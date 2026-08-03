S2:E3 | Work Loose

After five decades of swinging a hammer at an anvil, blacksmith Richard Connolly says he’s just getting started.

The Analogs is a production of The Show, on KJZZ 91.5, in Phoenix, Arizona. This episode was produced, written, and edited by Sam Dingman, with additional production by Amber Victoria Singer and Athena Ankrah. Original music by Jesse Brenneman. The montage music is "Brush it off" by Diego Martinez and the outro music is "The Adjuster" by American Legion. Digital production by Sky Schaudt. The cover art is by Claire Lawton. The Show’s executive producer is Amy Silverman. Special thanks to Richard Connolly and David Goodman.

Transcript

Sam Dingman From KJZZ’s The Show, you’re listening to Season two of The Analogs — stories about people who make things by hand, and what those things tell us about those people. I’m Sam Dingman, and this is episode three: Work Loose.

[ANALOGS THEME MUSIC PLAYS]

Sam Dingman On a quiet sidestreet in Tempe, behind a nondescript garage door, in a workshop stuffed with anvils, hammers, and steel bars, a white-haired man with a handlebar mustache lights a fire in a forging oven.

[SOUND OF FORGE STARTING UP]

Sam Dingman He’s wearing suspenders, jeans, workboots, and a brace on his wrist.

Richard Connolly People have asked me to teach them how to make a knife. And I tell them: I’ll teach you how to move metal. What you make out of it is immaterial.

[SOUND OF BLACKSMITH HAMMER]

Sam Dingman This is Richard Connolly — he’s originally from Tucson, but he’s lived most of his life in the mountain town of Patagonia, Arizona. Elevation: 4,000 feet. Population: 804.

Richard Connolly And that’s where I started blacksmithing.

Sam Dingman Richard’s been a blacksmith for over fifty years. He started his career as an auto mechanic.

Richard Connolly And in 1973 there was a huge gas shortage, and I got laid off from my job as a mechanic. So I was just looking for work, and my friend had some wagons to restore.

Sam Dingman These wagons his friend was working on — they were from the 1800’s. The kind horses pull. Richard found himself fascinated by how well they still worked — the sturdiness of the century-old wheel casings and hinges. He knew right away he was never going back to the auto shop.

Richard Connolly I was not happy there. And once I got into blacksmithing, that changed.

Sam Dingman Richard started learning how to move metal. Heating it up to two thousand degrees until it folds like molding clay, laying it on an anvil and using hammers to shape it into coat hooks, gates and fireplace pokers. He met an older blacksmith who seemingly knew how to make anything.

Richard Connolly He was 80 years old. So he’d take me over to his house at night, and we’d … go to the shop and build … and he would stand there and show me what to do. The most important thing he taught me is how to swing a hammer.

Sam Dingman Richard came to realize that what the old man was really showing him is that blacksmithing isn’t about what you make. It’s about how you make it. When you look down at the glowing orange metal on the anvil, don’t try to picture what it’s eventually going to become.

Richard Connolly As I’m looking at it I’m not thinking this is a digging bar, or this is a piece of a gate. It’s just something that’s there and I know what to do with it. And it’s just the doing of it.

Sam Dingman Before long, Richard opened his own blacksmith shop in Patagonia. He spent countless hours there — literally.

Richard Connolly When I really get into work, and doing everything else, the rest of the world just goes away. It’s just me and the fire and the anvil. And it’s peaceful. People don’t think that swinging a hammer and hitting things would be peaceful. But it is. And I’ll lose myself. I’ll stand around all day and I’ll realize it’s 4 o’clock and I’ve been here all day and I haven’t eaten lunch. And it’s not a bad feeling at all.

Sam Dingman One day, a corporate sales rep named David Goodman, who was vacationing in Patagonia, came into Richard’s shop. David was staying in an Airbnb in town, and he’d bought a package that included a blacksmithing class with Richard. David tried to make a knife, and the blade came out crooked.

David Goodman The product was terrible. But what I found was that I love the work of it. I love the activity of blacksmithing. And I knew that even if the products keep coming out terrible, I’m still going to love the physical work of it.

Sam Dingman Richard made one thing particularly clear to David: don’t swing the hammer too hard.

David Goodman One of the first things I realized was counter-intuitive is the harder you strike, the looser you have to hold the hammer. Because these anvils have maybe around 90% rebound sometimes. So the harder you strike, the harder it’s going to bounce up … It was Richard who actually taught me how to work loose — it turned the blacksmithing activity into a mindfulness meditation.

Sam Dingman “Work loose.” The phrase stuck with David, so much so that he eventually quit his corporate job, and opened a blacksmithing shop of his own, here in Tempe — the one on the quiet sidestreet. It’s called Iron Rhino Forge, and recently, he invited Richard down from Patagonia to teach a workshop. Things have been a little rough in the blacksmith business.

Richard Connolly Now unfortunately I did lose my shop about four years ago — I’d been in that shop 22 years, but I was renting, and the people sold the property, so I had to leave. And I’m in the process now of finishing up a new shop and getting ready to set up and start over again. So I’ve been out of work the last four years, and it’s not an easy thing to walk away from someone you love. Someone? Something you love, and see my all my tools under tarps out in the rain. It’s painful.

Sam Dingman But even after fifty years, Richard can’t wait to get the new shop up and running.

Richard Connolly Oh I think I got another 15, maybe 20 years in me.

Sam Dingman In the meantime, Richard's happy to hang out at Iron Rhino with David. They love to fire up the forge, and talk shop.

Richard Connolly If you swing a hammer from like two feet, down to the anvil, you get a certain amount of pressure. If you raise it up to four feet and drop it, you actually - it's a mathematical thing - you get eight times the amount of force when it hits.

David Goodman We're gonna stand very close to the work, lift it and drop it. It's, um...it's not slamming down, we're not punching down hard. We're lifting and dropping, and lifting and dropping...

Richard Connolly Ok stand up straight, don't lock your legs, lift that hammer up!

David Goodman To me, blacksmithing is very much a partnership with your tools and materials. You get intimate with your tools and materials. If I drop my hammer on the steel and it gives me an outcome that's not what I wanted, the steel is saying, "based on what you've given me, here's what I can give you. If you want something different, change what you give me, and I'll give you something different as well. The question is, can you read what that looks like, the impact of the steel? This is also why mindfulness is so important - sorry, I get really excited about this...

Richard Connolly The blacksmith community that I've known over the years are thrilled to share what they know with someone who's interested. And it's easy to know someone who just is curious, as opposed to someone who's really interested. What's the difference? A look in their eyes. You can tell.

DAVID: Most of my day is spent inside my hyper-focus, and when I have to step outside of that, it feels weird to realize that other people didn't just experience all that. 'Cause it's really intense. Living within your hyper-focus is insanely productive, but it's a...it's a very intense way to live.

Sam Dingman Does it feel like an identity to either of you?

DAVID: Absolutely.

Richard Connolly Whoosh - yes, I'd have to say so.

Sam Dingman The Analogs is a production of The Show, on KJZZ 91.5 FM, in Phoenix, Arizona. This episode was produced, written, and edited by me, Sam Dingman, with additional production by Amber Victoria Singer and Athena Ankrah. Amber also produced the podcast version of the series. The Show’s executive producer is Amy Silverman. This episode featured original music by Jesse Brenneman. Special thanks to Richard Connolly and David Goodman — and to you, for listening.

Next time, we’ll meet a book artist who takes years to finish a single project.

Dan Mayer You have to trust the process in a way, and follow that journey all along the way. And then there’s a certain point where you kind of have to mix ink, and get on the press, and print, to finally sort of realize what you’re making … It’s a very hybrid form that is an intersection of past and present, and future.

Sam Dingman That’s next time, on The Analogs.

