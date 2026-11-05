KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 5, 2026 Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, greetings, folks. This is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team, and it’s been a busy week. It’s the fifth day of November, a Thursday. Happy Friday Eve! Let’s keep hustling toward the weekend with a check of the latest news.

In a victory speech yesterday, Gov. Katie Hobbs promised to work across the aisle with Republicans, even as Democrats appear close to taking control of the state Legislature for the first time in decades.

KATIE HOBBS: To my colleagues in the Legislature: My door is open just as it has been for four years. Republicans and Democrats have sat at my table, and together we’ve passed balanced, bipartisan budgets that put Arizona families first.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hobbs said her administration is focused on working for all Arizonans and not serving political interests, and she says that means they’ll focus on common-sense issues like affordability, water and border security.

While Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes have won their reelection bids, from the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez reports other statewide races as of this morning are still too close to call.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Associated Press called the race for Hobbs, who led Republican Andy Biggs by double digits on election night. Same for Fontes in his race against Republican Alexander Kolodin. Mayes, the Democratic attorney general, held a similar lead over challenger Warren Petersen. Early returns also show Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz leading Republican Kimberly Yee in the state superintendent race. And Nick Mansour, another Democrat, holds a lead in the state treasurer race. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: As we alluded to earlier, it’s been six decades since Arizona Democrats controlled both chambers of the state Legislature, but amid a wave that’s seen Republican candidates rejected up and down the ballot across the country, this year’s House and Senate races in Arizona were no exception. Also from the politics desk, here’s Ben Giles with that.

BEN GILES: It takes 16 seats to hold a majority in the state Senate and 31 in the Arizona House. As of Wednesday morning, Democratic candidates led in races for 20 Senate seats and 37 House seats. And though many remain undecided, The Associated Press has called enough races in the Senate to ensure Democrats have, at minimum, seized a tie in that chamber. House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos said Democrats’ victories are a rebuke of an extreme Republican agenda.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: It’s very clear that our priorities, an Arizona we can afford, resonated with the people of Arizona.

BEN GILES: There’s still plenty of ballots left to count, and it’s possible some races shift in favor of Republican legislative candidates in the days to follow. Ben Giles, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Unofficial results show the Navajo Nation has elected its first woman to the tribe’s top seat. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley now has another title: President-elect.

CRYSTALYNE CURLEY: And to the little girls that are out there, sha’awéé’, shiyázhí, anything is possible.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Curley and her running mate, former Arizona state House representative Chris Deschene, won by a little more than 1,000 votes, but the opposing ticket led by New Mexico attorney Justin Jones isn’t giving up.

JUSTIN JONES: We are not conceding! The fight has just begun!

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: He’s calling for a recount, claiming Curley and Deschene are the losers, and even accusing their campaign of cheating. Jones thinks the counts from each of the tribe’s 110 polling places are too close.

JUSTIN JONES: There are some dark, gray mathematical errors.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Meanwhile, outgoing President Buu Nygren congratulated President-elect Curley on social media, wishing her incoming administration success. Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Heavy rains throughout the Southwest have sent some water into Colorado River reservoirs, but experts say it’s not enough to fix regionwide shortages. As Alex Hager reports, Arizona is still taking more out of the river than it can provide.

ALEX HAGER: At Lake Powell, the nation’s second-largest reservoir, inflows were more than triple the average, but the amount of water that can come from a big rainstorm pales in comparison to winter snowmelt. And after a lot of dry winters, Lake Powell is still only about a quarter full. Nolie Templeton is with the Central Arizona Project, which brings Colorado River water to Phoenix and Tucson.

NOLIE TEMPLETON: Don’t want to dim the news too much. Very happy to have more water in the system, but it is quite literally a drop in the bucket, particularly when we’re looking at a 27-year and counting drought.

ALEX HAGER: Templeton said there is a silver lining: Autumn rains can help soak mountain soil, helping more snowmelt reach major reservoirs come springtime. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Back to the elections. Democrats were holding narrow leads in Arizona’s two most competitive congressional districts as of this morning. Here’s Camryn Sanchez once again with the latest.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Associated Press has yet to declare a winner in southern Arizona’s Congressional District 6, but Democrat JoAnna Mendoza holds a sizable lead and is already declaring victory over incumbent Juan Ciscomani. In the Valley’s Congressional District 1, Democrat Amish Shah is leading Republican Jay Feely. Early results show Democrat Elizabeth Lee leading former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the heavily Republican CD 5, but Lamb has pulled ahead as more results have come in. And in northern Arizona’s CD 2, Republican Eli Crane holds a small lead over Jonathan Nez. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Unofficial results show Democrats continuing to lead in the race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s top utility regulator. Republicans control every seat on the five-person commission, but Democrats Clerra Pratt and Jonathan Hill could be on the verge of changing that. Pratt and Hill have remained the top two vote-getters since counties began reporting results, though the race does remain too close to call. Incumbent Republican Commissioner Kevin Thompson is in third place, and GOP lawmaker Ralph Heap, who has the fewest votes of the four major candidates, has conceded defeat, according to the Yellow Sheet Report, a political publication in Arizona. And you can find all the results, by the way, on our website at kjzz.org.

In other news today, State Route 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Kachina Village following last weekend’s floods. Doug Nick with the Arizona Department of Transportation says the route needs structural work, which can take several days.

DOUG NICK: There’s a lot of debris on it still: rockfall and trees, and that’s being cleared. And the engineers and other staff are looking at the roadway itself. Many areas have been undermined. A lot of the guardrail posts and supports are exposed.

PHIL LATZMAN: Nick says crews have begun working on repairs, but there’s no estimated time for the route to reopen. Travel between Sedona and Flagstaff is now restricted to State Route 179 and Interstate 17, which could lead to traffic delays.

Maricopa County is still tabulating ballots, and some voters may need to verify their signatures or provide IDs before their votes are counted. Katherine Davis-Young has more on the curing.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: If you get a call or notification from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office about a signature issue, you’ll need to get in touch with them to confirm your identity by 5 p.m. Sunday. You can call the recorder’s office or visit beballotready.vote. If you voted in person using a conditional provisional ballot, you’ll need to show the recorder’s office a valid ID. The deadline for that is also Sunday at 5. The recorder’s office has ID verification sites in Phoenix, Mesa, Goodyear and Surprise. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: While Arizonans voted this week, constitutional monitors volunteering with the progressive action group LUCHA were watching out for federal interference and other issues. From the Fronteras Desk, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: For months, rights groups have worried about a federal deployment on Election Day, especially after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE agents may go to polls for specific threats, a move Democratic lawmakers argued was meant to sow fear among voters. Karime Rodriguez with LUCHA says about 70 volunteers were sent to polling sites in Maricopa County and Tucson to monitor that activity. Late afternoon on Election Day, Rodriguez said no agents were reported at polling sites, but at one site in Mesa...

KARIME RODRIGUEZ: There was a raid happening less than 10 minutes away from the polling location that they’re at. And even then, we’re seeing people still showing up in huge numbers.

ALISA REZNICK: Rodriguez said ICE agents made arrests at a shopping plaza parking lot near the site. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, basketball: Suns lost at home to the Trail Blazers last night, 132-119. Portland trailed early before a big second quarter helped them take control. Damian Lillard had 25 for the winners. Devin Booker, 33 in a losing cause for Phoenix, which dropped their fourth straight. They’re now 1-5 on the season. Suns right back at it tonight, though, hosting the Orlando Magic, second game of a seven-game homestand.

Football: With Gardner Minshew officially the Cardinals’ starter, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett reportedly heading from Arizona to Baltimore. The Associated Press reports Brissett will be shipped to the Ravens, who are in need of a quarterback after losing starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley to injuries. Nothing official, though, yet from the Cardinals.

And that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Thursday, November 5th. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks so much for listening. We’ll do this again tomorrow when it’s Friday. Talk to you then, and you can check out all the results, by the way, of the election at kjzz.org.