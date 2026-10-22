S2:E1 | A Lot of Nostalgia

Duane Roen is a self-described “pathological collector” - of things, places, and the memories they hold.

The Analogs is a production of The Show, on KJZZ 91.5, in Phoenix, Arizona. This episode was produced, written and edited by Sam Dingman, with additional production by Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. Original music by Ben Levin and Evan Viola. The montage music is "Brush it off" by Diego Martinez and the outro music is "The Adjuster" by American Legion. Digital production by Sky Schaudt. The cover art is by Claire Lawton. The Show’s executive producer is Amy Silverman. Special thanks to Duane and Maureen Roen.

Transcript

Sam Dingman: Welcome to Season 2 of The Analogs — a collection of stories from KJZZ’s The Show about people who make things by hand, and what those things tell us about those people. I’m Sam Dingman, and in season one, there was also a larger story: The narrative of my own quest to understand why I’m so fascinated by people who insist on making things the old-fashioned way. This season, we’ll see if I can get a little closer to figuring it out, and we’ll begin with episode one: A Lot of Nostalgia.

[ANALOGS THEME MUSIC PLAYS]

Sam Dingman: It’s a warm afternoon in Tempe, and a former ASU professor is showing me his collection of antique hand tools.

Duane Roen: We’re looking at over 100 handsaws here, I’ve restored most of them, some of them still need to be restored … like, some of them date back to the 1800s …

Sam Dingman: The saws are mounted on the garage wall, and what stands out about them are their carved wooden handles. A lot of them have these ornamental flourishes — at the top, there’s this rounded piece of wood that juts out. It sort of looks like a bull’s horn. It’s technically there to brace the saw against your hand while you’re sawing something. But it also makes it easy to hang the saws on hooks.

Duane Roen: The saw horn is what keeps it in place.

Sam Dingman: Right — that’s right, yeah, they’re all sort of locked in position…

Duane Roen: Works out well when you’re a pathological collector the way I am.

[DUANE LAUGHS]

I’m Duane Roen, I grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, which is where I got the start in all this.

Sam Dingman: As Duane says “all this,” he gestures towards the wall of saws. The workshop is also scattered with various chisels, mallets, and hatchets — many of them, he says, more than a hundred years old. Some are family heirlooms, some come from estate sales, others from thrift stores. He spends countless hours out here almost every day. So far, he estimates, he’s restored at least a thousand antique tools.

Duane shows me a sawblade he’s working on — it’s covered in rust.

Duane Roen: There are lots of ways to remove rust. You could use vinegar, but restorers don’t use vinegar because vinegar is aggressive. It’ll eat not only the rust, but it’ll eat the metal.

Sam Dingman: Duane prefers a more tactile approach. He pulls out a brand new razor blade, and begins carefully scratching clumps of rust from the surface of the blade.

Duane Roen: The goal is not to make them look new, the goal is to make them look a hundred years old, but well cared for.

Sam Dingman: Many of these saws were originally manufactured by a company called Disston, and if you look on eBay, a well-restored vintage Disston can fetch over $100. Which means Duane’s got a small fortune hanging on his garage wall.

Sam Dingman: And what do you do with the tools that you restore? Is the idea to keep them in your own collection, or do you then sell them .. .?

Duane Roen: I haven’t sold any … Um, I just — a couple things. One, once I’ve restored them, every time I look at that tool, I think about what I did with that tool. And I’ve got a lot of nostalgia. For everything. Nostalgia for things that I did ten minutes ago, even.

Sam Dingman: Duane opens a drawer and pulls out an old pair of pliers.

Duane Roen: When I was a kid, we did fencing. This is the exact same kind of fencing pliers that my dad owned, and that we as kids used every day.

Sam Dingman: So if I’m hearing you right Duane, at least part of the reason that it feels good to hold on to these things is the story they contain.

Duane Roen: The story, yep. Yeah. … When I work on these tools, when I use these tools, when I look at these tools, it reminds me of my dad, it reminds of my grandpa Roen.

Sam Dingman: Later, inside the house, Duane shows me some artifacts from the family farm that he’s restored. He’s got an old wall-mounted telephone that you dial with a hand-crank, a pile of old wrenches, and a cattle-milking machine. On a shelf above the landing of a staircase, Duane pauses in front of a well-worn canvas bag. It’s a feedsack that belonged to Duane’s grandfather, Melvin. Melvin used it to harvest wheat.

Duane Roen: And it’s got this this little patch on it. And this little patch, my grandma Roen put on there. So every day when I walk by here, I touch the back of my knuckle to that. So I’m making a physical contact with my grandma and grandpa Roen.

Sam Dingman: Duane leads me into his study. On his desk is another antique tool — a round, flat blade with a worn wooden handle.

Duane Roen: You know what this is?

Sam Dingman: : I don’t know what that is.

Duane Roen: It’s a leather cutter.

Sam Dingman: A leather cutter! OK.

Duane Roen: And so this leather cutter…my great grandpa Christian Christianson Roen used, my dad used, and my grandpa used, so this sits on my desk and I handle that every day, too.

Sam Dingman: So you’ve mentioned a couple times now, Duane, this practice of handling these old family objects a little bit every day. The leather cutter, and also the patch on the feedbag. That seems somewhat like a ritual that’s important to you.

Duane Roen: It is a ritual.

Sam Dingman: Duane, as you’ve heard, is not shy about romanticizing the past.

Duane Roen: If I could turn the clock back and live on a farm in the 1950’s, I would do that.

Sam Dingman: That’s actually how Duane’s life might’ve gone, if it weren’t for something that happened when he was a teenager.

Duane Roen: We had a fire when I was in 8th grade. Almost died in the fire, and then my dad sold the farm, bought a Ford dealership … And we went to town. And my whole world changed.

Sam Dingman: Before the fire, Duane says, life was pretty simple. He spent his days helping his dad fix fences and milk cows. He went to school in a one-room schoolhouse. But once the family moved into town, Duane met a teacher named Joyce King, who inspired him to want to become a teacher himself. He studied literature and rhetoric, and got a PhD. He wrote a dissertation called “The Effects of Selected Text-forming Structures on College Freshmen’s Comprehension of Expository Prose.” Duane got a job teaching high school, then college, rising all the way to dean and eventually vice provost at ASU. Duane loved his life in academia. But he could never quite shake the question of what might have been.

Duane Roen: Now if the barn had not burned down, and if my dad had continued to farm, I think I’d probably be a farmer today. So maybe I wouldn’t have so much nostalgia if the barn hadn’t burned down.

Sam Dingman: He knows there are parts of the experience he’ll never fully understand. His grandfather, Melvin, was sick with Alzheimer’s for most of Duane’s youth. So when Duane touches his knuckles to that feedsack, or restores a tool like one Melvin might’ve used, he’s doing his best to fill in a story that will always have a few holes in the plot.

But as much as Duane loves these physical artifacts, what he really cares about is what they represent.

Duane Roen: When we think about our ancestors, we are making a connection with them. When we tell stories about our lives and our ancestors lives, we’re helping, especially the younger people in our lives, in our family, feel like, “I’m part of this family’s narrative.”

Sam Dingman: Duane has kids and grandkids of his own now, and he’s determined to leave behind as little doubt as possible about his own story. In the living room of his house, there’s a bookshelf lined with row after row of blue notebooks.

Duane Roen: So we are looking at over 21,000 pages of daily journal entries.

Sam Dingman: These daily journals, Duane tells me, started in 1978, after the birth of he and his wife’s first child. For the next 47 years, every night before bed, they’ve made a new entry — what happened in the family that day, and what happened in the world.

Duane Roen: It is an addiction. You know, when we first started, we had to work at the habit of writing every day. Now I cannot imagine going to bed without writing in the journal.

Sam Dingman: I ask if Duane would be willing to read me an entry from one of the journals. He pulls down the very first book on the shelf, and opens to the very first page. The entry he chooses is actually written by his wife — a recollection of the day their son was born, starting with the moments just before they went to the hospital.

Duane Roen: I felt somewhat anxious. How would things go? Would I be able to handle everything? What would the hospital be like? But I was also excited, because I knew that within 24 hours, our baby would be in the world. And I was eager to know whether — whether we’d have a Nick or an Emily. And I was eager to let the grandparents and uncles and aunts know…

Sam Dingman: Standing there listening to Duane read, I watch him experience something more than nostalgia. For a few minutes, it’s like this treasured moment from his past is happening to him again, right here in the present.

Sam Dingman: That’s wonderful — thank you for sharing that, I really appreciate it.

Duane Roen: Yeah — that’s about as intimate as we get in the journal, but — yeah.

Sam Dingman: If I may Duane, that strikes me as sort of a microcosm of what you’re doing more broadly with these tools.

Duane Roen: Exactly.

Sam Dingman: The Analogs is a production of The Show, on KJZZ 91.5 FM, in Phoenix, Arizona. This episode was produced, written, and edited by me, Sam Dingman, with additional production by Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. Amber also produced the podcast version of the series. The Show’s executive producer is Amy Silverman. Special thanks to Duane and Maureen Roen — and to you, for listening.

Next time, we’ll meet a woodworker with a complex relationship to his past.

Raul Ramirez: My career was in, uh — it’s hard to say.

Sam Dingman: That’s next time, on The Analogs.

