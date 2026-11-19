KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 19, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, this is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, and we bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our amazing and award-winning KJZZ News team. It is Thursday — or, better known as Friday Eve around these parts. November the 19th is today. Hang in there, here comes the weekend. But first, here is the news.

The outgoing chairman of the Arizona Corporation Commission is facing allegations that a new ethics code could benefit him when he leaves office in January. Commissioner Rachel Walden says the ethics change could create a conflict for Chairman Nick Myers because it would give the agency’s executive director new powers over staffing decisions. And Myers previously said he’s interested in taking a job as the commission’s deputy director when his term is over. But Myers says he does not have a conflict of interest.

NICK MYERS: Not really, because technically I haven’t even applied for it. There’s a whole application process. The only thing I said with that article was that I would be interested if it came about.

PHIL LATZMAN: It is unclear whether the commission will vote on the new ethics code before Myers leaves office.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has certified the results of the 2026 general election. They did so yesterday — and without drama. From the politics desk, Wayne Schutsky reports.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Maricopa County residents cast nearly 1.6 million ballots in the election, with 83% choosing to vote with an early ballot. The county posted 99% of results by the Friday after Election Day and posted final results within eight days—the fastest the county has reported results since at least 2006.

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett attributed that to additional resources for ballot tabulation and a new law that let voters with early ballots skip the signature verification process by showing an ID when they dropped them off. He said voter turnout in the county was just over 60%. That’s slightly below the 65% turnout county election officials projected heading into the election.

Wayne Schutsky, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to name the county’s new elections center after longtime Recorder Helen Purcell. Also from the politics desk, here is Camryn Sanchez with that.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Helen Purcell Election Center is scheduled to open in central Phoenix next fall. Purcell was the county’s longest-serving county recorder and had the role from 1988 to 2017. The recorder maintains voter rolls and oversees early voting. Purcell is widely known in the elections world and is respected by Republicans and Democrats alike. County Supervisor Thomas Galvin said the building naming is a tribute to all election workers.

THOMAS GALVIN: And so when this building opens up in a couple of years, this beautiful building, we’re all going to be proud to see the name Helen Purcell. But I want every worker to think that this is about them as well.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Over her long tenure, Purcell made many significant changes to the recorder’s office, including shifting the county towards vote centers. In law, the Purcell principle — which discourages lawmakers from altering election-related laws right before an election — is named after her.

Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments next month in a case over the Trump administration’s so-called third-party deportations. The process sends immigrants and asylum seekers to countries they have no ties to through a series of binational agreements. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: More than 25,000 people have been sent to countries other than their own since the practice began last year. Alma David is compiling their stories as a consultant with the National Immigration Litigation Alliance. She says a Honduran woman working as a pastor in Texas for years had what’s called withholding of removal. It’s a status given by an immigration judge that prevents someone from being sent back to their home country because of specific threats they’d face.

ALMA DAVID: She was taken into custody and within a few days had been deported to Mexico, and from Mexico was then basically right away deported onward to Honduras.

ALISA REZNICK: The pastor is one of more than 300 deportees with protective orders from U.S. judges, according to rights groups, many of whom are then sent back to their home countries. The Supreme Court hears the case Dec. 9.

Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona’s child mortality rate fell to its lowest point in 20 years last year, but deaths from infectious diseases appear to be on the rise. That’s according to the state’s annual child fatality report that’s out this week, and Katherine Davis-Young has details.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The report shows rates of child drownings, suicides and accidental injury deaths are all at the lowest points in years. Dr. Mary Rimsza chairs the state’s Child Fatality Review Team. She attributes the drops to work by officials and pediatricians to help parents keep kids safer. But infectious disease deaths are steadily climbing among Arizona children, and Rimsza says that’s a major concern.

MARY RIMSZA: We know there’s been a drop in vaccinations, and we need to work hard to combat the misinformation about vaccines.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: One hundred nine Arizona children died from infectious diseases last year. The report says about 21% of those deaths could have been prevented and recommends officials and health care providers promote broader vaccine education.

Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Plans for a $60 million sports, housing and workforce development facility at the site of the old YMCA in downtown Phoenix are now on hold. Kathy Ritchie tells us why.

KATHY RITCHIE: The city of Phoenix’s Historic Preservation Commission voted this week to delay demolition of the current YMCA building. Helana Ruter is the city’s historic preservation officer. She says there was already a 60-day demo hold that was set to expire Friday. Ruter says the more than 70-year-old building does not have a historic designation, but the commission has determined it’s eligible for one.

HELANA RUTER: So it was an unknown entity. Basically, what the commission has the ability to do is serve as an applicant to initiate historic designation.

KATHY RITCHIE: And that means those redevelopment plans could be on hold for up to a year. In a statement to KJZZ, the president of the YMCA said they were disappointed with the decision, but remain committed to working collaboratively to find a path forward.

Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: News from the borderlands: Santa Cruz County is studying the environmental impacts of a newly constructed double border wall in Lochiel. Angela Gervasi has more.

ANGELA GERVASI: On Friday afternoon, Deputy County Manager Chris Young was walking through the San Rafael Valley along with several surveyors from a landscape architect firm. They were studying the area for any environmental disturbances brought on by the recent border wall construction.

CHRIS YOUNG: When you put a large fence in the middle of an environmental area, it’s going to have some type of impact. So we’re going to measure it year after year to see what the impact is.

ANGELA GERVASI: In October, contractors with the firm Fisher Sand & Gravel finished demolishing a historic grove of cottonwood trees to build two bollard fences through the valley. After that, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved a study of the area. If the study finds negative impacts, the county could request federal funding to mitigate those consequences.

PHIL LATZMAN: That’s Angela Gervasi reporting from Tucson.

Overnight lodging on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon is reopening to guests on Friday as access to water is being restored. Officials say it marks an important milestone in recovery efforts since the deadly August flash floods killed three hikers and wiped out the South Rim’s water pipeline. Visitors can check the park’s website for updates on dining options, hours and services, and are also being asked to conserve water as much as possible.

Some education news now: The Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a plan to turn one of its recently closed campuses into its first arts magnet school. From the education desk, Bridget Dowd has more.

BRIDGET DOWD: Earlier this year, the district’s governing board approved plans to repurpose Pima Elementary, which closed at the end of last school year, as a Level D special education program serving students who require specialized instruction from kindergarten through 12th grade. At a meeting this week, the board voted to turn Echo Canyon into an arts magnet school. It will offer expanded arts instruction for students in and outside the district. Students in fourth and fifth grades will explore multiple arts disciplines; students in sixth through eighth grades will pick an emphasis in music, theater, dance, visual arts or media arts. The district hopes to open the school in 2028.

Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The University of Arizona plans to expand its emergency response program beyond its Tucson campus. Jill Ryan tells us more about that.

JILL RYAN: The U of A’s Physician-1 program currently has one emergency vehicle based on the campus to respond to incidents involving serious injuries. The university has received a $30 million federal grant that will allow it to expand its emergency response program across Pima County by adding two more vehicles. The university’s Department of Emergency Medicine runs the program, which sends a physician and an emergency medical technician to respond, some of which are students.

Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, the Suns have reached the .500 mark on the season after a 128-107 win over the Kings last night in Sacramento. Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker scored 29 apiece in the victory — Phoenix’s sixth in eight games, improving their record to 7-7 on the season. The Suns continue their road trip in Utah tomorrow.

In the college ranks, it felt like March Madness last night in Tucson, a matchup of two Final Four teams from last season. Twelfth-ranked Arizona pulled out an 85-79 win over UConn. The Wildcats improved to 4-1. They have not lost since an opening-night defeat to UCLA. Meanwhile, the ASU men improved to 5-0; they held off Oakland last night in Tempe, 68-65.

And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Thursday, Nov. 19. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks for listening, enjoy the day, and we’ll do it all again tomorrow, when it is Friday indeed.