KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 17, 2026 Transcript:

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PHIL LATZMAN: Welcome to KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. This podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news, is reported by our award-winning KJZZ news team. Tuesday, it is the 17th day of November. Hope the week’s been off to a good start, and let’s keep it rolling with a check of the latest news from around our state.

The Arizona Court of Appeals is preparing to hear arguments this morning from one of the state’s so-called fake electors who is trying to stop Attorney General Kris Mayes from refiling charges in the case. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky has the latest.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: A lower court already dismissed the case against the fake electors, who are accused of filing false documents to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Mayes said she plans to bring the case back to a grand jury to seek new indictments. Despite the dismissal, Republican Jim Lamon is still asking the appeals court to rule the original prosecution violated Arizona’s anti-SLAPP law, which bars politically motivated prosecutions. And a ruling in his favor could block Mayes from bringing charges again. The appellate judges will hear arguments from Lamon’s attorney and prosecutors, who claim Lamon’s anti-SLAPP motion died when the charges were dismissed. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In the wake of sweeping national losses, a group of center-right Arizona Republicans say the party needs to get back to its principles. They spoke at a Freedom Convention event in Phoenix on Monday, the FreeCon events, the first of four that’ll take place across the country. Political adviser Daniel Scarpinato said the midterms were not the result of poor candidate quality, but a rejection of decisions made at the federal level.

DANIEL SCARPINATO: We had candidates of varying degrees of quality in Arizona and across the country. You had people running for U.S. Senate who convicted the president of impeachment, Republicans, and Republicans who were endorsed by him, and they lost by the same margins.

PHIL LATZMAN: Scarpinato says he expects Democrats will have very different results in two years if they don’t deliver on affordability.

A federal investigation says leadership failures at Grand Canyon National Park allowed the Dragon Bravo Fire to grow out of control, destroy the Grand Canyon Lodge and put firefighters’ lives at risk. Adrian Skabelund has the latest from Flagstaff.

ADRIAN SKABELUND: The U.S. Interior Department’s report identifies systemic mismanagement of the lightning-caused blaze that grew to more than 145,000 acres and took months to contain. The investigation found poor communication between park Superintendent Ed Keable and fire managers on the ground delayed the use of chemical retardant for days as the fire rapidly spread. Park leaders initially managed the blaze using a confine-and-contain strategy rather than for full suppression. But the report reveals leaders were disconnected from conditions on the ground and supported a less aggressive strategy as the blaze threatened North Rim staff. That’s Adrian Skabelund reporting from Flagstaff.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Pan American Health Organization is expected to announce today that the U.S. has lost its status as a country that has eliminated measles. Arizona is among the states that has seen a major resurgence of the virus over the last two years. Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The U.S. first earned elimination status in 2000 after a yearslong effort to increase vaccinations. The majority of U.S. parents do still choose to vaccinate their children against measles, but vaccine skepticism has been increasing in certain communities fueled by misinformation, says George Mason University epidemiology professor Amira Roess.

AMIRA ROESS: When you have 30 years’ worth of that happening, the consequence is that when measles or another vaccine-preventable thing shows up, you will get an outbreak in that area.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Arizona has seen one of the nation’s largest drops in vaccine coverage. The state’s MMR vaccination rate is now fifth lowest in the U.S. Arizona has tracked 345 measles cases since last year, the state’s highest count in more than three decades. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Democrats are set to take control of both the state House and Senate for the first time in over 60 years. With that new power, they’re shuttering some legislative committees created by past GOP majorities in favor of new panels on issues like democracy, civil rights and tribal affairs. Back to the politics team, and here’s Camryn Sanchez with that.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: One change includes the elimination of a House committee on Federalism, Military Affairs and Elections, which is where GOP lawmakers assigned bills dealing with election-related issues. Now, those bills will be vetted by a committee chaired by a Democrat on Democracy, Civil Rights and Government. One change has already drawn an attack from Republicans: the elimination of a public safety committee in the Senate. GOP Sen. John Kavanagh said it demonstrates public safety issues aren’t a priority for the incoming Democratic majority. While Democrats say those bills will simply now be heard in a new Government and Judiciary Committee. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Democrats preparing to take over at the Legislature are also considering adopting new red flag laws, which would let judges temporarily take guns away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others. Here’s Wayne Schutsky once more.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Nearly a decade ago, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey tried to convince lawmakers to pass a version of those laws in the wake of a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. But the Republican-controlled Legislature rejected the idea, and multiple Democratic efforts to pass more robust red flag laws met a similar fate. That could now change as Democrats prepare to take control of the Legislature for the first time in six decades. Reps. Stacey Travers and Nancy Gutierrez, who’s the incoming House majority leader, say they plan to reintroduce past legislation that would allow people to petition to take guns away from those considered dangerous. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case over President Trump’s Day 1 proclamation barring asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: Legal aid groups representing asylum-seekers in Arizona and elsewhere filed a lawsuit against the proclamation last year, arguing it was unlawful and left no avenues for seeking asylum, despite U.S. statute that guarantees that right. Pamela Rioles Saeed chairs the Arizona chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She says the proclamation added more barriers to Biden-era curtailments on asylum.

Pamela Rioles Saeed: They have combined to essentially make the vast majority of people who are entering at the southern border ineligible for asylum.

ALISA REZNICK: Saeed says many of her asylum-seeking clients are stuck in a backlogged appeals process and at risk of being detained by ICE, even with a work permit. The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling next summer. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: A new investigation report details the circumstances that led to the deaths of four wildland firefighters during the Knowles Fire entrapment near the Colorado-Utah border. One of those firefighters killed was Nick Hutcherson from Glendale, Arizona. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has more on that investigation.

MURPHY WOODHOUSE: Midafternoon on June 27, five wildland firefighters did what everyone on the fire line trains to do. Faced by rapidly approaching flames, they deployed their fire shelters in a last-ditch attempt at survival. Three died there, and a fourth died a month later of his injuries. One survived. The report finds that extraordinary fire behavior, communications breakdowns, constrained aviation resources, staffing shortages and other serious issues combined to cause the tragedy. Dave Calkin, a former federal fire researcher, praised the report’s thoroughness, but said it failed to ask key questions.

DAVE CALKIN: All of this complexity with that weather forecast suggested a need for a system to say, “This is not feasible today.”

MURPHY WOODHOUSE: The Department of Interior, which released the report, did not immediately respond. The report made numerous recommendations to address the issues identified, including hiring, improved training and communications improvements. I’m the Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse.

PHIL LATZMAN: This past weekend, the town of Guadalupe held its fifth annual lowrider show for all sorts of vehicles except cars. It’s meant to encourage young people to take up the craft. Here’s show promoter Miguel Alvarado.

MIGUEL ALVARADO: Right now, they’re starting with the RCs, the pedal cars, the lowrider bikes. Later on, they already turn 15, 16, they’re going to come to the Guadalupe show with their lowrider car. It already happens.

PHIL LATZMAN: This year, more than 100 chrome-plated entries filled Guadalupe’s town plaza.

In sports, basketball: Devin Booker led seven Suns players in double-figure scoring with 20 points. They beat the Nuggets 117-105 in Denver last night. That was their first road win of the season. The game featured 14 ties and 10 lead changes before Phoenix pulled away in the third quarter, led by as many as 19 in the fourth. A balanced attack helped them overcome a big night from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds in a losing cause for Denver. Suns now 6-7 on the season, continue the road trip in Sacramento tomorrow trying to get to .500.

And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Tuesday, Nov. 17. I’m Phil Latzman. Have a great rest of your day, and we’ll do this again tomorrow. Talk to you then.