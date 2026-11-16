KJZZ’s Sun Up November 16, 2026

KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s "Sun Up" is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, greetings. Happy Monday to you. This is KJZZ "Sun Up," your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I'm Phil Latzman. Well, we bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ News team. It is indeed Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Hope you had a nice weekend, and let's kick off the week with a check of the news. Well, with the midterms behind us, Arizona’s Clean Elections Commission is looking ahead to the 2028 vote. Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Along with the candidate information for statewide offices and legislative seats, this year’s Clean Elections voter education guide also included information on candidates for county-level offices, like boards of supervisors and county attorneys. In 2028, Chair Tom Collins says the commission plans to continue to highlight more down-ballot races.

TOM COLLINS: Voters working their way down the ballot, and they get to a fire district or a school district or something along those lines—they’re looking for that information, and we’re trying to be able to collect that and provide it to voters.

DAVIS-YOUNG: Collins says the commission is also looking for ways to incentivize more candidates to participate in public debates. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

LATZMAN: Well, Arizona’s finding new ways to deal with impending cutbacks to its share of water from the Colorado River. And as Alex Hager reports, some cities will leave water in the nation’s largest reservoir and get access to groundwater in exchange.

ALEX HAGER: Over the past few years, Phoenix-area cities have gotten checks from the federal government as an incentive to leave water in Lake Mead. A new program would pay them in access to water instead. Central Arizona Project General Manager Brenda Burman says it’s part of the strategy to deal with cuts.

BRENDA BURMAN: I don’t think it was easy for any of these entities, and they certainly took it seriously, but they were called upon by the state to put what they could on the table.

HAGER: The groundwater comes from a kind of savings account run by the Arizona Water Banking Authority. Phoenix-area cities have been storing excess water there since the late ’90s with the idea that it could be a backup for dry times. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

LATZMAN: Some science news now: The University of Arizona is collaborating with U.S. Space Force to evaluate the role of the space between Earth and the moon in national defense operations. Trenton Ashdown explains.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: Cislunar space is the roughly 240,000-mile gap between the Earth and the moon, as well as their adjacent orbital neighborhoods. The U.S. Space Force is eyeing the defense and research capabilities of that gap as the military branch is planning more missions and a permanent lunar base. In the first meeting of its kind, government scientists and military strategists gathered with U of A astronomers at the 2026 Cislunar Capabilities Forum earlier this year. Space Force leadership said partnership with academics is necessary for successful development of what they’re calling the "new frontier," and cited U of A’s experience of mapping the lunar surface for NASA’s Apollo and Artemis missions. Trenton Ashdown, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

LATZMAN: The federal Bureau of Land Management is proposing to reduce its window for public comments on new land-use planning processes. It would also eliminate requirements to officially report them in the Federal Register. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Jenny Kinsey has more.

JENNY KINSEY: Among the proposals, the BLM would no longer require environmental impact statements when developing or revising land-use plans. And 90-day public comment periods would be reduced to 30 to 60 days when the BLM solicits public input. The proposal is drawing strong opposition from the Sierra Club, The Wilderness Society, and other environmental groups. They argue that the changes would limit public transparency, weaken protections for sensitive habitats, and could be a giveaway to industries. The Interior Department says the proposal would help streamline planning and could save the BLM about $500,000 a year.

LATZMAN: Well, major changes to Medicaid take effect Jan. 1, and many adults will have to prove they are working at least 80 hours a month to stay enrolled. And they’ll have to renew their enrollment every six months. As Katherine Davis-Young tells us, some homeless providers are worried.

DAVIS-YOUNG: The Medicaid work requirements don’t make exceptions for people experiencing homelessness. There are exemptions for people with some disabilities or people in substance use treatment. Many unhoused people may qualify for those, but Stephanie Martinez with the homeless health care organization Circle the City worries the paperwork needed to prove those exemptions will be a huge barrier.

STEPHANIE MARTINEZ: When you don’t have an address to receive mail or don’t have a phone to receive text alerts, then how are you going to find out that you’re up for renewal or that you have paperwork that’s missing?

DAVIS-YOUNG: Her organization is preparing for higher volumes of patients seeking help with enrollment. Martinez says homeless patients who lose Medicaid may delay care and instead end up in emergency rooms. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

LATZMAN: Well, the Phoenix fire and police departments are using drones to gather information from a scene before crews arrive. Connor Greenwall tells us how.

CONNOR GREENWALL: Each department already has their own drone programs, but now we’re collaborating to allow first responders to better understand the situations they are entering before they arrive on scene. The drones can stream live video directly to responding crews and can provide information about incident conditions, access points, traffic impacts, and potential hazards. D.J. Lee is with Phoenix Fire.

D.J. LEE: That can give us a different angle and outlook of what some of our calls might be—whether it’s fires, whether it’s car accidents, things like that—we can get a different angle and different approach of how we’re going to run this.

GREENWALL: Lee says both departments will maintain the drones, but only Phoenix police will actually pilot them. Connor Greenwall, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

LATZMAN: When Democrats take control of the state Legislature in January, the Arizona Public Health Association sees opportunities to get new health-related bills passed. Will Humble directs the organization. He says lawmakers could target Arizona’s low kindergarten vaccination rates by requiring more information for parents who seek personal belief exemptions.

WILL HUMBLE: I think it’s better to start with more informed consent and see where we can get, because I believe that there are more parents who are vaccine-skeptic and questioning than there are flat-out anti-vax parents.

LATZMAN: Humble also wants to see the incoming Legislature restore certain emergency powers to the governor that were rolled back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, new analysis of wildfire disasters shows that those that cause more than $1 billion in damage have surged in recent decades. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has details.

MURPHY WOODHOUSE: In the 1980s, there was not a single wildfire that caused more than $1 billion in damage—that accounts for inflation. In 2020 alone, there were six that totaled nearly $20 billion in damage.

ADAM SMITH: We have 31 separate billion-dollar wildfires looking at almost 50 years of data back to 1980, and three-quarters of those have happened in the last decade or so.

WOODHOUSE: That’s Adam Smith, who formerly oversaw efforts at NOAA analyzing billion-dollar disasters of all stripes. He’s now with the nonprofit research group Climate Central, which has picked up the effort NOAA abandoned last year. He cited climate change and increased building in wildfire-prone areas as key factors. California accounts for the vast majority of these disasters, but Colorado and Oregon have also seen billions in losses. In Idaho, I’m Murphy Woodhouse with the Mountain West News Bureau.

LATZMAN: Looking south now: The Mexican state of Sonora has completed the first phase of a Mexican expansion project on a popular beach destination. And from the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has details.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Almost 20 miles of the highway between the Sonoran state capital of Hermosillo and the beach town of Bahía de Kino has been widened from two lanes to four. The nearly $27 million investment has expanded the highway for about a third of its length. The next phase of the expansion is set to start next year. In addition to being an important route for beachgoing tourists from Mexico and the United States, the corridor is also an important agricultural area for the state of Sonora. Sonora’s governor says the project provides more security and more opportunities for those rural communities, as well as for tourists. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

LATZMAN: In sports: Rookie Carson Beck struggled in his NFL debut as the Cardinals were blown out at home by the Rams, 34-6, yesterday. Beck had some good moments early, helped the team to a 6-3 lead; however, dropped passes and a strong Rams defense hindered his performance. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 103 yards and two interceptions.

CARSON BECK: Really, really, you know, excited about the opportunity that I was given, and obviously didn’t get the result we wanted, but, you know, we have more games ahead, and we’ll watch the film, look to get better, and then move from there.

LATZMAN: Well, the Cardinals have now lost 11 straight home games, a streak that’s lasted 427 days. They’re creeping up on the NFL record of 14 straight home losses. At 3-7, they’ll travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs this coming Sunday.

Basketball: Luka Dončić scored 43 and put on a show as the Lakers extended their win streak to eight. They held off the Suns, 131-123, yesterday in Phoenix. LA led by, oh, 31 late in the third quarter. Suns charged back thanks to Collin Gillespie, who had 12 of his 26 in the final quarter as they pulled within five, but got no closer. Suns finish a 4-3 homestand. They hit the road for a five-game road trip that actually starts tonight right at it in Denver against Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

And that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ "Sun Up," Arizona’s morning news podcast, on this Monday, Nov. 16. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for joining us. We’ll do it again tomorrow. Enjoy it out there, and we’ll talk to you then.