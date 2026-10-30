KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Oct. 30, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Happy Friday to you. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. We have indeed made it to Friday. It is Oct. 30. Getting spooky out there as Halloween weekend approaches. Could be rainy here in the Valley, so watch the weather forecast. Let’s check in on another scary situation: the news.

The ACLU of Arizona is accusing poll workers with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office of not properly explaining rules to some early voters dropping off ballots ahead of the November election. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has more.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The ACLU says poll workers at a downtown Phoenix vote center asked its volunteers and staff to provide IDs when they arrived to drop off early ballots. Arizona law lets voters show an ID or use the traditional signature verification process to verify early ballots dropped off at a voting location. Aryhannah Meza says that second option wasn’t explained until she asked poll workers to clarify her options, and that ACLU staff had to explain the options to a member of their group who initially didn’t drop off their ballot due to the confusion.

Aryhannah Meza: That was the experience of the community member that they left without voting at first, and then they had to go back in and drop off their ballot after that information was clarified from the staff members.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Recorder Justin Heap denied the allegations. He says election workers at the site reported no incidents matching the ACLU’s description. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Despite that, Maricopa County election officials are expecting voter turnout in this year’s midterm elections to reach the highest point in more than a half-century. Elections Director Scott Jarrett told the Arizona Clean Elections Commission on Thursday that participation in Maricopa County has jumped significantly over the past two midterms, and he says that trend will likely continue this year.

SCOTT JARRETT: So by projecting 65% turnout, that is really one of the all-time highs, or you have to at least go back to the 1970s or even elections that predate that time to get higher turnout rates.

PHIL LATZMAN: Jarrett says compared to previous elections, the county has seen more people use early voting locations to cast their votes or drop off ballots rather than to mail it back.

Several communities across the state are looking to strengthen development rules for data centers. Taylor Griffith has a roundup of which local codes have changed and which are still up for discussion.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: At the request of residents, the town of Marana put stronger sound requirements on data centers to address low-frequency mechanical equipment humming. But leaders in Gilbert, Page and Pima County are all still in deliberation over their proposed codes. Page is the earliest in the process. Leaders there recently approved the sale of 500 acres less than 2 miles from Horseshoe Bend Overlook for a data center. At a public hearing this week, Page resident Cody Wood urged the council to go further with its proposed code.

CODY WOOD: Tucson bans drinking water for cooling. Marana won’t supply data centers with potable water at all. I’d ask that Page require air-cooled or closed-loop cooling, set a cap and require annual water reporting.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Page and the neighboring LeChee Chapter of the Navajo Nation both rely on the Colorado River for their drinking water. Arizona has agreed to a 30% cut of this supply due to drought. Irenez White Taylor is a LeChee resident.

Irenez White Taylor: Water is iiná. It’s living water, and it’s a life for us. So that’s why we’re really protecting it.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: The planning commission will continue discussions on Nov. 17. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: It’s open enrollment season, and open enrollment for health plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace begins Nov. 1. Consumers there are in for a sticker shock again this year. As Katherine Davis-Young reports, Arizonans will see some of the biggest price hikes in the country.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Inflation is increasing costs for health services and prescription drugs. Meanwhile, federal subsidies have expired for ACA health plans, prompting many healthier people to drop coverage while sicker people stay enrolled. Those are some of the reasons insurers are raising prices, but some states are seeing bigger hikes than others, says Katherine Hempstead with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

KATHERINE HEMPSTEAD: Unfortunately, Arizona is, I think, one of the very highest states in the country in terms of its increase.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: ACA premiums here will rise almost 28% on average. After last year’s price increases, Arizona saw one of the nation’s biggest drops in enrollment. When people lose coverage, they miss out on important preventive care, and the health care system as a whole suffers, says Tucson emergency room doctor Sara Lee Davison.

SARA LEE DAVISON: That case is going to take more of my and my staff’s time. They’re going to be in the hospital for longer. And that’s how our ER times in Phoenix and Tucson are going up.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: As open enrollment begins, experts recommend looking at new prices and shopping carefully for plans rather than automatically reenrolling. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: General Motors has agreed to a settlement of over $200 million in a case that alleged the company illegally sold private driver data to third parties. Greg Hahne reports about $7 million from that settlement will go here to Arizona.

GREG HAHNE: From 2016 to 2024, GM enrolled millions of customers into their Smart Driver program that tracked driving habits. GM said it would use the information to improve safety and told their customers that the data would not be shared with insurers without their consent. But the coalition of suing states, including Arizona, alleged that GM sold that information to data brokers, which was then obtained by insurance companies and used to change driver premiums.

In a statement, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says drivers were enrolled in data tracking without their knowledge. Beyond the financial settlement, GM will be required to limit the data it collects from drivers and do more to protect their personal information. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: For years, Homeland Security’s online detainee locator system has allowed family and attorneys to look up the location of people in agency custody. Now Arizona’s Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project and other legal aid groups say a new policy hides people in ICE custody. In a new lawsuit, the groups say last month thousands who had final orders of removal started disappearing from the online system.

CASSANDRA CHARLES: It shouldn’t be siloed or just be considered an immigration issue. It should send chills down the spine of everyone in the United States.

PHIL LATZMAN: Cassandra Charles is a senior staff attorney with the National Immigration Law Center, which represents the groups. She says without the locator, attorneys cannot find their clients and make their cases.

In education news, the Scottsdale Unified School District is considering guardrails for the amount of screen time students have in the classroom. From the education desk, Bridget Dowd has more.

BRIDGET DOWD: The district’s governing board has been discussing ways they can encourage more human interaction in their classrooms and rely less on technology for lessons. Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Lea Mitchell says one of the challenges the district faces is how much current textbooks are connected to online tools.

LEA MITCHELL: Right now, our core instructional resources — 80% of the time, which we want used — our publishers post-pandemic have threaded the products so intricately together that pulling it apart would be very difficult.

BRIDGET DOWD: The board talked about creating a more formal policy on the issue, but did not take any action this week. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Arizona Department of Corrections is launching a school of cosmetology at Perryville prison. Kathy Ritchie tells us more about that.

KATHY RITCHIE: One of the biggest hurdles facing women when they leave prison is getting a job. Without that, it can be nearly impossible to find housing or be reunited with their children. This new on-site cosmetology school gives women with at least 24 months left of prison time the chance to earn their beauty license. Kennedy Riley is the deputy chief of workforce development at the State Department of Corrections.

KENNEDY RILEY: We hired a licensed instructor that’s going to teach our students. We are going to start with cohorts of 20.

KATHY RITCHIE: She says the women will clock in 1,500 hours of training.

KENNEDY RILEY: And they will actually sit for their licensing exam while still incarcerated.

KATHY RITCHIE: Riley says they partnered with some of the other trades within the Department of Corrections to build the training facilities. She says the wood shop made their stations, and the metal workers created their signage. Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, football weekend ahead includes big road tests for the Sun Devils and Wildcats against ranked Big 12 opponents. 6-1 Arizona rides into Lubbock to take on 13th-ranked Texas Tech. Winners of five straight, the Wildcats have leaped into the top 25, but head coach Brent Brennan knows the Red Raiders may be their biggest challenge yet.

BRENT BRENNAN: Looking at it, we know we’re going to be playing an excellent football team that’s very well coached, really physical on both sides of the ball in a very tough environment. So this is a big-time challenge for our football team.

PHIL LATZMAN: Also in the college ranks tomorrow, 4-3 ASU plays eighth-ranked BYU in Utah. Meanwhile in the pros, in the NFL, the 2-5 Cardinals try to get things going in Dallas. They’ll play the Cowboys on Sunday. In basketball, the Suns are back in action tonight in Phoenix hosting the Denver Nuggets. It’s stage one of NBA Cup play, the league’s in-season tournament, and the Suns off to a 1-2 start.

And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Friday, Oct. 30. I’m Phil Latzman. Have a wonderful weekend. Enjoy the rain, and we’ll be back at you on Monday. Happy trick-or-treating!

