalen Williams, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury the night before, but they did get 30 from his replacement, Ajay Mitchell. It was a rare bad night for Devin Booker, who was limited to just three points on 1-of-7 shooting. The Suns dropped to 1-2 on the season. They’re off until Friday, when they’ll host the Denver Nuggets.

That’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Tuesday, Oct. 27. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks so much for listening. We’ll do it again tomorrow. Talk to you then.