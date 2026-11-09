KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 9, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Greetings. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. It is Monday, November the ninth. Welcome to a fresh week. Hope you had a nice weekend, and let’s get caught up on what’s happening around these parts.

Of course, in the aftermath of the elections last week, a lot of interesting things happened. Maricopa County’s new clerk of the Superior Court is one of them. He’s a 19-year-old ASU sophomore. Trenton Ashdown reports.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: Arizona’s Democratic sweep this election reached nearly every corner of the state’s government. That includes former state senator and GOP candidate Jeff Dial losing to Seb Matta, an ASU philosophy student over 30 years Dial’s junior. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Matta said he plans to continue his studies during his four-year term as clerk.

JIMMY KIMMEL: Do you have a job now that you have to quit?

SEB MATTA: Can’t say I do. I’m a full-time college student who just happens to be doing a side gig running for office.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: The clerk of the Superior Court is responsible for the county court’s public-facing services, like issuing marriage licenses, processing passport applications, and collecting fees, as well as being the court’s primary record keeper. Trenton Ashdown, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In other election news that has become official over the weekend, voters rejected a ballot measure that would have forced certain Arizona public schools to increase spending on classroom instruction or risk the loss of millions of dollars in state funding. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The Associated Press called the election over the weekend, concluding more than half of Arizona voters rejected Proposition 320. The measure would have required school districts with more than 7,500 students, and any K-12 district in Arizona’s three largest counties, to spend at least 60% of their funding on direct educational expenses. That includes things like teachers and instructional supplies. Critics said it didn’t factor in other necessary expenses, like counselors, speech pathologists, and school infrastructure. Under Prop 320, school districts that didn’t meet the 60% mark would have faced funding cuts if they didn’t come into compliance. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: There are still some outstanding results from last week’s election. You can find them and all of the election news at kjzz.org.

In other news today, Arizona Public Service is looking to keep its last coal power plant operating for longer than previously expected. But as Greg Hahne reports, other Arizona utilities that have stakes in the Four Corners plant still have plans to pull out in the next five years.

GREG HAHNE: APS claims its customers could save just under $1 billion if the plant continues operating until as late as 2038. Tucson Electric Power receives some energy from the plant, but still plans on exiting in 2031, the previous date APS was set to halt its operations. SRP also plans to exit in five years. But in a statement to KJZZ, SRP said it needs to double its energy capacity in the next decade and is evaluating how much it would cost to replace the energy it gets from the plant. Navajo Transitional Energy Company, which supplies coal for the plant, says the extension would provide critical revenue for the Navajo Nation. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Those recent heavy rains gave a big boost to reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers. As Alex Hager reports, they went from about half full to nearly three-quarters full in less than a week.

ALEX HAGER: October and November inflows into those reservoirs, like Roosevelt Lake and Bartlett Lake, were the highest for those months in recorded history, about eight times more than average. Stephen Flora is a scientist with the Salt River Project. He says it was a much-needed boost after three consecutive dry winters.

STEPHEN FLORA: We saw as much water flow into the reservoirs as we’ll see on a normal winter, all winter. That’s quite a bit of water that we just saw here in just a few days from this storm event.

ALEX HAGER: Flora says the storms added about half a year’s worth of water demand for the Valley. The Salt and Verde river systems can drain and refill relatively quickly. The larger Colorado River system didn’t see as much of a boost from the rains, and water supply problems for the Phoenix area are not over yet. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Phoenix is launching a citywide food drive heading into the holiday season. Katherine Davis-Young has details on that.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Food banks have been seeing high demand in Arizona over the past year after hundreds of thousands of people in the state lost SNAP food assistance. The city of Phoenix is partnering with the state’s largest food bank, St. Mary’s, for a hunger relief campaign. The city will collect food donations at Burton Barr Central Library and five community centers across Phoenix through December 23. Several local nonprofits, churches, and community colleges are also serving as collection sites for the campaign. The city is also encouraging residents to give monetary donations directly to the food bank. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Buses on a rapid transit system are faster than traditional buses. They come more often, can carry more people, and travel in their own dedicated traffic lanes. Currently, there are no official rapid systems in Arizona, but a plan from the city of Tucson could change that. The city is planning a bus rapid transit line that would run along one of its busiest transit corridors between downtown and the Tucson Mall. Ian Sansom with the city says the project has several advantages over its current bus service.

IAN SANSOM: The traditional bus may take about 30 minutes to travel that corridor because there’s so many frequent stops. BRT would be pretty competitive with driving, so much closer to about 20 minutes.

PHIL LATZMAN: The city of Tucson is holding a meeting tonight seeking feedback from the community on the plan.

The Bureau of Land Management is leasing nearly 80,000 acres of federal land north of the Grand Canyon for oil and gas drilling. The public has until Wednesday to officially comment. Greg Hahne, once again, with more.

GREG HAHNE: The Bureau of Land Management is holding this first auction in about a month. The agency plans to hold another auction in February that would open up 200,000 more acres for oil and gas drilling. In publicly posted documents, the bureau said it expects only two drills would be built, but doesn’t say who the end user might be. In a statement to KJZZ, the BLM said about 55 oil wells have been drilled in the area north of the Grand Canyon since 1909, but that none of them produced enough oil or gas to make a significant profit. The federal government would still need to issue permits before any drilling begins. The initial leases would last 10 years. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Today, the ninth of November, marks the start of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, or “Night of Broken Glass,” a violent massacre of Jewish people in Nazi Germany in 1938 that’s considered by historians as the start of the Holocaust. Phoenix resident Oskar Knoblaugh remembers that night. The 100-year-old survivor will be featured prominently in the Hilton Holocaust Education Center, currently under construction in downtown Phoenix.

OSKAR KNOBLAUGH: Well, the whole idea was to tell the young people what actually can happen, that there are human beings in this world are capable of doing exactly what they would hear from me. Six million people-plus don’t just disappear.

PHIL LATZMAN: The 31,000-square-foot space is expected to welcome 50,000 local middle and high school students each year. Tali Dippold is the new center’s president and CEO.

TALI DIPPOLD: Our goal is to have students come and interact with Holocaust survivors at the age that they were during the war, where they will learn about dehumanization, about discrimination, about bias, about media literacy, and essentially connect the lessons of the past to contemporary times.

PHIL LATZMAN: The $48 million center, made possible with private grants, is due to open next fall.

A woman in southern Arizona is suing the town of Oro Valley for information collected on her by automatic license plate readers. Matthew Casey has more on that.

MATTHEW CASEY: Leah Christopher works in Oro Valley. She sued the town in May after officials denied her public records request for information gathered by their license plate reader system about five vehicles in her name.

LEAH CHRISTOPHER: The reason that they’re saying they won’t tell me is because their own written police policies say that they can’t send me the information.

MATTHEW CASEY: Oro Valley wants the case thrown out, but Christopher is now asking a judge to order release of the records. Christopher says other places have fulfilled the same request.

LEAH CHRISTOPHER: It’s clear it’s not an Arizona requirement. It’s their own police requirement, and they’re choosing just not to be transparent about what they have.

MATTHEW CASEY: A town spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona’s U.S. senators, Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, have announced millions in federal funding to help improve railroad crossing safety across the state. Connor Greenwall reports.

CONNOR GREENWALL: More than $9 million from the Federal Railroad Administration is planned for projects that would remove the risk of collisions by separating motorways from the railroad tracks. Phoenix is set to receive $1.2 million to study safety improvements for 31 different railroad crossings along the Grand Avenue corridor. Two million is set aside for Yuma County to finalize plans to eliminate the railroad crossing at Fortuna Road, east of Yuma. Marana received a majority of the funding, being given $6.4 million for the review and design of a separation at a busy crossing on the Union Pacific Railroad. Connor Greenwall, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: It was the Cards’ 11th straight loss to their division rivals and defending Super Bowl champs. Now at 3-6 on the season, Arizona is back in Glendale this Sunday to play the L.A. Rams. The Cardinals have not won a home game in over a year.

In basketball, the Suns have won back-to-back games. After beating Kevin Durant and the Rockets on Saturday, they’ll continue their long homestand tonight. They’ll host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

That’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Monday, November the ninth. I’m Phil Latzman. Enjoy the day, and we’ll do it again tomorrow. Talk to you then.