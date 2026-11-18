KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Greetings friends, this is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast is a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ News team. Welcome to Wednesday. It is Nov. 18. Let’s crest the hump today with a check of the news.

A proposed deal to soften the blow of Colorado River cuts for Arizona is stuck in limbo. As Alex Hager reports, the three-state agreement hasn’t come together because water agencies in California can’t agree on who should reduce their demand.

ALEX HAGER: Without that deal, mandatory cutbacks fall heavily on the Phoenix area. With the deal, those cutbacks get spread out across California and Nevada, too. But powerful water agencies that supply cities and farms in Southern California are stuck. Bill Hasencamp is with the Metropolitan Water District.

BILL HASENCAMP: When we actually then had to figure out how to share within, that’s when I think the differences came up.

ALEX HAGER: Hasencamp said farm districts may not want to cut back on water as part of the deal. Now, his agency, which supplies about 19 million people across the Los Angeles and San Diego areas, is deciding whether it wants to make up more or maybe all of California’s water cutbacks by itself. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the state’s utility regulator has approved a 10% increase in Tucson Electric Power rates. In the 4-1 vote, the Arizona Corporation Commission also approved TEP’s proposal to implement annual rate requests based on a mathematical formula. Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson was the only member of the panel to vote against the rate hike, largely because she objected to the formula rate component.

LEA MÁRQUEZ PETERSON: Compounding annual increases will harm customers and are more likely to occur than rate decreases. Further, the ARAM protocols provide a limited and inadequate timeframe for review by parties and the Commission.

PHIL LATZMAN: The new rates for Tucson Electric Power users go into effect on Dec. 1.

Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said Tuesday at a U.N. climate conference in Turkey that the United States has lost the international community’s trust with regard to climate change. From the Politics Desk, Camryn Sanchez reports.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Ansari told reporters that if America elects a Democratic president in 2028, the country can rejoin the Paris climate agreement for a third time. She said Democrats will also work to undo the damage that President Trump has caused in the meantime.

YASSAMIN ANSARI: We will have a real opportunity to start paving the way towards rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement in a future Democratic presidential administration.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Paris Climate Agreement is a treaty that most countries adopted in 2015. It’s designed to combat global warming, largely by lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The United States joined twice and pulled out twice at Trump’s direction. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The federal government is initiating an environmental review of a proposed pipeline that would pump gasoline and diesel from North Texas into Arizona. Greg Hahne tells us more about that.

GREG HAHNE: The almost 900-mile Western Gateway Fuel Pipeline would deliver oil products from the Midcontinent and Gulf Coast regions. The pipeline would enter Arizona from New Mexico along the I-10, then run north of Tucson through Casa Grande, eventually reaching Buckeye. The proposal includes other construction projects to support the pipeline like access roads and pump stations. The Bureau of Land Management will hold two virtual community meetings in early December. Public comment closes in 30 days. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona officials are working with federal agencies to contain New World screwworm. The flesh-eating livestock parasite has been found in seven animals in the state since last month. Katherine Davis-Young has more on the state’s plan.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Arizona Department of Agriculture Director Paul Brierley says the U.S. has eradicated this pest before, in the 1970s, by distributing sterile flies, which stop it from breeding. Sterile flies are also part of the current response.

PAUL BRIERLEY: Quick reporting of cases is really critical. It can help us stop the spread, and it identifies the areas that USDA needs to distribute sterile flies.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: But the U.S. is still ramping up sterile fly distribution. In the meantime, Arizona has established four infested zones in the southern part of the state and is limiting movement of animals out of those areas. Florida and California have optimal climates for the pest. Those states are imposing restrictions on animals from Arizona, says Assistant State Veterinarian Sarah Heinrich.

SARAH HEINRICH: If it spreads to Florida and California this winter, they will have a population explosion, and we simply don’t have enough flies to collapse the population until next year.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Heinrich says pet owners can help by treating dogs and cats with monthly flea medication. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the Arizona Court of Appeals is set to decide whether the Attorney General’s Office should pay Republican Jim Lamon for bringing what his attorneys call a politically motivated prosecution against the state’s so-called fake electors. From the Politics team, here’s Wayne Schutsky with the latest.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: A lower court judge dismissed the case against the fake electors earlier this year after finding prosecutors failed to provide relevant evidence to the grand jurors who indicted the defendants. But Lamon is still asking a Court of Appeals panel to decide whether the prosecution violated Arizona’s anti-SLAPP law, which is designed to prevent politically motivated prosecutions. If that’s the case, attorney Lacy Cooper says Lamon could ask the court to force the attorney general to pay his lawyers’ fees.

LACY COOPER: That consequence is designed to deter plaintiffs and prosecutors from bringing such cases in the first place, and the Arizona Legislature believed it was in the public’s interest to include a penalty in the statute in order to prevent such cases from ever being brought.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: But the Attorney General’s Office says Lamon isn’t entitled to that money because the judge in the case never issued a final ruling resolving the anti-SLAPP issue before dismissing the case. Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is meeting with foreign leaders in China this week, including a face-to-face with President Trump. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Sonora, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Sheinbaum livestreamed from Shenzhen, China, in her government’s morning press conference Tuesday. She’s abroad for a series of meetings in China, where world leaders are gathering for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. There, Sheinbaum met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss Mexico and Canada’s economic relationship. She also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM: Estuvimos hablando de…

NINA KRAVINSKY: “We talked about the importance of the Mexico-China relationship and how we can stretch that relationship in areas like technological and scientific development and tourism,” Sheinbaum said. On Wednesday, Sheinbaum says she’ll meet with President Trump. Last week, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Mexico if migrant caravans in the country reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office is asking the Trump administration to make Arizona the home of the proposed U.S. Space Academy. The state is looking to host the NASA training school near ASU’s Tempe campus. Here’s Greg Hahne again with that.

GREG HAHNE: President Trump signed an executive order in August establishing the academy, which is set to train astronauts, engineers and technicians. Following the order, Hobbs assembled a committee of academic and aerospace experts to make the case for hosting the academy here in Arizona. The committee’s application highlighted UA’s robust space research and that ASU has the largest engineering school in the United States. It’s not clear when NASA may pick a location, but Trump’s order requires the groundbreaking to take place next year with first classes starting in 2028. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, nearly 400 glaciers have disappeared across the West as the climate warms, and many glaciers that remain are shrinking as well. In Montana’s Beartooth Mountains and Wyoming’s Wind River Range, they’ve lost roughly half their surface area. In the Sierra Nevada, they’ve lost nearly two-thirds. Andrew Fountain is a glaciologist at Portland State University. He says that means less cold water flowing into mountain streams during dry summers.

ANDREW FOUNTAIN: As these glaciers shrink, their ability to produce this water and to mitigate against droughts are also reduced.

PHIL LATZMAN: Researchers say some glaciers in the Rockies are hanging on thanks to shade from some steep slopes and some extra snow from avalanches.

And speaking of snow, Arizona Snowbowl is opening slightly earlier than planned this week, with snow in the forecast and 5 inches already on the ground. The ski and snowboarding resort outside Flagstaff is gearing up for its new season. That terrain that will be open starting Thursday is suggested only, though, for advanced skiers and riders.

In sports: basketball. Coming off their first road win of the season in Denver on Monday, the 6-7 Suns try to get to the .500 mark tonight. They’ll continue the road trip in Sacramento against the Kings, who’ve won just one of their first 13 games.

And that will do it for this Wednesday version of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, on this Nov. 18. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks so much for listening and downloading. Tell your friends, and we’ll be back at you to do it again tomorrow. Talk to you then.