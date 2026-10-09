Maricopa County ballots getting mailed out early another mistake 'getting blown out of proportion'

KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week from Arizona and beyond.

The Show spoke with Paul Bentz of Highground and Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting to talk about mail ballots sent out too early in Maricopa County, the state of Arizona’s governor’s race, the election in the 1st Congressional District and more.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production “The Show” is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz.

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, and this is the Friday Newscap podcast. Each week we review the biggest stories with experts, reporters, and commentators to put the news in perspective. Here’s this week’s episode.

JAY FEELY: Right now, in the state of Arizona, data centers bring in $27 billion to our GDP. They add about $1 billion in revenue to the state of Arizona. That’s giving you the opportunity to increase teachers’ pay. It’s giving you the opportunity to do programs to actually help people.

AMISH SHAH: Congress was meant to be a check on the executive. That’s not happening right now. Their entire party is like a cult of personality around one person. When he says jump, these guys have to say how high.

ANDY BIGGS: We’re trying to meet people and find out where they are, so we can we can respond to their needs. Katie Hobbs, on the other hand, refuses to actually come out of her basement and debate with us.

TERI ANN HOURIHAN: I will tell you that you’re the person that I would least trust to protect our borders, seeing how in 2013 HB 2648, you failed women and children who were likely being abused.

DONALD TRUMP: So, Maricopa, which sent out thousands of ballots in error — Maricopa County in Arizona — and they have to be ashamed of themselves, by the way. There were no errors, you know that, right?

MARK KELLY: I think anybody would deny that, but it’s pretty obvious when you have a list of seven people who don’t promote from one star to two star, and five of them are either Black or women, it’s pretty obvious.

[Music]

MARK BRODIE: And with me to talk about the start of early voting, a series of high-profile debates, and more, are Paul Bentz of HighGround — Paul, good morning.

PAUL BENTZ: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: And Sam Richard of Concilium Consulting. Sam, good morning to you.

SAM RICHARD: Great to be here.

MARK BRODIE: So guys, early voting is underway in Arizona. Ballots will start arriving in mailboxes, except, Sam, for about 3,000 Maricopa County residents who have already gotten their ballots. And this became kind of a big national story. The Maricopa County recorder said it was the vendor’s fault, that something with them sending it off to the Post Office too long. We heard President Trump getting involved, saying this was not done by error. What do you make of all this?

SAM RICHARD: Mean, I think just generally, it’s wonderfully comical, in a way, how good Recorder Heap has been about making a half-day story last a week across his entire administration. This, of course, was a mistake. Runbeck [Election Services] had put out the statement, and I just love the sound bite from the president saying that Maricopa County Recorder is dishonest, and Kari Lake jumped in and also tried to pile on a person that she had endorsed for this office. So, it was just a mess up and down that really was unnecessary from soup to nuts.

MARK BRODIE: Paul, the recorder said that he spoke with the county attorney, that these ballots — the right ballots went to the right people, I think is the phrase that he used. And basically saying, yes, they got there a little bit before they should have, but the people got them, they should use them, there’s no problem returning them, filling them out, sending them in. Does this, like — what does this do to you think to the way sort of the dialogue that we’ve been having recently about early voting, mail-in voting?

PAUL BENTZ: Well, it’s just another example of a little mistake that’s getting blown out of proportion. And at the end of the day, these folks are eligible to receive these ballots, they got their ballots a little bit early, a couple of days early. But what I still don't understand — look, I worked at Best Buy when I was in college, and when one of the Harry Potter books came out, and those books showed up early, they were wrapped in plastic, they had giant signs that said do not open, they were locked behind a cage. Literally, every employee was like, if you touch these books before the release date, you will be fired. I don’t understand how we’re still in a spot where we’ve got ballots that are not in a spot where they’re prevented from being sent out. So, that aside, though, this is not a big story. These are folks that are eligible to vote, and Maricopa County and Arizona has had early voting since 1992. We run into this national dialogue about early voting and how other places haven’t done it a long time and maybe have some questionable behaviors. We are the best in the country when it comes to early voting. Vote-by-mail is used by 75% to 80% of all folks. This is not new for us, and it just brings back some questions that aren’t necessarily there, and it feeds that Republican narrative that there’s somehow fraud going on that there really isn’t. These were all folks that were supposed to receive these ballots.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and even recently, President Trump, who has been leading the charge on a lot of the fraud claims, this week was telling his voters, “OK, look, I’d rather you show up in person, but if you’re not, vote by mail. There’s a lot of fraud there, but still vote by mail.”

PAUL BENTZ: Well, the president himself votes by mail from Florida, let’s be honest. So, this is sort of one of those things, do as I say, not as I do. Early voting is secure. It is used by lots of folks. It’s convenient. It’s incredibly popular. Poll after poll that we’ve done demonstrates that folks want early voting, they want to continue early voting. That’s why Prop 144 is so dangerous, is because it actually — the truth of the matter is, Kolodin said basically, it is a way to eliminate early voting. And so, this is just one of those things that you point to maybe Georgia or somewhere else in the 2020 election where there was questions about it. We’ve never had questions about early voting here. We have a very secure election system, but this is just a terrible example. And time and time again, we have these little, tiny examples of the wrong ballot being sent or folks being missed that seems to come up, and these little mistakes add up and make the system seem not as secure as it is.

MARK BRODIE: So, Sam, this is, of course, the time of year when people love reading tea leaves about like who’s returning ballots and, you know, when they’re coming in and that sort of thing. I’m curious, what will you be looking for, you know, as ballots go out, they start to get filled out and start getting mailed back?

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, so some of that is going to start to take shape early, middle of next week once this kind of first weekend of early voting and returns starts to filter through the system. I’m going to be looking for some of these folks who have been Trump loyal voters, right, the what we call the three of four or the four of four voters who have voted in every recent election.

MARK BRODIE: For him.

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, for him, and to see what that turnout looks like, because there’s some expectation that that number is going to be significantly depressed, not only because President Trump isn’t on the ballot himself, but also, I think people are just over it. This has been an experiment in democracy for more than 10 years now since he traipsed down the golden elevator in 2015.

MARK BRODIE: Escalator.

SAM RICHARD: Escalator, sorry, escalator. So, I think that folks are really ready to move on. They’re ready to wipe their hands and move forward. So, thank God for early voting, so we can get over it. Still, when you’re watching football on Sunday, you might still have to see the 30-second ads, but your vote can be done by the end of this weekend for a large majority of voters across Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: Paul, what will you be looking for in the data?

PAUL BENTZ: So, one thing for all the voters out there, we know if you voted, we don’t know how you voted, but we do know if you voted. And so, if you turn your ballot in, here’s a little secret, if you want those phone calls to stop, those texts to stop, that mail to stop, mail your ballot in. Any campaign worth its salt will take you off the list once they know you voted, they’ll leave you alone. So, if you want to be left alone, vote. But we’ll also look at the behavior, we’ll look at the people who are voting. I’m anticipating — typically older voters vote early. They don’t buy green bananas, right? They take their ballot, they send it in, they do it right away. And then the other thing we see is typically early voting tended to trend Republican way. If we start seeing increased Democratic participation, a reduction as Sam mentioned in that four of four, those Republican voters who maybe if they’re not showing up at the same clip as usual, if we’re seeing this heightened enthusiasm among Democratic respondents, that’ll tell us a lot of what’s going on and demonstrate sort of where things are in the process. We’re expecting lower than usual turnout. We saw in the primary, we expect a 31% turnout.

MARK BRODIE: Lower than usual for a midterm?

PAUL BENTZ: Well, just in general. So, midterms are always lower than the presidential election. Presidential elections, 78%, 79%, high 70% turnout. Midterms are generally in the 60% range. Our primaries, though, are typically pretty across the board between like 30% and 32%. We had 27% turnout, 200,000 fewer voters than usual showed up in our primary. So, if that trend continues, we will see lower than usual midterm turnout, and then it’s who doesn’t show up. And at this point, what we’re seeing is the Democrat versus Republican participation in the primary was much closer than usual. Republicans still were the dominant party, they always are, but the Democrats got a lot closer because fewer Republicans showed up. If we see that in the general, that’s going to be very difficult for the statewide Republican candidates.

SAM RICHARD: And those independents are breaking for Democratic candidates at a clip of about two and a half to one, maybe even approaching three to one. So, we’ll see that kind of express itself as well. But the other piece, and I know that we’ve talked about this on the show ad nauseam, but this is also in addition to just midterm being a lower turnout, the first year in 10 years that we haven’t had a U.S. Senate race on the ballot. So, there is just a lot of less federal attention, less national attention on this election.

MARK BRODIE: Never fear, we’ll have one in two years. So, the commercials will be back. Well, Sam, let me stick with you on this, because going back to Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap, he told the supervisors that he thought that early voting, the ballots would be delayed getting back to to the recorder’s office because of a closed postal service facility in Phoenix. He said the ballots are getting routed to San Diego and then back here. USPS comes out and says, “No, we haven’t closed anything.” Does that affect voter behavior, do you think?

SAM RICHARD: I think to the extent that that voters pay attention to what Recorder Heap has to say, it might add some confusion to the mix. But, I’m a big believer in a strong, trusted institution like the United States Postal Service. So, I think that they’re going to be able to deliver my ballot and my wife’s ballot and our neighbors’ ballots just fine, and I’m confident in their ability to do so.

MARK BRODIE: Does this affect anything, Paul? The recorder, the chief election officer in the county, saying it’s going to take longer, even though the agency that’s responsible for it saying, “No, it’s not.”

PAUL BENTZ: Right. Hats off to USPS for standing up for themselves. There was some initial concerns from folks that the USPS was going to be complicit in trying to make early voting more difficult to try to feed the narrative of Trump banning early voting.

MARK BRODIE: As part of that executive order, yeah.

PAUL BENTZ: Right. The biggest thing that’s ever happened here in Arizona about mail in general is actually when the Tucson Post Office stopped. All of Tucson’s mail, most folks don’t know this, actually comes up here to be sorted and routed. So, if you mail something to another neighbor in Tucson, it comes up to Phoenix, gets sorted and sent back down to Tucson. That actually did definitely delay postage and mail in the rest of the count — in the rest of the state. But the USPS office in Phoenix is open and running. This is just another one of those bogus things just to add doubt. It’s a way that you can try to pass the buck, put the blame on somebody else. But from what I’m hearing, I’ve actually talked to folks that literally received their ballot already. They do go out in batches. I just do want to warn the public, you may get one today and your spouse may get one tomorrow. That’s just because of their batch. It doesn’t mean something nefarious was happening. They have 2 million ballots in Maricopa County to send out. It takes a while. But you should receive them. If you don’t receive them by early next week, you should call someone.

MARK BRODIE: Why though? Like, I don’t want to ask anybody to go inside the head of somebody else, but like whether or not a facility is closed would seem to be easily verifiable information. Like, why would someone like Heap say something that the Post Office could very easily say, “That’s not true. Look, I’m standing here. It’s open. We’re good.”

SAM RICHARD: The inside of my head is messy enough, so I appreciate — I appreciate the excuse to not spend a lot of time in Mr. Heap’s, but what I’ll say is I think that there has been a lot of attention and reporting on the United States Postal Service, some of it thanks to President Trump and the EO. And just generally, the federal government has been reorganizing a lot. So, I am aware that there are some shifts in just the general practice of mail delivery and some of the the regional stations that USPS relies on has shifted some responsibility, but it has zero effect on the integrity or the ability for them to deliver on early ballot mailings.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Possible maybe just confusion that’s giving the benefit of the doubt. All right. Paul, I’m sure you were glued to the television watching watching debates this week. They were actually pretty interesting debates. There were a few of them, the governor’s debate, lieutenant governor, and the 1st Congressional District. Let me start with CD1, which was the most recent one. And this comes as there’s a poll from First Strategic which finds the Democrat Amish Shah leading the Republican Jay Feely within the margin of error, 44 — basically 44 to 41 with some percentages thrown in there. What are you seeing from this campaign? What are you seeing from these candidates, both at the debate and elsewhere?

PAUL BENTZ: So, Democrats, when we look at redistricting, Democrats made CD1 a priority. In fact, they gave up some of CD2 and made that more conservative for long-term goal of winning CD1, and it’s starting — to this point Schweikert’s been able to hold them off, but it’s starting to bear fruit. I think that area in general, the way they’ve constructed it, is meant to eventually elect a Democrat. I also think Trump’s lack of popularity is a big deal, and it’s certainly playing its role there. I mean, it’s not a secret that Jay Feely took Trump’s endorsement off the front page of his website. This debate was interesting because it’s a little bit of a stand-in. You know, he’s not necessarily debating Shah and talking about Shah’s record, he’s trying to throw — Feely was trying to attack Democrats and what would happen if Democrats were to take control and be in charge. Similarly, Shah said, “Look, this is — there’s no check on the executive. He says jump, they say how high.” He’s trying to tie Feely directly to Trump. So, it became sort of a microcosm of the national debate. It is probably the most competitive district in the country. And so, it’s interesting, as the country looks at it, it’s really a bit of a stand-in for the national discussion of what it means for the Democrats to be in charge versus what it means to have no check on Trump.

MARK BRODIE: So then, Sam, does that mean that for a race like that, do we look at maybe the generic ballot, how Democrats and Republicans are doing to sort of see, like if it’s maybe less about the actual candidates and more as Paul was suggesting, a stand-in for national Democrats versus national Republicans?

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, I think that. It shifts the starting line, it shifts the baseline perhaps, but I still do think that candidate quality matters. And I think that voters in CD1 were well-served by having, you know, a debate that actually was what folks tune in to debates to watch and on policy. I think that there was a clear choice that voters can make, and I think you see that in the First Strategic poll, because don’t forget, the margin of error can also go the other direction as well. So, I think that this is absolutely Dr. Shah’s race to lose at this stage. He put together a very strong campaign, he was on the ballot two years ago, and I think that candidate Feely’s closeness to President Trump is going to be the end of his chances here.

MARK BRODIE: Paul, do you at this point say that Shah’s in the driver’s seat?

PAUL BENTZ: I do. I think Shah’s the frontrunner in that area. I think it’s a competitive area. We saw, when we talk about independent voters, there’s a wide variety of high wage, high education attainment voters. A lot of them are in that general area, and they went for Trump in ’16, they went for Biden in ’20, they kind of went back to Trump in ’24. Schweikert tripled his advantage that year, but they’re sick of Trump. The affordability, gas prices, the things that we’re seeing, and the wars, international conflicts. I do think Shah is the frontrunner there, and I don’t think Feely did enough in that debate and otherwise to try to separate himself. They found a good candidate in that he’s a celebrity in his own right, he has a personality and, you know, did other things. That being said, it’d be very difficult for almost any Republican in that race right now.

MARK BRODIE: OK. So, let’s talk about the governor’s race, because the debate featured two of the candidates, the No Labels candidate and, of course, Republican Andy Biggs. Governor Hobbs notably was not there. She had said she wasn’t going to debate. Her lieutenant governor candidate also didn’t participate in the lieutenant governor debate. But, Paul, this was also another one where, like, yes, the two candidates talked some policy, but some of the Hobbs talking points still found their way onto that debate stage.

PAUL BENTZ: That’s right. I was interested that Hourihan didn’t even — the No Labels candidate — literally attacked Biggs out of the gate. And then Biggs spent his opening statement — Hobbs is not on the stage. He had all the time in the world to go after Hobbs, and he didn’t even set down like a predicate of what he’s for. Instead, he immediately attacked Hobbs. It’s just, and they both said that she is in her basement. I want to know if Katie Hobbs has a basement. I’m sort of fascinated by it.

MARK BRODIE: A lot of houses in Arizona don’t. I think it’s so fascinating that people keep talking about in the basement when so many homes here don’t have them.

PAUL BENTZ: Very few. When I was a kid when I’d go to the Midwest, I was always blown away by basements. They were so fascinating because we don’t have them here.

SAM RICHARD: Hard to dig in that caliche.

PAUL BENTZ: Right, exactly. But the, you know, Hourihan went right after Biggs right out of the gate, and I don’t think Biggs was expecting that he was going to have to talk about the Epstein files out of the gate, and I don’t think he expected that sharing a debate stage without Hobbs, he was going to have to defend some of his record about child safety and what not. So, yeah, those Hobbs talking points definitely did make it out in the course of the debate.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, Sam, does that kind of validate to you the Hobbs decision not to debate?

SAM RICHARD: Oh, without question. And I think if you put yourself in the shoe of an — shoes of an independent voter who was watching that debate, maybe they’re on the fence of where they’re going to go, it was fascinating to see that Congressman Biggs still struggled to break through against someone who is not even breaking polling of 3% and really didn’t ever, to Paul’s point, make a case for his own candidacy. And if you’re an independent voter watching either the lieutenant governor’s debate or the gubernatorial debate, I’m not sure that you’re more encouraged for checking the box for Congressman Biggs.

MARK BRODIE: So, Paul, let me ask you, the Hobbs campaign released an internal poll this week that showed a tighter race than what a lot of the external polls had shown. I think it was four points or so. Hobbs was still up, but I think it was 49 to maybe 45, something like that. And a lot of Republicans were sort of seizing on that to say, “Look, the race is tightening. It’s coming back to where we thought it would be, and now Turning Point is spending a lot of money on Biggs and putting commercials up and everything. This race is tightening, and we still have a month to go.” I’m curious, as the resident pollster, what do you make of that?

PAUL BENTZ: Well, let’s be clear, they didn’t release an internal poll. They released an internal fundraising memo, and a fundraising memo is a little bit different than a poll. It certainly demonstrated — they said that they believe the race was tighter than folks have thought and that what we’ve seen to this point where she’s got a more sizable lead. I think this comes down to trying to keep money in the state of Arizona. I think looking at the Democratic Governors Association, other outside funding sources, they’re starting to look at places like Texas that might be winnable and other competitive races throughout the country and maybe saying, “Oh, Hobbs is a done deal. We don’t need to keep spending here. We need to move it elsewhere.” With Turning Point coming in, spending more money — this is their home state, they want to have a good showing, not get walloped. You know, I think that they’re trying to just keep as much money here in the state. I don’t think it’s that close. I think we look at what we’re seeing, a lack of Republican enthusiasm. To this point, she’s won the spending — she has been ahead in spending. She came out early attacking him. You know, the debate looked a little bit like the kids’ table. With her not showing up to that, 94% of voters want to hear directly from the candidates, that’s what the Center for the Future of Arizona survey demonstrates, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a debate, and she’s been able to put herself out there talking about water and other items. But, you know, they’re just trying to keep money in the state, making sure that they don’t walk away and don’t celebrate too early, try to keep it across the finish line.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, Sam, I’m kind of reminded of the line that Senator John McCain, and I’m sure others have used, which is, you know, you’ve got to run like you’re two points down or some number of points down as opposed to up. Do you see this as kind of an example of that? I mean, obviously, the polls still show that she’s up, but maybe not by as much as people think she is.

SAM RICHARD: Exactly, yeah. And another person who said something like that was President Josiah Bartlet from "The West Wing." Always got to run like you’re five points down. But I do think that, what’s also interesting about this is is at this stage, obviously, Governor Hobbs is in the catbird seat, she’s done very, very well. But the race isn’t over, and I think as you look ahead, we don’t want to barely win across the finish line, because it would be really great for Governor Hobbs in a second term to have a governing partner with at least one of the chambers in the state Legislature to flip, and that is not going to happen if she quote, unquote, “only wins” by two and a half or four points, right? Really, I think the conversation about flipping the State House or shrinking the majority in the State Senate really starts to get exciting if she wins by seven points, maybe even approaches that 8% or 9%. So, I think we want to make sure that that attention still remains here on Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: Is that a realistic possibility? I mean, she won her race four years ago by considerably less than that.

SAM RICHARD: I think that it is absolutely not statistically consistent, but I think that ’26 feels a lot different than ’22, which feels a lot different than 2018. The economy is a very, very different place today than it was in 2018 when voters first had that opportunity to kind of respond to a President Trump. And I think the voice of Paul Begala is ringing in my ears right now, right? It’s the economy, stupid, right? Like, everything is bad. I just drove by three gas stations on the way here. All of them had gas at $4.95 or $5.05, and that is what people are going to bring to their kitchen tables when they’re circling the bubbles on their ballot.

MARK BRODIE: Paul, very quickly, do you think it’s realistic to think that Hobbs could win by approaching double digits?

PAUL BENTZ: Absolutely. We all forget that Governor Napolitano absolutely walloped Len Munsil. Democrats have won by large margins, especially when the Republican is not popular. So, it’s doable. I think, you know, we’re looking at that, it comes down to turnout. Democratic turnout is not necessarily like super high as people talk about all this enthusiasm that they’re seeing in the nation. In Arizona, the registration was down, so the enthusiasm isn’t as high as we expect, but the difference is that Republican enthusiasm is way down. 2024 was sort of a high-water mark of Republican enthusiasm, we’re not going to see that again. So, yeah, I think it’s doable. One of my favorite mayors always said this, you either run scared or you run unopposed, those are the only two ways to run. And I think this memo and some of the stuff that we’re seeing is talking about running scared to make sure that they cross the finish line appropriately.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Paul Bentz, Sam Richard, thanks to you both for the conversation. I really appreciate it.

SAM RICHARD: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: You’ve been listening to the “Friday News Cap” from KJZZ’s “The Show.” It’s an original podcast recap of the week’s biggest stories with experts, commentators, and reporters. You can get the full show podcast at podcast.kjzz.org. I’m Mark Brodie. Thanks for listening.