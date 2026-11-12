KJZZ’s Sun Up November 12, 2026

KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. Bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, this is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team. It is Thursday, November the 12th, 2026. Weekend is creeping closer, so let’s keep rolling and get to the news. The city of Phoenix expects to enter Stage 2 drought conditions at the beginning of next year. As Alex Hager explains, dry conditions would trigger a plan to incentivize lower water use from residents and businesses.

ALEX HAGER: Even after a big boost to local reservoirs, shortages on the larger Colorado River system will mean big cutbacks for Phoenix. The city would ask residents to voluntarily bring down their water use by 5%, pay more for fixing leaks and removing grass and increase bills for a small number of Phoenix’s biggest users. Max Wilson is the city’s water adviser.

MAX WILSON: Phoenix has a plan to be able to implement, uh, the types of supply and demand, uh, solutions that we will need to be able to ensure that all Phoenicians have clean, safe, reliable drinking water for generations to come.

ALEX HAGER: Phoenix says Wilson has backup supplies for dry times like these, and will tap into the Salt River system, groundwater and high-tech water purification going forward. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, when they take over, Arizona Democrats plan to rein in school vouchers at the state Capitol next year, though it does appear they won’t try to completely unravel the universal expansion of the program that was passed by a Republican Legislature back in 2022. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has the latest.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: In her victory speech, Gov. Katie Hobbs promised to reform the state’s school voucher program, but she didn’t get into specifics. Sen. Priya Sundareshan, who will take over as Senate president next year, says conversations about what changes Democrats will pursue are ongoing.

PRIYA SUNDARESHAN: There’s a lot of ideas out there that our caucus has introduced over time to include, uh, you know, ideas to make sure that there are standards or income cap limits, all of those things.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: When she took office in 2023, Hobbs sought to fully undo the universal expansion that led to a tenfold increase in voucher enrollment by giving eligibility to every student in the state. But Democrats say they’re now looking at more modest reforms pulled from a ballot measure backed by public education groups that never made it to voters, including an income cap for eligibility. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, both these Republicans lost their campaigns for statewide office last week, but now Elijah Norton is suing State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, claiming she spread lies about him after he declined to help her failed campaign for superintendent. Also from the politics desk, here’s Camryn Sanchez with that.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: In a defamation suit filed Tuesday, Norton says Yee asked him to personally donate to a political organization. Norton declined, he says, because he thought the organization would only benefit Yee, not other Republicans running for office in Arizona. Norton claims Yee retaliated by spreading lies about him when he later launched his own unsuccessful campaign for state treasurer, like a rumor Norton was having an affair with his married male assistant. Norton told KJZZ he was going to sue Yee whether he won or lost. He says he waited to avoid creating a distraction during the election. He’s seeking more than $2.5 million in damages. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, Arizona has already confirmed more than 2,000 flu cases this fall. That’s nearly five times as many cases as would be expected for this time of the year. Dr. Joel Terriquez with the Arizona Department of Health Services encourages Arizonans to get a flu vaccine, not only to protect themselves, but to help to avoid an even bigger surge of the virus in the state this winter.

JOEL TERRIQUEZ: By getting vaccinated, we’re going to decrease that burden and allow our health care providers and our health care systems to care for those that really need, uh, that inpatient care.

PHIL LATZMAN: Terriquez says flu vaccines are covered by health insurance, and the state offers free immunization clinics for those who are uninsured. Well, Arizonans planning to travel out of state with their pets may face new restrictions as New World screwworm continues to spread. Six cases have now been confirmed in livestock and dogs in Arizona, and Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: If you’re taking a dog or another warm-blooded animal from Arizona to California, Florida or Mexico, you’ll likely need a certificate from a vet showing your pet does not have a New World screwworm infection. Arizona Humane Society veterinarian Mindy Bahr-Merrill says you’ll need to plan ahead.

MINDY BAHR-MERRILL: So making sure that your veterinarian is able to and willing to write one of those health certificates, making sure you have enough time before you are traveling to get all of this done.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The parasite is spread by flies that lay eggs in open wounds on animals. Bahr-Merrill says giving your pets monthly flea and tick medications will help prevent it. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona Public Service’s parent company, Pinnacle West, reported more than $430 million in profits in the third quarter this year, and as Greg Hahne reports, it comes as data centers and large manufacturers continue to be the main driver of energy sales for the company.

GREG HAHNE: While residential sales grew by about 4.5%, commercial and industrial customers like data centers and the advanced chipmaker TSMC grew by nearly 15%. Pinnacle West’s quarterly report comes as APS is asking to raise most customer rates by 14%, and they’re requesting a 45% increase for large users like data centers and manufacturers. APS plans to serve about 4 gigawatts worth of new data centers in the coming years, and recently submitted an application to the Arizona Corporation Commission to approve an energy deal with TSMC. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: A two-tenths of a percent sales tax to pay for jails, juvenile detention, correctional health care and probation in Maricopa County appears to have been approved by voters in last week’s election. Proposition 413 renews an existing levy for 20 years and will continue to fund one of the largest jail systems in the country. Top county officials celebrated the unofficial results. Arizona GOP Congressman Eli Crane had some blunt words for fellow Republicans following the party’s wipeout in last week’s midterm elections. Matthew Casey reports on that.

MATTHEW CASEY: Crane spoke at a recent news conference in Washington, D.C., that was organized by the far-right Freedom Caucus. Crane said the GOP failed to keep thinking big after passing a sweeping tax and spending law last year, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill. He doesn’t think fellow Republicans have learned their lesson.

ELI CRANE: In my opinion, this party needed a humbling from top to bottom, and I think that’s exactly what the American people gave us this last week.

MATTHEW CASEY: Crane joins Paul Gosar and Abe Hamadeh as incumbent Republican congressmen from Arizona who were reelected. Crane won a third term representing Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, narrowly beating former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez by about 3,500 votes. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Trump administration has named Coconino County as an area with high illicit drug trafficking. Adrian Skabelund reports.

ADRIAN SKABELUND: The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy designated the county as a target for its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program. Federal officials say the program helps state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to target and disrupt drug trafficking organizations. Program Director Sara Carter says the designation is a tool to provide Coconino County with federal resources to defeat the drug trafficking networks she says are plaguing communities. It’s unclear what led to the White House’s decision, but federal officials say Coconino County was given the designation after officials consulted with Gov. Katie Hobbs. That’s Adrian Skabelund reporting from Flagstaff.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl at the Arizona border earlier this month. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Mexico, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: CBP says the 112 pounds of fentanyl was discovered in a truck bed at the DeConcini border crossing in Nogales. Authorities say the more than 300 packages of narcotics were concealed in plastic folding chairs and discovered after the 36-year-old man driving the truck was referred for secondary inspection. CBP says the case is pending further investigation. The agency said last month that about a third of all fentanyl seizures along the U.S.-Mexico border happened in Arizona in the last fiscal year, but that the total weight of fentanyl seized at Arizona ports had decreased from the prior fiscal year. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, football rookie Carson Beck will start at quarterback for the Cardinals against the Rams this Sunday in Glendale. Just 11 days ago, the 24-year-old Beck was the third stringer behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Brissett was traded and Minshew is now out with an injury. Beck faces challenges with a banged-up offensive line and key receivers out for the season, but he’s thrilled for the opportunity.

CARSON BECK: I mean, obviously this is a dream of mine to, you know, be a starting quarterback in the NFL and, um, you know, when I got the call, I was super excited. I mean, I was ready to play right then and there. I, you know, I was out in my backyard. I couldn’t stop walking around and, you know, calling my family, friends, you know, just letting them know.

PHIL LATZMAN: Beck will also try to help the Cards snap a 10-game home losing streak when they take on the Rams Sunday. Basketball: The Suns continue their homestand, third game in four nights. They’ll host the Charlotte Hornets this evening. Phoenix has won three of their last four since a 1-5 start. And that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast. This Thursday, November the 12th, I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks so much for being here. We’ll do it again tomorrow when it’s Friday. Talk to you then.