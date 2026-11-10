KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 10, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona: bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey there. This is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported and presented by our KJZZ news team.

It is Tuesday. Some research from years ago found Tuesdays to be the most productive day of the week. We hope so on this Nov. 10. And here we go.

Republican Eli Crane narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, a district once considered a safe haven for Republicans. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has more.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: With nearly all ballots counted across the state, The Associated Press called the race in favor of Crane, who led Nez by just over 1%. Two years ago, Crane defeated Nez by 9 percentage points. But it became apparent the election could be closer this time around after both Republicans and Democrats began directing more resources toward the race in the weeks leading up to the election.

In the end, CD-2 was one of three districts in Arizona, once considered safe Republican strongholds, that the GOP managed to hold onto this year following unexpectedly strong challenges from Democrats. With the race call, Arizona Democrats will hold a 5-4 advantage over Republicans in the state’s delegation to the U.S. House next year.

Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Before the midterm cycle, not a single Native American had ever been elected to hold statewide office since Arizona became a state back in 1912. Now, there’s an incoming corporation commissioner from the Navajo Nation. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more.

CLARA PRATTE: There has not been a voice like mine in this type of office before, and it’s very humbling.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Corporation Commissioner-elect Clara Pratte is from Lupton, Arizona. She and fellow Democrat Jonathan Hill ran as a ticket for two open seats on the state’s top utility regulator. She says their victory reflects how affordability was top of mind for Arizona voters.

Pratte co-founded a Flagstaff-based public benefit corporation called Navajo Power. It focuses on developing renewable energy projects on tribal lands.

CLARA PRATTE: We really acted as the battery and the power generators for the state for a very long time. So it’s wonderful to have this level of representation, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Central Arizona Project is stepping away from a program that pays for cloud seeding to add more snow in the Rocky Mountains, where the Colorado River begins. As Alex Hager reports, officials had concerns with the cost and the difficulty of measuring how much water makes it downstream.

ALEX HAGER: The CAP, which brings Colorado River water to the Phoenix area, had been funding the program since 2007. Last year, it contributed about half a million dollars.

But now, amid a broader fight over the Colorado River, some CAP board members were skeptical about paying to add snow in states on the other side of that fight. Alexandra Arboleda voted against renewing the funding.

ALEXANDRA ARBOLEDA: It’s hard to see how this is really going to help our customers, especially in the environment that we’re working in right now, and our taxpayers.

ALEX HAGER: Proponents of the cloud-seeding program said more snowmelt anywhere along the Colorado River is good for everyone that uses it. While cloud-seeding technology is proven to work, they said, it can be difficult to measure exactly how much water it adds.

Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Congressman-elect Amish Shah said health care is top of mind as he prepares to take office in January. The Democrat, who was elected to Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, told KJZZ’s “The Show” he’ll continue to advocate for a public option to give people the choice to buy into government-run insurance programs like Medicare.

AMISH SHAH: Practically speaking, it would have the effect of dropping premiums for families out there. And if we can just make a little bit of money off of that, then we’re making Medicare more solvent.

PHIL LATZMAN: Historically, public option proposals have failed to garner support in Washington, but Shah says people upset by rising insurance premiums may now sway enough members of Congress.

Voters narrowly approved a new state law banning Arizona from pursuing an alternative to the existing gas tax. The Associated Press called the election as unofficial results show 51% of Arizonans backing Proposition 141. It prohibits the state from imposing taxes or fees on Arizona drivers based on the number of miles they drive. It also bans the state from adopting rules to track or limit the number of miles driven. A mileage-based tax was considered one potential alternative to the existing tax.

When Democrats take control of the Arizona House and Senate, the Legislature is expected to abandon a Republican-backed legal defense of abortion restrictions that still on the books in the state. Here’s Wayne Schutsky once more with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Arizona voters enshrined a right to abortion in the state constitution in 2024, but several old state laws regulating abortion care remain on the books. Over the past two years, multiple groups have sued to strike laws that govern who can provide abortions, when a patient can schedule appointments, whether providers can use telemedicine, and why a woman may end a pregnancy.

When Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes declined to defend the laws, Republican legislative leaders intervened. But the Democrats preparing to take over the Legislature have made it clear they will abandon those legal efforts. And if there’s no one defending the statutes, the challengers win, and the judges handling the cases have to declare the laws unenforceable.

Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In other news, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX has looked into sending data centers into orbit, the company is pushing massive data center projects back on Earth. As Greg Hahne reports, one of which is set for Cochise County.

GREG HAHNE: SpaceX held a public hearing recently in Cochise Elementary School, providing information on its proposed data center project. The proposal spans about 750 acres and would use 6,000 megawatts of energy at full buildout.

Following last week’s meeting, SpaceX announced another massive data center and natural gas project in Texas on Monday that will cost about $24 billion. It wasn’t immediately clear how much the project in Arizona would cost.

Meanwhile, environmental regulators in Mississippi alleged that a SpaceX subsidiary began construction on a data center project without necessary permits. If approved, the project would be SpaceX’s first facility in Arizona.

Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A hospital in Goodyear says millions of dollars are going into expanding its intensive care unit. Matthew Casey has more on that.

MATTHEW CASEY: An expanded ICU at Abrazo West Campus is expected to open later this month. A hospital spokesperson says $6.5 million is being spent to add a dozen new beds. The expanded unit will be able to treat more trauma, stroke patients, cardiac events, complex surgeries, and other life-threatening conditions.

In a statement, the chief operating officer said local health care resources have to grow with the rapidly developing West Valley. Abrazo Health also opened a new medical building this year near the Goodyear campus.

Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Phoenix’s annual Veterans Day Parade is celebrating 30 years of history with a new route. This year, the parade will travel north on 3rd Street from McDowell Road to Indian School, where veterans, military units, marching bands, community groups, and families will honor those who have served and celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. The parade starts tomorrow morning at 11.

While November got off to a rainy start in Phoenix, the Valley can expect sunny conditions, highs in the 80s for most of the week, nice for the parade tomorrow. More rain chances, though, could be coming, says National Weather Service meteorologist Mark O’Malley.

MARK O’MALLEY: We’re looking at a storm system moving off the Pacific, arrive here sometime over the weekend. Might go a little further south into northern Mexico. There’s a little bit of uncertainty, but it will bring a chance of some showers to the state.

PHIL LATZMAN: Long-range forecasts show Arizona could be in for a wetter-than-usual winter because of an extremely strong El Niño that is taking place in the Pacific.

Sonora, the Mexican state south of Arizona, has the highest number of dengue cases this year in all of Mexico. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more on that.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Sonora has reported more than 2,000 cases of the mosquito-borne illness this year. That’s over 1,000 more cases of dengue than in the next highest Mexican state. Five people have died this year in Sonora from the illness, which can cause symptoms like fever and bone pain. There have been more than 100 cases in the last two weeks in the state capital of Hermosillo.

The state of Sonora is coming out of a wet, rainy season. That rainfall can create a more habitable environment for mosquitoes, which can lead to more cases of dengue. Arizona has reported 16 dengue cases this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, a bad day for the local teams. In basketball, Victor Wembanyama put on a show last night in Phoenix as the Spurs blew out the Suns, 120-96. Wembanyama had a dominant performance: 40 points, 11 rebounds, nine blocked shots. Devin Booker led the Suns with 32 in a losing cause. Phoenix back at it tonight. They’ll continue the homestand hosting the LA Clippers.

In football, more bad news for the Cardinals. Wide receiver Michael Wilson out for the season due to a neck fracture suffered in Seattle on Sunday. Cards coach Michael Floor said yesterday the injury occurred on the fourth play of the game, and Wilson played through it.

Also being reported by ESPN that Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew needs season-ending surgery on his elbow. The team says he’s undergoing tests on his arm and may not be able to play this week, leaving the door open for rookie Carson Beck, but they’ve said nothing official about his long-term status.

And the Cardinals, 3-6, host the Rams on Sunday.

That’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast this Tuesday, Nov. 10. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for listening, and we’ll do it all again tomorrow. Talk to you then.