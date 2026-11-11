KJZZ’s Sun Up November 11, 2026

KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, this is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. Good day to you. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. Welcome to Wednesday! It is November the 11th, 11th month, 11th day, 11th hour. Happy Veterans Day and salute to all the veterans. Big thank-you to all who served, and let’s get started with a check of the news. Well, the Department of Homeland Security has released a draft report concluding a proposed ICE detention center in Surprise would, quote, “substantially increase” water demand. From the politics desk, here’s Wayne Schutsky.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The draft environmental review concludes that the facility, which could house up to 1,500 people, would increase demand for water, wastewater, electrical, and other utility services. It also suggests the federal government is willing to meet the city’s demand that it pay more than $8 million to cover costs to accelerate development of a new well and other water infrastructure. The report also indicated the facility will increase traffic and result in more demand for public safety services, though it does not detail additional investments to cover those costs. It’s still unclear how the new report will affect an ongoing lawsuit filed by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes challenging the detention center. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A federal judge overseeing a long-running racial profiling case against the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has asked its top lawman to attend a court hearing yesterday. Matthew Casey tells us more.

MATTHEW CASEY: Judge G. Murray Snow wants the ACLU and the sheriff’s office in court together more often. Snow told Sheriff Jerry Sheridan that he believes there’s a widening distance between the sides, but finding areas of agreement could shorten the reform process. Sheridan says he didn't know what to expect going in.

JERRY SHERIDAN: But I can tell you I am leaving pleasantly surprised about the things the judge had to say and how he wants to move this along. And, you know, I think we all do.

MATTHEW CASEY: Sheridan served as chief deputy under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Back then, Snow found Sheridan in contempt for ignoring a court order and held Sheridan responsible for internal affairs misconduct. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, it’s been 100 days since the Trump administration ended a contract with legal service providers working with immigrant children, effectively ending a federally funded program that has been around for two decades, leaving thousands of asylum cases in limbo. A lawsuit filed by legal aid groups in October argues that it’s been worsened by new policies at Citizenship and Immigration Services. Melissa Crow is with the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, which represents the legal groups. She says USCIS is fast-tracking asylum interviews and refusing to reschedule.

MELISSA CROW: In one case, we had a lawyer who I believe had five asylum interviews scheduled on the same day at the same time.

PHIL LATZMAN: A federal judge has ordered USCIS to stop enacting those changes until the case is heard in full. Advanced chipmaker TSMC could end up using the same amount of energy at its north Phoenix campus as approximately 300,000 homes. As Greg Hahne reports, that’s according to new documents filed with the state’s utility regulator.

GREG HAHNE: APS is asking the Arizona Corporation Commission to approve a contract with TSMC that would make it the first company to get energy through APS’s so-called subscription model for power-hungry users. The application estimates TSMC would use about 1.9 gigawatts of energy at full buildout. APS says to support TSMC’s needs, it’s shoring up renewable energy resources and building natural gas power infrastructure, including the proposed Desert Sun Plant west of Gila Bend. While the plant would support the grid beyond TSMC, APS claims the company’s contracted rates would cover the costs of building the plant. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Community members in Phoenix are sounding the alarm after a pair of professional acrobats were detained by ICE at Sky Harbor Airport this past weekend. From the Fronteras Desk, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: Agustin Bessega and Gustavo Romanello arrived at Sky Harbor Saturday morning on a flight from Florida. Phoenix resident Jonathan Batchelor, who used to train with the Argentinians in Phoenix, says he was on the phone with Romanello when the pair was approached in the airport by two men in plain clothes.

JONATHAN BATCHELOR: They asked Agustin his name and then said that they were arresting him for being in the country illegally, something to that effect.

ALISA REZNICK: Batchelor says he heard Romanello get taken into custody next. A photo shared with KJZZ shows Bessega being handcuffed by an agent wearing a camo shirt and a baseball cap. Batchelor says both men have valid work permits, pending immigration cases, and no criminal record. ICE did not respond to questions about the arrest. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona has now confirmed six cases of New World screwworm in the state; two of those cases have been in dogs. Katherine Davis-Young has more on what pet owners need to know.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The parasitic fly lays its eggs in open wounds on animals. The larvae then eat the animal’s flesh. Infestations can be fatal if untreated. Arizona’s cases so far have been in the rural southeastern part of the state, but Arizona Humane Society veterinarian Mindy Bemerl says it’s a good idea for all pet owners to keep an eye out.

MINDY BEMERL: Just being aware of the situation and what to look for, making sure that you’re checking your pets regularly to make sure there are no wounds.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Bemerl recommends monthly flea and tick medications for Arizona pets. Those prevent the harmful larvae and also prevent other insect bites that could turn into open wounds. Animals with wounds that appear to have maggots should be seen by a veterinarian right away. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: More politics news now. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has referred a campaign finance complaint against Republican lawmaker Ralph Heap to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation. Here’s Wayne Schutsky once more with that.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Heap has faced multiple allegations he violated state campaign finance laws as he ran an unsuccessful campaign for Arizona Corporation Commission this year. West Valley Republican Lisa Everett filed complaints with the Clean Elections Commission and Secretary of State, accusing Heap of failing to disclose who paid for campaign signs. The commission is already investigating after finding reason to believe Heap broke the law. And now the Secretary of State says it is found enough evidence during a preliminary investigation to refer the matter to the attorney general. Heap’s attorneys claim a Mesa sign shop owner gave him a line of credit for the signs and argue he didn’t have to immediately report that on campaign finance forms. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Newly reelected Attorney General Kris Mayes says she is encouraged by Democrats’ sweeping victories in Arizona last week. But on KJZZ’s “The Show,” she said she also expects the new Democratic majority at the state Legislature to consider and vet ideas from lawmakers of both parties.

KRIS MAYES: This is going to be a legislature that will not, I believe, will not squelch debates, that will say, “Hey, if Republicans, if you have a good idea, then we’ll hear that bill.” And I think you’re actually going to see a heck of a lot more bipartisanship with this Democratic legislature.

PHIL LATZMAN: That’d be a stark departure from years of Republican control at the Capitol, when some bills were routinely discarded simply for being sponsored by Democrats. The Arizona No Labels Party says a lower court judge was wrong to rule it can’t change its name to the Arizona Independent Party. From the politics team, here’s Camryn Sanchez with that.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The No Labels Party tried to change its name earlier this year, but was sued by both the Democratic and Republican parties of Arizona. They argued the name change would confuse voters. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled the No Labels Party can’t change its name without going through the process of forming an entirely new political party. In legal filings to the state Court of Appeals, attorneys for the No Labels Party argue the lower court judge misinterpreted state law, and that political parties are free to call themselves whatever they want. None of the No Labels Party candidates won their elections this year. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, for our Voices of Arizona on this Veterans Day, we hear from a U.S. Navy vet of 22 years who works with those from the Navajo Nation who have also served in the military. Here is Jill Ryan with that.

JILL RYAN: Lenora Dez grew up in Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation, with no access to electricity or water.

LENORA DEZ: So, living on a reservation was kind of hard growing up, have been in those situations.

JILL RYAN: She says she enlisted in the Navy as a way out of her home situation. She was good with her hands, fixing anything she could find as a hobby, which led her to become an aircraft mechanic for over two decades. Now, nearly four years retired, living in Gallup, New Mexico, she frequents the Navajo Nation often as an outreach coordinator for Diné Naazbaa Partnership, a nonprofit connecting veterans, their family, and caregivers to resources for suicide prevention.

LENORA DEZ: That’s my passion is to help veterans wherever they are, because I’ve been in their situation when I was younger, so I understand what the the life is on a Navajo reservation.

JILL RYAN: Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: And finally from sports, a big bounce back for the Suns last night. Jordan Goodwin scored 18 points in his return from a calf injury; Devin Booker added 17. Suns cruised past the Clippers 133-110 last night in Phoenix. Suns made 22 3-pointers, six of them from Goodwin, who led a balanced effort with seven players scoring in double figures. Suns bounce back from that blowout loss to the Spurs the night before and now 4-6 on the season. They’ll continue the homestand tomorrow, hosting Charlotte.

The bad news continues, though, for the Cardinals, who placed quarterback Gardner Minshew on injured reserve yesterday with an elbow injury, opening the door, though, for rookie Carson Beck to move into a starting role. The 24-year-old Beck was a third-round pick from Miami. Cardinals also placed receiver Michael Wilson on injured reserve with a neck injury.

And that will do it for this Wednesday edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast this November the 11th. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks so much again to the veterans and their families for their service and their sacrifice. We’ll do this podcast again tomorrow. Talk to you then.