KJZZ's Sun Up is a weekday morning podcast giving you the Arizona news you need to start your day. It is the biggest stories of the day from KJZZ News.

KJZZ's Sun Up for Nov. 27, 2026 Transcript:

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s Sun Up is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit health care system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: This is KJZZ’s Sun Up, your daily news update from Phoenix, the state and the region. Good morning. I’m Bruce Drummond. Phil is away. This podcast is a daily digest of Arizona news as reported by the KJZZ news team. It’s Friday. Happy long weekend. It’s Nov. 27. ’Tis the season, and we’re here with you to catch up on the news. So, let’s go. Federal spending on water conservation in the Colorado River Basin went down by more than 70% in the first year and a half of the Trump administration. Alex Hager has more.

ALEX HAGER: An independent research group found hundreds of millions of dollars went away for programs in Arizona and the rest of the arid West. In many cases, the federal government broke existing contracts that paid for water conservation. Bernie Kluger is the report’s author and a former top advisor to the secretary of agriculture.

BERNIE KLUGER: We have never seen anything on this scale in the nation’s history, where literally tens of thousands of contracts with farmers, ranchers and small business owners were canceled, and the money was clawed back.

ALEX HAGER: Federal money has been a key part of keeping more water in Colorado River reservoirs amid record-setting dry conditions. The funding cutbacks have hit farms, businesses, tribes and cities from Wyoming to Southern California. Alex Hager, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Students at two Phoenix high schools are using a learning model that connects what they’re taught in the classroom to the real world. From the education desk, Bridget Dowd reports the model has been tied to a drop in absences.

BRIDGET DOWD: Junior Achievement of Arizona is a nonprofit organization that educates students in grades K through 12 on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurial skills. They’ve partnered with Cactus Canyon and Alhambra high schools to launch their new 3DE model. Annie Landers is the organization’s chief operating officer. She says the model has been around for a while in other states, but is new to Arizona.

Anne Landers: This model is resulting in a reduction in absenteeism, something we know is a problem here in Arizona. It’s increasing academic performance, it’s increasing student engagement and their sense of belonging.

BRIDGET DOWD: Landers says the model presents students with real-world problems and tasks them with using what they’re learning in the classroom to solve those problems. Bridget Dowd, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: A pair of national unions representing immigration judges is asking the Supreme Court to review a Justice Department policy they say violates free speech rights. From the Fronteras desk in Tucson, Alisa Reznick has more.

ALISA REZNICK: The policy was enacted under the first Trump administration and bars immigration judges from speaking publicly on anything related to agency policies, programs or a subject matter that directly relates to official duties. Jeremiah Johnson is a former immigration judge and vice president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, one of the unions bringing the case. He says the rule also impacts the public.

JEREMIAH JOHNSON: Judges stopped teaching, speaking at bar events, explaining how the court works.

ALISA REZNICK: The union was stripped of its official status just before the end of the first Trump administration in 2020 and lost collective bargaining rights as a result. Johnson says that means the most effective way to challenge the policy is now through the courts. The suit asks SCOTUS to direct lower courts to hear the First Amendment claims. Alisa Reznick, KJZZ News, Tucson.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: The town of Oro Valley is renewing its call to throw out a lawsuit from a woman seeking information collected by automatic license plate readers. Matthew Casey reports.

MATTHEW CASEY: A woman who works in Oro Valley sued the town this year after officials denied her public records request for information gathered by license plate readers about vehicles in her name. Leah Christopher has asked a judge to order the information released, but now a lawyer for the town alleges that Christopher is suing over the politics of Flock cameras, not public records. They argue in court documents that unless police access the Flock database for a specific law enforcement reason, no public record is created, and Christopher’s license plates were reportedly never searched. Matthew Casey, KJZZ News, Phoenix.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: The first cruise ship of the season has arrived at the Port of Guaymas in Sonora, the Mexican state south of Arizona. It docks as Mexico is hoping to attract more cruises there. From the Fronteras desk in Mexico, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: Around 1,000 cruise passengers disembarked their Holland America ship and stepped into the port city of Guaymas, Sonora, on a recent sunny morning. Kenneth Rickard and his wife, Marie Rickard, planned to walk around the port city and see the sights after stepping off the ship from San Diego.

KENNETH RICKARD: Both her and I like the smaller ports where there’s not as much commercialization or the typical cruise stuff, so.

NINA KRAVINSKY: This vessel is one of only around eight cruises that will stop here this season, which ends in the spring. But officials at the Port of Guaymas hope a recent announcement that Mexico’s plans to build the country’s first home port for cruise ships in Puerto Vallarta will attract more and boost the industrial city’s tourism economy. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Guaymas, Sonora.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: A team of researchers in New Mexico have identified a new species of camel that lived some 15 million years ago. As the Mountain West News Bureau’s Jenny Kinsey reports, it stood 15 feet tall and had fangs.

JENNY KINSEY: The camel fossils were found in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Stephanie Lukowski with the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science studies prehistoric animals. She described the creature like this.

STEPHANIE LUKOWSKI: Long-necked, long-legged, llama-like animal with very large canine teeth and premolar teeth kind of resembling fangs, which is why we ended up giving it the name Vampirocamelus.

JENNY KINSEY: That’s Latin for vampire camel. Researchers believe that its oversized teeth found in males defended against predators and perhaps even impressed potential mates. Lukowski says evidence suggests that vampire camels may have lived in a wider area along the Rocky Mountains.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: That was Jenny Kinsey reporting. Cattle imports from Mexico are set to start back up in Nogales on Monday after they were halted for well over a year to protect Arizona from the New World screwworm. From the Fronteras desk in Hermosillo, Nina Kravinsky has more.

NINA KRAVINSKY: The governor of the Mexican state of Sonora confirmed this week that ranchers would begin exporting their cattle on foot at the Nogales border crossing on Monday. It becomes the second cattle port of entry to reopen into Arizona this year. Arizona has now had nine confirmed cases of the flesh-eating New World screwworm parasite, which first arrived in the state late last month. The state of Sonora reports more than 70 active cases of the parasite. New World screwworm was first reported in Texas over the summer after it was officially eradicated from the United States in the 1960s. That’s after making its way up through Mexico over the past two years. Nina Kravinsky, KJZZ News, Hermosillo.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Fundraising efforts continue in the Verde Valley to help people affected by flooding earlier this fall. Isaac Dudley with the nonprofit Friends of the Verde River says more than 100 households were displaced, and many more saw damage.

ISAAC DUDLEY: This is a fund that people can go to to apply for assistance with clothing and food, meals, household essentials, even car repairs or septic tank repairs. And so, this is a really hard-working little fund.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Dudley’s group will host a benefit concert to raise money for the recovery fund. It’s this Sunday at the Copper Jackalope in Cottonwood and will feature local bands and beer. The Sun Devils and Wildcats meet tomorrow night in Tucson for their 100th Territorial Cup game. The in-state matchup is one of the oldest in football, dating back to 1899, and has been played annually since 1946. U of A head coach Brent Brennan talked about the significance of the rivalry.

BRENT BRENNAN: There’s so much emotion in the games, there’s so much history in the games. In this one in particular, the Territorial Cup, you have a state population where so many people went to one or the other. There’s so much overlap, which adds an intensity to the game.

BRUCE DRUMMOND: Both ASU and Arizona are bowl eligible, but at 8-3, the Cats are ranked 16th in the country and are more than a touchdown favorite over the 6-5 Devils. Kickoff is tomorrow night at 7. In basketball, the Suns will try to rebound from Wednesday’s loss in Houston as they host the Dallas Mavericks tonight in downtown Phoenix. At 9-8, Phoenix is hoping to stay above the .500 mark. It tips off at 7 p.m. And in college hoops, two games in two nights meant two losses for the ASU men’s team. Despite 29 points from Paulius Murauskas, the Sun Devils lost 80-73 to South Carolina yesterday. That plus a 94-92 double-overtime loss to LSU on Wednesday dropped the Sun Devils to 5-2 on the season. They’ll play Montana State on Monday. And that’s it for this version of KJZZ’s Sun Up, Arizona’s morning news podcast, for Friday, Nov. 27. I’m Bruce Drummond. Enjoy the weekend, and we’ll be right back at it on Monday.