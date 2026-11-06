KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 6, 2026

KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: Nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Congratulations, we made it to Friday of this very busy election week. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. Greetings, and we bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. It has been quite the week. Nov. 6 is the date on this Friday. Hope you’re making plans for the weekend. Going to be a nice weekend here in the Valley and around the state.

Here comes the news, though, as we get you ready for it.

Democrat Amish Shah has won the race for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. Shah has flipped control of one of the most competitive districts in the nation. He will be the first Democrat to represent the north Valley district since 2011, in over a decade. At a Tuesday night election party, Shah said Democrats need to get things done for the American people.

AMISH SHAH: This is the clear message that they sent to us: lowering costs, providing healthcare, safeguarding our water, protecting our businesses and our economy. But we also have a solemn duty to protect and preserve the United States Constitution.

PHIL LATZMAN: Shah is a former state legislator and an ER doctor. He beat Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker who was recruited by President Trump to enter the race.

Meanwhile, Democrat Joanna Mendoza has won the race in Arizona’s Congressional District 6 down on the border, unseating Republican Juan Ciscomani. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has more on that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Mendoza has led Ciscomani since counties began reporting results, and now The Associated Press has called the race for the Democrat in CD6, a Southern Arizona district that was considered one of the most competitive races in the country heading into the election. Mendoza, a military veteran who grew up in a farmworker family in rural Eloy, made affordability and the cost of living a top priority during the campaign.

JOANNA MENDOZA: When I talk about families struggling to get by, I remember standing beside my mom, waiting for a food box at the community food bank. I’m proud to say that there was a government at the time that ensured that kids like me were getting fed.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Mendoza criticized Ciscomani on the campaign trail for supporting President Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill,” which she says cuts social programs relied upon by working families. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: It has been over two days since the polls closed in Arizona, but races in three of the state’s historically reddest congressional districts are still too close to project a winner. Also from the politics team, Ben Giles runs those down.

BEN GILES: Jonathan Nez’s campaign to oust Republican Eli Crane in CD2 was considered a long shot, but amid a national blue wave at the polls, the Democrat narrowly trails Crane in the Northern Arizona district.

In the East Valley, Republican Mark Lamb was considered a shoo-in to win an open seat in CD5, but the former Pinal County sheriff trailed Democrat Elizabeth Lee on election night. He now leads, but the race is still too close to call.

Same in the West Valley, where incumbent Congressman Abe Hamadeh is fighting off a challenge from Democrat Bernadette Greene Placentia. Ben Giles, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In other news today, the Arizona Department of Agriculture has confirmed two new cases of New World screwworm, bringing the statewide total now to four. Katherine Davis-Young has the latest.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The U.S. has tracked 113 cases of the flesh-eating livestock parasite since this summer, all of which have been in Texas, New Mexico, and Southeastern Arizona. Arizona’s new cases were in a domestic horse and ram in Greenlee County. The animals have no history of travel. The state has now designated three infestation zones. Live animals can’t leave those areas without state veterinarian inspection. Livestock and pet owners are asked to immediately report suspected cases to the Agriculture Department. Hunters are also asked to stay on the lookout for cases in wildlife. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Back to elections, and Tucson voters rejected a proposed 25-year extension of an agreement between the city of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power. Taylor Griffith tells us it’s the second time in three years the utility has failed to extend the agreement.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Tucson voters were asked to extend an existing contract offering immediate access to public rights-of-way for repair and maintenance. The utility collects a small fee on all bills to cover the costs of these access permits. June Williams, with the advocacy group Public Power Tucson, says this was not the referendum residents wanted to vote on.

JUNE WILLIAMS: We see a rejection of the franchise agreement as a clear voice saying we would like a takeover of TEP. We want cheaper bills. We want actually green energy. We want no data centers.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Williams says when voters first rejected a similar proposal in 2023, city leaders looked at forming a public power utility, but not much movement has occurred since. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: After hundreds of thousands of Arizonans lost SNAP benefits, the city of Phoenix created a crisis assistance program to help those households with their bills. Now the city is expanding the program to include families with children who’ve lost health coverage. Here’s Katherine Davis-Young once more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: More than 20,000 Arizonans, mostly refugees, lost healthcare on Oct. 1 as new Medicaid rules took effect. Arizona was one of just a few states where children were included in the cuts. Phoenix families whose kids lost coverage will now be able to apply for the city’s one-time crisis assistance. The program does not replace food benefits or healthcare, but it aims to help families make ends meet with a $600 credit toward utility bills and $100 for either gas or public transportation. The first-come, first-served program still has more than $1 million of funding available. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Back to the elections this week, Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz will be Arizona’s next superintendent of public instruction after defeating Republican Kimberly Yee. Once again, Wayne Schutsky tells us more about that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The Associated Press called the race for Leyba Ruiz, a former educator and past Glendale Community College president. Leyba Ruiz, a first-time candidate, supports adding more guardrails to the state school voucher system and says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.

Yee, who is currently state treasurer, defeated incumbent Superintendent Tom Horne in the GOP primary election with the support of Turning Point USA and the state Legislature’s far-right Freedom Caucus.

Leyba Ruiz’s victory returns a Democrat to the superintendent’s office for the first time since 2022, when Horne defeated former Superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Meanwhile, in another race called by The Associated Press, in the treasurer’s race, Democrat Nick Mansour has defeated Republican Elijah Norton. Both Norton and Mansour were first-time candidates for treasurer, seeking to succeed the outgoing Republican Kimberly Yee. Mansour will be the first Democrat to serve as Arizona’s treasurer since Bob Kennedy left office, you remember, back in 1967.

A new polling shows the Trump administration’s handling of immigration was a top issue for midterm voters. The 2026 Midterm Election Voter Poll surveyed more than 10,000 Asian American, Black, Latino, Native American and white voters between Oct. 19 and Election Day. Matt Barreto is with BSP Research.

MATT BARRETO: Over 60% of voters in every group are open to reconsidering and reformulating ideas that would protect people fleeing from violence, only let judges decide deportation, and perhaps letting immigrants reside in their communities and not prisons.

PHIL LATZMAN: A majority of those polled also wanted to see ICE’s $240 billion appropriation go to other things.

Arizona has reported more than 300 measles cases since 2025, the largest case count in decades. But October was the first month in over a year with no reported cases in the state. Katherine Davis-Young is back with those details.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: This time last year, Arizona was reporting dozens of measles cases per month, but transmission has slowed dramatically since this summer. The state confirmed just one case in August, one in September and none in October. In Mohave County, which had been the site of Arizona’s largest outbreak, no cases have been reported since April. But the extremely contagious disease does continue to spread elsewhere in the country, and Shane Brady with the Arizona Department of Health Services says Arizonans still face some risk, especially with the holidays approaching.

SHANE BRADY: That could introduce more risk into the state because there could be more individuals traveling to other places and bringing measles back here.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Brady says the best way to protect yourself from measles is to get vaccinated. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports: basketball, the Suns bust loose last night in Phoenix, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 117-104 win over the Orlando Magic. Devin Booker had 30 to lead the Suns, who led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter. Now 2-5 on the season, Phoenix will continue a seven-game homestand tomorrow against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

Football, after a dramatic overtime win with a new starting quarterback, the Cardinals try to make it two in a row in Seattle against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks Sunday. Gardner Minshew is the new quarterback, and he will take over for Jacoby Brissett, reportedly on his way to Baltimore in a trade with the Ravens. Stay tuned on that.

In the college ranks, 4-4 ASU home for Colorado tomorrow evening in Tempe. The Arizona Wildcats, after a loss at Texas Tech, home for TCU tomorrow night. And the Lumberjacks of NAU at 7-2 play at Cal Poly.

That’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast this Friday, Nov. 6. I’m Phil Latzman. Have a great weekend, and we’ll do it again on Monday. Talk to you then.