KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 20, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/NonprofitForAZ.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hey, we’ve made it to Friday. This is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, the host for this podcast, a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ news team, my colleagues. And it’s Friday. You’ve done it. It’s the 20th day of November, and we can see the weekend. Let’s get right to the news first.

Well, Arizona’s attorney general is asking Cochise County to delay voting on a proposed SpaceX data center near Willcox. Greg Hahne has more.

GREG HAHNE: The $50 billion SpaceX facility would be one of the largest data center developments in the country at 750 acres with a power draw of 6,000 megawatts. For reference, APS’ peak demand record for all its users this year was about 9,000 megawatts. In a letter to the county’s Board of Supervisors, Attorney General Kris Mayes says federal and state agencies need more time to review the proposal and adequately study potential impacts to the grid and water supply. Mayes says she plans to host her own town hall in Cochise County before the board holds a hearing on the data center in December. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not bring charges against eight noncitizens who voted in past Arizona elections because they were unknowingly caught up in a glitch at the MVD. From the Politics Desk, Camryn Sanchez has the latest.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Arizona didn’t require people to show proof of citizenship to get a driver’s license until 1996. In 2024, the state discovered it had incorrectly listed some people as citizens who had gotten their license before 1996. Officials have been investigating that population for the last few years to ensure that all registered voters are proven citizens. In Maricopa County, Mitchell determined that eight noncitizens were registered due to the issue.

RACHEL MITCHELL: It’s my feeling that a jury would not convict these eight individuals because of the involvement of a government-involved glitch, if you will.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Mitchell says there’s no evidence those people tried to register to vote despite being noncitizens. They were just sent ballots anyway. Mitchell noted one out of the eight did fill out a voter registration form, but noted on their form they were not a citizen. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, Republican state Sen. John Kavanagh says despite Democrats’ sweeping win in this year’s midterms, he thinks his party will regain control of the Arizona Legislature in the next election. Democrats won both chambers for the first time in 60 years and will even have a supermajority in the Senate starting next session. In an interview with KJZZ’s “The Show,” Kavanagh said voters were dissatisfied with the Trump administration, not local Republicans.

JOHN KAVANAGH: Me and my colleagues have been doing the same thing over the last two years that we’ve been doing for the last 30 years. We haven’t changed anything. So, the change was what happened in D.C.

PHIL LATZMAN: Kavanagh says Arizona is still a red-leaning state, which will revert back to GOP control.

The rate of people dying along the U.S.-Mexico border is up this year, even as border arrests are down. That’s according to new data released by the Arizona advocacy group No More Deaths. From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: The group’s database uses figures from medical examiners’ offices, border counties and researchers, along with data from Customs and Border Protection. This year’s data shows the rate of death along the border skyrocketed despite record-low arrests by Border Patrol.

BRYCE PETERSON: Between 2025 and 2026, the apprehensions were cut in half, but the deaths actually continued to rise.

ALISA REZNICK: Report co-author Bryce Peterson.

BRYCE PETERSON: The deadliness of the border crossing itself has just gone up exponentially.

ALISA REZNICK: In the Tucson sector alone, there were more than 463,000 arrests in fiscal year 2024 and 157 deaths, according to the report. This year, 117 deaths were recorded and just over 18,000 arrests. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

PHIL LATZMAN: Superintendent-elect Teresa Leyba Ruiz had her first meeting with her transition team on Thursday. Ruiz says she and her team are committed to putting student needs first. From the Education Desk, Bridget Dowd has more.

BRIDGET DOWD: The chair of Ruiz’s transition team is former Superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Ruiz says together they’ll restore a culture of respect for teachers, protect taxpayer dollars and fight to fully fund public schools. Ruiz says she plans to work closely with the Legislature to address the capital needs in schools.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: When we say we’re 49th in the nation, what that means is our schools are crumbling around our students. Literally gyms are held up by hydraulic jack lifts and scaffolding. So, the need is real.

BRIDGET DOWD: Ruiz says she also plans to crack down on misspending in the school voucher program by implementing technology that will flag unallowable purchases. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the Arizona Board of Regents has been awarded a nearly $4 million grant to expand the AZ Comeback initiative. The program helps Arizonans with some college credit return to school and complete their degrees. Here’s ABOR’s Roxanne Murphy.

ROXANNE MURPHY: We know that there’s real reasons why individuals have stepped away from their degree, whether it’s family, work, health. So, this is really an opportunity to know that our universities are here to continue to support them in their journey.

PHIL LATZMAN: Murphy says the program helps reduce financial barriers for returning students and offers coaching along the way.

Well, an environmental group is moving to sue the federal government in an effort to strengthen protections for threatened fish in the Grand Canyon. As Alex Hager reports, that fish, the humpback chub, is exposed to invasive predators as the Colorado River carries less water.

ALEX HAGER: The Center for Biological Diversity says the federal government knows how to protect the fish and has enough water to help cool down the river and drive out predators. Taylor McKinnon with the nonprofit says the feds shouldn’t have the option to avoid using those protections.

TAYLOR MCKINNON: We’re just not seeing the action that the agency’s own science says is needed to protect these fish, and this lawsuit seeks to compel that.

ALEX HAGER: This summer, water temperatures in the Grand Canyon were high enough to trigger water releases from Lake Powell for fish protection, but the Interior Department didn’t make those releases while the reservoir was critically low. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has introduced a bill to make certain breast cancer risk assessments a routine part of women’s health care. Katherine Davis-Young has more on that.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Kelly worked on the legislation with actress Olivia Munn. She had a normal mammogram but was diagnosed with cancer after a simple questionnaire her doctor gave her showed she was high risk.

OLIVIA MUNN: I know firsthand how powerful this tool can be because it led me to my breast cancer diagnosis when other standard tools missed it.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Kelly’s bill would create a task force to recommend ways to make those risk screenings accessible to more patients.

MARK KELLY: These tools already exist, but too often doctors aren’t using them, and women don’t know that they’re available.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Kelly, a Democrat, is co-sponsoring the bill with West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Millions of seniors enrolled in Medicare recently received an extra $90. President Trump says it’ll make the program more affordable, but as the Mountain West News Bureau’s Hannah Merzbach reports, some wonder whether the money was well spent.

HANNAH MERZBACH: When Cody, Wyoming, resident Kevin Knotek received that extra money in his bank account a few weeks ago, he was confused.

KEVIN KNOTEK: Then within 24, 48 hours, I got an email from the president.

HANNAH MERZBACH: Saying he wants to put health care dollars directly in the hands of Americans. That extra 90 bucks could cover the $78 premium increase next year that was just announced. But Knotek says the one-time payment to some Medicare Part B enrollees won’t cover other rising health costs.

KEVIN KNOTEK: It would have gone further had we improved the system, rather than doling it out with a letter from the president just before the elections.

HANNAH MERZBACH: The payments drained the Medicare Improvement Fund, which was created by Congress in 2008, but has rarely been used. That’s Hannah Merzbach reporting.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, in sports, football gets no easier for rookie quarterback Carson Beck and the Cardinals will play in Kansas City this Sunday. Beck was asked about playing his first game on the road in a loud, hostile environment.

CARSON BECK: Obviously, I’ve never played at Arrowhead before, and we are this week, so it’ll definitely be a great experience. I’ve played at a lot of loud stadiums in my life, and again, that communication just has to be so, so crucial and important and definitely a heightened sense of focus on that throughout the week.

PHIL LATZMAN: Beck, though, was a late add to the injury list yesterday, limited in practice with a back injury, and if he can’t go, veteran Josh Johnson will get the call. Cardinals are 3-7; the Chiefs are 7-2.

And the football weekend also features the last home game for ASU, at 6-4, now bowl eligible. The Sun Devils host Oklahoma State tomorrow night in Tempe. Coming off a close home loss to second-ranked Utah, the Arizona Wildcats hit the road to play Kansas State. The Devils and Cats will meet in the annual Territorial Cup, takes place next week in Tucson.

And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast, on this Friday, Nov. 20. I’m Phil Latzman. Have a great weekend. Enjoy it. We’ll be right back at you on Monday as we get ready for the holiday week ahead. Talk to you then.