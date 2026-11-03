KJZZ’s Sun Up Nov. 3, 2026

KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

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ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, we've made it to Election Day and this is KJZZ's Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on 91.5 FM. I’m Phil Latzman. On this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news, as reported by our KJZZ news team. Lots of news on this Election Day around the country, big races here in Arizona on this third day of November 2026. Let's get to the news.

And polls are open across the state, the entire state Legislature up for grabs here in Arizona, as well as statewide races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, among others — plus there are eight statewide ballot measures. Polls are open until 7 p.m. For last-minute help with your ballot, you can check out voterguide.kjzz.org.

More on the election in just a moment. Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a statewide state of emergency yesterday, unlocking $200,000 in emergency funds for local flood response and recovery efforts. Taylor Griffith has the latest.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Following 72 hours of historic rainfall beginning Friday, Arizona’s rivers and washes have overrun, prompting evacuations and rescue efforts statewide. Winslow, Sedona, Cottonwood and Camp Verde are just a few communities under evacuation. In all, the state says seven counties and five tribes have been impacted, with many communities issuing their own states of emergency.

ADOT has exceeded its capacity for response efforts and traffic control, requiring support from the Federal Highway Administration. Hobbs is directing the $200,000 in state relief to the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate a response and recovery plan. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, closer to the Valley, the Rio Verde Foothills community near Scottsdale experienced extreme flooding over the weekend as well. Cody Reim represents the area in the state House. He said he was concerned residents wouldn't be able to get out and vote today without some help.

CODY REIM: That's not a risk that I would be willing to take, to say, “Well, Rio Verde has it handled,” because I'm on a road right now that nobody — nobody is doing anything to maintain it. And it would not be passable in a regular vehicle. And there's countless homes that are up here on this far north side of 144th [Street].

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the county says they are working quickly in Rio Verde and that all county roads in the area are expected to be passable today.

Well, just days before the November election, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona announced an investigation into three groups aligned with Democrats over allegations they may have helped noncitizens register to vote. Critics say it's based on misleading evidence posted online by right-wing influencers. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Worker Power, one of the groups under investigation, claims the inquiry is based on deceptively edited videos posted online by a right-wing website called Muckraker. The Democratic National Committee, which backs another registration effort named in the investigation, called the allegations fabricated. The videos show individuals working with the groups speaking with Muckraker founder Anthony Rubin, who poses as a noncitizen trying to register. At no point do they register Rubin, though some volunteers do tell him he can fill out the form, which is subject to approval by election officials. Rubin confirmed he did not uncover any evidence of the groups registering actual noncitizens, and has not communicated with the U.S. attorney or provided additional evidence.

ANTHONY RUBIN: Uh, no, we have not spoken with them at this point. I didn't even have any advance warning that they were going to be opening an investigation.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The U.S. attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Researchers at the University of Arizona are developing a faster way to diagnose valley fever. Katherine Davis-Young has more on that.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: More than 9,000 Arizonans have been infected with Valley fever this year. The fungal disease often gets misdiagnosed because symptoms look like other respiratory infections, and even when doctors do suspect Valley fever, it can take more than a week to confirm it using the blood test that's currently available. UA's Dr. Fariba Donovan says that's why a new urine test in development looks so promising.

FARIBA DONOVAN: It's noninvasive, it's fast, so it helps us identify the disease earlier on, in earlier stages of the disease.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Donovan says the test could show results in 15 minutes. It does not yet have FDA approval. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: New data centers are sending utility companies scrambling for expensive system upgrades and power plants. The Salt River Project's board members met Monday to discuss whether the — the utility and its customers are obligated to take on these costs. Here's Taylor Griffith once more with details on that.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Data centers' forecasted energy consumption is unprecedented. SRP says the facilities are on track to consume half of the utility's planned capacity. Given the rapid pressure on operational costs, board member Sandra Kennedy asked staff to present what options, if any, SRP has for saying no to data centers. SRP's chief legal executive, Michael O'Connor, explained the state says SRP must serve any eligible customer because the utility has a legal monopoly.

MICHAEL O'CONNOR: You have this service territory, no one else can come in and serve here. In exchange, you actually have to serve those people coming in.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: John Tucker, another SRP staff member, says data centers are paying more than it costs the utility to serve them, based on new pricing standards board members approved last year. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, in spite of some cool and rainy weather throughout the last month, temperatures in October were actually above normal in Phoenix. Katherine Davis-Young has details.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: If October didn't feel unusually hot to you, it could be because daytime highs were right around average. Overnight lows were a different story. The average minimum temperature over the last month was almost 5 degrees above normal. In fact, Phoenix set seven records in October for hot lows.

Scientists say warmer nights are a result of urbanization and climate change. El Niño conditions in the Pacific are likely to bring a cooler, rainier winter to the Valley, but after an extremely warm spring and summer, 2026 is still on track to be Phoenix's hottest year on record. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Now, you can feel it in the air, the temperatures are dropping and up north snow guns are firing up and ski areas are hoping for a better season, but one unexpected cost this year is causing headaches: the price of diesel, which continues to climb. The Mountain West News Bureau's Rachel Cohen reports.

RACHEL COHEN: It takes a lot of equipment to run a ski resort — lift generators, shuttle buses, snow groomers. That means a lot of fuel, says Tommy Murray, who's in charge of mountain maintenance at New Mexico's Taos Ski Valley.

TOMMY MURRAY: The grooming is probably our biggest consumer of fuels, and typically that fleet will use about 300 to 350 gallons a day.

RACHEL COHEN: So the high cost of diesel is making a dent in the budget, but at Taos, it's a lesser blow because 80% to 90% of its fuel is not from petroleum, but vegetable oils and animal fats. The company made the switch for sustainability, and it's still more expensive than conventional diesel, but Murray says at least he'd already factored in that cost.

Some ski areas in Colorado and Montana have also added so-called renewable diesel in recent years. In Colorado, I'm Rachel Cohen for the Mountain West News Bureau.

LATZMAN: Well, Arizona allows in-state tuition and financial aid to certain students regardless of immigration status. From the politics team, Camryn Sanchez reports state lawyers are fighting against the federal government's effort to overturn that law.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Arizona voters passed a measure in 2022 establishing who qualifies for state tuition. The Trump administration filed suit against the state earlier this year, arguing the state's law violates federal law and an executive order by the president. Arizona Assistant Attorney General Hayleigh Crawford told a district judge on Monday that the federal Justice Department doesn't have standing to overturn Arizona's law because it can't show the law has caused any injury. The federal argument says Arizona is losing out on tuition money because of it, but Crawford says that's a problem for the state, not the feds. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A year after a fire in downtown Hermosillo killed 24 people, the Mexican state of Sonora is making changes aimed at preventing future tragedies. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The new constitutional reforms enshrine civil protection as a human right in the state's constitution, and create a new autonomous state agency focused on preventing safety risks.

Those killed in the fire at the Waldo's discount store in Hermosillo's center last year include six children, 10 years old and under. The tragedy led to demands for justice and safer public spaces.

Investigators say the blaze was caused by a transformer inside the building. Legal proceedings related to the fire are ongoing, but 26 people have been implicated in criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: As wildfire threatens more communities, researchers are looking at what it costs to build homes that are more fire-resilient. From the Mountain West News Bureau, Kaleb Roedel has more.

KALEB ROEDEL: The study out of the University of Colorado Boulder looked at how much it would cost to add protections to new homes. The price tag: about $2,200. That's less than 1% of the total construction cost. And while the study focused on Colorado, researchers say the findings could apply elsewhere in the West.

That's partly because builders don't have to make major changes to a house. It's just a matter of choosing different materials, things like ember-resistant vents and nonflammable gutters. Here's researcher Virginia Iglesias.

VIRGINIA IGLESIAS: The other things that we can do is think about how we design our defensible space, that's the area around the house. That's critical.

KALEB ROEDEL: The next challenge: helping home builders find affordable materials that are available in their communities. I'm Kaleb Roedel with the Mountain West News Bureau.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, basketball: Stephen Curry had 34 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and the Warriors held off the Suns last night in San Francisco, 116-113, in a testy matchup featuring three technical fouls and the ejection of Golden State's Draymond Green after he got into it with the Suns' Dillon Brooks. Devin Booker had 26 and five assists for the Suns before he fouled out in the last minute. Phoenix drops to 1-3 on the season; they're home for the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow.

College hoops: Randy Bennett's debut as head coach, and the ASU men beat East Tennessee State, 75-65, last night in Tempe to win their season opener. Bennett, a Mesa native, took over for Bobby Hurley, who coached the Sun Devils for 11 seasons.

And in football: Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur says veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew will take over as the starter. Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissett and led a 14-point comeback for an overtime win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Brissett was demoted to third-string. Rookie Carson Beck now the Cards' backup quarterback. The 30-year-old Minshew is on a one-year deal he signed during the offseason, and the Cardinals, now 3-5, play at Seattle on Sunday.

Hey, that will do it for this edition of KJZZ's Sun Up, Arizona's morning news podcast, this Tuesday, Nov. 3. Happy Election Day. Get out and vote if you haven't already. Check out our voter guide if you need help. I'm Phil Latzman. We'll do it again tomorrow, we'll sort out the results. Talk to you then.

