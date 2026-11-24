KJZZ’s Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. BannerHealth.com/nonprofitforAZ.

PHIL LATZMAN: Hello there, this is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from here in Phoenix on our state and region. I’m Phil Latzman, your host for this podcast — a daily digest of Arizona news, as reported by our KJZZ News team. It is Tuesday of Turkey Week, Nov. 24. Glad you’re here, and let’s see what’s happening here in the news. Well, Arizona leaders gathered at the Capitol Monday to certify the results of the general election, and unlike in 2020 and 2022, all 15 counties canvassed their results without resistance. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes thanked election workers.

ADRIAN FONTES: Every election is a group effort. From election administrators across the state to every voter who cast their ballot, I’m deeply grateful to the work done by all parties to ensure that we can run this election with integrity and efficiency.

PHIL LATZMAN: Fontes announced that voter turnout for this year’s election was just under 60%. That’s the lowest it’s been since 1998, which was also a midterm year. Maricopa County supervisors claim that Recorder Justin Heap did not attend the election canvass last week because he doesn’t want to answer questions about verifying voter signatures. From the Politics Desk, Camryn Sanchez reports that Heap is denying those allegations.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The latest feud between the supervisors and Heap comes from his decision to hold his own separate event at the same time as the canvass last week to present the same election results. Heap told reporters he didn’t attend the canvass because he thought the board members would try to use the opportunity to score partisan points against him. Supervisor Thomas Galvin posted a list of questions on social media on Monday, mainly related to Heap’s signature verification process, such as how many voters his office rejected based on signatures. He says Chair Kate Brophy McGee gave Heap the questions before the canvass, and he didn’t appear because he was scared of being asked. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, 2026 has proven to be a volatile year for the stock market amid concerns of an AI bubble and recent issues with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affairs. But as Greg Hahne reports, chipmakers here in Arizona continue to show strong earnings.

GREG HAHNE: Market behavior around tech is critically important to Arizona as it has become a growing center for semiconductor manufacturing, and chip stocks have faced much of the declines in recent months. TSMC, for example, was down about 34% when trading ended Friday compared to its October peak, and Intel was down nearly 60%. Steve Zylstra is president of Arizona Technology Council. He says while both companies have performed well this year, Wall Street investors continue to be focused on whether AI valuations are justified.

STEVE ZYLSTRA: When expectations become that elevated, even excellent financial results may not be enough to satisfy these investors.

GREG HAHNE: The most recent quarterly earnings for TSMC shows revenue was about 50% higher than the same time last year, and Intel was up by 21%. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the federal government now says it will allow states to delay implementation of new Medicaid work requirements, which had been set to kick in Jan. 1. But Arizona has not decided whether it’ll postpone enforcement for Medicaid enrollees in this state. Katherine Davis-Young has the latest on that.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The new rules will require many adults to work 80 hours a month to qualify for coverage, and they’ll have to renew enrollment every six months. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is acknowledging that states are facing administrative challenges ahead of the January deadline. So, it’s offering a grace period until the end of June for states to enforce the new rules. States have until Dec. 11 to opt in, and at least 10 states already have. But Arizona’s Medicaid program, AHCCCS, has not made a decision yet. A spokesperson said the agency is reviewing every option to prevent confusion and keep eligible Arizonans covered. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, Tucson is seeking public input as it works to bring back populations who were previously displaced by the city. Jill Ryan has details.

JILL RYAN: The city is looking to develop a new policy to address housing inequities and the effects of past and ongoing displacement of certain populations. Tucson spokesperson Ernesto Portillo points to when the city used eminent domain in the 1960s to take homes, primarily from people of color, to build a convention center.

ERNESTO PORTILLO: Now, some of these families were relocated, but some families, especially during urban renewal, were not relocated. These traumas still affect many families here in Tucson who will tell you, “My family used to live here; the city took their home.”

JILL RYAN: The city is hosting listening sessions open to the public this week and next. Jill Ryan, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: The superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park says he will retire. It’s after a scathing federal report found mismanagement allowed a wildfire to grow out of control last year. Adrian Skabelund has more.

ADRIAN SKABELUND: Grand Canyon Superintendent Ed Keable made the announcement in an email to park staff Monday. It’s more than a week after a federal report showed that leadership failures and poor communication contributed to rapid growth and destruction on the Dragon Bravo Fire. That blaze scorched more than 145,000 acres on Grand Canyon’s North Rim and destroyed the 100-year-old Grand Canyon Lodge. According to the report, park leaders were disconnected from conditions on the ground and supported a less aggressive strategy even as the blaze began to threaten the lives of park staff. Keable now says he’ll step down at the end of the year, citing personal reasons. I’m Adrian Skabelund in Flagstaff.

PHIL LATZMAN: A conservative think tank is suing the Tolleson Union High School District for charging several thousand dollars for copies of public records. Superintendent Jeremy Calles is standing his ground, and here’s Camryn Sanchez once more with that story.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: The Goldwater Institute argues in its complaint that the school district is out of line for charging $13,000 for public records detailing expenses. Those include payments to a theme park, a limousine company and a casino. In a statement, Calles said those payments have reasonable explanations. For example, the theme park was for a field trip, and the limousine company was used to rent a charter bus for a school trip. As for the fee, Calles maintains charging a dollar per page is reasonable. The Goldwater Institute argues that the fee is inflated and claims the district is charging too much to dissuade entities like the institute from filing records requests. Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the Trump administration is praising Mexico after its military captured a cartel leader on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list over the weekend. From the Fronteras Desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more on that.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The confrontation that resulted in the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, also known as “El Chapo Isidro,” left at least 11 people dead. On social media, President Trump called Mexico’s operation a sign of political commitment to tackling the cartels. Mexico’s security chief says there is a U.S. extradition request for Meza Flores, but did not say whether Mexico would fulfill it. On Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the U.S. provided intelligence for the operation, but did not participate directly.

CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM: (Speaking Spanish) Ellos no operan en México.

NINA KRAVINSKY: “They do not operate in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said. Meza Flores is the leader of the powerful Beltrán Leyva Cartel, an ally of the “El Mayo” faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. The capture of that faction’s leader two years ago kicked off ongoing violence in the state of Sinaloa. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

PHIL LATZMAN: Well, the current Congress has just weeks of work remaining, but there are still two significant wildfire bills that could become law. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has details.

MURPHY WOODHOUSE: The Fix Our Forests Act and the Wildfire Emissions Prevention Act enjoy bipartisan support. The Senate version of the Fix Our Forests Act would bring about a wide range of reforms, including expedited planning and permitting of hazardous fuel projects like prescribed fire, but also commercial timber harvesting. Some environmentalists say the measure is too industry-friendly, but defenders say it would help protect communities from wildfires. A broad coalition, from conservation groups like The Nature Conservancy to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is urging Congress to quickly pass the bill. The Alliance for Wildfire Resilience also backs it. Tyson Bertoni-Riggs is a co-founder.

TYSON BERTONI-RIGGS: People in the West know this is a real issue, and increasingly people in other parts of the country know this is a real issue. And so, we are seeing essentially cross-partisan interest in this topic.

MURPHY WOODHOUSE: The emissions bill would also facilitate prescribed fire by making it easier to get clean air law exemptions for them. That was Murphy Woodhouse reporting.

PHIL LATZMAN: In sports, basketball: Jalen Green had 25, Devin Booker 22 and Collin Gillespie came up big in overtime with five of his 18 as the Suns won again. They defeated the Pelicans 123-119 last night in New Orleans. Suns pulled away for good with a 10-4 run during overtime that included Booker’s jumper, Gillespie’s 3-point play and a 3-pointer from Miles Bridges, who added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Suns have won four straight, eight of their last 10 since a 1-5 start. They’ll continue the road trip in Houston tomorrow. Football: The Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis after the team’s inconsistent performance this season on defense. First-year head coach Michael Ford made the decision Monday following a 34-7 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. Arizona is 3-8. They’ve lost three straight now, and Rallis’ defense has given up 30 or more points in eight of their 11 games this season. Not good. And that will do it for this edition of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, on this Tuesday, Nov. 24. Wherever you’re going, however you’re getting there, be safe and enjoy the holiday if we don’t talk again. I’m Phil Latzman. Enjoy the day, and we’ll do this again tomorrow.