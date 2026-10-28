KJZZ’s Sun Up October 28, 2026

KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

TRANSCRIPT:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: This is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast, a daily digest into Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. Welcome to Wednesday, the 28th of October, and let’s jump over the hump with a check of the news.

Well, the Central Arizona Project, which runs the canal that brings Colorado River water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas, has moved to join a state lawsuit against the federal government over upcoming water cutbacks. Alex Hager has the latest.

ALEX HAGER: The agency is pushing back on a federal plan that could cut Colorado River supplies for Arizona, California and Nevada by up to 40%. It could bring down water for the canal by more than half, as soon as next year. CAP General Manager Brenda Burman says the agency spent years negotiating with the Interior Department to avoid the need for a lawsuit.

BRENDA BURMAN: Our goal has been to stay out of court, but not at the expense of defending our rights and the laws governing the Colorado River. The law should be upheld.

ALEX HAGER: Now, Burman’s agency is joining a lawsuit filed by Nevada and co-signed by the state of Arizona. Burman says the new water cuts would be devastating for central Arizona. The canal serves an area that’s home to 80% of the state’s population and 90% of its economy. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A new poll shows GOP candidates in Arizona have received a bump in support among Republican voters, but as Greg Hahne reports, Democrats still lead across the board.

GREG HAHNE: Support for Republican candidates has grown from 70% to 80% among their core base of GOP voters. That comes after a round of late spending and a visit to Arizona from President Donald Trump earlier this month. The growth in support for Republicans has largely been among voters over the age of 50. Chuck Coughlin is CEO of HighGround Public Affairs, which published the poll.

CHUCK COUGHLIN: They’re typically pretty heavy Republican, uh, for those older voters, but they—they were losing them a month ago, and now Republicans seem to be gaining with that age cohort.

GREG HAHNE: HighGround’s polling shows Democrats still maintain double-digit leads overall in the races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general, and that Democrats are also gaining momentum among women and independent voters. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In recent days, storms have dropped intense rainfall on rural and tribal communities in the Four Corners region. As Chris Clements reports in Flagstaff, that includes a village on the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Rock Point is uniquely susceptible to flooding. The community is sandwiched between several washes and drainages. After the most recent storm hit Rock Point on Saturday, cornfields flooded, and families had to be evacuated, says Velinda Shirley, a leader at the local chapter house.

VELINDA SHIRLEY: It was the most helpless experience I’ve ever felt.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: She has ideas for how to defend Rock Point against more flooding: build a levee, repair irrigation ditches and stack sandbags. The Red Cross is assessing damaged homes, but Shirley wants to know why the feds aren’t here.

VELINDA SHIRLEY: I do feel like, um, the federal government should be here a little bit more.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: She says officials at an incident command team told her an upcoming storm expected to hit the area this Thursday or Friday could be just as severe. I’m Chris Clements in Flagstaff.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the city of Phoenix launched a new rideshare service this week. Katherine Davis-Young has more on the new Phoenix Link program.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Phoenix Link offers on-demand shared rides for $2 per person.

SARAH BROWN: The goal is to make it easier for people to easily get around their neighborhood, but also to connect to public transit.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Sarah Brown is with the city’s Public Transit Department. She says for now, the pilot program is only operating in three small service areas in the north, south and west parts of the city. Within those service areas, the city’s vans can pick up and drop off riders at designated sites, and riders with disabilities can get rides door to door. Users can hail a ride through the Phoenix Link app, website or by phone. The $9 million pilot is funded in part by a federal grant to reduce traffic congestion. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Gov. Katie Hobbs has denied a request to declare a state of emergency in response to last week’s tornado in Navajo County. Adrian Skabelund has more.

ADRIAN SKABELUND: The day after the storm, state Rep. Walt Blackman asked Hobbs for the declaration following a tornado that uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged homes and trailers in Heber-Overgaard. The EF1 tornado brought 110 mph winds and injured one person. Blackman urged Hobbs to reconsider the denial; in a post to social media, he said residents will need long-term recovery. Hobbs says the state has already activated the Department of Emergency Operations Center to respond, and crews have been on the ground to assist since the incident. It’s not clear whether Navajo County will appeal Hobbs’ decision.

PHIL LATZMAN: That’s Adrian Skabelund reporting from Flagstaff.

A Texas developer is seeking more than $54 million in lost property values from Phoenix over the city’s new data center rules. A judge recently dismissed one of two counts against the city, but the developer may still have a claim under state law. Taylor Griffith explains.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: A business known as West Buckeye Road, or WBR, says it bought industrial land in Phoenix in 2021, intending to develop a data center. But in 2025, Phoenix adopted new zoning rules requiring special permits to build data centers in city limits, rules WBR argues will add millions in unexpected costs. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge rejected the developer’s claims for damages under a city ordinance. The developer may still have grounds for a claim under state law, but only if city officials can’t prove the data center zoning rules are necessary to guard public health. The judge has set a hearing for Nov. 17. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning that part of the route for this weekend’s three-day gravel bike race in the Prescott area runs through active hunting zones. The general deer hunt is underway, and depending on the day, participants in the Rough Rider race will be in areas near Camp Wood and certain sections of the Bradshaw Mountains, Copper Basin and Skull Valley. The department asks hunters, cyclists and others to take precaution.

Mexican authorities recently claimed to have found a woman who disappeared in Arizona more than two years ago. Now, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says she’s still missing. Matthew Casey sorts it out.

MATTHEW CASEY: Over the weekend, authorities in Tijuana said police had found Shayna Feinman, who has been missing since March of 2024. According to 12 News, Feinman’s car, dog, camping gear and wallet were all left behind near Peach Springs and Seligman. Murder charges against Feinman’s boyfriend and the property owner where she was staying were reportedly dismissed. Now, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. authorities confirmed that physical evidence shows the person found in Mexico was not Feinman. There is still a $20,000 reward for information that leads to her discovery. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A federal judge in Mexico ruled the former attorney general of the Mexican state of Chihuahua will stand trial for treason after two U.S. agents died there earlier this year. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The two CIA agents died in a car accident heading back from an operation with Chihuahua state authorities to dismantle a covert drug lab in northern Mexico. Now, a federal judge in Mexico says the former Chihuahua attorney general will face trial for treason, alleging he launched the joint operation with the CIA without permission from the Mexican government. Former prosecutor César Jáuregui was arrested earlier this month. When Chihuahua authorities announced the deaths of the U.S. officers and two Mexican officials in April, it sparked renewed conversation across the country about U.S. presence in Mexican territory. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, there were fewer vehicles reported stolen in Arizona last year than at any time since at least 1992, and new data shows thefts are down even more this year. Darrell Willis is director of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority. He says because advancing technology has made it harder to steal cars, thieves are now using fake IDs to get high-dollar vehicles from auto dealers. Willis tells KJZZ’s “The Show” the tactic gives criminals more time to offload vehicles to unsuspecting buyers.

DARRELL WILLIS: You steal a car off the street in the middle of the night, when somebody wakes up, you might have a few hours where nobody knew that car was stolen. Um, but if you purchase it fraudulently, nobody’s going to know that’s stolen until you’ve missed payments.

PHIL LATZMAN: Willis said this type of theft tends to go unreported by lenders.

In sports, not much. In basketball, off to a 1-2 start after a loss in Oklahoma City on Monday, the Suns have off until Friday, when they’ll return home to host the Denver Nuggets.

And that’ll do it for this Wednesday edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast, on this Oct. 28. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for joining us, and we’ll do it again tomorrow for Thursday. Talk to you then.

