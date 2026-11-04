KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 4, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Greetings. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. Lots to tell you today on this Wednesday. It’s Nov. 4, hump day in America. We’ll get to the news and results as we know them at the moment. Note, though, that you can check out kjzz.org for the latest results as two close-to-call races will evolve.

Let’s see what we have and what we do know. Gov. Katie Hobbs has been reelected. Hobbs spoke briefly last night to thank supporters after initial results showed her with a sizable lead over her Republican opponent, Andy Biggs.

KATIE HOBBS: You spent hours, weekends of your lives knocking doors, making phone calls, making sure people knew what was at stake in this election, and they got out and voted. And, most importantly, you all voted, too.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona will also have its first-ever lieutenant governor with former Republican longtime Mesa Mayor John Giles winning as Hobbs’s running mate. Hobbs is the first Democrat to win reelection as governor since Janet Napolitano back in 2006.

Other statewide races went to Democrats as well. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes won reelection against Republican Alexander Kolodin. And the Associated Press has called the race for attorney general as Democrat Kris Mayes has won over challenger Warren Petersen. Mayes says those strong victory margins in these races are a message from Arizona voters.

KRIS MAYES: Look, I think it’s a sign that we should go full speed ahead with what we’re doing, and that’s what I plan on doing.

PHIL LATZMAN: Results so far show Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz leading Republican Kimberly Yee in the state superintendent race, and Nick Mansor, another Democrat, holds a lead in the state treasurer’s race.

Early results show Democrat Amish Shah leading Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s competitive District 1 race. If those results hold, Shah says he plans to represent all residents in CD1, which is one of the most competitive in the entire country.

AMISH SHAH: I pledge to be a representative, whether or not they voted for me. I pledge to work in a bipartisan way in Congress, just like I did in the Statehouse.

PHIL LATZMAN: Democrat JoAnna Mendoza also holds a lead over incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani in CD6, another competitive district in southern Arizona, and she claimed victory last night. The races in CD5 and CD2, both districts that favor Republicans, are still too close to call. Again, check our website, kjzz.org, for the latest results.

Republican lawmakers sent eight ballot measures to Arizona voters this year. And as Camryn Sanchez reports from the politics desk, early results indicate a split decision on them.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Voters approved a measure to ban transgender students from using bathrooms and showers that don’t match their gender assigned at birth, according to an Associated Press race call. Voters also approved a limit on grocery taxes, a ban on photo traffic enforcement, and a measure to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations. But a measure to block race-based discrimination, something state and federal laws already ban, officially failed, according to the AP. Three other propositions were trailing, but the early results were too close to call. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In other news today, a developer wants to build a 6-gigawatt data center campus in Cochise County near the community of Cochise. It’s six times larger than the controversial Project Blue data center currently underway in neighboring Pima County. As Taylor Griffith reports, the developer plans to hold a community meeting tonight at Cochise Elementary School.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: A company called Tombstone Resources LLC wants to build nine data centers on roughly 750 acres near Apache Generating Station for an undisclosed tech company. The proposed site is also a few thousand feet from Willcox Playa, a critical landing spot for migratory sandhill cranes, a federally protected species. The campus is expected to use more energy than all the homes in Arizona at peak operation. It is seeking connection to the state’s grid. The developer says one company intends to use the facilities for AI model training and inference. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona is reporting a second case of New World screwworm, this time in a horse in Cochise County. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Mexico, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: This latest case was discovered less than a week after the first reported case in Arizona since the U.S. officially eradicated the pest in the 1960s. Arizona’s Department of Agriculture says the infected horse near the community of Hereford was approximately 45 miles from the first case, a dog, also in Cochise County. Arizona has been preparing for the possible arrival of the New World screwworm parasite after it first arrived in Texas this summer from Mexico. The fly maggots burrow into living animal tissue and can be deadly if not treated quickly. Agriculture officials urge ranchers and horse and pet owners to inspect animals daily for open wounds. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: Back to the elections now. Early results show Democrats in position to take two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s top utility regulator. From the politics team, here’s Wayne Schutsky with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The Associated Press called the race for Hobbs, who led Republican Andy Biggs by double digits on election night. Same for Fontes in his race against Republican Alexander Kolodin. Mayes, the Democratic attorney general, held a similar lead over challenger Warren Petersen. Mayes says those strong victory margins are a message from Arizona voters.

KRIS MAYES: Look, I think it’s a sign that we should go full speed ahead with what we’re doing, and that’s what I plan on doing.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Early returns also show Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz leading Republican Kimberly Yee in the state superintendent race, and Nick Mansor, another Democrat, holds a lead in the state treasurer race. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona Public Service is proposing to almost double its amount of natural gas power over the next decade. The state’s largest utility expects its energy demand to also double within the next 15 years. Greg Hahne has details.

GREG HAHNE: APS says it plans to add about 4,000 megawatts of natural gas power over the next decade. The utility does plan to add a similar amount of solar power and make large increases to its battery energy storage capacity. But it could also extend the operations of the Four Corners coal plant through 2038. APS resource planning director Mike Eugenis says the company is balancing its eventual goal to be carbon neutral with providing energy 24/7.

MIKE EUGENIS: What is most important to us is ensuring that whenever people have their air conditioning running in the summer and whenever they flip a light switch around the clock anytime during the year, that we are providing them with the energy that they need.

GREG HAHNE: About 76% of APS’s anticipated energy growth comes from data centers and large manufacturers. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: As you may have noticed driving around, water is rushing through the Salt River in Phoenix after heavy rains upstream. The Salt River Project had to release some water from its reservoirs to keep dams working. And as Alex Hager reports, that has a big impact on things that are living downstream.

ALEX HAGER: More than 400,000 gallons per second surged through the Salt River on Monday. In areas that spend most of the year bone-dry, that hits hard. But the impacts are a mixed bag. All that water can help promote some plant growth, plus insect and bird activity. But Tricia Balluff with the Phoenix Office of Environmental Programs says too much water can wipe out existing plants.

TRICIA BALLUFF: We want to celebrate the good things it brings, and then we have to go in and evaluate afterwards and see what we can do to repair anything and to make sure the habitat suffers as little as possible.

ALEX HAGER: Balluff says Phoenix’s Salt River corridor is home to about 200 different species of birds and other wildlife, from frogs and toads to coyotes and beavers. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Intense rainfall flooded portions of Arizona this week, including Coconino County. Chris Clements has this report from Flagstaff, where residents and business owners on the city’s south side have been hit hard.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Street sweepers were still clearing away mud and debris from the area on Monday morning. On Sunday, Yves Wood watched the water level in front of their house get higher and higher. Eventually, water began coming up from their floorboards.

YVES WOOD: At that point, if there’s any time to go, now’s the time. I put as much up as I could, and I just got out of here.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Taylor Mahoney of Flagstaff Camera says despite stacking sandbags, water filled up his shop.

TAYLOR MAHONEY: I am absolutely going to lose out on at least several weeks’ worth of business.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Don Hulen owns the Bando’s restaurant near Northern Arizona University. Even in a neighborhood that sometimes sees flooding, he says this weekend stood out.

DON HULEN: I’ve owned businesses downtown since 2012. I’ve never seen anything like this.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Hulen says he’s worried about his neighbors, since most people on his block likely don’t have flood insurance, including him. I’m Chris Clements in Flagstaff.

PHIL LATZMAN: Turning south now, Mexican authorities confiscated two Bengal tigers south of the Arizona border during a raid in the Mexican state of Sonora. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Mexico, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The two Bengal tigers were seized during a raid in the town of Magdalena de Kino, about 60 miles south of the Arizona border. Authorities also seized vehicles and methamphetamine. No arrests were made during the operation, but authorities have secured a residence as part of an investigation into possible narcotics trafficking offenses. The Sonoran state prosecutor’s office also says it’s investigating the conditions under which the tigers were found. The tigers were moved to the zoo in the state capital of Hermosillo. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, basketball, the entire NBA had Tuesday off for Election Day. The Suns are at 1-3, back in Phoenix tonight to host the Portland Trail Blazers. In football, the Cardinals placed running back Jeremiah Love on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, another setback during his rookie season. The No. 3 overall pick from Notre Dame has battled problems with both ankles since the preseason. He returned from ankle issues to play against the Cowboys on Sunday, but had just 23 yards on nine carries before limping off.

And that will do it for this Wednesday edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up. Again, if you’re looking for results, we’ve got the latest ones on our website at kjzz.org. I’m Phil Latzman. Enjoy yourself, enjoy the day, and we’re back at you to do it again tomorrow. We’ll talk to you then.