KJZZ’s Sun Up November 13, 2026

KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

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ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s "Sun Up" is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, happy Friday. This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix, on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team.

I ain’t superstitious, but it is Friday the 13th. And don’t worry, we’ll get through it. Nov. 13, 2026, the date. A nice quirk, we’ve made it through another work week, and here comes the news before we kick into the weekend.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has chosen a new chief of staff, former state elections director Kori Lorick. From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez fills us in.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The governor’s chief of staff is the highest-level employee in the office and manages other major state officials. Hobbs’ outgoing chief of staff, Chad Campbell, is a former political consultant who’s been in his role for almost the entirety of Hobbs’ first four-year term. He’s stepping down at the end of the month.

Before she was governor, Hobbs was the Arizona secretary of state. Lorick worked under her as the state’s election director in 2021 and 2022, and is also an attorney. For the last few years, Lorick held other roles in Hobbs’ administration, including deputy general counsel and chief legal officer. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Meanwhile, newly elected state Superintendent Teresa Leyba Ruiz told KJZZ’s The Show she’ll end a process that automatically reimburses school voucher expenses of less than $2,000. The Arizona Department of Education had adopted that controversial system under the current superintendent, Republican Tom Horne.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: I see no reason to stop school choice. The difference, though, is again, when you use public dollars to make those private decisions, there needs to be the same level of accountability, the same requirements for every public dollar, whether it’s in a private situation, a home-school situation or a district public school.

PHIL LATZMAN: Leyba Ruiz, a Democrat, said voters last week sent a message that better oversight is needed for all public education dollars.

The Florence Unified School District’s governing board has voted to close three schools. As Bridget Dowd reports, like many districts across the state, Florence is facing enrollment declines and budget issues.

BRIDGET DOWD: At a governing board meeting this week, members voted to close Copper Basin and Skyline Ranch elementary schools as well as San Tan Mountain Middle School. Board members debated closing Circle Cross Ranch Elementary rather than Skyline Ranch, but board President Roger Biede was worried that closing Circle Cross would lead to a loss of more students to a neighboring school district.

ROGER BIEDE: We’re losing more money than we’re saving by closing a school. That would be my guess, because that’s all it is is just a guess. Skyline is a little bit more protected.

BRIDGET DOWD: The district needs to cut its budget by $5 million to $7 million. The board also approved moving Florence Middle School to a more updated building. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Looking south now, President Trump says he’ll double tariffs on Mexico if it doesn’t stop migrant caravans currently traveling through the country. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Mexico, Nina Kravinsky has reaction.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in response to a social media post from Trump that none of the migrant caravans that have formed in Mexico since the start of his current administration have made it to the border.

She says there are currently two migrant caravans in Mexico. One, she says, has dispersed from around 600 people to less than 100. She says Mexican authorities are in talks with another group of migrants from Honduras to explain to them that it won’t be possible to cross into the United States.

CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM: (Speaking Spanish)

NINA KRAVINSKY: When we give them that information, the majority prefer to return to their home countries, Sheinbaum says. She said Mexican authorities would not use force to break up migrant caravans. Mexican military forces have a history of relocating migrants, making it difficult or impossible for them to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: Democrats in Arizona’s congressional delegation say the party needs to push for immigration reform and remember that strength on the border is key. From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez has more on that.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Democrats will have majorities in the U.S. House and Senate come January. While advocating for bipartisan reform Thursday in Washington, D.C., Sen. Ruben Gallego criticized the way the Trump administration has cracked down on immigration and used ICE to carry out mass deportations. He also said Democrats need to be smart about reforming the entire system and should be willing to work across the aisle.

RUBEN GALLEGO: We are renting that vote right now. Latinos are giving Democrats a chance to earn the Latino vote again. And some of that has to start with us pushing hard on immigration reform. That includes potentially cutting a deal with Donald Trump.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Gallego and Congresswoman-elect Joanna Mendoza also advocated for more legal protections for Dreamers and immigrant families. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, two Argentinian acrobats were taken into custody by plainclothes ICE agents at Sky Harbor Airport last weekend in an arrest the agency says is a targeted enforcement action. Their attorney says it’s the latest in a series of similar arrests at the airport. From the Fronteras Desk, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: Agustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello are a married couple who came to the U.S. in 2020 and requested asylum soon after.

RAY YBARRA MALDONADO: We’re talking about individuals who follow the law and ask for entry into the country, timely file asylum applications, have work permits that give them authorization to work for anywhere in the country.

ALISA REZNICK: Phoenix immigration attorney Ray Ybarra Maldonado is representing them.

RAY YBARRA MALDONADO: Nonetheless, ICE goes and surprises them and essentially kidnaps them out of the airport.

ALISA REZNICK: Maldonado says this year saw a sharp uptick in the number of targeted airport arrests, and lawyers aren’t sure whether Sky Harbor plays a role. Neither ICE nor Sky Harbor responded to questions about how arrests are made or if agents had warrants. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the Arizona Department of Agriculture has confirmed the sixth case of New World screwworm, this time in a domesticated horse in Cochise County, approximately 5 miles from the first reported case in the state. The horse has no known history of travel, though. Cases have been reported in Graham and Greenlee counties, rural parts of the state.

Well, Democrats didn’t just win in competitive districts across the state, they also won three House and two Senate seats in areas previously considered safe Republican strongholds. That includes Gilbert’s Legislative District 14, where the Democratic House candidate lost by eight points in 2022. This year, Democrat Mary Rose was the top vote-getter.

MARY ROSE: I had a lot of Republicans, friends and people that I would just meet that said, “Mary, I’m a Republican. I’m voting for you.” And I think they wanted change.

PHIL LATZMAN: Democrat Stephanie Walsh flipped LD 14’s Senate seat two years after Republicans won that by over 20 points. Well, Maryvale is hosting its first-ever arts festival this weekend celebrating local artists and other creatives from the neighborhood. The event will also feature a photography exhibition honoring the work of the late Arizona Republic photojournalist Nick Oza. Kathy Ritchie has more.

KATHY RITCHIE: Valeria Fernandez is the founder and executive director of Altavoz Lab, a Latino-led journalism organization.

VALERIA FERNANDEZ: This one’s ready to roll, like that.

KATHY RITCHIE: She’s outside of the Maryvale Community Center in west Phoenix, loading four large steel cube frames into a moving truck. Stretched across each side of the cube is a canvas featuring the photographs of the photojournalist Nick Oza, who died in 2021. Fernandez worked with Oza covering Arizona communities and issues like immigration.

VALERIA FERNANDEZ: You know, so much was lost of his legacy, and we wanted to bring it back into the community and make it public.

KATHY RITCHIE: So she organized a traveling photo exhibition of Oza’s work called “Be Seen.” This Saturday, the public can check out Oza’s photos and learn more about his impact at the first-ever Maryvale Made Festival, which will also feature the works of local artists.

VALERIA FERNANDEZ: It’s almost like out of grief something beautiful came out that is inspiring us to want to continue to do this sort of work for the community and connect. You know, we connected people from different walks of life.

KATHY RITCHIE: Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Arizona Runners Hall of Fame recognizes athletes and coaches who’ve made the Grand Canyon State a national running destination. An early 1900s Hopi trailblazer is among this year’s inductees. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more on that.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Long-distance runner Lewis Tewanima is the first Arizonan to ever make the podium at the Olympic Games. In 1912, the very same year Arizona became a state, Tewanima won a silver medal in Stockholm, Sweden. He finished the 10,000-meter run in under 33 minutes.

ART MOLLEN: I was like, “Whoa, he’s our guy.” And the Hopi, they basically have running in their DNA.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Dr. Art Mollen founded the Phoenix 10K and the Runners Hall of Fame. The late four-time Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens was a past honoree and helped Mollen launch the annual race in 1976.

ART MOLLEN: Why shouldn’t Lewis be at the 51st, you know?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, in basketball first, Devin Booker, 30 points, seven assists, three steals. Suns topped the Hornets 101-96 last night. Miles Bridges had 11 points in his first meeting against his former team. He spent seven years in Charlotte. Suns won for the fourth time in five games after a 1-5 start. They continue the homestand Sunday when they host the Lakers.

Football this weekend features the Arizona Cardinals with rookie quarterback Carson Beck making his first start. They’re home for the division rival Rams on Sunday. Beck’s top target figures to be Cards’ All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, who likes what he’s seen so far of him in practice.

TREY MCBRIDE: His arm strength is — he’s very talented. He can run around, he can throw off schedule, he can do the sidearm, he can do it all. I’m excited for him to be able to show the world what he can do.

PHIL LATZMAN: Cardinals have been hampered by injuries, of course, latest being a season-ended fractured neck for receiver Michael Wilson. They have not won a home game in 14 months. They’ve lost 10 straight inside State Farm Stadium.

And that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s "Sun Up," Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Friday, Nov. 13. Don’t walk under any ladders. I’m Phil Latzman, have a great weekend and we’ll be back at you on Monday. Talk to you then.

