KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 2, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: Nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: Nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

This is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. Happy Monday, first weekday in November, and we are drying out after a lot of rain this holiday weekend. Good to have you along as we get a fresh start on this Monday. Let’s check the news.

All the heavy rainfall and the flash flooding hit Arizona over the weekend. In the Valley, parts of the region have seen 3 or more inches of rain since Friday. Scottsdale bore the brunt. They’ve gotten more than 4 inches in some spots of that city. In Sedona, officials ordered residents near Oak Creek to evacuate as floodwaters trapped multiple people in their homes. Chris Clements has more from Flagstaff.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Oak Creek near Sedona typically flows at a trickle this time of year. This weekend, it was a churning, torrential brown river. After it jumped its banks, it trapped residents in Sedona, leading to rooftop evacuations and damage to property. Jenny Kittredge manages a hotel along Oak Creek, and says while her property hasn’t been damaged yet, as of Sunday afternoon, the creek was just below the deck of her lowest structure.

JENNY KITTREDGE: It was the highest I have ever seen it in my 33 years here.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: The downpour brought a fresh round of flooding to tribal communities like the Navajo and Hopi reservations, and caused the Verde and Salt rivers to rise.

PHIL LATZMAN: That’s Chris Clements reporting from Flagstaff.

The Phoenix Symphony held its last performance on Sunday before an indefinite suspension. Trenton Ashdown was there and filed this report.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: Gathering outside of Symphony Hall before their last performance, musicians handed out flyers asking for audience support and demanding answers from management. Keith Carrick chairs the International Conference of Symphony and Opera Musicians. He flew in from Utah to see the last performance. He says such an abrupt suspension is unprecedented.

KEITH CARRICK: Honestly, I’ve never encountered this situation before ever. We certainly do sometimes see labor disagreements. We do see orchestras that have financial problems from time to time, even a bankruptcy here and there, but I’ve never seen a management just actually decide that they’re just going to sort of close up shop on a season. They really have never done this.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: Musicians were given less than two weeks’ notice of the suspension. Trenton Ashdown, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona and the Central Arizona Project are awaiting response from a federal court after moving to join a lawsuit about cutbacks to Colorado River water. And as Alex Hager reports, the case against the federal government helps lay the groundwork for an even bigger lawsuit between the states.

ALEX HAGER: Arizona says it hasn’t ruled out suing Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming for failing to send enough water downstream. The state is laying out its argument for that case, which could end up in the Supreme Court. But legal experts warn the case could do more harm than good. James Eklund is a water lawyer and the former river negotiator for Colorado.

JAMES EKLUND: The question isn’t whether those states have legitimate legal disagreements. They do. The question is whether we have the political courage and creativity to resolve the practical problem before we spend the next decade or decades litigating it.

ALEX HAGER: Eklund says a Supreme Court case would also be expensive and might not result in a clear answer about sharing water. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Phoenix Police Department is seeking an independent review of its organization. As Connor Greenwall reports, community input is part of that assessment.

CONNOR GREENWALL: Phoenix is seeking to re-up its designation from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. The process is billed as a comprehensive, independent review of a department’s policies, procedures, operations and training to see if they hold up to professional standards. Program assessors will be conducting an on-site review in Phoenix at the beginning of December. But before the review, the department is asking the public and employees to provide feedback online. The window to provide feedback opened Nov. 1 and goes through the end of the month. Connor Greenwall, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Officials unveiled a new mural in a north Phoenix park this weekend. It’s not just a piece of art, but a heat mitigation experiment as well. Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: City Councilwoman Debra Stark says the new 200-foot mural on a flood control structure at Cave Creek Sweetwater Park is really eye-catching.

DEBRA STARK: It’s got a lot of desert feel to it. It’s got a lot of splashy colors, yellows and blues.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: But it’s the medium that makes this artwork unique. It was painted with a material called EnKoat, which has been shown to lower surface temperatures when it’s applied to rooftops. This is the first time the material has been used for a mural. Stark says the city plans to work with researchers to see if it impacts the park’s temperatures.

DEBRA STARK: If there are ways that we can reduce heat in the summer, I think we really need to invest in that kind of research.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Scottsdale Community College will use a new, nearly $3 million grant to expand classroom-to-career pathways. From the education desk, Bridget Dowd reports.

BRIDGET DOWD: The community college is launching an initiative called Aspire, Achieve, Advance. It’s intended to be a new model for connecting career-focused education and bachelor’s degree attainment. Interim Dean of Instruction Jamie Martin says students in the school’s occupational programs don’t always have the opportunity to transfer beyond the certificates and associate degrees they earn.

JAMIE MARTIN: We were looking for them to just basically have opportunities to get into higher-level education so that they could enter the workforce at the highest level possible.

BRIDGET DOWD: She says an example of that would be someone who has a certificate in culinary preparation, but wants to get a business degree so they can eventually own or manage a restaurant. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: And a reminder, KJZZ is licensed to the Maricopa County Community College District.

An environmental group has released a new analysis of monitoring wells in the Grand Canyon region. And Chris Clements is back to report the group says it shows wells within a nearby uranium mine have unusually high arsenic levels.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: The Grand Canyon Trust says the analysis of 40 wells throughout the region used 32 years of monitoring data. Havasupai Tribal Chairwoman Melinda Yaiva says the higher levels under the Pinyon Plain Mine threaten her community at the bottom of the canyon.

MELINDA YAIVA: If Havasu Creek is contaminated, there is no backup water system waiting for us. The consequences would be immediate and profound.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: But Energy Fuels, the company that owns the mine, says the analysis is misleading and that the increase in arsenic is not due to the mine. Misael Cabrera is a company executive.

MISAEL CABRERA: It’s not providing sufficient context. You will always have higher mineralization in the groundwater in areas where you have mines. Why? Because the geology is richer in minerals.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Cabrera also says there’s no connectivity between the aquifer directly underneath the mine and the aquifer the tribe relies on, though some scientists argue that’s not true and that the tribe is at risk. I’m Chris Clements in Flagstaff.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Douglas Airport in southern Arizona was the country’s first international airport, and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt made that designation back in 1933. Deputy City Manager Luis Pedroza says at the time, the runway stretched across the border.

LUIS PEDROZA: Basically you could land in Mexico and taxi into the United States and vice versa. So that’s what made it international.

PHIL LATZMAN: The airport is still operational, but it’s ineligible for FAA funding because it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. So to help fund a rehabilitation project for its original hangar, the city recently received a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service.

The State Forestry and Fire Management Department is conducting a pile burn in the Mingus Mountain region this week. Tiffany Davila with the State Forestry and Fire Management Department says plumes of smoke will be visible for miles.

TIFFANY DAVILA: The project’s going to be highly visible because of the ponderosa pine component in the piles, they’re heavy piles, and then the location of the burn also. So it will be very visible to Prescott, Prescott Valley, people in Sedona.

PHIL LATZMAN: The prescribed burn, encompassing 167 acres, will begin Tuesday and will last several days, weather permitting.

In sports, football: high drama for the Cardinals in Dallas who rallied for a wild 33-30 overtime win over the Cowboys yesterday. Cards kicker Chad Ryland kicked a game-winning 42-yard field goal in the OT after missing an extra point attempt that would have put the game away in regulation. Backups, though, jolted the Arizona comeback. Quarterback Gardner Minshew came in for Jacoby Brissett late in the third quarter and led the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter.

GARDNER MINSHEW: Proud of what we did today, man. Regardless of what happens, love this team. I love Jacoby. I love going to work with him, and I look forward to just keep doing that.

PHIL LATZMAN: The bad news is Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiah Love and his backup Bam Knight each left with injuries. Arizona beat Dallas for a fifth consecutive time. They improved to 3-5 on the season. They’ll play at Seattle this Sunday.

Basketball: Suns had the weekend off after a loss to Denver on Friday at home. At 1-3 so far this season, they’ll play at Golden State tonight.

That will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Monday, Nov. 2. I’m Phil Latzman. Thank you for listening, and we will do it all again tomorrow. Talk to you then.