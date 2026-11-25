KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 25, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: This is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update from Phoenix, the state and the region. Good morning, I’m Bruce Drummond. Phil is away. This podcast is a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by the KJZZ news team. Welcome to Wednesday. It’s the 25th day of November. I’m glad you’re here today, and let’s see what’s in the news.

A man alleged to have put an explosive device on an SRP substation servicing data centers at the Elliot Tech Center in Mesa has been indicted on five felony charges. Taylor Griffith reports.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: 23-year-old Xander McClendon is accused of breaking into SRP’s substation property near Elliot and Signal Butte roads in June. According to a statement Tuesday from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, McClendon was burned in his attempts to install an explosive device on a breaker and called 911. The explosion and fire resulted in $150,000 in damages. Last month, a grand jury indicted McClendon on charges including felony arson, burglary, weapons misconduct and criminal damage. He is being held on a $1 million bond. A trial is set for March. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Arizona is suing the Trump administration over a new rule that will disqualify families with mixed immigration status from federal housing assistance. Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: The new rule is expected to impact tens of thousands of households in which some people have legal immigration status and others don’t. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says Americans are stuck on housing waitlists while people without legal status exploit government-funded programs. But Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says for decades, the U.S. government has recognized the importance of keeping families together, even if not every member of a household qualifies for assistance. Mayes joined 21 other attorneys general and the governor of Pennsylvania in a lawsuit to block HUD’s new rule. The rule is set to take effect Dec. 14. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton says President Trump’s push for the reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ignores valid national security concerns. Nvidia board members pressured Huang to resign two weeks ago over his alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Stanton sits on the House Foreign Affairs and China committees.

GREG STANTON: Congress hasn’t even begun investigation, and yet the president, concerned about the stock price of Nvidia, has inserted himself into this important decision, and it’s totally wrong and potentially dangerous.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: U.S. lawmakers plan to investigate Huang’s relationship with Chinese technology investor Alice Huang and Trump’s involvement in the board’s decision.

Near-record rainfall across much of the West has caused flooding and raised hopes for the ski industry, but it hasn’t been enough to undo years of water shortages. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.

KALEB ROEDEL: Drought has eased considerably across parts of Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico, and it’s disappeared altogether across large swaths of Utah, Colorado and western Wyoming. Heavy rains around the Four Corners have also helped raise Lake Powell, which is fed by the Colorado River, by 22 feet since mid-September. That’s compared to just a 2-foot boost during the spring runoff. And wetter soils could help replenish reservoirs next spring, says Seth Arens, a research scientist with the Western Water Assessment.

SETH ARENS: When snow starts melting in spring, those soils are already wet, so that melting snow essentially can go right into runoff.

KALEB ROEDEL: But Arens says the wet fall has only given some breathing room. A lot hinges on how much snow falls this winter. I’m Kaleb Roedel with the Mountain West News Bureau.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: The Trump administration is telling a judge to reject Arizona’s claim that it’s none of the federal government’s business how much it charges students at public universities. Kathy Ritchie reports.

KATHY RITCHIE: The issue is a 2022 voter-approved law that allows DACA recipients to get in-state tuition in Arizona. An attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice argued the state measure has effectively nullified federal law, and he says that’s, quote, “an injury to the United States.” Lawyers for Arizona argued last week that the 1996 federal law the DOJ is referencing is itself unconstitutional. Both sides traded arguments earlier this year, and now both sides are doubling down on their respective cases. No date has been set for a hearing on the Trump administration’s bid to void Arizona’s voter-approved law. Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Energy could become cheaper and more reliable because of projects connecting the Eastern and Western power grids. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hannah Merzbach reports.

HANNAH MERZBACH: Right now, the Eastern and Western grids operate largely independent of one another. There are only a few points of connection along a seam that runs east of the Rockies from Montana to eastern New Mexico.

JAY CASPARY: They were built to move relatively small amounts of power.

HANNAH MERZBACH: About 1,300 megawatts, to be exact, says engineer and industry official Jay Caspary — enough to power a city, but maybe not an entire region. Now, come 2033, what’s called the Wyoming Intertie project could alone more than double that capacity. The U.S. Department of Energy intends to loan the company almost $3 billion. Caspary says this could lower energy prices.

JAY CASPARY: The bigger you make the grid, the more levelized the prices are for everybody.

HANNAH MERZBACH: He says this and other projects could also keep the lights on when there’s extreme weather.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: That’s Hannah Merzbach reporting.

A new study shows water on the Colorado Plateau may be taking a shortcut to reach aquifers hundreds of feet underground. As Chris Clements reports, the study could give water managers fresh hope for finding ways to bank rain and snowmelt.

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Northern Arizona University researchers released water containing dye tracers into a dry wash in Flagstaff to see how quickly it would reach underground aquifers. Over 10 days later, they found the tracers at a well over a mile away, signaling it may have traveled through fractured limestone to reach an aquifer. Researchers like Caelum Mroczek say there’s similar geology across the region.

CAELUM MROCZEK: It’s basically like we have kind of a plumbing system below our feet. The question is, where does that go, and how rapidly can things move through there?

CHRIS CLEMENTS: Mroczek believes the study could mean it’s possible for water managers across the plateau to use similar limestone plumbing systems to store water in aquifers. That’s a big deal in the arid Southwest, where surface water is scant. In Arizona, about 40% of water used comes from deep underground.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: That’s Chris Clements reporting.

As Yavapai County continues to clean up from massive flooding earlier this month, officials are warning some residents of potential water contamination. Three hundred private wells in the area were recently inspected, and about half tested positive for E. coli. Stacy Gagnon is the county’s assistant director of community health services. She says county residents who rely on private wells should boil water for at least one minute before drinking it or brushing their teeth with it.

STACY GAGNON: Assume your water has E. coli. Even if you were not in a place that was submerged, that water that has flown through our rivers is extraordinarily dirty.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Affected residents may qualify for free well inspections through the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Arizona State Land Department canceled leases on state trust land for a company called Ag Tech following complaints from locals and an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office. But the company announced this week it will continue farming operations in Yuma County as it goes through an appeals process with the state. The company spreads treated sewage sludge on state land. Locals complained about bad smells, dust and fly infestations.

North Mountain Park is a popular spot in Phoenix, and visitors may want to stop by before it closes next Tuesday for a major renovation. Here’s Kathy Ritchie once more.

KATHY RITCHIE: Aging infrastructure, including outdated septic and plumbing systems, prompted the city to develop what it’s calling the North Mountain Park Master Plan. The long-awaited renovation will include upgraded trails, expanded shade areas and play spaces, as well as modernized restrooms and improved access. There’s also a plan to return to a more natural landscape in certain parts of the park. Some trails will remain open during the renovations, including Trail 100 and the paved section of Trail 44, which can be reached from the North Mountain Visitor Center parking lot. City officials expect the park will fully reopen in the spring of 2028. Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: In sports, the Suns will try to keep their winning ways going tonight. Phoenix has won four straight games and eight of their last 10 since a 1-5 start. They continue their road trip in Houston to face the Rockets. Tipoff is at 6:30 Arizona time.

And that’s it for this Wednesday version of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast for Nov. 25. I’m Bruce Drummond. Enjoy the day and safe travels today if you’re headed out. We’ll talk again tomorrow.