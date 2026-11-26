KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 26,2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s “Sun Up” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: This is KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” your daily news update for Phoenix, the state and the region. Good morning, I’m Bruce Drummond. Phil is away. This podcast is a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by the KJZZ news team. Happy Thanksgiving to you. It’s Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. I hope you enjoy the day with family and friends, but the news cycle never stops, so let’s take a look at what’s happening today.

An Ahwatukee attorney plans to sue the city of Phoenix for at least $11 million on behalf of community members frustrated by a lack of public input on a large data center project, as Taylor Griffith reports the formal suit could go further.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: Anthony Ramirez says he doesn’t normally handle zoning cases as a personal injury attorney. He says he joined Ahwatukee Community Alliance’s effort to stop the Thistle Landing data center in a recent unsuccessful bid for state Senate and remains involved as a concerned neighbor. In a notice to the city, Ramirez says he will seek $11 million in lost property values on behalf of two claimants and the alliance. Ramirez says that’s just the start.

ANTHONY RAMIREZ: If the city of Phoenix skirted zoning regulations, didn’t do things properly and allowed this project to come about without the proper zoning hearing, then this is going to become something much bigger.

TAYLOR GRIFFITH: The city has 60 days to respond. If there’s no response, Ramirez says he will sue within 120 days. Taylor Griffith, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: President Trump is expected to visit TSMC’s campus in North Phoenix late next week. Greg Hahne has more.

GREG HAHNE: A White House official told KJZZ that the president will deliver remarks to commemorate the groundbreaking of a new facility by the Taiwanese chipmaker. Trump has pushed the advancement of AI technologies and the onshoring of advanced manufacturing as key parts of his agenda. TSMC has announced a record-breaking investment of $265 billion to expand operations in Arizona as demand for its chips has grown. The manufacturer makes Nvidia’s Blackwell chips at its North Phoenix campus, which are designed for artificial intelligence. Greg Hahne, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Arizona Democrats are preparing to take control of the state Legislature for the first time in decades, and one of their first priorities is to call on Congress to reverse cuts to Medicaid and SNAP. Katherine Davis-Young has more.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Congressional Republicans in the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” of 2025 enacted major changes to SNAP and Medicaid. Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans have lost food assistance as a result, and more than 170,000 in the state could lose health coverage. State lawmakers don’t have the power to change federal law, but incoming Senate President Priya Sundareshan says Arizona Democrats are sponsoring a memorial to send a formal message to their counterparts in Washington.

PRIYA SUNDARESHAN: We are asking Congress to, as quickly as possible, repeal this to stop putting Arizona in such a terrible position.

KATHERINE DAVIS-YOUNG: Sundareshan says Arizona Democrats are also planning bills focused on affordability at the state level. Katherine Davis-Young, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: An Arizona appeals court has ruled judges can’t prohibit journalists from reporting on what they heard in open court proceedings. From the Fronteras desk, Alisa Reznick reports the case stems from a 2025 murder.

ALISA REZNICK: Kerri Ann Abatti was shot and killed in her home in Pinetop, northeast of Phoenix. Her estranged husband, Michael Abatti, is charged with murder. The case over what journalists can report began after a pretrial hearing on the conditions of Abatti’s release, where the couple’s daughters read aloud written statements. A TV reporter was listening with permission. The Navajo County Superior Court judge ruled to prohibit their words from being published. Michael Abatti’s lawyers argued making them public would taint the jury pool, and the daughters said they weren’t aware their comments could be public. The appeals court ruled neither of those issues superseded First Amendment protections for the press. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: With the holiday season underway, community organizations point to rising costs and cuts to federal benefits making it more difficult for Arizonans to afford to feed their families. Gisela Contreras has more.

GISELA CONTRERAS: Following changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, over 50% of recipients in Arizona lost their benefits in the last year, and some food banks are seeing the number of visitors go up. Natalie Jayreo is the president and CEO of Southern Arizona Community Food Bank.

NATALIE JAYREO: People have run out of their savings a long time ago. They have less and less put away to help them in difficult times. So every day that we have all of the circumstances coming together makes it harder for the people we serve.

GISELA CONTRERAS: Jayreo says the food bank used to be a supplemental source of groceries, but is now how many people make ends meet. The Trump administration is considering further changes that would end SNAP benefits for some recipients who are automatically eligible through other social safety net programs. Gisela Contreras, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: State Sen. Jake Hoffman wants a federal court to block a subpoena seeking information from Hoffman’s company regarding an investigation into a failed candidate who’s accused of violating campaign finance laws. From the politics desk, Camryn Sanchez reports.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Hoffman runs an advertising firm called 1Ten. He supported unsuccessful Corporation Commission candidate Ralph Heap in the midterms. Heap faces multiple allegations of violating finance laws, including failing to disclose who paid for his campaign signs. Heap ran as a Clean Elections candidate, meaning he agreed to not take outside funding in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Arizona Clean Elections Commission. Hoffman sued the commission in federal court last week, arguing the subpoena would violate his company’s First Amendment rights. In his complaint, Hoffman says his clients won’t work with his company if they know information will be publicly displayed through a subpoena at the “behest of their political adversaries.” Camryn Sanchez, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: A Trump-backed permitting reform bill has advanced out of the U.S. Senate with some bipartisan support. The bill now sits with the House, where a vote looms next month. Gabriel Pietrorazio has more.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva is alarmed by how the bill would effectively strip tribal consultation from the National Historic Preservation Act, which tribes have long used as a legal defense to save sacred sites.

ADELITA GRIJALVA: I’m just really disappointed.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: She says her dad, the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, would be too.

ADELITA GRIJALVA: He would hate every bit of it, would be as vocal, if not more, than I’m being just because he was a part of helping to create so much of the protections that were all thrown out.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Arizona’s Ruben Gallego was among 14 Democratic senators who broke party lines, but Sen. Mark Kelly did not.

ADELITA GRIJALVA: I’m very glad that Senator Kelly was able to see through all of that. I’ve been texting concerns to both senators, and I didn’t unfortunately hear back with Gallego’s team.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: In a statement, Gallego admitted there is still work to be done to address tribal concerns, but argued the overall bill is an important step forward. Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: The Arizona Department of Transportation has good news for Thanksgiving travelers: There are no scheduled road closures for the holiday weekend. But Doug Nick with ADOT says drivers should make plans in advance and expect heavier traffic, especially during peak travel times.

DOUG NICK: Pack your patience. A lot of people want to get out and enjoy the holiday, but please just remember if the roads are busy, keep it slow and easy based on the flow of traffic and get where you’re going safely.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Nick says ongoing lane closures and restrictions near Kingman and Sedona will remain in place through the holiday.

The U.S. Forest Service is reopening public comment on proposed revisions to how it regulates mineral exploration and development in national forests and on grasslands. The public will have an additional two-week period to review what the agency calls a modernization of decades-old regulation to improve efficiency and support domestic mineral production. Those who already submitted comments in the original 60-day period will not need to resubmit.

The U.S. Geological Survey is awarding nearly $1.7 million in grants to 26 states. Idaho, Wyoming and Arizona will analyze samples in a hunt for clues that could lead miners to critical minerals like lithium that can wean the U.S. from foreign dependency. Nevada and New Mexico will digitize historic mining and drilling records. Nevada state geologist Simon Jowitt says old rock samples are taking on new value.

SIMON JOWITT: What we mine for and what we explore for now is very different from what we mined and explored for even 20 or 30 years ago.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Jowitt says the U.S. is already lagging behind countries like Canada and Australia in digitizing geological data.

In sports, the Suns finished up their road trip with a loss. They fell to the Rockets in Houston last night, 116-104. The loss snapped Phoenix’s four-game win streak. They’ve now won eight of their last 11. With their record now at 9-8, the Suns come home to host the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night.

And that’s it for this Thanksgiving Day edition of KJZZ’s “Sun Up,” Arizona’s morning news podcast for Nov. 26. I’m Bruce Drummond. Have a great day, and we’ll do it again tomorrow.

