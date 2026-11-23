KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 23, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health: nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hello there. Happy Monday. This is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state’s news, and I’m Phil Latzman. We bring you this podcast as a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by our KJZZ News team. It’s Monday. We’re here. It’s a holiday week as we’re getting ready for Thanksgiving. Nov. 23 is the date. Hope you had a nice weekend. Let’s check what’s happening in the news. Federal officials are planning new tests at Hoover Dam. As Alex Hager reports, they’re trying to make sure that hydroelectric generators keep working as water levels in Lake Mead hover around record lows.

ALEX HAGER: Nearly three-quarters of the hydropower turbines inside Hoover Dam are not designed to run below a certain water level, but forecasts show the reservoir dropping that low as soon as this coming spring. Former federal scientist Dave Wegner says upgrades at the dam could be an important step to keep electricity running to users around the region.

DAVE WEGNER: It gives the people at Hoover Dam, the managers there, more options to operate the reservoir at lower elevations.

ALEX HAGER: The federal government is buying at least two new hydropower turbines that can work at even lower levels, with plans to start installation in 2028. Lake Mead water levels could rise a little with runoff from winter snow, but it would take years of above-average snow to meaningfully refill the reservoir. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays in the U.S., but AAA expects the total number of travelers to dip this year. If you’re going to the airport, plan ahead and anticipate longer wait times. Greg Roybal is a spokesperson for Sky Harbor.

GREG ROYBAL: The earliest you can take care of stuff that you can take care of, the better it will be for you, and then we’ll help you along the way when you get here.

PHIL LATZMAN: Roybal suggests reserving parking as well as a spot in the TSA security line. Valley Metro light rail and buses will operate a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day with limited hours and no customer service. They’ll resume a normal schedule Friday, but without express and rapid buses. For four years, Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nominees to lead state agencies have faced harsh scrutiny from a special Senate committee. From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez reports that Democrats are scrapping that in favor of a more traditional approach.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The state Senate is tasked with vetting the governor’s nominees. In 2023, Republican leaders in the chamber created the Committee on Director Nominations. Chairman Jake Hoffman led the often contentious committee, at times insulting and berating nominees for hours on end. While Hoffman called many of Hobbs’ nominees unqualified, Democrats criticized his oversight as partisan. The incoming Democratic majority will abolish the committee and revert back to the old way of doing things, considering nominees in an existing committee most relevant to their position. For example, the head of the state health agency would go in front of the Senate Health Committee. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Back to more transportation news. Valley Metro is wrapping up its current phase of the West Phoenix Light Rail Extension project by meeting with members of the community and seeking feedback. There are currently two possible routes being considered, but what could make this extension particularly unique is the possibility of an elevated line. Carlos Galindo-Elvira is Valley Metro’s community engagement manager.

CARLOS GALINDO-ELVIRA: There is technical analysis that needs to go into that to be able to do a cost comparison and, of course, compatibility with the line itself. People are asking questions about it.

PHIL LATZMAN: Valley Metro says it will present its study to the public and the Phoenix City Council for review next year. Salt River Project is temporarily draining sections of its canal system for routine repairs. As Trenton Ashdown tells us, that work begins today.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: A 3-mile stretch of SRP’s Consolidated Canal in Chandler is being drained for repairs. The project area stretches from south of Pecos Road to Chandler Heights Road, with the banks of the canal closed for recreation during the repairs. Brian Moorhead is an environmental scientist with SRP.

BRIAN MOORHEAD: Over time, the canal linings tend to crack and need to be replaced or repaired, and that can only be done when the canal is dry.

TRENTON ASHDOWN: The repair will also clean silt accumulated at the bottom of the canal and temporarily impact irrigation access for surrounding farms. Trenton Ashdown, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Some science news now. Researchers at Northern Arizona University are developing technology to detect bark beetles inside living trees. As Bridget Dowd tells us, the hope is that forestry workers will be able to find infestations before they spread.

BRIDGET DOWD: Bark beetles feed on trees by tunneling beneath the bark and cutting off their water supply, and drought-stressed trees are especially vulnerable.

CHRISTOPHER MANN: But they’re not silent. They make these very tiny chirping sounds.

BRIDGET DOWD: That’s NAU professor Christopher Mann, who’s the adviser on the project. He and others are creating a tool to allow forestry workers to check trees for beetles without cutting or damaging them.

CHRISTOPHER MANN: So my team at Northern Arizona University is developing a way to listen to a tree using a grid of microphones and pinpoint where the beetles are inside of it.

BRIDGET DOWD: Infested trees must be removed quickly to contain outbreaks, and early detection is essential for protecting forest health. The Arizona Board of Regents recently approved a no-cost extension of a grant for the project, which began in 2022. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Phoenix Sky Harbor revealed concept renderings for a future terminal on the west side of the airport last week. The West Terminal will feature a glass facade and a long corridor design that will streamline the passenger experience while providing additional space for dining and shopping. Daver Malik is with Phoenix Aviation. He says part of the design inspiration is to offer a better welcome for first-time visitors to the Valley.

DAVER MALIK: As those passengers are walking for processing, they will also have clear line of sight and views of Phoenix outdoors, the landscape and the mountains around, as well as the rest of the airport.

PHIL LATZMAN: Malik says the new renderings are merely early concepts. The city will begin awarding architecture and design bids early next year. Outdoor recreation is a key chunk of the economy here in Arizona, as we know, but the industry’s growth continued to slow for a fourth consecutive year, and that’s according to the latest numbers from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen has a closer look.

RACHEL COHEN: Ever since a boom during the pandemic, the outdoor recreation economy has been cooling off. It’s still expanding as more people get outside, but in 2025, the industry grew slower than overall GDP. Business leaders like Jedd Rose point to inflation and tariffs. Rose is the president of the lifestyle outdoors brand Topo Designs, which he co-founded in Fort Collins, Colorado.

JEDD ROSE: It’s expensive to buy gear, it’s expensive to buy gas, it’s expensive to kind of do all of those things.

RACHEL COHEN: According to the data, RVing is the top outdoor activity in Idaho, Montana and New Mexico; skiing and snow sports in Colorado and Utah; hunting and trapping in Arizona and Wyoming; and festivals and other events in Nevada. I’m Rachel Cohen with the Mountain West News Bureau.

PHIL LATZMAN: Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you’ve not yet purchased the traditional main course, a turkey, you might find yourself in for some sticker shock. Kathy Ritchie has more.

KATHY RITCHIE: A new survey by the Arizona Farm Bureau shows the cost of a 16-pound turkey will run close to $1.43 a pound compared to $1.19 last year. In fact, an entire holiday dinner—we’re talking all the fixings: stuffing, pumpkin pie, frozen peas and fresh cranberries—for a family of 10 is up 11% from a year ago. Officials with the state Farm Bureau say there are a few reasons for the higher prices. Some of it has to do with avian flu. The cost to fatten up a turkey has also gone up. So has the cost of diesel fuel, which powers everything from farm equipment and operating refrigerated trucks to transport the birds. Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, Cardinals predictably blown out in Kansas City, 34-7 though the final yesterday, never really in it. Josh Johnson was largely ineffective at quarterback for Arizona as a late replacement for rookie Carson Beck, who sat out with back spasms. The 40-year-old Johnson, who was signed just two weeks ago, wished he could have done more to help the offense.

JOSH JOHNSON: My job is to go out there and help this team win, and I didn’t do my job today because we weren’t in a position to win. So as a team, we probably all feel like that as players—at least we should.

PHIL LATZMAN: Cardinals drop to 3-8 on the season. They’ve lost 11 straight at home, but they’ll be back there Sunday in Glendale to host the Washington Commanders. In basketball, losers of three straight and seven of their last nine, Suns now over .500 on the season after a win in Utah on Friday. Phoenix continues the road trip in New Orleans tonight against the Pelicans. Hey, that’ll do it for this edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast, this Monday, Nov. 23. I’m Phil Latzman. Thanks so much for listening. We will do this again tomorrow and talk to you then.